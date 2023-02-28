Introduction

Film Industry Statistics: The film industry is the most significant contributor to the global economy. The only major downfall faced by this industry was during 2020 due to the lockdown situation. As of today, it is no doubt that this industry has become more than a billion-dollar industry. The film industry belongs to the creative field therefore, yearly on a global level millions of people are employed in terms of acing, graphic design, video editing, writing, etc.

In this Film industry statistics, and insights are written from a global perspective considering the 2021 and 2022 years. The data received in various segments and categories are unique and interesting

Editor’s Choice

According to Film industry statistics, the average ticket charge for domestic theater was $9.17 in the year 2022.

The English language is the most used language around the worldwide box office movie releases as of 2022.

is the most used language around the worldwide box office movie releases as of 2022. North America recorded the highest-grossing territory in the box office domestic market in the year 2022.

recorded the As of 2021, the market share of the European film industry around the globe is 26.5%.

3% of independent films do not receive any theatrical releases.

do not receive any theatrical releases. The cinema industry in the United States of America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by the year 2027.

Film industry statistics say that the live-action category was the highest-grossing type in product method resulting in $5,750,204,733 of overall revenue.

The domestic box office generated a revenue of $5.99 billion as of 2022.

The annual revenue of the global film industry as of 2022 was $77 billion.

In the year 2021, 53% of the residents in the United States of America said they felt uncomfortable going to cinema halls because of the pandemic.

What includes the Film industry?

The film industry or motion picture industry includes commercial and technological companies which specialize in cinematography, film studios, production companies, film production, animation, pre-and post-production, film festivals, and distributors. All of these things together are the filmmaking industry. Today, the movie/cinema industry is not only limited to theaters, but OTT platforms are majorly contributing to the overall revenues of films.

General Film Industry Statistics

Compared to the gaming industry in the entertainment category, the Film Industry is less valued at $42.5 billion to $145.7 billion.

The domestic box office generated a revenue of $5.99 billion as of 2022.

The cinema industry in the United States of America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by the year 2027.

In the year 2023, the expected value of movie and video production in the United States of America is $26.7 billion.

Moreover, the Film industry statistics say that the projected market size growth in the year 2023 in the United States of America is 3.3%.

As of 2021, the market share of the European film industry around the globe is 26.5%.

The annual revenue of the global film industry as of 2022 was $77 billion.

The top countries by the market by the year 2025 in terms of projected highest revenue are China and the United States of America.

The worldwide cinema box office revenue as of 2022 was $26 billion as stated by film industry statistics.

North America recorded the highest-grossing territory in the box office domestic market in the year 2022.

According to Film industry statistics, the average ticket charge for domestic theater was $9.17 in the year 2022.

3% of independent films do not receive any theatrical releases.

The global movie production and distribution market size as of 2023 is $77.2 billion.

Film Industry Statistics By Top International Markets of 2022

China: $4.3 billion

Japan: $1.5 billion

UK and Ireland: $1.2 billion

France: $1.1 billion

South Korea: $0.9 billion

Germany: $0.8 billion

Australia: $0.64 billion

Mexico: $0.63 billion

Spain: $0.4 billion

Brazil:$0.35 billion

Film Industry statistics by the distributor

(Source: the-numbers)

The Film industry statistics in the above chart provide information on the top 10 distributors of movies by total generated revenue at the box office around the world as of 2022.

Walt Disney was the largest ever movie distributor in the year 2022 as the company released around 600 movies creating $41,999691,340 of revenue with a 17.01 % share in the market and 5,917,720,480 tickets being sold.

Warner Bros with a 15.11% of market share generated $37,301,875,235 of total box office revenue. The company sold around 5,314,239,669 tickets for the movies released under their names.

The third rank was secured by Sony Picture with $30,763,026,050 at the total box office having a share of 12.46% with 775 released movies. The company was able to sell around 4,473,567,373 tickets around the world.

Other companies with similar segments recorded the following insights Universal – $29,871,134,131 with 560 movies at 12.10 market share and 4,199,992,146 tickets sold.

20 th Century Fox and Paramount pictures were a little far away from each other with $25,882,657,988 and $25,699,685,719 of revenue by having a market share of 10.48% and 10.41%. They released around 526 and 511 movies respectively which sold around 3,795,188,109 and 3,792,929,694 tickets.

Century Fox and Paramount pictures were a little far away from each other with $25,882,657,988 and $25,699,685,719 of revenue by having a market share of 10.48% and 10.41%. They released around 526 and 511 movies respectively which sold around 3,795,188,109 and 3,792,929,694 tickets. Lionsgate, New Line, DreamWorks SKG, and Miramax released around 433, 209,77 and 385 movies which sold 1,233,716.644, 1.116.684.179, 760.431.349, and 7.14.108.890 tickets with a share of 3.95%, 2.51%, 1.73%, and 1.55% respectively.

Film Industry Statistics by Running Time

(Source: NATIONAL STATISTICS OFFICE: MALTA)

As of 2022, there overall running of the movie with the highest minutes belongs to 76 to 120 minutes resulting in 59.8%.

While 20.6% of movies released were of 60 minutes and 18.4% had a screening time of 121 to 180 minutes.

On the other hand, 0.6% of the movies were screened for 61 to 75 minutes and more than 180 minutes respectively.

Film Industry Statistics By Demographic

By Gender



(Source: ZIPPIA)

Film industry statistics say that 51.8% of the crew members are male.

And with a minor difference, 48.2% are female crew members.

Above gender statistics in the film industry that this sector is male-dominated.

By Ethnic Background



(Source: ZIPPIA)

1% of the film crew belong to the white background while 19.8% belong to Hispanic or Latino.

9% are black or African American by ethnic background.

3% and 1.4% of crew members are Asian or American Indian and Alaska natives respectively.

On the other hand, 2.5% of the members didn’t reveal their ethnic background.

By Level Of Education



(Source: ZIPPIA)

Film industry statistics say that there are 37% of the people in the industry have bachelor’s degrees.

36% of the people have a high school diploma, while 17% have an associate degree.

5% belong to the people with diplomas and other degrees respectively.

By a Visit Movie Theaters

As of May 2022, 33% of the residents in the United States of America stated they go to cinema halls sometimes.

On the other hand, 8% of Americans said they often go to movie theaters.

41% of Americans rarely go to movie theaters while only 18% never went to cinema halls.

As of 2021, around the globe, Film industry statistics say that 61% of adults didn’t go to the movie theater in the whole year.

On the other hand, 31% watched movies in the theater 1 to 4 times while 9% said they visited cinema halls more than 5 times.

In the year 2021, 53% of the residents in the United States of America said they felt uncomfortable going to cinema halls because of the pandemic.

However, only 18% of the adults were comfortable going back to movie theaters.

Film Industry Statistics By Box Office Revenue

By Most Genre

(Source: the-numbers)

As of 2022, according to the Film industry statistics, the highest genre in the released movies was action with a $3,983,514,713 revenue, having a market share of 53.43%. Around 434,407,251 tickets were sold for movies in this category.

The action segment had 54 movies released under its segment.

There were around 28 and 59 Adventure and Comedy movies released in the year 2022. Both of the genres earned $980,219,074 and $691,113,850 gross revenues while having a share of 13.15% and 9.27% in the market respectively.

Tickets for the genres of adventure and comedy were sold for 106,894,109 and 75,366,805.

While other genres recorded the following data: Horror 37 movies, 8.51% market share, 69,161,842 tickets sold, and $634,214,244 revenue. Drama 144 movies released, 8.33% of market share, $621,137,428 generated revenue, and 67,735,748 tickets sold.

Thriller/Suspense 3.35% market share and 46 movies released. 27,252,891 tickets sold and $249,909,212 generated revenues.

Romantic comedy and musical movies generated around $61,505,843 and &57,743,451 of revenue by releasing 11 and 6 movies respectively. Each of these genres has a market share of 1.41% and 0.83% while 11,492,308 and 6,707,287 tickets sold.

Similarly, reality and black comedy movies were released 1 and 3 respectively. Each of these genres sold tickets 6,296,995 and 4,865,235 with a market share of 0.77% and 0.60% respectively.

Reality and black comedy movies generated total revenue of $57,743,451 and $44,614,220 each.

By Country

(Source: the-numbers)

As of 2022, Film Industry statistics reported the United States of America as the top country for producing the highest number of movies resulting in 23,035 with an average production budget of $37,302,936. The revenue at the total worldwide box office was $612,550,083,433.

Similarly, the United Kingdom and China produced 4,123 and 2,384 movies with average production budgets of $30,196,099 and $35,217,193 respectively.

UK and China recorded the global box office at $53,665,576,963 and $42,456,671,308.

Other listed countries as per the Film industry statistics as of 2022 were France, Japan, and Germany with 3,823, 1,638, and 1,786 released movies with a budget of $22,241,560, $30,077,292, and $30,115,030 respectively. The total at the global box office was $20,940,290,308, $16,021,496,459, and $10,793,126,586 each.

Similarly, the Republic of Korea, Canada, Australia, and India released around 1,697, 1,777, 937, and 2,171 movies with budgets of $16,756,481, $20,573,786, $30,952,898 and $14,919,521 each with a total at the global box office $9,158,176,613, $8,435,663,346, $8,244,858,470 and $7,805,915,445 each.

Film Industry Statistics By The Top Movies of 2022

(Source: the-numbers)

As of 2022, the film industry statistics say that Avatar: The way of water was the largest revenue-generated movie at the international box office resulting in $1,451,300 with a domestic share of 29.37%. At the domestic and worldwide box office, the movie generated $603,434,732 and $2,054,734,732 respectively.

The second place in the year 2022 was secured by Top Gun: Maverick which generated $768,843,144 at the international box office with a share of 48.32%. Similarly, the result at the worldwide box office and domestic box office was $1,487,575,965 and $718,732,821.

Other movies ranked in the list were Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Minions: the rise of Gru, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, Chang Jin Hu Zhi Shui Men Qioa and Du Xin Yue Qiu with the respective share in the domestic market at 37.54%, 43.20%, 39.40%, 54.40%, 48.12%, and 45.11%.

At International box office each movie generated around $6.26.914.109 , $540.893.379 , $568.654.600 $378.979.068, $398.217.353, $417.671.251, $602,986.104 and $460.284.414 respectively.

Film Industry Statistics By The Language Of Movies

(Source: the-numbers)

The English language is the most used language around the worldwide box office movie releases as of 2022. It generated around $612,486,194,772 in revenue with 27,821 movies released in the English language.

Mandarin is the second largest language used in movies resulting in 1,819 movies released in the year 2022 with total worldwide box office revenue of $41,474,715,274.

The French language ranked third as per the Film Industry statistics with 3,015 movies released creating $17,103,721,124 of revenue.

Other languages of movies ranked as the total worldwide box office rank are as follows Japanese $16,260,249,367 (1,394 movies released), Spanish $9,759,008,116 (2,693 movies released), Korean $8,839,865,540 (1,541 movies released), German $8,828,861,598 (1,300 movies released), Hindi $7,112,680,299 (955 movies released), Cantonese $7,032,317,264 (320 movies released), and Italian $6,697,369,534 (1,460 movies released).

Film Industry Statistics By The Production Method

(Source: the-numbers)

As of 2022, Film industry statistics say that the live-action category was the highest-grossing type in product method resulting in $5,750,204,733 of overall revenue and 6,27,066,832 tickets sold in the domestic market in this genre.

The films with a live-action production method recorded the highest share in the market 77.13% in the year 2022.

The second largest type of film by production method in the domestic market as of 2022 is digital animation with a grossing revenue of $1,005, 999,359 and around 109,705,481 tickets sold.

Digital animation has a market share in the production method of 13.49%.

The third largest product method in the domestic market is an animation/live-action which sold overall 75,261,007 tickets by generating gross revenue of $690,143,456 by having a market share of 9.26%.

Other methods in the similar market as recorded by film industry statistics of 2022 were stop-motion animation, multiple production methods, and hand animation.

Each of the above three categories respectively sold overall tickets by 690.698, 196.609, and 11,661 with a market share of 0.08%, 0.02%, and 0.00% respectively.

Conclusion

Concluding the Film industry statistics, each region and country along with the chosen language of the film is helping to earn billions of revenue. Irrespective of the pandemic effects, the cinema sector is evolving every year with more and more technological developments. The entertainment sector is never dying, therefore, considering career opportunities is also well observed in the coming years.

Not only the United States of America, but India also has a major market share in the regional language of the movies. Hindi movies released in the year 2022 recorded a total revenue of $7,112,680,299 on a worldwide level. Thus, the movie industry is a trending industry in the entertainment sector around the world.

Shared On:

