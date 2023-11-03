Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks in the World (2023)

Introduction

Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks in the World – Grabbing a cup of coffee in the morning while commuting to the office has become so popular because of Starbucks-like coffee houses around the world. Moreover, due to remote work, people are sitting in the Starbucks shops to do their work along with their favorite snacks and coffee. Coffee being a single ingredient, Starbucks proved that you can make more flavourful cups. Although in developing countries Starbucks may operate under expensive terms, there are still some costly Starbucks drinks ever offered, which are mentioned in this Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks in the World article.

Who is Starbucks?

Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses. It is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA. As of today, it is the largest coffeehouse chain in the world. Starbucks was founded in 1971 by Zev Siegl, Jerry Baldwin, and Gordon Bowker. It is said that Starbucks has a costly menu but is equally delicious. As of 2022, the company ranked 303rd in the Forbes Global 2000 and 120th in Fortune 500 lists. The company is labeled as unique because it offers high-quality coffee and other food items. They have personalized services, their stores have free WI-FI, quick service, and friendly baristas. Every time you enter Starbucks, you will gain a new coffee experience.

The menu offered at Starbucks

Oleato – Golden Foam Cold Brew, Caffé Latte with Oat Milk, Iced Shaken Espresso with Oat Milk and Toffee Nut

Hot Coffees – Caffè Americano, Decaf Pike Place Roast, Featured medium roast – Pike Place Roast, Green Apron Blend, Clover Starbucks Reserve Rwanda Sholi, Featured Starbucks Dark Roast Coffee, Caffè Misto, Clover Starbucks Reserve costa Rica Naranjo, Clover Starbucks Reserve Ecuador Loja,

Cappuccinos

Flat Whites, Honey Almond Milk Flat White

Lattes – Caffè Latte, Cinnamon Dolce Latter, Starbucks Reserve Latte, Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Latte, Hazelnut Bianco Latte,

Mochas – Caffè Mocha, Dark Chocolate Mocha, White Chocolate Mocha

Coffee Travelers – Decaf Pike Place Roast, Pike Place Roast, Dark roast, Veranda Blend

Hot teas – Chai Tea Latte, Chai tea

Black teas – Teavana London Fog Tea Latte, Earl Grey Tea, Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte, Royal English Breakfast Tea

Green Teas – Matcha Tea Latte, Emperor’s Clouds and Mist, Jade Citrus Mint Brewed Tea, Honey Citrus Mint Tea

Herbal Tea – Peach Tranquility, Mint Majesty

Hot drinks – hot chocolate, White hot chocolate

Steamers – Steamed milk, Vanilla Crème

Juice – Steamed Apple Juice, Caramel Apple Spice

Frappuccino – Coffee Frappuccino, Creme Frappuccino

Cold Coffees – Nitro Cold Brews, Cold Brews

Cold Drinks – Iced Lattes, Iced Flat Whites, Iced Shaken Espresso, Iced Coffees, Iced Coffee, Iced Americano, Nitro Cold Brews.

Iced Teas – Iced black teas, bottled teas, Iced green teas, Iced herbal teas

Hot breakfast – Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap, Chicken, Maple butter and Egg Sandwich, Turkey bacon, cheddar, and Egg white sandwich, Impossible breakfast sandwich, Double- smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich, Avocado spread, Spinach, feta and egg white wrap, Sausage, cheddar, and Egg Sandwich

Sous Vide Egg bites – Egg white and roasted red pepper egg bites, Kale and mushroom egg bites, bacon, and Gruyère Egg bites

Oatmeal and Yoghurt – Strawberry Overnight Grains, Rolled and Steel-cut Oatmeal, Berry Trio Parfait

Bagels – Everything bagel, Plain bagel, Avocado Spread

Cake Pops – Birthday cake pop, cookies and cream cake pop, Chocolate cake pop, and Bumblebee Cake Pop

Cookies, Brownies, and Bars – Bullseye Cookie, Marshmallow Dream Bar, Double Chocolate Brownie, and Chocolate Chip Cookie

Croissants – Chocolate Croissant, Butter Croissant and Ham and Swiss Croissant

Loaves, buns, and cakes – Iced lemon loaf, Cinnamon coffee cake, pumpkin and Pepita loaf, Banana Walnut, and Pecan loaf

Muffins and Scones – Blueberry Muffin, Petite Vanilla bean scone, and Blueberry Scone

Danishes and Doughnuts – Glazed doughnut and Cheese Danish

Home Coffee – Whole Bean and VIA – Instant

Merchandise- Mugs, Water bottles, Tumblers, Cups, and Other

General Starbucks Statistics and Facts

Starbucks is more than 50 years old.

On average, Starbucks sells around 600 cups of coffee a day.

Baristas on average earn around $12.47 an hour.

Starbucks sponsors your first degree if you are working with them.

Around the world, Starbucks has more than 34,000 stores in 80 different countries.

Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks in the World

Super Venti Flat White – Worth $148.99

Grande Americano – Worth $102.15

White Mocha Frappuccino – Worth $102.04

White Mocha Frappuccino – Worth $101.50

Quad Espresso – Worth $92.55

100 Shot Caramel Frappuccino – Worth $86.55

101- Shot Grande Latte – Worth $83.75

77 Shot Venti Mocha Cookie Frappuccino – Worth $71.35

Sexagintuple Frap 2.0 – Worth $60.58

Venti Latte + 70 Shots – Worth $55.75

#1. Super Venti Flat White – Worth $148.99

(Source: ilcaffeespressoitaliano.com)

The foremost costly drink in the list of Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks in the World is Super Venti Flat White. The man named William Lewis initially orders 101 shot Grande latte, later he appears with a giant cup in his hands and orders this drink adding 170 espressos and coconut milk to taste improvement. This custom-made drink contained around 11,000mg of caffeine, therefore it was sold at $148.99. William Lewis holds a record for drinking the most expensive drink in the world.

#2. Grande Americano – Worth $102.15

(Source: blog.dpon.jp)

The second most costly drink offered by Starbucks is Grande Americano. This drink was ordered by Youtuber Elton Castle. He then ordered 102 shots of espresso along with caramel drizzle to reduce the bitterness of the drink which was created naturally. However, the drink couldn’t be completely finished even after it was shared with his friends. Therefore it costs around $102.15.

#3. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino – Worth $102.04

(Source: pinterest.com)

A customer named Thomas had once ordered a White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino the size of a Venti. But he took it to the next level, the order was filled in a metal milk bucket with 102 shots of espresso, five bananas, 5.5 tablespoons of protein powder, four pumps of caramel syrup, 70 pumps of white mocha, and 54 servings of Frappuccino roast. Not only these, but he also added additional frappuccino chips along with liquid caramel. All of these could have made $102.04 but because of the reward card, he got everything for free.

#4. White Mocha Frappuccino – Worth $101.50

(Source: starbucks.com.au)

Another most expensive drink offered by Starbucks is White Mocha Frappuccino. A guy named Justin once ordered a White Mocha Frappuccino with 20 grams of protein powder, 70 pumps of white mocha, 112 shots of espresso, 55 pumps of Frappuccino, and 5 bananas, altogether, the drink cost around $101.50.

#5. Quad Espresso – Worth $92.55

(Source: yelp.com)

Once, two girls custom-ordered Quad Espresso to get Starbucks birthday rewards cards. This drink was included with 120 shots of espresso only, and cost around $92.55.

#6. 100 Shot Caramel Frappuccino – Worth $86.55

(Source: insanelygoodrecipes.com)

A guy named Reene ordered 00 Shot Caramel Frappuccino including whipped cream, extra ice, whole milk, caramel syrup, and caramel sauce in addition to Frappuccino chips. He had to pay $86.55 for this order.

#7. 101- Shot Grande Latte – Worth $83.75 (Check 10th point)

(Source: yelp.com)

The title alone is enough to cause anxiety among those who don’t drink coffee and people who drink coffee and enjoy being in extravagant and luxurious cafes. One man, however, William Lewis showed no fear in ordering his own custom Starbucks beverage. It was also his first experience with the costly Starbucks drink competition. He sat in his huge white cup and ordered the glass that contained 99 additional shots of espresso with 17 pumps of syrup made from vanilla mocha as well as matcha powder to give it an added punch. This should’ve priced him $83.75 also. Yet, William enjoyed the drink on his reward card.

#8. 77 Shot Venti Mocha Cookie Frappuccino – Worth $71.35

(Source: pinterest.com)

A guy named Jarrod Johnson once ordered 77 espresso shots including 5 frap roast coffee, vanilla bean, Italian roast drizzle, vanilla drizzle, and much more. Moreover, it consists of five gallons of iced coffee. Due to his pay, he didn’t pay any amount to the store. To carry this drink Jarrod got a plastic drink cooler.

#9. Sexagintuple Frap 2.0 – Worth $60.58

(Source: dailymail.co.uk)

A guy named Andrew Chifari got himself this giant drink in 2014. He wanted this order to be filled in a 3.7-liter container that contained a shot of vanilla, espresso, and other venti mocha ingredients. It was priced at $60.58 and it took him 3 days to finish it.

#10. Venti Latte + 70 Shots – Worth $55.75

(Source: yelp.com)

The lowest-priced but yet with the label of one of the most expensive drinks is Venti Latte + 70 Shot. This customized drink contained 4480 mg of caffeine. It came with two pumps of vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, and 70 shots of espresso. The customer who ordered this drink didn’t have to pay anything because it was his birthday. Otherwise, the drink would have cost around $55.75.

You May Also Like Top Most Expensive:

Conclusion

Concluding these mothering Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks in the World, we would definitely recommend Starbucks because it’s worth every penny. If you are a coffee lover then you must visit this store at least once. Moreover, you can also order customized drinks for yourself. All of the customers had either birthdays or a Reward card, which made their orders free of charge. Well, that’s enough coffee drinks for today otherwise writing about that much caffeine we won’t be able to sleep!

Shared On:



Aditi Kandhari Aditi is an Industry Analyst at Enterprise Apps Today and specializes in statistical analysis, survey research and content writing services. She currently writes articles related to the "most expensive" category.

More Posts By Aditi Kandhari