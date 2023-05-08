Published Via 11Press : As per HTF MI, the worldwide vegetable capsule market is projected to grow at a 7.4% rate, potentially reaching a market value of USD 2.8 billion by 2028, up from its current valuation of USD 1.3 billion.

Vegetable capsules are typically used as an alternative to gelatine capsules in a variety of industries, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Vegetable capsules are manufactured from vegetable cellulose, primarily hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. The market for vegetable capsules is expanding as a result of rising demand for nutritional supplements, nutraceuticals, and goods made from plants, but it is constrained by high costs and a scarcity of raw materials. However, the market’s promising future may be due to the enormous potential provided by geographic growth, a focus on sustainability, and the creation of new applications.

Vegetable Capsule Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise Vegetable Capsule industry players.

Superior Supplement Manufacturing (United States)

Protech Nutra, Inc. (United States)

NutraScience Labs (United States)

Gemini Pharmaceuticals (United States)

Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. (United States)

Vita Pros (United States)

Organimed LLC (United States)

Divine Design Manufacturing (United States)

Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd. (India)

SHREE PHARMA CAPS (India)

ACG Group (India)

Vegetable Capsule Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Size “00”

Size “0EL”

Size “0”

Size “1”

Others

By End Use Application

Direct

Distributor

Vegetable Capsule Market Regional Breakdown

The vegetable capsule market is divided geographically as follows:

North America: United States, Canada

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and others

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe

Southeast Asia

APAC (excluding Southeast Asia): China, Japan, India, Australia, and others

MEA: South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, and others

In 2022, North America held the largest market share for vegetable capsules. The UK ranked as the second-largest market, driven by the presence of key companies and advanced technology in the region.

North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the vegetable capsule market, with the United States being the largest contributor in this region. Europe is predicted to be a lucrative market for vegetable capsules during the forecast period of 2023-2029, with the UK, Germany, and France holding the majority of the market share.

The study also offers a detailed analysis for Southeast Asian (ASEAN) countries, which are anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the vegetable capsule industry.

Other major Asian economies included in the study are China, Japan, India, and Australia.

The Central and South American market is attracting investor interest, with Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina identified as emerging hotspots in the vegetable capsule market.

The Middle East is expected to experience significant growth in the vegetable capsule market, primarily driven by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey.

Africa is still gaining momentum in the market, with South Africa playing a major role, followed by Nigeria.

Influencing Trends

The main drivers of the market expansion for the vegetable capsule are the rising demand for natural and plant-based products as well as the rising need for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

Vegetable capsule demand has surged as a result of the rising popularity of natural and plant-based goods. More health-conscious consumers are searching for dietary supplements without components originating from animals.

The increased incidence of chronic illnesses and a greater understanding of the value of preventative healthcare are driving higher demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. The most often used form of delivery for these supplements is the vegetable pill.

Opportunity

The industrialized nations of North America and Europe presently account for the majority of the market for vegetable capsules. However, there is a chance for producers to increase their presence in developing markets like Asia-Pacific, where there is a rising demand for plant-based goods.

Manufacturers have the chance to create fresh uses for vegetable capsules in sectors including cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food supplements. For instance, probiotics or essential oils might be included in vegetable capsules.

Restraints

Vegetable capsules’ market growth is primarily constrained by high costs and scarce raw material supplies. Due to their higher production costs compared to conventional gelatin capsules, some producers and customers find vegetable capsules to be less desirable.

Compared to those used to make gelatin capsules, the raw ingredients necessary to make vegetable capsules are frequently more scarce and may not be as easily accessible. Cost increases and supply chain difficulties may result from this.

Major Development in the Vegetable Capsule Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 7.4 % Market Forecast (2029) USD 2.8 Billion Current Market Size (2022) USD 1.3 Billion Dominating Segment Distributor Major Players Profiled Superior Supplement Manufacturing (United States), Protech Nutra, Inc. (United States), NutraScience Labs (United States), Gemini Pharmaceuticals (United States), Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. (United States), Vita Pros (United States), Organimed LLC (United States), Divine Design Manufacturing (United States), Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd. (India), SHREE PHARMA CAPS (India), ACG Group (India) Base Year 2022

Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What is the current market size for the Vegetable Capsule Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Vegetable Capsule Market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the key segments of the Vegetable Capsule Market?

A: The Global Vegetable Capsule Market Breakdown by Size (Size “00”, Size “0EL”, Size “0”, Size “1”, Others) by Distribution Channels (Direct, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Q3: Name Major Players in the Vegetable Capsule Market.

A: Some of the key players in the Vegetable Capsule Market include Superior Supplement Manufacturing (United States), Protech Nutra (United States), NutraScience Labs (United States), Gemini Pharmaceuticals (United States), Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. (United States), Vita Pros (United States), Organimed LLC (United States), Divine Design Manufacturing (United States), Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd. (India), SHREE PHARMA CAPS (India), ACG (India).

Shared On:



