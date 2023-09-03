Where to Watch Harry Potter Online….?

The famous Harry Potter of JK Rowling has attracted millions across the world. The movie has adaptions of book series that involved magic in life. It has enabled the audience to immerse themselves in the young wizard’s adventures and his friends. However, the changing landscape of streaming platforms, digitalized media, and theatre releases. It is necessary to search for the fans. That was where to watch Harry Potter movies.

As there are different options available. From the streaming platforms to the theatre view, a comprehensive view is provided. It also showcases the wonder of Hogwarts world depicted. Throughout the whole section, the multitude of viewing experiences is enabled. The magic of Harry Potter knows its bounds, journey to watch this movie. An enchanted tale is told with amazing adventures.

Is it Available on Streaming Platforms to Watch?

In this digital era, streaming platforms have become the first option to watch movies. It also includes Harry Potter movies. Below are the platforms provided in which you can find Harry Potter movies to watch.

HBO Max is an immersive platform to watch Harry Potter movies. All the 8 movies are there to stream online. A good experience is provided that provides fans with the chance to watch the entire movie in one place.

Peacock streaming platform that provides full Harry Potter movie series. It also provides a chance to embark on the journey of magic. Along with Harry Potter and his friends. Peacock is a good platform to enjoy watching Harry Potter and wizard world adventures.

The availability also depends upon the region. Also due to license agreement. You can also check the streaming platform service available in your area. There are changes and updates going on from time to time.

The latest series Fantastic Beasts is available on HBO Max. it indicates the end of wizard world time. The rest of the series is available to watch on Peacock. Like the where to find them, fantastic beasts- the crimes of Grindelwald. The adventures of Harry, Hermione, and Ron are also available to stream online on the Peacock platform.

The Harry Potter movie franchise is 20 years old. There are various magical visions of Rowling of the wizard world that have graced the big screens. Since then, the extensions are there of Harry Potter. From the original movie to the special features of the cast. There is also the new adaption of the books. It will be available to watch on Max. The streaming service is available on HBO Max, and we look forward to watching it.

There are seven books in the Harry Potter series. The Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry. But there are eight books and series. An academic year of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The film was released in 2016,18.

The movies are listed below in order-

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

The fantastic beast movie Where to Find It was released in 2016. The first movie of the Wizard World series. it introduces us to Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, and many more. The movie is set in New York where the characters travel to escape from the Niffler. But have the dark forces waiting for them on the way. This movie was written by JK Rowling. She claims that she got an idea for a total of five movies.

The second movie of Fantastic Beast World is The Crimes of Grindelwald. Johhny Depp is seen in a cameo role. A full-blown appearance is there of Gellert Grindelwald a wizard. Jude’s law also begins as Albus Dumbledore. This decides the second offering. It begins with the complexities in relations between the wizards. The movie proved to be Depp’s last performance as Grindelwald.

The movie Fantastic Beast- The Secrets of Dumbledore was released in April 2022. It continues with the crime of Grindelwald left off. Mads Mikkelsen took over the role of villain Grindelwald. While Ezra Miller reprises his role as the troubled credence. He is now aware of the true blood. Newt Scamander also prepares for a new adventure after the tragedy of the previous movies. Katherine Waterstone’s Tina Goldstein in the promotional material for the movie. The questions also arise at the end of the movie. What are the secrets hidden by the Dumbledore family? We need to wait for it to be seen.

The film Harry Potter and Order of the Phenix. It was released in 2007. The franchise takes a dark turn. With Voldermort in the scenes again. Harry Potter finds himself caught in the struggle with magic ministry. Ron and Hermine gather a student army to fight against the lord Voldemort. Exams are also there to deal with.

Harry Potter and Half-Blood Prince movie directed by David Yates. This is the movie where horcruxes are introduced. The MacGuffin-like objects are contained with pieces of Voldermort’s soul. It keeps him in an immortal way and sets up the basis for the final two films. It is the most loved movie because of its characters.

This movie is called Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Part 1. It was released in 2010. The star cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie, Coltrane, Michael Gambon, Timothy Spall, etc. A sober tone is there. Harry Potter and friends are away from the Hogwarts. Now they have grown into adults.

Is it Available to Watch on Rent?

Yes on the peacock platform, fans can watch on rent and purchases basis. It is through the video-on-demand retailers. A few services are available that consists including Amazon Prime Video, Red Box, Vudu Google Play, and iTunes. The price differs from service to service. Most of the movies cost 4 to 10 dollars to buy. But once you rent the movie, 30 days are provided to begin watching it. 48 hours to finish watching it.

Can Harry Potter movies watched in 4k?

Vod platform services provide the 4k option. The high-quality sound with different ranges. Peacock is the platform that streams movies in HD quality video and sound service. Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu also include 4K viewing options. If the preference is to win the collection of Harry Potter movies then collect it on 4k Blu-Ray at 99 dollars.

Special screening and online gatherings

It is beyond the digital area. The magic of Harry Potter movies continues to grow. Through special screenings and online fan gatherings. It provides a different way to experience the wizard’s world. Below is a glimpse of some special events and gatherings organized for Harry Potter movies.

Theatre re-release

The selected theatres host special screenings of Harry Potter movies. It enables fans to see the magic again on the big screen. These type of events coincides with the special occasions related to the franchise. An emotional trip is taken back to the Hogwarts world. This allows fans to see their favorite sequences in a new light.

Online gatherings are there. It is a famous option among fans. To celebrate their love for Harry Potter movies. An online event consists of parties, contests, and debates. This offers the fans with a sense of community.

Participation in special events and online gatherings adds up to an exciting layer. It is an opportunity to share the passion with fellow fans, create lasting memories, and feel a deep connection with the magic depicted.

Are Harry Potter Movies Available To Watch For Free?

Peacock platform offers the free-of-cost option. But on the peacock, the basic plan is available. The peacock premium is also there. Subscribers can stream the movies free of cost online.

The entire eight Harry Potter movies can be watched through a single subscription. In spite of the franchise streaming rights that changes with some diverse services. The complete movie series is available now on a peacock subscription.

It is based on the novel by JK Rowling. The Harry Potter franchise movie has increased into the whole universe content. Feature films, video games, and theme parks are included in the movies. All the movies can be seen from the comfort of your home.

Advantages of Streaming Platforms

These platforms provide the convenience of watching any move on various devices from TV to smartphones.

It also enables one to create watchlists, explore related movies, and enjoy them without any need for physical copies

High-quality streaming service provided. With high-quality audio and video with a good, stable internet connection.

Customer support services are available. If you face any issues while watching movies or series. live streaming service is usually backed by the customer support team. They are available for 24 hours. In live streaming, guidance is also provided to solve the difficulty.

Ad-free experience is provided. With no distractions while streaming movies. The professional service is ad-free. Few platforms provide the white label services. This means that live-streaming players are equipped with control buttons. These buttons allow content customization.

There is reliable global accessibility. Streaming services solutions include content delivery networks. A server that provides access to the content in diverse locations. Partnership avoids lag and quality problems. It also helps to ensure that there is smooth content delivery to the audience near and far away.

How And Where To Watch Harry Potter Online??

All eight movies are available to watch on the Peacock streaming platform. However, it is not clear how long the movies will be available to watch on the platform. As it jumps from some diverse services after a few months. The Harry Potter movie franchise streams on the Peacock Premium Plus plan. Ad-supported tier is there for 5 dollars a month. The peacock app can be installed on most smartphones and smart TVs of every big brand. Add free service is available for 10 dollars a month. Service can also be accessible through the web browser.

Is Harry Potter available on Disney Plus?

No, the movie is not available to stream on Disney Plus. Disney Plus Platform does not have the right to stream the movie. In spite of being the perfect platform to stream the magical and action movie.

The Harry Potter franchise includes magical and imaginative concepts. It tells the story of a boy and supernatural battles against the evil in Britain’s wizard world. There are seven books based on it. They have been made into eight movies. These movies have secrets hidden within them.

A Few Facts about Harry Potter Movies

The fourth Harry Potter movie Goblet of Fire was almost the fifth one also. But director David Yates decides not to do so. The original goblet book was lengthy and featured a wizard tournament. The rise of Voldemort is also showcased. So, the book was split into two movies

English, Scottish, and Irish actors are only there in the movie. This helped to maintain the British flair of the main story. So, every actor like Professor Minerva McGonagall, Maggie Smith, and Voldemort actor was Ralph Fiennes.

Alan Ricker was told secrets ahead of time. To portray this character of teacher Severus Snape. The connection was there between his character with Harry Potter’s mother Lily Potter.

Autographical references are included in the subtle of movies. JK Rowling has included Ford Anglia’s car in movies. As authors include elements, and people from their real lives also.

The Hedwig depicted in the movie is a male owl. Some animals are puppets but few are real ones. Like cats, dogs, owls. In the movie, it is shown as a female owl so cooperation is not difficult with the actors.

