Talent Assessment Market to See Competition Rise | CEB, IBM, Oracle
HTF Market Report
Updated · May 29, 2023
- CEB,
- IBM Corporation,
- Oracle Corporation,
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.,
- Korn Ferry,
- SumTotal Systems, Inc.,
- SAP SE ,
- Paylocity,
- Infor,
- HackerEarth,
- PeopleFluent,
- Harver,
- Wheebox,
- MeritTrac,
- ELMO Cloud HR and Payroll,
- Modern Hire,
- Talentguard,
- HireIQ. Market Drivers
- Initiatives for leadership development and succession planning heavily rely on talent assessments.
- Assessments are used by businesses to find high-potential individuals, evaluate their leadership abilities, and establish individualized development plans.
- These evaluations aid organizations in developing future leaders and facilitating a seamless changeover in important roles.
- To avoid being negatively impacted by the usage of job automation and artificial intelligence, businesses must quickly adapt. Your staff must develop new skills and abilities if they are to successfully navigate the changing workplace.
- To be prepared for the digital age, employees must be prepared to retrain, upgrade their skills, or change roles. These soft skills are heavily emphasized in the most recent talent evaluations, allowing businesses to assess the future-ready soft skills they now have, identify any gaps, and develop a reskilling strategy.
- Strong digital talent is in high demand, yet there is a shortage. Employers must provide a positive candidate experience in order to stand out from the limited pool of applications.
- There are still many businesses with written hiring policies, many of which are difficult to manage manually. In larger businesses, these procedures could take weeks or even months to fill the open positions.
- Due to the intricacy of talent appraisals, we strongly suggest automating these processes.
- If you automate your manual talent evaluation processes, the hiring process may move considerably more smoothly and produce far better recruits. The ability to accurately assess a candidate’s competence in an automated fashion may sound too wonderful to be true, but it can help you expedite the hiring process.
- Indicators of Market Maturity for Talent Assessment
- The Market for Talent Assessment: Growth Inducing Factors and Challenges
- Analysis of Entry/Exit Barriers and New Entrants in the Talent Assessment Market
- To Seize Lucrative Market Chances An Unbiased Perspective on Market Performance Indicators, Key Business Segments, and Gap Analysis in the Talent Assessment Industry
- The state of the talent assessment market and its distinguishing features. HTF Market Intelligence analysts organized and conducted surveys of the industry’s key participants to put an end to this.
- The resulting snapshot provides a platform for comprehending why and how the sector is likely to change.
- The direction and expansion of the talent assessment sector. Financial analysis, polls, and industry consultants are used to derive insights.
- How can each organization in this broad group of participants negotiate the Talent Assessment Market’s emerging competitive landscape and adopt a business plan to maintain and advance the position they may claim or seize the new addressable opportunity?
- Behavioral Assessment,
- Cognitive Assessment,
- Integrity Assessment
- BFSI,
- Telecom and IT,
- Government,
- Healthcare,
- Education,
- Manufacturing
|The Market size value in 2023
|USD 4.5 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2033
|USD 5.2 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR Of 10%
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world
|Historical Years
|2018-2022
|Base Year
|2022
|Estimated Year
|2023
|Short-Term Projection Year
|2028
- Talent Assessment Market Performance (2018-2022)
- Talent Assessment Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- SWOT Analysis
- Talent Assessment Market Trends
- Talent Assessment Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Value Chain Analysis
- Detailed competitive landscape
