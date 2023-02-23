Wi-Fi Analytics Market Overview

The Wi-Fi Analytics market is a rapidly growing industry that offers valuable insights into consumer behavior and trends. This technology provides companies with powerful tools to better understand customer preferences and needs, as well as to optimize their operations and marketing strategies. With the help of this technology, businesses can gain an edge over their competitors by providing a more personalized experience to their customers.

[200+ Pages Report] The Worldwide Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 13.36 billion in 2023 to USD 134.74 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period.

The Wi-Fi Analytics market can be divided into two sections: consumer analytics and enterprise analytics. Consumer analytics focuses on gathering data from individuals or groups in order to gain insights into consumer habits and preferences, while enterprise analytics gather data from companies or organizations in order to measure performance levels or identify potential problems. Both types of analysis require accurate data collection processes and algorithms for meaningful results that can be used by businesses for strategic decision-making.

The demand for Wi-Fi analytics is growing due to increasing customer expectations for personalized experiences and the need for businesses to optimize their operations and increase revenue. The market is also witnessing the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning into Wi-Fi analytics solutions.

Key Takeaways

The global Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for location-based marketing and the need for businesses to understand and improve customer experiences.

The trend toward personalized experiences and the integration of advanced technologies is also driving the market growth.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Trends

Hospitality Industry Holds Significant Share

Hospitality Wi-Fi can be deployed quickly. It allows guests to access the same information as other online providers. As consumers shift to booking and researching travel via smartphones, mobile technologies are a key factor in creating this demand.

US consumers who regularly book travel online spent more time searching for information on travel on their mobile devices than they did on their desktops. Similar trends are being observed in other parts of the world. In the hospitality industry, yield management is the main use of Wi-Fi analytics. This allows hotels to attract customers and improve their services.

A targeted marketing campaign was launched to target mobile device users in the most affected areas. The company realized that many of its customers might use mobile search to find nearby accommodation. The strategy resulted in a 10% increase of business in the areas where it was implemented.

Many restaurants and hotels offer Wi-Fi platforms that allow guests to connect with their brand. They are also integrating their Wi-Fi platform into their email marketing system to increase guest loyalty.

The large hotels in Singapore have partnered with the airlines to identify customers. The hotel industry ensures that customers arrive in Singapore with a high level of luxury by offering free Wi-Fi access from the airport to their hotel. The hotel industry has a profitable opportunity to build its brand and increase their growth rate by increasing customer satisfaction through the hospitality they offer.

Hoteliers can use Wi-Fi analytics tools to gain in-depth insight about their guests and how they interact with the venue. Hotel marketing managers can have specific tools to help them create customer segments and engage them via various marketing channels, such as SMS, push notifications, and e-mail campaigns.

Facts

North America holds the largest market share

Organizations were able to invest in IoT and big-data analytics because of their strong financial position. A significant portion of the Wi-Fi market is accounted for by the presence of major Wi-Fi vendors such as Zebra Technologies and Ruckus Wireless.

Many restaurants, hotels, and retailers use this feature to their advantage. The Wi-Fi hotspot collects information about user behavior, time spent, and other details to support the business.

Retailers can offer more services and products based on customer’s interests as more smartphones become connected. The increasing penetration of smartphones is positively impacting retail markets, which in turn is increasing market growth.

Over the last few years, smartphones have been in high demand due to increased consumer spending in different regions. Despite the high penetration, however, the market is slowing down. In the United States, for example, ~90% of households have smartphones with essential features and at different price points.

According to GSMA, North America’s smartphone subscriber count is projected to rise to ~300 million in 2025. In addition, there may be an increase in penetration rates for mobile subscribers (~85%) and Internet users (~81%) by 2025. Public Wi-Fi instalments have grown due to the increasing use of the internet. Most users prefer Wi Fi hotspots because they offer faster internet speeds than mobile data.

Drivers

The key drivers of the Wi-Fi analytics market include increasing demand for personalized experiences, the need for businesses to optimize their operations and increase revenue, and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Restraints

The major restraints of the Wi-Fi analytics market include concerns over data privacy and security, and the need for skilled professionals to operate the software.

Opportunities

The increasing adoption of location-based marketing and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning present significant growth opportunities for the Wi-Fi analytics market. The growing trend towards digital transformation in emerging economies also presents new opportunities for the market.

Challenges

The key challenges facing the Wi-Fi analytics market include concerns over data privacy and security, and the need for businesses to have a clear understanding of how to effectively utilize the data gathered through Wi-Fi analytics.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Cisco announced the launch of its new Wi-Fi 6E access points, which allow businesses to gather more data and insights on customer behavior.

In March 2021, Purple, a Wi-Fi analytics provider, announced the launch of its new platform for gathering data and insights on customer behavior and foot traffic in physical locations.

In May 2021, Aruba Networks announced the launch of its new cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics solution, which allows businesses to gather data and insights on customer behavior and engagement.

Market Segmentation

By Product type,

On-Premise

Cloud

By application,

Retail

Automotive

Hotels/Restaurants/Motels

Stadium

Airports

Enterprises

Hospitals

Government

Others

Top: Biggest Companies

Purple

GoZone WiFi

MetTel

July Systems

Bloom Intelligence

Cloud4Wi

Telstra

Cisco Systems

Ruckus Wireless

Hughes Systique

Blix

Nyansa

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2023 USD 13.36 billion Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 134.74 billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 26.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Conclusion: Future Outlook

The Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow significantly over the next five years, driven by increasing demand for advanced in-store customer experience and better insights into customer behavior. With the rising adoption of IoT and cloud technology, Wi-Fi analytics solutions are playing a crucial role in driving retailers’ decisions and strategies. The growth of smart cities around the world has also been a major factor in driving the growth of Wi-Fi analytics solutions.

However, high implementation costs may be one of the key factors restraining the market’s growth during the forecast period. Additionally, concerns regarding data security may further impede its adoption among businesses. Nevertheless, companies are expected to leverage opportunities such as big data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

