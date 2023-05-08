Womens Healthcare Market Status; the Best Is Yet to Come | Bayer, Pfizer, Amgen

Published Via 11Press : According to HTF Market Intelligence, the worldwide women’s healthcare market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.3%, potentially reaching a market value of USD 57.9 billion by 2028, up from its current valuation of USD 38.5 billion.

Women’s healthcare is a subspecialty of medicine that focuses on women’s overall health and well-being, including their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Preventive care, reproductive health, maternity care, and treatment for a range of disorders affecting women’s health are all included. Women’s healthcare seeks to offer individualized, all-encompassing treatment that meets the particular healthcare requirements and concerns of women and guarantees access to high-quality medical care and services.

This covers services for menstrual health, fertility, contraception, and prenatal care. This covers breast cancer diagnostic and screening services as well as breast-related ailment treatment choices. Regular check-ups, Pap tests, and treatment for gynecological illnesses like infections, menstruation problems, and pelvic discomfort are all part of gynecological care. Menopause management involves counseling and treatment alternatives, such as hormone replacement therapy, for women who are going through menopause and per menopause.

Get an inside Scoop on the women’s Healthcare Market @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-womens-healthcare-market

Women Healthcare Market Key Players

Below are the most prominent enterprise women’s Healthcare industry players.

AbbVie, Inc

Bayer AG

Merck & Co

Pfizer, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp

Blairex Laboratories, Inc

Ferring B.V.

Women Healthcare Market Key Business Segments

By Product Type

Hospital pharmacies

Drug stores & retail pharmacies

Online providers

By End Use Application

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Unified Women’s Healthcare announced the acquisition of Gennev, a menopause care platform that offers telemedicine consultations, prescriptions, and health coaching to women experiencing menopause-related symptoms. The acquisition will enable Unified Women’s Healthcare to expand its women’s health services to include menopause care, addressing a gap in the market for comprehensive menopause care.

In March 2023, Iron Health, a new healthcare company, launched to provide comprehensive healthcare for women by empowering obstetricians. The launch aims to improve the health and wellness of women by providing tools and resources to OB/GYNs, including support for telemedicine, patient data analysis, and collaboration with other healthcare providers.

Women’s Healthcare Market Regional Breakdown

The women’s healthcare market has been divided geographically as follows:

North America: United States, Canada

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and others

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe

Southeast Asia

APAC (excluding Southeast Asia): China, Japan, India, Australia, and others

MEA: South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Nigeria, and others

In 2022, North America held the largest market share, with the United States and Canada as significant contributors to the revenue in this region. Asia Pacific ranked as the second-largest market, driven by the presence of key companies and advanced technology.

North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the women’s healthcare market during the forecast period of 2023-2029. Europe, including countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, is predicted to be an appealing market for women’s healthcare.

The study also offers detailed analysis for Southeast Asian countries, which are expected to witness rapid growth in the women’s healthcare market and may become the fastest-growing market soon.

Other major Asian economies included in the study are China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Central and South America are attracting investor interest, with Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina identified as emerging hotspots in the region.

The Middle East is expected to see remarkable growth in the women’s healthcare market, primarily driven by the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Africa is still gaining momentum in the market, with South Africa playing a dominant role, followed by Nigeria.

Buy Women Healthcare Market Latest Report Edition @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=3031

Market Growth Drivers

The Market expansion is fuelled by the increased frequency of chronic illnesses in women, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

This has increased the need for specialized healthcare products and services. As the population ages, there is a growing need for healthcare services that are specifically catered to the needs of women in different age groups.

Changes in lifestyle habits, such as increased stress levels, inactivity, and poor food habits, are blamed for the rise in health issues among women. Women’s healthcare services are in more demand as a result.

Influencing Trends

As personalized medicine has advanced, more attention is being paid to tailoring healthcare services and treatments for specific women based on their unique genetic make-up and health profile.

Women of all ages and health issues can receive specialized medical treatment and therapies from more and more common women’s health clinics. How women access and use healthcare services is evolving as a result of more attention being paid to remote monitoring, telemedicine, mobile health applications, technology use, and digital health technologies.

Menstrual health is becoming more and more popular as a result of the expanding variety of products and services accessible to women, such as menstrual cups, organic tampons, and period-tracking apps.

Challenges

Due to stigma and cultural hurdles, particularly when it comes to topics like sexual and reproductive health, women are deterred from seeking medical attention or obtaining the proper treatment, which makes it difficult for the market to grow.

Due to gender bias in medical research and practice, women’s health conditions may be misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed, which affects their health outcomes and capacity to receive appropriate treatment.

Uncertainty and the potential for market disruptions for women’s healthcare are caused by changes in the political and social climate, which have an impact on healthcare financing and policy.

Opportunity

The market for mental health is rapidly growing as new therapies and treatments are being developed to address issues including anxiety, despondency, and postpartum depression. There is a growing need for healthcare products and services that especially cater to the requirements of women in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, which presents a chance for the market to grow.

To address the expectations of women in terms of stress management, exercise, and nutrition, the market for wellness and self-care is expanding, and new products and services are being developed. With the development of digital health technology, women now have more opportunities to access healthcare services remotely and easily monitor their health and wellness.

Restraints

High costs can drastically restrict access to healthcare, especially for women who have few financial means or insurance coverage. Due to the high costs, women are reluctant to seek treatment or preventative care.

Due to the complicated regulatory framework and time constraints restricting the potential market development, it is difficult for new goods and services to enter the market or for existing products and services to be updated or expanded.

Women’s healthcare has historically gotten less money and attention than other healthcare markets, which has prevented innovation and limited market growth.

Major Development in the Women’s Healthcare Market

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR 6.3 % Market Forecast (2029) USD 57.9 Billion Current Market Size (2022) USD 38.5 Billion Dominating Segment Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Major Players Profiled AbbVie, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, Inc., Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp., Blairex Laboratories, Inc., Ferring B.V. Base Year 2022

Have a query? Market an inquiry before purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-womens-healthcare-market

Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What is the current market size for the women’s Healthcare Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the women’s Healthcare Market was valued at USD 38.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 57.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the key segments of the women’s Healthcare Market?

A: The Global Women Healthcare Market Breakdown by Application (Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)) by Drugs (XGEVA, Mirena, EVISTA, Prolia, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, Others) by Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug stores & retail pharmacies, Online providers).

Q3: Who are the key players in the women’s Healthcare Market?

A: Some of the key players in the women’s Healthcare Market include AbbVie, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, Inc., Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp., Blairex Laboratories, Inc., Ferring B.V. Other Key Players.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Phone: +1 434 322 0091

[email protected]

Content has been published via 11press. for more details please contact at [email protected]

Shared On:



HTF Market Report HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited which provides next-generation service for organizations with a deep focus on market intelligence, data analytics, and social intelligence, all uniquely delivered under one roof by skilled professionals. Combining and analyzing acquire lucid and most relevant data which would help in better decision-making. We provide your requirements with speed and cost benefits across the world, and we are able to achieve a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of the market at the delivery speed and price advantage that today’s business climate demands.

More Posts By HTF Market Report