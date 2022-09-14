Soft Drink Sales Statistics 2022 Facts, Trend and Demand Analysis

Soft drink Sales statistics: This report shall present you with numbers researched using some tools to give you an insight into today’s soft drink sales statistics. Today, soft drinks are consumed by the majority of people. Be it at a party, office function, restaurant visit with friends or family, or just a stay-at-home day. Soft drinks are mostly made with water and added some flavor with artificial sugar or natural sugar. Soft drinks are consumed worldwide with an increase in the rate of consumption day by day.

Current Trend

After the pandemic days, people became more curious about health. Therefore, they turned their preferences to more healthy products like fruit and organic juices. The demand for healthy drinks even increased when different flavors were introduced into the market. Apart from this, the following chart shows you the current trend of which drink is preferred by the consumers over the others, as per the data received from Brandirectory.



(Source: Brandirectory.com)

The above-shown chart presents the current ranking of non-alcoholic drinks.

Each ranking has an enormous profit resulting in $35,379M starting from Coca-cola.

For Pepi and Redbull, the profit ratio stands at $20,712M and $6892M.

Redbull showed a small amount of decrease in its final profit as in the year it was $8,143M.

Nescafé managed an annual profit of $6,425, and $6277M for Monster.

For Gatorade, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper the annual profit stands at, $5276M, $4997M, and $3,973M consecutively (all amounts in US dollars).

As stated in the above ranking, Coca-cola is still preferred mostly by people all over the world followed by the other drinks.

Demand Analysis

Demand analysis from previous years to the current situation in India in Comparison to Worldwide consumption

Analysis (All the Numbers Represent the Sale in Indian Territory)

The rate of consumption per head in India is expected to reach 3.91 L in the year 2022.

By the year 2023, the soft drink segment is supposed to increase at a rate of 2.4%.

Considering the year 2026, the segment will have a 6,255.2 ml growth.

By the year 2026, the outside-based consumption like bars and restaurants will increase to 2% in volume consumption and to 7% of spending.

Considering the global consumption US tops the list in soft drink segmentation.

The soft drink market is expected to increase at a 4.18% CAGR considering the years 2022-2026

India’s Soft Drink Sales Statistics

Total Revenue By Type (India)

Explanation

Considering the above comparison, carbonated soft drinks have more demand than energy and sports drink & non-carbonated soft drinks.

From the year 2013 till the next 3 years carbonated soft drinks managed revenue from 2.37% to 2.80%.

Whereas, from the year carbonated soft drinks segment rose to more than 3% and is expected to reach nearly 4% of the revenue.

Total Users By Income (India)



(Source: Statista.com)

Analysis

In India, consumers with a high rate of income prefer more carbonated soft drinks than other segments standing at 40.2% nearly reaching half of the total.

The percentage for carbonated soft drinks stands at 33.8% and 26.1% for medium-income consumers and low-income consumers respectively.

Total users by gender (India)



(Source: Statista.com)

Worldwide Soft Drink Sale Statistics



(Source: Statista.com)

The above graphics show that the united states of America stand number one for the sale of soft drink in carbonated and not carbonated drinks, followed by Japan and China at 318.50, 61.58, and 55.78 respectively.

Most demanded soft drink in India (2021)



(Source: Statista.com)

Analysis

Maaza is the best seller in India for the time being. It has a 29.7% share in the market followed by Bisleri.

As per the report out of 12,000 crores sealed juice market, 75% of dominates by mango flavored drinks.

In FY 21, Maaza earned about 2,826 crores by observing the pandemic situation.

Maaza revenue is expected to reach more than 3,000 crores as heat season is approaching over the world. Coca-Cola in the year 2022

As the year succeeded, Coca-cola increased its ranking at the top by landing a profit of $35,379M in 2022.

Today coca cola ranked as the number one carbonated soft drink worldwide having 45 percent of the volume share.

During the pandemic year, coco cola focused its strategy on e-business to increase online sales, and expand its digital marketing investment.

Summary

As check the current situation, the world facing going through a pandemic situation, hitting a lot of businesses. As seen in the report Maaza became the top brand in soft drinks where it dropped its number extremely below the top 10 as the name vanished from the list in 2022. The best-seller worldwide rank was replaced by Coca-cola again by gaining popularity during the initial phase of the pandemic year

Conclusion

As per the above market research, Coca-cola will lead the market as it has already introduced a zero-coke flavored carbonated soft drink. People today, prefer no-sugar-added products or sugar-less products. Therefore, the step taken by Coca-cola will help them to increase their revenue worldwide.