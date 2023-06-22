Web Hosting Services Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Amazon Web Services, AT&T, DreamHost

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF MI, “Global Web Hosting Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029″. The Global Web Hosting Services Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 94.64 Billion in 2023 and USD 108.54 Billion by 2028.

Simply put, web hosting services refer to internet hosting that enables people and organizations to create an online presence in the form of a website that is available to the general public via the internet. To become publicly available or to be hosted, a website essentially needs two things. That is bandwidth and web space. The webspace is a place where everything is kept, including website data, photos, HTML codes, and more.

While the quantity of data that may be moved to and from a server or website is referred to as bandwidth. Due to the allocated internet capacity, anyone can view a website online. The increased use of smartphones has given industry participants new opportunities for growth. The need for web hosting services across multiple platforms has increased as a result of the growth seen in the e-commerce sector. Additionally, service providers are focusing heavily on website and application performance as a crucial experience factor in order to maintain market dominance.

Market Drivers

Configuration management, performance management, security management, fault management, and accounting management are just a few of the areas where web hosting services are used. Web hosting services are being used by businesses to streamline operations and boost productivity. Additionally, the rise in data breach instances is fueling businesses’ need for web hosting services.

For instance, the Identity Theft Resource Centre reports that in the United States, 1,579 cases of data breaches were reported in 2017. Additionally, the demand for web hosting services is anticipated to increase throughout the estimated period due to growing network security concerns for cloud-based network monitoring systems. Businesses with Public Websites are increasingly the target of hackers, who know intuitively that these organizations are least equipped to withstand cyberattacks.

Owners of Public Website-sized businesses can be informed about any risks or data breaches by a network monitoring service, allowing them to take immediate action to protect their digital assets. Due to their smaller workforce sizes, small business owners are unable to devote resources to managing their IT infrastructure.

A web hosting service aids in bridging that gap for businesses. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the demand for Web Hosting Services from Public Website-sized businesses.

Market Trend

The purpose of web hosting services is to control and track network traffic. Security personnel and network administrators run it. Web hosting services’ primary job is to robotically monitor network activity and workflow.

IT networks are required for every business function in the present corporate environment, however, it is challenging to monitor the massive infrastructure networks. Accessible from anywhere, cloud-based network monitoring services may identify suspicious network activity, guarantee security, block unauthorized access, and track operational efficiency.

As a result, businesses are implementing cloud-based deployment models to increase productivity, provide clients with better performance, and enhance network workflow, which is fueling demand for web hosting services.

Web hosting services have benefited from technological advancement The market participants are concentrating on technological advancements to boost the efficiency of the cloud-based deployment model of Web Hosting Services in light of the current business environment, where digital transformation across organizations is transforming more and more business processes. Market participants in the network monitoring space are putting an emphasis on technology development.

As an illustration, Solar Winds, a supplier of powerful and reasonably priced IT management software, recently introduced two new integrated network management solutions called Solar Winds Network Automation Manager and Solar Winds Network Operations Manager for fault and performance monitoring, network configuration automation, traffic and bandwidth monitoring, and end-user tracking.

Market Opportunities

A service provider makes resources accessible to the general public over the internet, which is referred to as a public cloud computing model. Resources can be apps, storage capacity, or virtual machines, however, they essentially differ by provider.

Scalability and resource sharing that is not viable for a single organization to attain is made possible by public clouds. A public cloud is a platform that makes resources, including virtual machines (VMs), storage, or applications, accessible to customers remotely using the common cloud computing architecture.

Public cloud services can be supplied for free or through a number of subscription or on-demand pricing models, including a pay-per-usage approach. Public cloud hosting is the most widely recognized type of cloud hosting and is arguably the best option for the majority of website owners.

As a result, there is an increasing need for public cloud hosting services for websites. increasing demand from emerging markets

The market for international web hosting services has experienced rapid growth over the years due to the presence of major global and regional market players, which has created a competitive market in developing economies and encouraged these market players to put their primary attention on product innovation.

Market Breakdown by Applications:

On-premises,

Cloud-Based

Market Breakdown by Types:

Public Website,

Intranet Services,

Mobile Application,

Online Application

Web Hosting Services Market Regional Analysis

The market for web hosting services is expected to be dominated by North America. In this region, the United States would contribute the most.

From 2023 to 2029, Europe is expected to be a market leader in web hosting services. UK, Germany, and France will have the largest market shares.

The market study for web hosting services offers a breakdown by Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations. It is projected that this sector of the web hosting services industry will develop the fastest.

China, Japan, India, and Australia are the other major Asian economies that are taken into account in the study.

Investors are paying attention to the market in Central and South America. In the market for web hosting services, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are considered “Red Hot” markets.

The Middle East area is expected to have rapid expansion in the market for web hosting services. United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Turkey are the three major players.

The Market size value in 2023 USD 94.64 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2033 USD 108.54 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 20.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world Historical Years 2018-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028

