Computers In Homes Statistics 2024 By Sales and Shipments

Computers In Homes Statistics: The day when computers for home use were invented, we stepped into the future. Computers have become a part and parcel of our lives. Today, at least one of both laptops and desktops is owned by households. The demand for the same increased more during COVID-19, with a surge in demand for remote work and technological advancement. Today, multiple manufacturers help us bring computers to homes allowing us to have our presence on the internet. These Computers In Homes Statistics show that computers are not only limited to desktops but have spread inventions to laptops, smartphones, pocket PCs, tablets, workstations, and much more.

The global PC segment is forecasted to generate revenue of USD 40.14 billion in the current year, showcasing a robust market presence.

in the current year, showcasing a robust market presence. In the United States , the number of households with computers is projected to surge from 4.7 million to 120.45 million between 2024 and 2029, indicating a substantial increase in computer ownership.

, the number of households with computers is projected to surge from between 2024 and 2029, indicating a substantial increase in computer ownership. Currently, 89% of American households possess personal computers, highlighting the widespread adoption of this technology in the U.S.

households possess personal computers, highlighting the widespread adoption of this technology in the U.S. The African laptop market is on the rise, with expected revenues reaching USD 10.4 billion , underscoring the growing demand for portable computing solutions in the region.

market is on the rise, with expected revenues reaching , underscoring the growing demand for portable computing solutions in the region. China is poised to lead in the laptop segment, with revenues projected at USD 23,380 million in 2024 , demonstrating the country’s dominant market position.

is poised to lead in the laptop segment, with revenues projected at , demonstrating the country’s dominant market position. Globally , mobile devices now account for 58.22% of ownership, overtaking traditional computing devices in terms of market share.

, mobile devices now account for of ownership, overtaking traditional computing devices in terms of market share. Lenovo has emerged as the leading company in worldwide traditional PC shipments, with a total of 59 million units shipped in 2023, showcasing its market strength.

has emerged as the leading company in worldwide traditional PC shipments, with a total of shipped in 2023, showcasing its market strength. The volume of desktop PCs in the USA is anticipated to reach 11.7 million units by 2028, reflecting ongoing demand for desktop computing solutions.

is anticipated to reach by 2028, reflecting ongoing demand for desktop computing solutions. The American desktop PC market is expected to experience a marginal annual growth rate of -0.35% between 2024 and 2028, resulting in a market size of USD 9,053 million.

PC market is expected to experience a marginal annual growth rate of between 2024 and 2028, resulting in a market size of Internet access via computers predominantly involves male users, with the most substantial user group aged between 55 to 64 years, accounting for 70.4% of users, indicating specific demographic preferences in computer usage for internet access.

General Computers In Homes Statistics

According to Computers In Homes Statistics, 89% of American households own personal computers.

Between 2024 and 2029, Computers In Homes Statistics say that the number of computer households in the USA will reach 120.45 million, which is currently just 4.7 million.

On average, a personal computer lasts for 4.5 years.

The approximate number of computers owned around the world is 2 billion.

By 2029, the number of computer households in North America is expected to reach 143.38 million.

Computers In Homes Statistics recorded PC revenue in the USA in 2023 of $35 billion, with -1.6% market growth and around 14.6 million PC shipments in Q1.

In 2024, the global PC gaming software market is projected to be valued at $45.2 billion.

The global average of total time spent on a computer is 2 hours and 51 minutes.

The majority of the reason to shop on the desktop is because of the easy accessibility of products of the image as compared to those presented on mobile devices.

By Region

Worldwide

A) PCs

In 2024, the market is estimated to reach $219.20 billion

Considering the global comparison, the majority of the revenue is expected to generate $40.14 billion in the current year.

Furthermore, it is estimated that it will grow at a CAGR of 3.04% between 2024 and 2028 reaching $247.01 billion.

B) Laptop

The worldwide laptops market 2024 is projected to reach $127.5 billion.

Furthermore, between 2024 and 2028, it is estimated that it will grow at a CAGR of 3.69%.

Similarly, the highest revenue is projected to be generated from China resulting in $23,380 million in 2024.

C) Desktop PCs

Furthermore, in 2024 it is estimated that the revenue in the worldwide Desktop PCs market will be $38.0 billion.

It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.13% between 2024 and 2028.

The highest revenue in global comparison is projected to be generated from China in 2024 resulting in $9,053 million.

Asia

A) PCs

The Asian PC market is estimated to reach $92.81 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, it is estimated that it will grow at a CAGR of 3.23% between 2024 and 2028.

By 2028, the market is expected to reach $105.40 billion.

B) Laptop

Asian Laptop market 2024 is valued at $54.4 billion.

Moreover, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% between 2024 and 2028.

By 2028, the volume of the laptop market is projected to reach 91.3 million pieces units.

C) Desktop PCs

The Desktop PCs market in Asia in 2024 is valued at $17.7 billion.

Between 2024 and 2028 it is projected that it will grow at a CAGR of 1.61%.

Furthermore, by 2028, the market is estimated to reach 28.6 million pieces units.

Africa

A) PCs

Between 2024 and 2028, the African PC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% reaching $26.58 billion.

In 2024, it is valued at $19.77 billion.

B) Laptop

The African laptop market is expected to generate a revenue of $10.4 billion.

Between 2024 and 2028, it is projected that the market will grow at a CAGR of 8.85%.

By 2028, the volume is projected to reach 22.9 million pieces units.

C) Desktop PCs

In 2024, the projected revenue from desktop PCs is $3.0 billion.

Between 2024 and 2028, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.74%.

By 2028, the volume is projected to reach 5.9 million pieces units.

Americas

A) PCs

American PCs market in 2024 is valued at $56.39 billion.

Furthermore, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.74% between 2024 and 2028.

By 2028, the market will reach $60.42 billion.

B) Laptop

Between 2024 and 2028, the American laptop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.56%.

Furthermore, it is valued at $31.8 billion in 2024.

By 2028, the volume of laptops is projected to reach 45.3 million pieces units.

C) Desktop PCs

By 2028, the volume of the Desktop PCs is projected to touch 11.7 million pieces units.

In 2024, it is estimated that the revenue will amount to $9.3 billion.

Between 2024 and 2028, the American desktop PC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of -0.35% reaching $9,053 million.

Australia And Oceania

A) PCs

Between 2024 and 2028, the Australia and Oceania market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.99%.

In 2024, it is valued at $2.93 billion.

By 2028, it will reach $3.17 billion.

B) Laptop

The Australia and Oceania laptop market is expected to generate a revenue of $1.9 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, between 2024 and 2028, it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.72%.

By 2028, laptop volume is projected to reach 2.3 million pieces.

C) Desktop PC

In 2024, the market is expected to reach $0.4 billion.

By 2028, it will reach 0.6 pieces units.

Europe

A) PCs

In 2024, the European PC market is estimated to be valued at $47.36 billion.

Between 2024 and 2028, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.11%.

Furthermore, reaching $51.48 billion by 2028.

B) Laptop

Between 2024 and 2028, the European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.71%.

Furthermore, in 2024, it is valued at $29.1 billion.

By 2028, the volume in the laptop market is estimated to reach 45.3 million pieces units.

C) Desktop PCs

Between 2024 and 2028, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.16%.

By 2028, it is estimated that it to reach $9,053.0 million.

In 2024, the European desktop PC market is valued at $7.6 billion.

By Individuals Accessing The Internet Via Computers

According to Computers In Homes Statistics 2023, the majority of individuals who accessed the internet via computers were male users, of which, the highest number of users were aged between 55 to 64 years resulting in 70.4%. Surprisingly the lowest were observed aged between 16 to 24 years.

Furthermore, the highest contribution in terms of female users was observed in the age group between 45 to 54 years. Overall, Computers In Homes Statistics by Demographics show that the percentage of users in all age groups as well as gender-wise is more than 50%.

By Shipments

By Type

Worldwide Personal Computing Device Forecast by Market Segment: Shipments, Year-Over-Year Growth, and 2023-2027 CAGR (shipments in millions) Segment 2023 Shipments 2023/2022 Growth 2027 Shipments 2027/2026 Growth 2023-2027 CAGR Consumer 113.9 -14.8% 125.5 1.4% 2.4% Education 29.6 -15.4% 35.0 0.8% 4.2% Commercial (ex. Edu) 108.3 -12.2% 124.6 2.6% 3.6% Total 251.8 -13.8% 285.0 1.8% 3.1%

In 2023, the total worldwide shipment of personal computing devices resulted in 113.9 million. Furthermore, Computers In Homes Statistics estimates that between 2023 to 207 this market segment will experience a 2.4% CAGR rate reaching 125.5 million shipments in 2027. Similarly, education and commercial segments in worldwide computing devices are estimated to show a positive growth rate.

By Brand

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2023 (Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 2023 Shipments 2023 Market Share 2022 Shipments 2022 Market Share 2023/2022 Growth 1. Lenovo 59.0 22.7% 68.0 22.6% -13.2% 2. HP Inc. 52.9 20.4% 55.3 18.3% -4.3% 3. Dell Technologies 40.0 15.4% 49.8 16.5% -19.6% 4. Apple 21.7 8.4% 27.9 9.3% -22.4% 5. Asus 16.8 6.5% 20.5 6.8% -18.1% Others 69.1 26.6% 79.9 26.5% -13.6%

In 2023, Lenovo became the largest company in terms of worldwide traditional PC shipments contributing 59 million units. Furthermore, 22.7% of the total market in the mentioned segment was captured by Lenovo alone.

However, compared to 2022, the percentage of shipments decreased by 13.%. HP Inc, Dell Technologies, Apple, and Asus were other PC brands with the highest number of worldwide traditional PC shipments in 2023. However, compared to 2022, each one of these brands experiences a major decrease in total shipments.

By Ownership

By Laptop

In the USA in 2023, HP was the most owned laptop by Americans resulting in 32%. Apple (MacBook), Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Samsung were other leading laptop brands in the USA.

By Tablet

According to Computers In Homes Statistics 2023, the most-owned tablet computer was Apple (iPad) resulting in 43%. Samsung, Amazon Fire, Acer, Google, etc were other leading tablets in the USA.

By Market Share

As of January 2024, around the globe, the majority of the market is captured by mobile devices contributing 58.22% of ownership. The remaining 39.75% and 2.03% belong to desktops and tablets respectively.

By Favorite PC / Laptop Activities Of Americans

In 2023, e-mailing was the most favorite activity of Americans (62%), followed by watching videos (52%) and buying products (47%). Other activities were searching for products, listening to music, online banking, watching movies, uploading videos, video gaming, online gaming reading blogs, etc.

Conclusion

Accessing computers from households has become easy in the past few decades. Laptops, tablets, etc are now available at pocket-friendly prices. People can now easily have their presence over the internet, access information, and get in touch with friends and family from any corner of the world.

Personal computers are commonly used for gaming, word processing, multimedia playback, and gaming. Year after year, there have been changes in technology, and now people can use such devices by attaching the goggle-like device to their eyes. You must have guessed what we mean, Apple Vision Pro! It is not long that Time traveling will also become possible not in just theories but in reality as well.

FAQ . What are the types of personal computers? Smartphones, desktop computers, workstations, ultra-mobile PCs, Pocket PCs, tablets, laptops, palmtops, and handheld computers are the types of personal computers. When was the first personal computer invented? The world’s first personal computer (PC) was said to be invented in early 1971. It was designed and invented by John Blankenbaker, thus the name of the computer was The Kenbak-1. Which is the best gaming PC? According to PCMAG, the best gaming PC for 2024 is NZXT Player One. It is a budget buy and can be purchased for less than $1,200.

