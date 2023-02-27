Smart Drone Services Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Drones may be operated remotely by humans for extended periods or autonomously by their onboard computer. Drone services have gained popularity due to their dependability and low operating costs. With new technologies like IoT, AI, IoT, and Cloud Computing coming online, demand for drone services will likely increase across numerous sectors.

The Smart Drone Services Market encompasses the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones equipped with advanced sensors, software, and other technologies for a variety of services. These drones can be employed in surveying/mapping, inspection, delivery, surveillance and more. The market is expected to expand due to rising demand for automation and digitalization across industries such as agriculture, construction, logistics and transportation.

In 2023, the global Smart Drone Services market size was valued at USD 1630.48 million and is projected to reach a peak of $3032.02 million by 2033 with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023-2033.

The market demand for smart drone services is rapidly growing, driven by factors such as the growing need for accurate and efficient solutions in various applications such as precision agriculture, surveying/mapping, inspection & monitoring, and delivery services. The trend in this space is towards autonomous drones that can perform tasks without human interaction – cutting down on manual labor while increasing efficiency.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and computer vision is propelling the market towards intelligent and automated drone solutions. Demand for these services is expected to keep rising over the coming years due to an increasing need for cost-effective yet efficient solutions across various industries.

What are Smart Drone Services?

The recent surge of drones has created an entirely new industry: Smart Drone Services. These services allow for aerial surveys, inspections, mapping – all while collecting data digitally and providing real-time insights. This market is expected to expand significantly over the coming years as demand for advanced technologies grows and new applications become available.

Smart Drone Services utilize various techniques such as photogrammetry, LiDAR scanning, digital terrain analysis (DTM), orthophotography, 3D modeling/visualization, thermal imaging and analytics to collect data from remote areas that would otherwise be difficult or dangerous for an operator to reach in person. The collected information can then be used for various purposes like land surveying and mapping through infrastructure inspection, disaster management planning and agricultural monitoring.

Key Takeaways

The market is witnessing significant investments and collaborations between major players to develop cutting-edge drone solutions and expand their market presence.

Drones are becoming more commonly utilized for inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, such as oil rigs and power plants, which has created an increasing demand for drone-based solutions.

The growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for recreational and commercial purposes is fueling growth in the smart drone services market.

Precision agriculture solutions are becoming more and more sought-after, with drones for crop monitoring, irrigation, and fertilization offering significant advantages in terms of increased efficiency and reduced costs.

Drones are finding new uses in medical and healthcare sectors, such as emergency response and patient transport, providing market growth prospects.

Regional Snapshot

North America was the largest drone services market worldwide in 2022. The region’s success is due to its large number of service providers and the rapid adoption of high-quality drone technologies. Growing demand for aerial photography in the construction and real-estate sectors will drive market growth.

The European Union’s political-economic union promotes the drone industry. The European Union has taken a number of measures to establish a profitable regional sector. In 2020, the European Union adopted EU-wide legislation to replace national drone use rules.

Drivers

There is an increasing need for efficient and cost-effective solutions across various industries such as agriculture, construction, and logistics.

Advancements in drone technology and an increasing adoption of automation and autonomy within the sector demonstrate this trend.

There is an ever-increasing need for real-time data and insights, particularly for applications such as surveillance and inspection.

Improving safety and security measures in critical infrastructure and assets.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are becoming more and more popular for recreational and commercial uses.

Timely delivery services that maximize efficiency

Recently, the global logistics and e-commerce markets have experienced tremendous growth. E-commerce and logistics demand has skyrocketed with an exponential demand for efficient delivery options to international destinations for critical commodities – drones provide faster service with zero contact required. In 2021, ANA Holdings Inc. and Wingcopter joined forces to accelerate drone delivery infrastructure development for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.

Restraint

Regulations Affecting Drone Services

Drone services must comply with various regulations in order to operate safely and legally.

Unmanned aerial vehicle services are subject to various countries’ rules and regulations for drone platforms, which can stifle market growth. India too has stringent service regulations which require pilots to obtain permission before flying using a smartphone app; these requests will then be processed according to India’s “No Permission, No Transfer” (NPNT) policy. To use the DigitalSky platform, this permission must first be granted.

Opportunities

Development of new applications and use cases, such as drone-based delivery services and public safety solutions.

Integration of emerging technologies like 5G and edge computing to improve drone capabilities and enable real-time data processing.

Expansion into new markets, particularly in developing countries with growing demand for drone technology.

Development of new business models, such as drone-as-a-service (DaaS) and subscription-based solutions.

Urban air mobility services are being developed.

In 2022, the global population will have reached approximately 55%. To keep up with an ever-increasing urban population, transportation systems must be managed effectively. Cities around the world are searching for alternatives to traffic jams in an effort to find solutions.

Urban air mobility with autonomous drones is expected to reduce pollution, transport time, and put less strain on existing transport systems.

Urban Air Mobility projects are underway in cities like Los Angeles, Dubai, Singapore, Los Angeles and Dallas. By making travel safe and effortless, air taxis are expected to become a lucrative market. Urban air mobility’s primary purpose is to enable intracity transport while relieving existing urban mobility solutions of some of their burden.

At present, most autonomous aircraft manufacturers are researching and developing UAM technology. Germany’s Lilium Jet is one such example; an electric vertical take off and landing aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 300km/h with a range of 300km.

This jet will initially serve intracity transport needs and then expand into intercity routes. Boeing, Bell and Hyundai Motors as well as BAE Systems and EHang are all developing autonomous aircraft for this market.

Challenges

Lack of skilled and trained operators for advanced drone systems, particularly those that incorporate AI and other emerging technologies.

Difficulty in developing effective and reliable communication and control systems for autonomous drones.

Need for improved battery life and range for drones to expand their capabilities and enable new use cases.

Limited ability to operate in adverse weather conditions, which can restrict the use of drones in certain applications.

Insufficient risk management and insurance coverage for drone delivery

Insurance coverage could leave parcels and delivery drones unclaimed by service providers and manufacturers. To ensure responsible use of aerial delivery drones, service providers and manufacturers must collaborate closely with regulators.

Drone owners must have insurance to cover any costs resulting from accidents. Current coverage for drones focuses on personal injury and property damage caused by drones or damage.

Laws not applicable to aerial delivery drones do not apply. Before operations can commence, both consumers and providers of drone delivery services must enter into a contract. Although there is minimal risk of loss or damage during the service delivery, severe consequences could result from an accident.

Insurance provides protection during the policy term against losses and liability exposures. At present, insurers are facing difficulties due to hacking attacks, delayed medical assistance packages, drone control issues, air collisions and BVLOS operations.

Insurance will become an integral component of the risk management framework that governs delivery drone services. It will cover physical losses to drones, ground stations and equipment as well as packages or other items.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Amazon received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration to operate its Prime Air drone delivery fleet.

In December 2020, DHL Express and Eviation announced a partnership to develop and test a fleet of electric cargo drones for package delivery.

In October 2020, Zipline, a drone delivery company, announced the launch of its drone delivery services in Ghana, making it the first country in the world to use drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

Smart Drone Services Market Segmentation

Type

Micro Drones

Mini Drones

Drones

Application

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Entertainment; Media; and Mapping

Environmental Drones

Real Estate &Construction

Market Players

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

Intel (AscTec)

Xaircraft

Microdrones

Yamaha

Draganflyer

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1630.48 million Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 3032.02 million Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) CAGR of 6.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

