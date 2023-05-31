Tofu Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2023-2029: San Jose Tofu, Hodo Food, Eden Foods

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI Latest Report, The Global Tofu Market is expected to see a growth rate of 9.01% and may see a market size of USD 2.7 Bn by 2028, currently Fixed at USD 1.6 Bn.

Tofu otherwise called bean curd is ready by coagulating soy milk and making a strong white block by squeezing the resultant curd. The market for tofu is driven attributable to elements, for example, the ascent in globalization and the commonness of Wellbeing and health patterns. Be that as it may, the market is been tested by contests from other protein sources and inventory network difficulties. By and large, the market is supposed to proceed with its development direction inferable from the immense open door introduced by venture into developing business sectors and organizations with cafés and food specialist co-ops.

Market Overview:

On February 10, 2023, Tofurky, a significant maker of plant-based meats in the US, pronounced that Morinaga Dietary Food sources, the organization settled in the US that makes Mori-Nu Smooth Tofu, had obtained the business as well as its sister image, Moocho. Morinaga Dietary Food varieties will claim the third-biggest market brand of plant-based meats in the US in the wake of buying Tofurky. The market for tofu is seriously inferable from the presence of an enormous number of players. The critical focal point of the organization is to address the store network difficulties of unrefined components, for example, soybean to fulfill the developing business sector need. Consolidations, acquisitions, and joint efforts are normal procedures carried out by organizations to increment market reach. The report dissects the market’s cutthroat scene and offers data on a few market sellers, including Hain Heavenly Gathering Inc., Pulmuone Food Sources Co., Ltd., and House Food Varieties Gathering Inc. among others.

Tofu Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Tofu industry players.

Hain Celestial Group Inc. (US)

Pulmuone Foods Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

House Foods Group (Japan)

Vitasoy International Holdings (Hong Kong)

Morinaga & Co., Ltd.

San Jose Tofu (United States)

Nasoya Foods USA (United States)

Hodo Foods (US)

Kikkoman Corporation

Eden Foods (United States)

Tofu Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Organic

Conventional

By End Use Application

Food and Beverages Industry

Restaurants and Hotels

Market Growth Drivers

The ascent in Globalization and the pervasiveness of Well-being and health patterns have been answerable for driving market development. Tofu is a well-known food among well-being-cognizant customers because of its high protein and low-fat substance.

As additional individuals take on smart dieting propensities, the interest in tofu has expanded. With the expansion in worldwide exchange and the accessibility of global cooking styles, tofu has become all the more generally accessible and open to purchasers around the world.

Opportunity

Tofu is as yet a moderately new food in certain locales, and there is potential for development in developing business sectors as buyers become more mindful of its advantages and integrate it into their weight control plans.

Tofu makers can join forces with cafés and food specialist organizations to offer new and inventive tofu-based dishes, which can assist with bringing issues to light of tofu and increment interest.

Restraints

Contests from other protein sources and store network difficulties are the main considerations in testing the market development. Despite the fact that tofu is a sound and feasible protein source, it faces fierce opposition from other plant-based protein sources, like beans, lentils, and quinoa.

The tofu market depends vigorously on the accessibility and nature of soybeans, which can be impacted by climate, illness, and different elements. This can prompt production network difficulties and breaking points in the accessibility of tofu in certain districts.

Major Development in the Tofu Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 9.01 % Market Forecast (2029) USD 2.7 Bn Current Market Size (2022) USD 1.6 Bn Dominating Segment Food and Beverages Industry Major Players Profiled Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Heinz and Hain Celestial Group (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (United States), Danone (France), Beingmate Group Co. (China), HiPP Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Campbell Soup Company (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), Dana Dairy Group (France), Holle Baby Foo), Freed Foods (United States) Base Year 2022

SWOT Analysis on Global Tofu Players-

Notwithstanding the Piece of the pie examination of players, inside and out profiling, item/administration, and business outline, the concentrate likewise focuses on BCG framework, heat map investigation, and FPNV situating alongside SWOT investigation to more readily associate market intensity.

Request from first-class organizations and government offices is supposed to ascend as they look for more data on the most recent situation. Check the Interest Determinants segment for more data.

