Introduction

Google Search Statistics: Google is one of the greatest innovations today. In 90’ everyone used to work manually, even we used to look out for a person’s phone number using a telephone dictionary. We even used to ask people about how to reach specific places when going to unknown locations. But today, all of these we search on Google. Even if we have a silly query in mind, the first thing we do is search for it on Google. That’s why people say, Google it!

Check out these amazing Google Search Statistics, focused on the global aspect. As bonus content, we have also added the list of Top searches made in 2022 and 2023 at the bottom. Just don’t directly scroll to the bottom, that’s not fair!

According to Google Search Statistics, around 5.9 million searches occur every minute of the day.

What is Google Search?

Google Search is a search engine that is widely used around the world. Whenever we buy a laptop or Android phone, the default browser which comes up is Chrome helping us with the Search feature. Google’s algorithms are extremely useful in terms of SEO. In the digitalized world, we struggle to rank our articles on top to increase business. Moreover, other than businesses, this platform is also useful for educational requirements. The database of Google is filled with billions of information, if you are looking for certain answers in your question paper, Google will help you find it within seconds.

Features of Google Search

You can view your flight status

Convert files format

Find nearby places

Ask basic questions

Get your mathematical homework solved even with advanced calculations

Understand word definitions and find synonyms as well as opposites.

Learn languages

Check the time of any country or city

You can tune your guitar

Find top vacations spots and book flights and tickets

Compare prices of products on various eCommerce sites

Apply for job positions

View IP address

Add chrome extensions

And much more….

List of Google Products

For Everyone

For Business

For Developers

General Google Search Statistics

Approximately 70% of searches are generated from mobile devices.

81% of the searches are for the purpose of making an online purchase.

3% of searches on Google are generated from organic search accounts.

Page ranked 1st on Google Search results, has 32% more clicks.

16 to 20% of Google results are new and updated.

Google Search algorithm utilizes more than 200 factors to rank websites.

Top-ranking articles on Google search results have 1,447 words on average.

As of 2022, Google generated 943 billion global searches.

54% of Google search queries are at least 3 words long.

The click-through rate on second-page Google searches is only 0.78%.

The average number of words for Google Voice search results is 2,312 words.

Google generates 8.5 billion searches every 24 hours.

The size of the Google index is 30 to 50 billion pages.

Moreover, the Google Search Index has more than 100,000,000 GB of data.

According to Google Search Statistics, the number of searches grows every year by 10%.

20% of Google searches are generated using voice commands.

The Google Search frequency is 2 trillion searches each year.

Around the world, 77% of people use Google search.

54% of the search includes brand names.

Amazon has two times more product search volume on Google than Amazon itself.

Google Search Statistics by Market Share

(Reference: websiterating.com)

According to Google Search Statistics, Google is the most popular search engine in the world with a market share of 90.82% as of January 2023.

Yahoo and Bing contribute to market share by 3.17% and 2.83% respectively.

Other search engines account for Yandex (0.57%), Naver (0.43%), and Other (2.18%).

Google Search Statistics by Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The highest number of users for Google Search are aged between 25 to 34 years resulting in 30.08%.

There are 24.99% of users from the 18 to 24 years age group.

Whereas, 18.79% and 12.29% of demographic traffic belong to 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years respectively.

Furthermore, there are 8.44% of users on Google Search from 55 to 64 years of age group and 5.41% of users are aged 65 years and above.

Google Search Statistics by Country

By Device

Over the last 6 months, Google.com observed 16.1% of desktop and 83.9% of mobile traffic resulting in 15 billion and 83 billion of traffic respectively.

(Reference: semrush.com)

The United States of America has contributed to Google search traffic by 18.15 billion devices resulting in 18.28% of the highest traffic. Out of these 25.87% is desktop and 74.13% is mobile traffic.

Followed by India and Japan, both these countries ranked respectively with overall traffic rates of 11.82% and 5.55% each.

India has 11.74 billion devices accessing the platform using 6.75% of desktop and 93.25% of mobile traffic.

Whereas Japan has 5.51 billion devices, out of which 1.02% are desktops and 98.98% are mobile devices.

Similarly, Indonesia and Brazil contributed 4.45% and 3.31% of overall traffic resulting in 4.42 billion and 3.29 billion devices respectively.

Indonesia generated 1.81% of desktop and 98.19% of mobile traffic.

And Brazil contributed 25.27% of desktop devices and 74.73% of mobile traffic.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Over the past 6 months, the United States of America generated the highest number of traffic 27.05% but with a decreasing rate in visitors by 6.09%.

India and Brazil generated 4.51% and 4.40% of total traffic with a decreasing rate in visitors by 6.36% and 7.31% respectively.

The United Kingdom and Japan generated 3.91% and 3.43% traffic respectively and experienced 5.34% and 8.93% decreases in the rate of visitors.

Whereas other countries collectively make up 56.71% of total traffic toward Google searches.

Google search Statistics by Traffic Sources

Google Search Statistics show that the platform has 95.26% of direct traffic.

Whereas, 2.07% and 0.47% are referrals as well as organic search traffic.

Paid search traffic and traffic sent by social media contribute by 0.05% and 1.93%.

And mail and display advertising sent traffic to Google Search by 0.16% and 0.06%.

Google Search Statistics by Social Media Referral

Youtube has the highest referral rate for sending traffic toward Google search resulting in 60.23%.

Facebook and Twitter contribute by 12.73% and 5.38% respectively.

Whereas WhatsApp and Reddit send total traffic by 4.18% and 3.55%

Other social media networks have collectively a 13.92% of referral traffic rate.

Google Search Statistics by User Behavior

Only 0.44% of the users click on the second page of Google search results on every visit.

65% of the searchers are more likely to click on organic results.

The average time for an initial click is 14.6 seconds.

85% of the searchers on Google, get what they wanted to know in the initial search without modifying the terms.

Around half of the search end without clicks.

Customers are 2.7 times more likely to consider the business if it appeared on Google Search.

46% of the searchers are looking for local information on the Google Search engine.

72% of people who search near me, go to at least 8km far to visit the store.

Google Search Statistics by Most Search

By Most Searched People in 2023

(Reference: meetglimpse.com)

As of 2023, the most searched person over the last 30 days is Taylor Swift (68,07,000 search volume), Messi (65,43,000 search volume), and Ronaldo (50,00,000 search volume).

Other persons on the list are Drake (35,99,000 search volume), Elon Musk (25,42,000 search volume), Donald Trump (22,34,000 search volume), Mr. Beast (22,26,000 search volume), Arina Grande (22,07,000 search volume), and Neymar (21,82,000 search volume)

The last person in the most searched person includes Shakira (21,22,000 search volume).

By Most Searched People by Category in 2023

(Reference: meetglimpse.com)

The highest number of Google searches are made for Musicians resulting in 31%.

Whereas, the other top two have similar rates of searches resulting in Actors (24%) and Politicians (24%).

Other categories include Athlete (7%), Celebrity (5%), Fictional Character (5%), and Entrepreneur (2%).

By Most Asked Questions in 2023

What to Watch – 9,140,000 search volume

Where’s my refund – 7,480,000 search volume

How you like that – 6,120,000 search volume

What is my IP address – 4,090,000 search volume

How many ounces in a cup – 2,740,000 search volume

What time is it – 1,830,000

How I met your mother – 1,830,000

How to screenshot on Mac – 1,830,000

Where am I – 1,500,000

How to lose weight fast – 1,500,000

By Top Keywords Search on Google

Youtube – 387.75 million search volume

Facebook – 322.60 million search volume

Pornhub – 198.77 million search volume

Weather – 189.56 million search volume

Translate – 178.48 million search volume

Amazon – 171.59 million search volume

Google Translate – 140.65 million search volume

Xvideos – 138.88 million search volume

Gmail – 135.21 million search volume

Instagram – 117.25 million search volume

By Global Trending Google Search Queries in 2022

(Reference: statista.com)

Following are the top global trending Google Search queries in 2022

Google (100 Index ranking)

YouTube (75 Index ranking)

Video (68 Index ranking)

Facebook (62 Index ranking)

Weather (58 Index ranking)

Translate (46 Index ranking)

WhatsApp (44 Index ranking)

News (38 Index ranking)

Amazon (37 Index ranking)

Instagram (33 Index ranking)

WhatsApp Web (28 Index ranking)

Gmail (25 Index ranking)

TIEMPO (25 Index ranking)

AS (23 Index ranking)

Traductor (21 Index ranking)

Satta (19 Index ranking)

Google Translate (18 Index ranking)

Twitter (18 Index ranking)

Samsung (18 Index ranking)

By what was trending on Google Search in 2022 in the United States of America

By Actors/People

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

By News

Election results

Queen Elizabeth passing

Ukraine

By Search

Wordle

Election results

Betty White

By Definitions

Rupee

Oligarch

Cacao

By Games

Wordle

Quordle

Elden Ring

By Athletes

Antonio Brown

Serena Williams

Joe Burrow

By how to help…

How to help Ukraine?

How to help Ukrainian refugees?

How to help abortion rights?

By Movies

Encanto

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

By Near me

Gas prices near me

At-home COVID test near me

Voting near me

By Recipes

Sugo

Cincinnati Chili

Marry Me Chicken

By Songs

We don’t talk about Bruno – Encanto

Surface Pressure – Encanto

Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux

By Tickets

Disneyland tickets

Bad Bunny Tickets

Taylor Swift tickets

Google Search Statistics by CTRs

By Mobile



(Source: smartinsights.com)

By Desktop

(Source: smartinsights.com)

Google Search Statistics by Most Searched WH Questions

(Reference: mediaonemarketing.com)

The most asked question in Google search starts with How resulting in 8.07% of searches.

Whereas top searches starting with WH are What and Where resulting in 3.40% and 0.88% respectively.

In addition, other queries have the following contributions to search Why (0.82%), Who (0.60%), and Which (0.33%.)

Conclusion

Can we imagine our lives today without Googling anything? No. Google is a pocket-friendly dictionary for everything we ask for. The platform is constantly evolving and matching the needs of the market. For example, the launching of Google Bard AI made them go one step forward than their competitors. Moreover, these Google Search Statistics also confirm that Google is the world’s number one search engine today. It’s been 25 years since the launch of Google Search, in 1998, and yet it is trending every minute on the internet. Definitely, Google Search is a lifesaver!

