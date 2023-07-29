Warehouse Robotics Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Kuka, Daifuku, ABB

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, “Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″. The Global Warehouse Robotics Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 4.7 Million in 2023 and USD 9.1 Million by 2028.

An autonomous machine called a warehouse robot was developed to assist or take the place of human labour in a manufacturing environment. A robot in this context is a two-part system made up of the machine, which is made to carry out a certain duty, and the software that controls it.

Robots frequently serve a single purpose. Some are only designed to transfer materials between storage spaces in a warehouse or from a storage space to the loading dock. Other robots are capable of organising the warehouse by moving entire racks to create a more practical space.

Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage

Kuka AG (Germany),

Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Knapp AG (Austria),

Dematic (United States),

Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),

Bastian Solutions (India),

Amazon Robotics (United States),

Vanderlande Industries Inc. (United States).



Market Drivers

The burden that warehouse work exerts on human employees, in addition to technology advancements, is a crucial reason for the rise of warehouse automation.

Lifting, stretching, bending, and occasionally walking while carrying heavy objects are all required while working in a warehouse.

This task puts a lot of strain on workers’ bodies over the course of an eight-hour shift, and accidents or repetitive strain can easily result in injury.

Market Opportunities

The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has fuelled demand for warehouse robotics as well. Online purchases are increasing, and customers want their orders shipped out more promptly. However, budget increases for fulfilment centres and warehouses have not been made to account for this rising volume.

These considerations make it more important than ever for warehouses to get their products from slots to the loading dock. Warehouse robotics can improve operations and speed up and simplify fulfilment with the use of equipment and software.

For instance, the warehouse management system (WMS) can notice an increase in orders for three particular products. The WMS could then give commands to its associated robots to move these items away from current operations and towards the loading dock. When it comes time to fill these orders, human employees may work more rapidly because they don’t have to go as far.

Market Challenges

Robots in warehouses often struggle to adjust to shifting circumstances. The robot will display an error and request help if the location of a product’s identification label is incorrect or the label cannot be read. In order for the robots to handle them, they frequently need to be packaged and stored in various ways.

In extreme circumstances, this can entail replacing every single shelf in your warehouse.

Market Breakdown by Applications:

Fixed Robots,

Mobile Robots,

Gantry Robots,

Stationery Articulated Robots

Market Breakdown by Types:

E-commerce,

Automotive,

Food & Beverages,

Electronics,

Others

Report Scope

The Market size value in 2023 USD 4.7 Million Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 9.1 Million Growth Rate CAGR Of 14.0% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028

Key highlights of the Global Warehouse Robotics Market Study:

Market CAGR from 2022 to 2029, the projected period

Detailed information on market growth variables for warehouse robotics over the ensuing few years.

Detailed Insights on Future Trends in Warehouse Robotics and Shifting Consumer Behaviour

A forecast of the size of the global warehouse robotics market and its share of the parent market, broken down by type, application, and nation.

A thorough understanding of client demand in the warehouse robotics industry

An understanding of the market’s competitive environment and in-depth data on key players

Detailed information on the variables that will hinder the development of Warehouse Robotics players

Transformation and Important Triggers:

Significant changes in the technology and cost structure of the warehouse robotics industry

A turning point in globalisation

Difficulties associated with regulatory compliance in the warehouse robotics market

A significant slowdown in developed economies

The emergence of new forms of competition in the warehouse robotics industry

Research Methodology:

The size of the global warehouse robotics market is estimated and verified using top-down and bottom-up methodologies. A thorough validation test is carried out to identify the most pertinent players for the Warehouse Robotics market survey. Various industry classification standards, including NAICS, ICB, and SIC, are closely followed in order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players. Companies are ranked according to the revenue they reported in the most recent report, utilising paid sources, to create a priority list.

By focusing on a key target audience that includes Regulatory Bodies, Potential Investors, New Entrants, Research and Development Institutes, and Others, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the requirements for primary data collection after securing an appointment. This aids in the collection of information on the player’s revenue, OPEX, profit margins, expansion of their product or service, etc.

Almost 80% of the data is gathered from original sources, and the remaining 20% is verified using a variety of secondary sources, such as the websites of companies, SEC filings, white papers, OTC BB, annual reports, press releases, associations, regulators, the World Bank, etc.



Key highlights of the report:

Warehouse Robotics Market Performance (2018-2022)

Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Warehouse Robotics Market Trends

Warehouse Robotics Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Detailed competitive landscape

