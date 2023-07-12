Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : The blind spot alert system market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles. The blind spot alert system, also known as a blind spot monitoring system or a side view assist, is designed to detect and warn drivers of objects in their blind spots while changing lanes or parking. This technology helps prevent accidents and improves overall driving safety.

The blind spot alert system market was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 21 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.7%.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the blind spot alert system market is the rising number of road accidents caused by driver’s negligence and lack of visibility. Governments across various regions have implemented stringent regulations mandating the installation of blind spot alert systems in vehicles to enhance road safety. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness about vehicle safety features and the growing popularity of luxury cars equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are further fueling market growth.

Key Takeaway

2022 estimates suggest the backup camera as being the product with an estimated market share of 27%.

Radar-based systems hold the largest market share among radar systems by technology alone – 34% by 2022.

By 2022, the passenger car segment will dominate the market as one type.

OEM is the dominant market segment with a 59% market share.

North America leads this market and contributes the highest proportion of revenue at 29%.

Asia-Pacific will likely emerge as one of the most lucrative regions due to low living costs and growing medical tourism trends, along with hospitals and clinics opening new facilities – amongst many other considerations.

Regional Snapshot

North America: Due to the widespread adoption of modern automotive technology and safety equipment, North America has emerged as a key market for blind spot warning systems.

Blind spot alarm systems have experienced an unprecedented surge in demand across North America due to increasing awareness about driver safety as well as regulations set forth by government bodies. Large automotive companies and suppliers across North America have increasingly integrated blind spot detection systems into their vehicles, contributing to market expansion.

Europe: Blind spot alert systems have quickly gained prominence throughout Europe due to stringent safety standards and major automotive manufacturer presence. Germany, France, and the UK have led in adopting modern safety technologies like blind spot detection technology. An increased focus on road accident reduction and pedestrian safety has created a demand for these devices in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The blind spot warning system market in Asia Pacific has experienced substantial growth over recent years due to an expanding auto manufacturing industry and consumers becoming more informed regarding vehicle safety issues. China, Japan, and South Korea have become pivotal markets due to the presence of large automobile manufacturers as well as increases in vehicle production. Blind spot alarm systems have become an integral component of regional transportation due to an expanding middle class, improved road infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes – factors that all combine to drive their use across the region.

Rest of the World: Blind spot alarm systems have seen increasing use across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa as well.

Market growth in these areas is being propelled by an improved economic situation, increased car sales volume, and modern safety technology incorporation within automobiles.

Drivers

Increasing emphasis on road safety: Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe are implementing stringent safety regulations, encouraging the adoption of blind spot alert systems to reduce accidents caused by blind spot-related incidents.

Growing awareness and demand for advanced safety features: Consumers are becoming more conscious of vehicle safety and are actively seeking vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including blind spot alert systems.

Rising vehicle sales: The growing global automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales create a larger market for blind spot alert systems as they are increasingly being integrated into new vehicles.

Technological advancements: Continuous advancements in sensor technologies, such as radar, ultrasonic, and camera-based systems, are improving the accuracy and reliability of blind spot alert systems, further driving market growth.

Restraints

Cost considerations: The integration of advanced safety features like blind spot alert systems can increase the overall cost of vehicles, which may limit their adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Compatibility issues: Retrofitting blind spot alert systems into older vehicle models can be challenging due to compatibility issues, limiting the potential market for aftermarket installations.

Limited awareness and understanding: Despite growing awareness, there may still be a lack of understanding among some consumers about the benefits and functionality of blind spot alert systems, which can hinder market growth.

Opportunities

Emerging markets: As developing countries witness economic growth, the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is increasing. This presents significant opportunities for blind spot alert system manufacturers to expand their presence in these markets.

Technological advancements: Continued advancements in sensor technologies, integration with other ADAS features, and the development of more cost-effective solutions can open up new opportunities for market players.

Fleet management and commercial applications: The implementation of blind spot alert systems in commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, can improve safety and reduce accidents, making it an attractive market segment.

Challenges

False positives and reliability: Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of blind spot alert systems can be a challenge, as false positives or false negatives can affect driver trust in the system and overall adoption.

Integration complexities: Integrating blind spot alert systems with other vehicle systems and ensuring compatibility with various vehicle models can pose technical challenges for manufacturers.

Legal and liability considerations: Determining legal and liability frameworks associated with the use of blind spot alert systems, especially in the case of accidents or system failures, can present challenges for both manufacturers and regulators.

Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Magna International

Ficosa Internacional SA

Aisin Seiki Co.

NVIDIA Corporation

Harman International Inc.

Hitachi

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Other Companies

Market Segmentation

Based On Product Type

Blind spot detection system

Park assist system

Backup camera system

Surround-view system

Other Product Types

Based on Technology

Camera-based system

Radar-based system

Ultrasonic-based system

Other Technologies

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicle

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Other Vehicles

Based On the Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Top Impacting Factors

Stringent Safety Regulations: Government regulations and safety standards play a crucial role in driving the adoption of blind spot alert systems. Mandatory safety requirements and regulations that prioritize vehicle safety and accident prevention contribute to market growth by encouraging automakers to incorporate blind spot alert systems in their vehicles.

Automotive Industry Trends: The overall trends and developments in the automotive industry have a direct impact on the blind spot alert system market. Factors such as increasing vehicle production, the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) create opportunities for blind spot alert system manufacturers to expand their market presence and offer their solutions as part of comprehensive safety packages.

Consumer Awareness and Demand: Increasing awareness among consumers about vehicle safety and the benefits of blind spot alert systems has a direct impact on market growth. As consumers become more conscious of road safety and demand advanced safety features in their vehicles, automakers are compelled to incorporate blind spot alert systems as standard or optional equipment to meet customer expectations.

Cost Considerations: The cost of blind spot alert systems can influence market adoption. While the declining cost of sensors and increasing economies of scale are helping to reduce the overall cost of these systems, affordability remains a factor that affects consumer adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Balancing the cost of implementation with the perceived value and effectiveness of the system is crucial for market growth.

Aftermarket Installation: In addition to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) integrating blind spot alert systems into new vehicles, there is also a significant market for aftermarket installations. Retrofitting blind spot alert systems into existing vehicles allows consumers to enhance safety features in their cars. The availability of affordable and reliable aftermarket solutions contributes to market growth.

Recent Developments

In 2020: The COVID-19 pandemic causes disruptions in the global supply chain and reduces consumer spending on automotive products, including blind-spot alert systems.

In 2021: Blind-spot alert systems are becoming increasingly commonplace in entry-level vehicles and some manufacturers are beginning to integrate them with other advanced driver assistance features. Furthermore, there is a growing trend towards aftermarket solutions that can be retrofitted onto older vehicles.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 7.1 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 21 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 11.7% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a blind spot alert system market?

A: blind spot alert system, also known as blind spot detection or monitoring system, is an automotive safety feature designed to assist drivers in detecting vehicles or objects in their blind spots. It uses sensors, cameras, and/or radar technology to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings and provide warnings to the driver when a potential hazard is detected.

Q: What is the current size of the Blind Spot Alert System Market?

A: The Global Blind Spot Alert System Market size is USD 7.1 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Blind Spot Alert System Market?

A: The Blind Spot Alert System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.

