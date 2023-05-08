Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Abbott, Terumo, Eversense
Updated · May 08, 2023
- In order to better illustrate the competitive climate, the most recent study on the global wearable blood glucose monitoring systems market is being undertaken.
- It provides performance analysis of hidden gems in wearable blood glucose monitoring systems.
- The study uses a combination of quantitative market statistics and qualitative data to determine how much income is generated by the major business categories and end-use applications worldwide. The report spans the historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecasts the market through to 2028*.
- The emergence of the latest situation in the Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market has left enterprises unsure about their future prospects due to a major economic downturn.
Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Industry Background:
- Medical gadgets that detect blood glucose levels include wearable blood glucose monitoring systems.
- Diet, medications, and exercise are a few variables that might alter blood sugar levels. Thanks to blood glucose monitoring devices, a person with diabetes can readily monitor their blood sugar levels throughout the day.
- People who have diabetes must monitor and keep blood sugar levels within the target range in order to manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications. People can quickly and simply monitor their blood sugar levels.
- Then, people can make use of this information to take the appropriate actions, like giving themselves insulin or consuming carbs, to lower their blood glucose levels to the targeted range.
- Users of wearable blood glucose monitoring systems prick their fingertips and draw blood using lancets that are provided with the devices.
- They carry out the test by inserting the strip into the monitor that shows their present blood sugar level.
|Attributes
|Details
|Study Period
|2018-2028
|Base Year
|2022
|Unit
|Value (USD Million)
|Key Companies Profiled
|Abbott (United States) Dexcom (United States) B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Eversense (United States) The Contour Next One (Switzerland) Medtronic (Ireland) FreeStyle Libre (United States) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Rite Aid TrueMetrix Meter (United States)
Regulatory Insights:
- The Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system is approved for use in diabetics who are 18 years of age or older by the US Food and Drug Administration. It can be worn for up to 90 days, making it the first CGM device with a fully implanted glucose sensor to get approval.
- People are able to better control their health with the use of this technology. The acceptance of a more seamless digital system that helps patients to effectively manage a chronic illness like diabetes demonstrates the promise of these mobile platforms.
Influencing Trend:
- The demand for wearable blood glucose monitoring systems has surged as a result of the possibility that these devices could test a person’s blood sugar levels without requiring a skin prick to obtain blood.
- These monitors employ a variety of technologies, including optical, electrochemical, and microwave techniques. A 2020 study evaluated the precision of a wrist-worn optical biosensor to an invasive clinical blood sugar monitoring system.
- They claim that wearable tech can deliver outcomes that are on par with those of blood glucose monitoring devices.
Market Growth Drivers:
Challenges:
- Anyone who has ever worn a blood glucose monitoring system can relate to how unpleasant it can be to manually test blood sugar only to find that the sensor is wildly inaccurate.
- This is one of the biggest barriers in the market for wearable blood glucose monitoring systems.
- Because technology is still developing, the wearable blood glucose monitoring system sensor measures blood pressure based on interstitial fluid rather than the bloodstream.
- Along with the obvious problems, relying solely on sensor readings and ignoring what the body is telling you can be quite harmful.
Customization in the Report
- HTF Market Intelligence features not only specific market forecasts but also includes significant value-added commentary on: – Market Trends – Technological Trends and
- Against this Challenging Backdrop, Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Study Sheds Light on
- Where Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems industry is heading and growth pattern. Insights are drawn using financial analysis, surveys, and industry consultants.
- How can each business in this broad group of competitors negotiate the new competitive environment of the wearable blood glucose monitoring systems market and implement a business plan to maintain and advance their position in order to claim or seize the new addressable opportunity?
