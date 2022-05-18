Yelp Statistics 2022 Demographics, Users and Facts

Yelp Statistics – Introduction

Yelp Statistics:- Yelp, a multimillion-dollar company that allows users to review businesses all over the globe, was founded by Russel Simmons in October 2004 and based out of San Francisco, California. Yelp is a company that focuses on customer reviews. The company’s principle is to pay close attention to customer reviews which play a crucial role in business growth and success.

Yelp prides itself on its achievements in business through its website Yelp.com and mobile apps, as well as the Yelp reservations. Yelp.com will allow users to recommend businesses. It acts as a local reviews site. They will have the chance to voice their opinion on the outlet. Customers can also check the website for authentic reviews. These statistics about Yelp will prove useful for bloggers and researchers looking for precise data.

Key information about Yelp

Year of establishment:

October 2004

Official website:

Yelp.com

Registered HQ:

San Francisco, California

Founder:

Jeremy Stoppelman and Russel Simmons

Yelp Reports Third Quarter 2021:

Third quarter Net revenue grew 22% year over year to $269 million, resulting in a positive Net income of $18 million

More than 145 million people visit Yelp each month and 70% of those come from mobile.

As of Q3 2020, over 220 million reviews are left on Yelp, with a 10% year-over-year growth.

Yelp Visitor Statistics

Yelp is accessible by desktops and mobiles. There has been an increase in mobile and desktop Yelp websites over the years. Because of its simplicity and convenience, Yelp mobile apps are becoming more popular.

Estimated that around 90% of Yelp’s total visitors are US-based.

Each month, around 76.75 million users visit Yelp sites, platforms, and mobile apps across the globe.

A total of 54.01 million users worldwide access Yelp via their desktops every month.

About 205 million Yelp reviews were posted by the end of 2019.

Approximately 69 million people per month use Yelp via desktop.

A recent 2020 study found that approximately 45% of online shoppers used Yelp to review their purchases before making a purchase.

According to Alexa, Yelp.com ranks 44th in the US as the most popular website.

Yelp claims an average of 92 million unique mobile users per day.

Yelp receives more than 178 million unique monthly visitors across desktop, mobile and app platforms.

Number of Reviews Submitted to Yelp (2009 to 2020)

A total of 224,000,000 reviews were submitted to Yelp by the end 2020. This represents a nine percent increase in reviews year-on-year compared to the 205,000,000 reviews at the close of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Statistics of Business as per Yelp Ratings

Yelp gathers reviews each year and conducts a study on the health of local businesses.

Economic business data analysts analyze Yelp reviews and ratings with the Yelp Economic Average indicator.

Yelp studies show many wealthy and healthy business economies such as those in San Francisco, San Francisco, and New York.

Yelp users experienced a sharp increase in the US $1.1 billion in net revenue in 2019.

According to a 2019 study, there was an increase of US$1,014.19 million in net revenue for Yelp users.

The year 2019 saw an increase in revenue from sales through advertisements on Yelp websites and mobile apps. The revenue recorded is approximately 91% and 97%, respectively.

There was an 18% increase in revenue by the end of 2019.

Companies around the globe have seen tremendous growth.’s revenues increased by 9%.

Yelp’s reviews of businesses were key to these results. Each star rating a business receives increases its revenue.

Statistical Overview of Local Businesses

According to a 2020 study, 85% of Yelp users were more likely to buy after seeing the Yelp platform. Consumers gain confidence and trust when they read reviews on Yelp.

According to another study, 49% of all Yelp reviews are about restaurants. Shopping and home services were next.

Yelp currently has a maximum of 184,000,000 reviews from consumers and businesses worldwide. It is helpful for both consumers and businesses to monitor and track their market success rates.

Yelp reviews aren’t just for restaurants and local businesses. They also include entrepreneurs, small businesses, and hotel owners. According to the most recent data, 78% of Yelp reviews aren’t related to any specific brand. Companies need to secure a premium position to attract more customers and promote their business.

Yelp Statistics Based Upon the US Market

Alexa reports that Yelp is America’s most popular website.

4 out of 5 Yelp customers make a purchase decision within minutes.

According to a September 2021 survey, Yelp platforms are popular among consumers for information about local businesses.

Statistics on Average Yelp Review Audiences

Almost all age groups trust Yelp to provide honest reviews of the products and services they are searching for.

The following data demonstrates this. We can see that Yelp does not only cater to the needs of the younger generation.

The average US user is between 18 and 34 years old, according to the fact sheets.

41.9% are between the ages of 18 and 34 in the US.

37% are between 35 and 54 years old.

9 percent of users are over 55 years old.

2.2% of users have completed a college degree.

4.4% of users have a degree.

38% of Yelp users earn more than $100,000 per year.

34% of Yelp users earn $50,000 or less per year.

Yelp's top-rated business category is 23%.

Yelp's restaurant category is 19%.

71% of Yelp reviews recommend businesses.

7% of Yelp reviews were removed due to suspicions about the objectives.

43% of reviews have a 5-star rating.

14% of reviews have a 1-star rating.

Yelp publishes 26,000 reviews per minute on its core demographics.

Yelp Usage and US Population

It would be fascinating to see the demographics of the US population and the number of Yelp users.

Average users are between 18 and 34 years old. The Yelp user percent stands at 34, despite the fact that there are 28% of young Americans between 18 and 34.

The Yelp user percentage is 34% for people aged 35-54, while it stands at 34% for those between 35 and 54. The Yelp user rate is 31%, and 38% of US citizens are over 55.

The statistics show that Yelp is used by people of all ages in the US.

Unique Mobile and Web Visitors During 2016-2021

Accessing Yelp reviews via mobile phones or hand devices is very easy and convenient.

Most of the Yelp users access the platform via their mobile devices. The Yelp mobile application is quickly replacing desktop access.

The majority of us use mobile devices, and in 2019, there was a 50% increase in internet traffic via them.

The timeline depicts the number and frequency of unique mobile users who visited Yelp's recommendation site from 2016 to 2021 every quarter.

The local search and review site's mobile visitor numbers have steadily increased, reaching 31 million unique mobile app devices in the first quarter of 2021.

Purchase Statistics After Visiting Yelp Reviews

According to a study, 92% of the users make a purchase after visiting the platform.

Yelp reviews are crucial in promoting a company's brand and increasing its popularity.

Businesses rely heavily on social networks for their marketing campaigns.

Reviews posted by users play an essential role in maintaining brand/product image.

About 44% of businesses use review posting, while 41% rely on reviews to generate leads, converts, audiences, or revenue.

Yelp reviews can be both positive and negative for your business. As of 2020, there were approximately 205 million cumulative Yelp reviews.

According to a study done in 2019, approximately 50% of all Yelp reviews focus on top-ranking businesses.

Another survey found that 16% of Yelp reviews were rated one star. 88% of reviews had 4-star and 5-star ratings.

70% of the Yelp reviews fell within the recommended category, and 22% fell under the not-recommended.

Yelp has removal of reviews policy. This policy requires that 7% of all reviews be removed from the site by 2020.

Yelp Statistics Within 24-Hours After Checking Reviews

Business analysts estimate that Yelp platforms are used by millions of people who spend on average 3.39 minutes per day looking for reviews.

Yelp users registered on the platform can rely more on reviews than guest visitors.

Yelp Monthly Statistics

Yelp can be accessed on desktop, mobile, and app devices.

Review of Business by Category

Worldwide, restaurants saw an 18% increase in revenue and profits.

Globally, there was a 17% increase in local services and home goods sales.

11% increase in revenue for the beauty and fitness industry.

Global Health departments saw an 8% revenue increase.

Revenues in the hotel and travel industry worldwide rose by 5%, including in tourist and vacation destinations.

Increased arts and entertainment revenues by 4% at theatres, local event galleries, opera shows, musical concerts, and other venues.

A 2% increase in revenue was seen in the nightlife sector around the globe.

Fact Sheet of Yelp Rating

Getting an average Yelp star is the best way to increase your business, which can let you have the edge over your competitors.

So, what is the average star rating on Yelp? The average grade in Yelp stands anyway between 4.5-5.0 stars.

Anything below to 4.5 stars cannot draw the attention of the audience. When we use the rounding mechanism, 3.78 stars also turns to 4; hence a star rate 4 and below will not give a competitive edge.

A star rate of 4.00 denotes the business is just below the average mark.

The following graph will illustrate the fact sheet of Yelp rating distribution.

Revenue After Advertisements

Yelp is a better advertising platform than others, and business owners who invest in Yelp ads make the most of their investment. Proper exposure and promotion can lead to high returns for businesses.

The Boston Consulting Group found that companies with Yelp ads placed could make more than $23,000 annually.

Certain business types could be more profitable. These are the categories of businesses that have generated more revenue from Yelp advertisements: Contractors and home services could earn $54,000. The automotive and automobile industries could generate $39,000 in annual revenue. The revenue from local services was $36,000. The hotel, travel, and hospitality sectors could generate a revenue potential of $36,000. Businesses in retail, shopping, and local stores generated $24,000 in revenues. Revenues of $20,000. were made by pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and other health service providers. A UC Berkeley economist study found that restaurants with a minimum of a five-star rating increase their chances of being booked.



If you have reviewed a business on Yelp, you will have seen positive results. Based on reviews and ratings, it is easy to predict the closure of a business. This allows consumers to assess the performance of a business and decide whether or not it is worth following them.

General Yelp Statistics

Yelp has been synonymous with online reviews since its inception in 2004. Since 2004, Yelp has been the most trusted platform to find information about products or services.

It provides reviews for bars, dentist clinics, salons, doctors, and other businesses. As such, Yelp users, or "Yelpers" as they are commonly known, have a lot of influence.

Yelp users are more active social media users.

More than 4.2 billion people are active on social media worldwide. Thanks to its social media platforms, Yelp has become a key source of information on brands, products, services, and more.

Yelp is one of the most popular social networks in the US.

Almost 12% of US consumers regularly use the platform, nearly the same as TikTok, which is used by just 12% of the US populace.

78% of Yelp users use social media daily. Only 72% of social media users use social network sites daily.

Only 12% of Yelp users use Yelp several times per week. Only 3% of Yelp users use the platform once per week.

Top Reasons US Consumers Recommend Brands and Companies Online.

77% of Yelp users will recommend companies and brands online to their friends if they like the product, while 62% of average social media users will.

Yelp users recommend products or services online to 67% of them because they like the brand. Only 52% of social media users regularly recommend products and services online.

Yelp users recommend companies and brands to 54% because they have received excellent customer service. This is significantly more than the 38% who do on social media.

An impressive 46% of Yelpers recommend products or services due to discounts and giveaways. Only 35% of social media users regularly do.

40% of Yelpers will recommend products and services if they can relate to the brand. Only 26% of social media users regularly do the same.

Over 36% of Yelpers recommend products or services online to support their favorite brands. Only 24% of social media users regularly recommend products and services online.

Yelpers Discuss Top Topics

Yelpers are more outspoken than average social media users. Yelpers are vocal about their opinions on products, services, and food.

Yelp users talk about food and drink online at 56%. This is a significant increase compared to the 34% average social media users.

Yelp users talk about movies and TV series online at 45%. This is far higher than the 34% of regular social media users.

43% of Yelp users discuss vacation and travel compared to 24% of regular users.

42% of Yelp users discuss music. This is a higher percentage than regular social media users, who average 32%.

25% of social media users are discussing politics online. This is much lower than the 37% of Yelp users who do.

Local Business Reviews: What Does it Mean?

Their opinions are important, particularly since most people trust user reviews just as much as the recommendations made by people they know.

94% of customers believe that positive reviews increase their likelihood of recommending a business.

A good 92% percent of consumers say they are less likely than others to do business with companies if they've read negative reviews.

79% of consumers trust online reviews more than the recommendations from their friends and family.

Conclusion

Yelp is a platform that connects customers with local businesses. It is a one-stop place that lets you discover, stay in touch, transact, and post reviews about a company. With Yelp, the local business is not untraceable and far away. It's easier than ever to ask for a quote; book a reservation at your favorite spot; dine at a popular restaurant, and choose from the best of services and offers! The size of the business venture doesn't matter; Yelp has it all!

FAQ . What Percentage of People Use Yelp? Yelp is used by 30% of those aged 18 to 34. Yelp stated that this platform is open to all ages. Three out of ten users are between the ages of 18 and 34. 36% are between 35 and 54, while 33% are over 55. How Many People Use Yelp for Reviews? Yelp boasts an estimated 92 million unique mobile users monthly. Yelp boasts more than 172 million monthly unique visitors on mobile, tablet and app platforms. Yelp can earn as much as 9% in additional revenue per star. What Age Group Uses Yelp the Most? The US has 41.9% of Yelp users between 18 and 34 years old. Over 37% of Yelp users are between 35 and 54 years old, with 19.9% of them being older than 55. 60% of Yelp users have some college education. Who are The Top Competitors of Yelp? Google, TripAdvisor, Google, Yahoo!, OpenTable, Foursquare and Meituan are Yelp’s main competitors. Are Google Reviews Better than Yelp? Google reviews rank higher in search engines (obviously, Google owns the platform). Yelp reviews are not as popular. Google reviews are also more trustworthy than Yelp reviews. People will trust Google more when they see your reviews and be more inclined to work with you. You can easily bury a bad review. How Many Customers does Yelp have? Yelp receives an average of more than 178,000,000 unique visitors per month on its mobile, desktop and app platforms. Additionally, it generates 28,000,000 monthly unique mobile app users.