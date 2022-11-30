Introduction

Amazon Prime video statistics: As entertainment, people around the world prefer movies and TV shows with easy access. Since the pandemic, people prefer more home theaters and popcorn with options for millions of movies. After Netflix, Amazon’s prime video is in second place for most usage reports. Prime Video is similar to Netflix but is available at cheaper prices. In this Prime video statistics, we will have some insight into its features some general statistics, and a comparison between Netflix and Amazon prime video.

Amazon Prime Video Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

The platform has more than 100 million subscribers from around the globe.

from around the globe. There are a total of 39.08% of female prime video subscribers and 60.92% are male subscribers.

prime video subscribers and Amazon prime has 3x more titles for users in the United Kingdom than Netflix.

57% of the people subscribed to prime as it has video content.

of the people subscribed to prime as it has video content. Amazon has published around 75 million videos on Prime Video.

videos on Prime Video. Primevideo.com has around 99.3 million backlinks.

has around In the year 2027, amazon prime video is estimated to gain 252 million subscribers from around the world.

from around the world. In the United States of America, the estimated number of subscribers is forecasted to rise to 101.4 million by the year 2026.

by the year 2026. In the year 2021 quarter 3 around 45% of the population in the United States of America watched Amazon prime video resulting in 77.3 million households .

of the population in the United States of America watched Amazon prime video resulting in . Amazon prime video is a second-largest video-on-demand streaming platform.

What is Prime Video?

Amazon prime video is an American subscription-based on-demand OTT platform that allows users to watch various videos and TV shows. This platform is available over the globe and headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As of 3 September 2022, there are around 200 million subscribers. It was initially launched as Amazon Unbox which later changed its name to Amazon prime video.

Features

This platform allows the users to hide or unhide their disliked movies or TV shows from appearing in the recommendation list.

Accounts can be shared with other people as well as various accounts with 6 limited accounts can be created into a single account.

The platform also gives you the option to disable the autoplay.

One of the best features of Amazon prime video is, as per the scene going on in the movies or TV shows the list of cast and their names appear on the left side of the screen.

Random episodes can be watched by shuffling the episodes.

Moreover, movies or TV shows can be downloaded so that it offers an offline mode.

Amazon prime video enables an option to host a party so that a movie can be watched with multiple people along with an option to chat.

Amazon prime video is more affordable than any other OTT platforms.

General Prime Video Statistics

Amazon prime video service is available in over 200 regions.

Prime Video subscribers have watched more than 17 million videos than the competitor Hulu.

Amazon prime video allows creation of 6 profiles in one single account.

Amazon prime video is a second-largest video-on-demand streaming platform.

Amazon prime has 3x more titles for users in the United Kingdom than Netflix.

India, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Argentina have the most affordable subscription plans.

Ireland ranks in second place for having a library of 10,027 titles.

Other countries with more than 9,000 titles are Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa and Latvia ranks number one for having the highest number of titles around 10,298.

In the year 2021, according to Prime video statistics, Amazon earned $31.77 million only from the prime memberships.

Pandemic year maintained prime memberships because all the prime services are connected with one account and come with videos features as well as music and books.

Amazon prime is available in more than 23 countries.

On average prime subscriber spends only $1400 every year.

Amazon Prime video statistics state that it has over 175 million unique viewers.

In the year 2021 quarter 3 around 45% of the population in the United States of America watched Amazon prime video resulting in 77.3 million households.

On average, a user watches prime video for 5 hours and 22 minutes.

39% of the adults in the United States of America are Amazon prime video members.

There are a total of around 54.3% of users access primevideo.com via desktop and 45.7% of users access it via mobile phones.

In the year 2021 prime video earned $4.63 billion in revenue, till today in the year 2022, the platform has earned $5.16 billion.

Amazon prime video has its own prime originals in 70 new titles.

By Region



(source: semrush)

India has around 32.51% population engaged with Prime video resulting in 69.3 million, out of which 81.65% access it through desktop and 18.35% access the website by mobile.

In Brazil, there are 12.27% of the population resulted in 26.2 million. 8.11% of the subscribers access the website by desktop and 91.89% of the users access it via mobile.

Italy and Spain have 14.4 million and 12.6 million respectively which is 6.76% and 5.93% each.

Subscribers in Italy accessing the website from a desktop resulted in 73.24% and the remaining 26.76% accessing it via mobile.

The population from Spain has 57.22% of the population accessing primevideo.com from a desktop and 42.78% by means of a smartphone.

According to prime video statistics, there are around 5.77% of the population in Mexico which is 12.3 million out of which 26.08% access the website from a desktop and 73.92% access it by mobile phones.

Amazon has published around 75 million videos on Prime Video.

According to Amazon prime video statistics, subscribers in the united states of America watch TV shows on prime video per dollar.

57% of the people subscribed to prime as it has video content.

In the month of October 2022, primevideo.com received 213.2 million site visits, which has shown an increase in the number of visitors by 9.9% as the traffic towards the website was 194 million in the month of September 2022.

In the month of August 2022, the website had total traffic of 154 million.



(Source: similarweb)

In terms of traffic toward prime video websites, India has 21.12% of the contribution with an increased rate of visitors by 3.83%.

Brazil has around 10.42% of the overall traffic but with a decreased rate of 9.22%.

Spain contributes to traffic towards the prime video website by 8.29% with a decrease rate of 8.31%.

France has an increase in visitors by 2.93% resulting in 8.11%.

Other countries with nominal percentages of 44.14% in total.

In Sweden, there are 13k daily active users on the platform.

Amazon prime video platform has around 44K movies as well as TV show titles.

Amazon Prime Video has around 64% of the users’ subscribers from around the world.

The platform has more than 100 million subscribers from around the globe.

According to Amazon Prime video statistics, the number of subscribers is supposed to reach 6,00,000 by the year 2025.

74% of the population in the United States of America has a membership to prime including all features resulting in 148.6 million accounts.

Considering the other features of prime, 9 out of 10 people subscribe to these services because of the free shipping.

As per Amazon prime video statistics, there are more than 1,32,000 subscribers in eastern Europe for the platform.

By the end of the year of 2022, it is estimated that the total percentage of subscribers in the United States of America will be 67.04%.

According to Amazon prime video statistics, there are around 117 million subscribers around the globe.

During the pandemic period, Amazon prime video platform experienced an increase of 35% in memberships because of the lockdown.

In the United States of America, the estimated number of subscribers is forecasted to rise to 101.4 million by the year 2026.

In the year 2027, amazon prime video is estimated to gain 252 million subscribers from around the world.

By Demographic

There are a total of 39.08% of female prime video subscribers and 60.92% are male subscribers.



(Source: similarweb)

According to Amazon prime video statistics, the highest group of users is from the age group of 25 years to 34 years resulting in 32.63%.

Subscribers from the age group of 18 years to 24 years are around 29.16% from around the world.

There are 17.24% of the users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

While users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years and 55 years to 64 years are around 10.44% and 6.52% respectively.

The lowest of all in the total users is the group of baby boomers who are above the age group of 65 years and plus with 4.01%.

By Referrals

com has 70.87% of direct referrals, whereas 1search referrals and mail as well as other sources include 21.35%, 1.37%, and 0.53% respectively.

Other websites than social media applications, various marketplaces recommend Amazon prime video resulted in 71.08%.

While other streaming and online TV applications refer the platform by 14.81%.

Ecommerce websites other than Amazon recommend the platform by 2.19%.

While adult websites recommend the prime video platform by 1.52%.

com has around 99.3 million backlinks.

Referrals made by YouTube for prime video are around 71.55%, Facebook contributes around 9.96%, and WhatsApp contributes around 7.04%.

Twitter and Instagram also send referral traffic toward prime video websites by 4.04% and 2.21% respectively.

While other social media networks contribute around 5.20%.

Netflix VS Amazon Prime Video

Amazon prime video and Netflix are both worlds leading OTT platforms. Netflix is a separate service provider whereas the prime video is run by Amazon itself. On a major basis, Netflix ranks in the first place whereas prime video ranks in second place. The subscription prices of Netflix are comparatively on the higher side than those of prime video.

Netflix

Netflix is available over the world

The platform offers online movie and TV shows as well as DVD and Blu-ray discs for rental

There are no advertisements played at all

The database of Netflix is more than 1,00,000 movies and TV shows available in multiple languages

The current number of subscribers is 223 million

Audio quality is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1

Multiple device options available at various subscription plans

Account sharing is possible

Parental control over adult content

Subtitles available for all TV shows and videos

You can read more about Netflix statistics here.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon prime has video as well as a 1-day delivery option along with prime music.

Annual membership is available at $99 with 30 days free trial.

Almost similar memberships compared to Netflix.

Lesser titles available than on Netflix.

Amazon prime video allows to host parties as in, the same movie can be watched on multiple devices at once with a chat option.

It has no advertisements but allows to play trailers of other movies or TV shows.

This platform also has Dolby digital 5.1 audio.

Amazon prime video can be accessed from all over the world.

Account sharing is also possible as Netflix.

No default subtitles are available.

Parental control available.

Which Is Better?

Amazon prime video and Netflix both are the best OTT platforms, There is no such comparison as to which is better because there are various movies and TV shows available with almost similar features. But the major point which focuses on the differentiation is that Netflix is costlier than Amazon prime, and Prime Video has one-day delivery as well as other prime options.

Conclusion

As Amazon prime is included with other services such as one-day delivery, video streaming, and music, this is the best combo under a pocket-friendly budget. Amazon prime video has millions of titles available over the globe. There are inbuilt subscription options for HBO and Showtime with of course an additional cost. Moreover, there are more choices available for children’s movies than any other OTT platform. Thus, for people who have a habit of binge-watching episodes and running movie marathons, Amazon prime video is the best option for them.

FAQ . Is any free trial available for Amazon prime video? Yes, the platform offers 30 days free trial to all is prime services such as delivery, video and music after which country wise charges are debited. Can you host watch party on Amazon prime video? Yes. You can host watch party along with chat option so that you can enjoy movie with your friends. Can prime video run on multiple devices? Yes, according to the subscription plan you can run the prime on multiple devices. How long do rental movies stay in Amazon prime platform? Rental movies or TV shows stay at least for 30 days, but of you start watching it you will have 48 hours to finish it until it goes away.