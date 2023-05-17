As per HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Yoga Apparel Market is projected to increase at a 7.98% CAGR from its current value of US$19.2 billion to US$30.2 billion by 2028.

Published Via 11Press : The latest market research study released by HTF MI on Global Yoga Apparel Market evaluates the risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. Although Yoga apparel clothing is primarily intended to be worn while practising yoga, it has recently become popular in other sports and casual wear. They are very soft, stretchy, and flexible garments that fit the wearer’s body as they bend, stretch, and perform yoga asanas. Yoga clothing usually combines thin, elastic materials like spandex and lycra with lightweight fabrics like cotton or nylon. Yoga clothing frequently has an elastic waistline and is closely fitting. Black is still regarded as the most traditional colour, despite the fact that current designs come in a wide range of hues and patterns. Exercise will probably be more pleasant and pleasurable if you wear some yoga clothing.

Yoga Apparel Market Players

Below are the Yoga Apparel industry players.

LuluLemon (Canada)

Alo Yoga (United States)

Body Angel Activewear (United States)

CARBON38 (United States)

FLOAT Ultralight (Vietnam)

Nike Dri (United States)

Vuori (United States)

Old Navy (United States)

BALEAF (China)

Athleta (United States)

Manduka’s (United States)

Key Business Segments

By Type

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Others

By Application

Men

Women

Kids

Yoga Apparel Market Countries Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market of Yoga Apparel is as follows,

North America (US, Canada)

South American (Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and other countries)

Europe (France, Switzerland, Benelux, United Kingdom, Germany, Scandinavia, Spain, Italy)

Asia-Pacific region

APAC (Australia, Japan, India, PRC, and others)

MEA (Israel, SA, Nigeria, SA, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, and others)

The Yoga Apparel market is expected to be dominated by the Western Hemisphere. In this region, the USA would make the largest contribution.

The yoga apparel industry is expected to develop in Latin America between 2023 and 2029. • The Yoga Apparel market also gives breakdowns by SE Asian nations, with Germany, the United Kingdom, and France expected to have the largest market shares. It is projected that this sector of the yoga apparel market would have the quickest growth.

India, Australia, the PRC, and Japan are the other countries in Major Asia that are taken into account in the research.

Investors are focusing on the markets in Central and South America. In the Yoga Apparel Market, you may see vendors from Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

The market for yoga apparel is anticipated to expand rapidly in the Middle East. dominated primarily by UAE

Market Growth Drivers

Since the majority of people make fitness resolutions, the market for yoga apparel has experienced significant growth. This has turned out to be a key driver for the yoga wear market and a product that is gaining popularity.

The first thing that has to be understood about this yoga clothing is that it is not only suited for yoga and exercise but can also be worn at any time of the day or night.

These pants and t-shirts come in a wide range of lengths and styles, such as long, short, high-waisted, fleece active, straight-legged and fold-over.

These yoga clothes will provide you with the comfort and advantages you need to handle demanding days.

Influencing Trends

Due to the widespread use of yoga among both men and women, the demand for yoga clothing has increased. Yoga clothing’s ability to promote breathing and movement is a current trend. If you practise yoga in improper clothing, it might numb your limbs.

Before becoming recognised as a worldwide fashion phenomenon, yoga clothing was used primarily for physical activity. Because they offer a few significant performance advantages, they remain the top choice for end-users at the gym, in the yoga studio, and elsewhere.

The secret is in using materials like elastane, polyester, and high-end cotton blends. Its design allows air to easily flow through the fabric, keeping it cool and dry even throughout the rigorous exercises of the week.

Challenges

The growth of musculoskeletal illnesses attributed to yoga gear is one of the main issues in the yoga apparel market. A U.S. study found that males who dress tightly have a higher risk of having musculoskeletal problems because doing so leads to abnormal pelvic and lumbar spine posture and movement.

Compared to wearing loose clothing, wearing tight yoga gear might raise the chance of getting yeast infections, Tinea cruris, and other fungal disorders.

Yoga clothing may increase the danger of blood circulation issues, minimise the chance of developing varicose veins, and restrict nerves, causing post-yoga numbness.

Major Development

Report Highlights

Report Attributes Details CAGR % 7.98 % Market Forecast (2029) US Dollars 30.2 Bn Current Market Size (2022) US Dollars 19.2 Bn Dominating Segment Top Wear Major Players Profiled LuluLemon (Canada), Alo Yoga (United States), Body Angel Activewear (United States), CARBON38 (United States), FLOAT Ultralight (Vietnam), Nike Dri (United States), Vuori (United States), Old Navy (United States), BALEAF (China), Athleta (United States), manduka’s (United States) Base Year 2022

Some Questions Asked:

Q1: What is the value of the Yoga Apparel Market?

A: The Market was valued at US Dollars 19.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US Dollars 30.2 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period.

Q2: What are the key segments of the Yoga Apparel Market?

A: The Global Market Breakdown by Application (Men, Women, Kids) by Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Others) by Sales Channel (Offline Stores, E-Commerce Stores) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Q3: Who are the major players in the Yoga Apparel Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Market include LuluLemon (Canada), Alo Yoga (United States), Body Angel Activewear (United States), CARBON38 (United States), FLOAT Ultralight (Vietnam), Nike Dri (United States), Vuori (United States), Old Navy (United States), BALEAF (China), Athleta (United States), Manduka’s (United States), Others Key Players.

