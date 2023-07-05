Virtual Private Network Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Microsoft, CyberGhost, NordVPN, Purevpn, IPVanish

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, The “Global Virtual Private Network Market: Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029” It is expected that between 2023 and 2028, the global virtual private network market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%, reaching USD 48.94 billion in 2023 and USD 358.64 billion in 2028.

A virtual private network (VPN) is a piece of technology that establishes a safe and secure connection over a network that is much less strictly shut down, like the Internet. A virtual private network (VPN) is a means to extend a private network using a public network, such as the Internet. The word alone just conveys that it is a virtual “private network”—a person might be a part of a local network while seated at a distance. It creates an impenetrable connection using tunneling technologies. The frequency of cyber-attacks on companies has increased the demand for encrypted networks that enable the secure transfer of sensitive data. Due to this need, the field of digital private networks has quickly expanded into a sizable sector with tremendous future potential. A VPN only permits authorized devices to decipher the information being delivered over the network. The affordability of VPN services, together with their greater security and accessibility, is helping business growth as well. The need for online privacy has also opened up new growth opportunities for the VPN market share. Many businesses have drastically cut back on expenditure as the post-pandemic recession in the global financial system worsens. These budget cuts have had a significant negative impact on IT across a number of international organizations, which is affecting the business perspective. Spending reductions have significantly slowed economic cycles and disturbed the rise in the market for traditional fact protection. The increased reluctance of people to use or continue using commercial VPN services has a specific impact on information protection goods and services.

Market Drivers

The demand for secure communication and data exchange across organizations, as well as growing concerns about online privacy and security, are some of the reasons driving the worldwide virtual private network market (VPN).

them may safely and secretly access data and browse the internet with the use of VPNs, which give them an encrypted connection.

The increase in data breaches and cyberattacks has also increased the demand for VPN services.

The need for secure remote access to business networks as well as the rising popularity of cloud-based services is fueling the expansion of the VPN market.

Market Trend

The growing acceptance of cloud-based VPN solutions, which enable users to access VPN services from any location without the need to install any hardware or software, is one of the most recent developments and breakthroughs in virtual private network (VPN) technology.

Zero Trust Networking (ZTN), a security paradigm that checks every person and device seeking to enter a network before giving them access, is growing in popularity among VPN providers.

Hybrid VPN solutions, which combine the advantages of conventional VPNs and SD-WAN technology to deliver a more effective and secure network architecture, are increasingly gaining favor.

Mobile VPN solutions are also growing in popularity to offer safe access to enterprise networks as more employees use their mobile devices for work and as remote workers.

As a last step towards enhancing the general security of VPN networks, VPN providers are also utilizing AI-powered security solutions to identify and counteract cyber threats in real time.

Market Opportunities

IoT and other new technologies are driving the need for VPN services.

Market Restraints

Some nations have legal and regulatory prohibitions against using a VPN.

Market Challenges

The requirement for secure remote access to private networks, the increased acceptance of cloud-based services, and the rising need for data privacy and security are the key drivers propelling growth in the worldwide virtual private network market (VPN).

VPNs provide a secure and encrypted connection that safeguards user data and privacy in light of the rising frequency of cyber threats and data breaches.

Since customers need secure remote access to these services, the rise of cloud-based services has also raised the necessity for VPNs.

The expansion of the VPN industry has also been aided by the spread of linked devices and the emergence of the Internet of things (IoT).

Virtual Private Network Market Segmentation:

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Remote Access

extranet

site-to-site

Market Breakdown by Types:

Individual

Commercial

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 US$ 48.94 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2033 US$ 358.64 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 22% Regions Covered Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive climate of the business is thoroughly investigated in addition to examining the profiles of the major companies in the virtual private network market. Some of the players profiled are Private Internet Access, Microsoft Corporation, CyberGhost S.A., Purevpn, NordVPN, IPVanish, Buffered VPN, Golden Frog, SaferVPN



Key highlights of the report:

📝 Virtual Private Network Market Performance (2018-2022)

📝 Virtual Private Network Market Outlook (2023-2028)

📝 Virtual Private Network Market Trends

📝 Virtual Private Network Market Drivers and Success Factors

📝 SWOT Analysis

📝 Value Chain Analysis

📝 Detailed competitive landscape

