Introduction

Trucking Industry Statistics: The trucking industry is the most vital factor in the global supply chain. As of 2023, it is expected that the industry will grow at a continuous pace because of the increase in the demand and service of various goods. Digitalization and E-commerce are the base to offer growth opportunities for the Trucking industry. It is expected that in the year 2023, the industry will generate a revenue of $800 billion.

This Trucking industry statistics is focused on the different aspects which will give an insight into various statistics divided into demographics, income-wise- by paid taxes, by global boundaries, and much more exciting content.

By the year 2026, the expected trucking industry market growth is 9.2% reaching $1,212.59 billion.

As of 2022, the global freight trucking market was $853.45 billion.

The top three busiest truck border ports are Laredo, TX ($20 billion), Detroit, MI ($10.7 billion), Port Huron, MI ($6.9 billion).

The top transported goods in the United States of America are clothing, food, furniture, machinery goods, and electrical goods.

There are more than 2,00,000 female truck drivers.

On average a small-scale business trucker travels 1,15,000 km to 1,25,000 km every year.

Truckers are mostly away from home for 240 nights out of 365 days.

In the United States of America, 90% of eaten food is transported by refrigerated trucks.

In the United States of America, 72.5% of the freight is moved by weight.

By involving technology around $168 billion can be saved on transport and logistics every year.

Know More About Trucking Industry?

The trucking industry is included in the global transportation sector specializing in moving goods from roads and highways. The trucking movement transports various types of goods such as raw materials, processed food, vegetables, cold storage food, medical supplies, finished goods, and many other things. Driving trucks require a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The United States of America has the major manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing industries.

Importance Of The Trucking Industry

Offers the opportunity to explore and connect with new markets.

Possible exchange in international currencies.

Provides delivery of essential goods such as grocery, milk products, bakery products, medical supplies, etc…

Employs workers and provides a regular income source.

Improves infrastructure.

General Trucking Industry Statistics

Trucks are more likely to take halts during transportation than cars resulting in 40%.

In the United States of America, 90% of eaten food is transported by refrigerated trucks.

On average, the trucking industry statistics say that the total consumption of gasoline is 50 billion gallons every year resulting in 13% of the overall country’s total fuel consumption.

On average a small-scale business trucker travels 1,15,000 km to 1,25,000 km every year.

Truckers are mostly away from home for 240 nights out of 365 days.

There are a large number of small-scale trucking businesses in the United States of America.

Around 3.49 million truck drivers were employed in the year 2021.

As of today, insurance premiums for trucking companies have been increased from $12,000 to $14,000.

As of 2021, the total market size of the truckload industry is more than $80 billion.

4% are commercial trucks.

Around 9% of the truck driver work part-time while 91% work full-time.

If truck companies stop transporting goods, then within just three days grocery stores, medical supplies, and ATM cash would dry up.

In the United States of America, 72.5% of the freight is moved by weight.

On average, the trucking industry is responsible for moving 70% of the nation’s goods.

By the year 2028, it is projected that the truck driver industry may face a shortage of 1,60,000 drivers.

Around 54% of the new hiring for drivers is needed for retired drivers.

33% of the crash deaths occurred due to large trucks on interstates and freeways.

By the year 2025, the global self-driving truck market is expected to reach $1,699.

The autonomous truck industry will grow at a CAGR f 18.6% by the year 2025.

The truckload market is more than $212 billion as of today.

The overall revenue generated from the trucking industry is above $700 billion.

There are around 29 billion truckers who travel empty or partially loaded.

By involving technology around $168 billion can be saved on transport and logistics every year.

Around 24.3% of greenhouse gas emission is released by the transport industry in the EU.

As of 2022, the global freight trucking market was $853.45 billion.

By the year 2026, the expected trucking industry market growth is 9.2% reaching $1,212.59 billion.

UPS is the most valued brand in logistics around the world.

As of 2021, in North America, the freight transported was valued at $73.9 billion whereas it was $85.5 billion in the year 2022.

The top three busiest truck border ports are Laredo, TX ($20 billion). Detroit, MI ($10.7 billion), Port Huron, MI ($6.9 billion).

By Income

The average salary of every trucker of a light and delivery service truck is around $41,960.

The trucker of heavy and tractor-trailer drivers earns around $46,370 annually.

Trucking industry statistics say that those employed in the trucking industry earn more than most of the average Americans.

The full-time trucker earns $100 more than any other American full-time employee.

The average wage for truck drivers in the United States of America is $22.66.

By Taxes

As of January 2022, on average for every gallon of diesel cents 32.7 of state fuel tax has been paid.

In a similar duration, Trucking industry statistics say that cent 31 of state fuel tax has been paid for every gallon of gasoline.

Similarly, cents 24.4 and cent 18.4 have been paid for every gallon of diesel and gasoline respectively.

By Challenges



(Source: TruckingResearch)

As of 2021, the top industry issues ranked are as follows: 1. Driver Shortage 2. Driver Retention 3. Driver Compensation 4. Lawsuit Abuse Reform 5. Truck Parking 6. CSA 7. Detention/Delay 8. Infrastructure 9. Insurance cost and 10. Diesel Technician shortage.

As of 2022, trucking industry statistics say the following ranked issues as 1. Fuel prices 2. Driver Shortage 3. Truck Parking 4. Driver Compensation 5. Economy 6. Detention/Delay 7. Driver retention 8. CSA 9. Speed limiters and 10 Lawsuit abuse reform.

Truck parking is a common problem faced by both owner-operators and company drivers.

The top issue for company drivers, however, is driver compensation. Owner-operators are responsible for fuel prices.

The delay at customer facilities is another common reason that company drivers mention, while owners and operators point out driver compensation issues to be the most serious problem.

These are just a few of the other problems faced by companies as well as drivers:

Fuel price 27.5%

Driver shortage 21.4%

Truck Parking 25.1%

Driver compensation 19.2%

Economy instability 18.6%

Relay at customer facility 15.6%

Driver retention 14.2%

Compliance, safety, and accountability 12.5%

Speed limiters 12.8%

Lawsuit Abuse reform 10.9%

By Region



(Source: IRU)

According to Trucking Industry Statistics, there are around 19% of truck drivers are below 25 years of age, similarly, 17% are in China.

Young drivers below 25 years are 7% in Europe and Argentina, 6% in USA and Eurasia, 5% in Turkey, and 3% in Iran.

By Owner Operator

As of today, Trucking industry statistics say that there are around 4,00,000 owner-operators in the industry.

The average median net income of owner operator is $50,000.

Over 60% of the owner-operators are away from their home for more than 151 nights every year.

for more than 151 nights every year. 34% of the owner-operators have served in the military.

On average, an owner-operator could be driving for more than 20 years.

. The majority of the individuals became owner-operator at the age of 36 years.

The average age of the owner-operator is 46 years.

By Shortage Reasons



(Reference: IRU)

As of 2021, the major reasons for the shortage in the trucking industry state that, there were 59% of the respondents said there was a lack of skilled drivers.

29% of the people stated trucking industry gives a poor image of the profession.

On the other hand, 21% and 49% of the people said there was difficulty to attract women and you people into the profession.

26% of the people supported the reason as there were difficult working conditions.

24% of the people gave various reasons for the shortage in the trucking industry.

By Type Of Goods Transported

The top transported goods in the United States of America are clothing, food, furniture, machinery goods, and electrical goods.

The trucking industry statistics say that the industry generates billions of revenue every year which is almost similar to America’s 5% GDP.

By Demographics

By Gender



(Source: Zippia)

There are more than 2,00,000 female truck drivers.

According to the trucking industry, statistics 86% of drivers are male and 14% are female drivers.

By Ethnicity



(Source: Zippia)

Considering the ethnic backgrounds, 72% of the truckers are white people being the highest.

There are 12% of the population from the black ethnic background.

8% respectively belong to Hispanic and other ethnic backgrounds.

By Age

Age Range Percentage 16-24 8% 25-34 17% 35-44 21% 45-54 26% 55-64 21% 65+ 7%

(Reference: Zippia)

According to Trucking industry statistics, there are 8% of truck drivers aged between 16 years to 24 years.

17% of the belong to the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

There are 21% and 26% truck drivers from the age group of 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years respectively.

Whereas 21% of the truckers are from the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 7% are 65 years and above.

(Source: IRU)

As of 2021, considering the transport industry in Europe, there are 46% of female employees while 22% of them are transport employees.

12% of the females are bus and coach drivers.

These 10 countries have the highest-paid general cargo truck drivers (U.S. dollars).

Rank countries payments per annum 1 Switzerland $70,452 2 Australia $53,951 3 Belgium $50,462 4 Norway $47,572 5 United States $43,130 6 Germany $46,871 7 Netherlands $46,865 8 Austria $46,217 9 Canada $43,445 10 Sweden $42,751

(Reference: FreightWaves)

As of 2022, Switzerland ranks on top for paying general cargo truck drivers an annual pay of $70,542.

Australia pays around $53,951 while Belgium ranks in third place for paying around $50,462 every year.

Other countries ranked in the list of top 10 countries which highest paid general cargo truck drivers per annum are Norway ($47,572), the United States of America ($47,130), Germany ($46,865), Netherlands ($46,865), Austria ($46,217), Canada ($43,445) and Sweden ($42,751).

By Global Boundaries

As of 2021, the trucking industry statistics stated that around 66.1% of the surface trade between the United States of America and Canada took place.

Similarly, between USA and Mexico around 82.7% of the surface trade took place.

As of 2021, the United States of America transported 10.93 billion tons of freight by trucks.

By Costs

Driver wages amount to 32% of every trucking cost along with driver benefits.

The average cost of loss due to a fleet vehicle accident is $70,000.



(Reference: Cloudtrucks)

As stated by Trucking industry statistics, the highest cost acquired belongs to driver wages resulting in 32%.

Other costs are followed by fuel (26%), and truck and trailer payment (14%).

10% of the costs are allotted to driver benefits whereas 18% goes to various miscellaneous costs.

By Industry



(Reference: Cloudtrucks)

The agriculture industry is the third largest industry in the world which depend on transportation resulting in 82.7%.

Similarly, trucking industry statistics say that the dairy, fruit nut, and vegetable industry is the top largest industry around the globe to depend on trucking activity by 92%.

Other ranks are followed by pharmaceutical products and lumber and wood products resulting in 65% and 91.9%.

Conclusion

Looking at the above Trucking industry statistics, it is clear that without this world will stop functioning. Technological developments are causing transport to increase day by day. Involving technology in such activities will help to solve critical problems faced by the companies as well as the drivers. As of today, there is a shortage of truck drivers around the world, but yet we receive everything on time. There are around 3.5 million trucks that function around the world every day. It is no wonder that the trucking industry is keeping the world connected by fulfilling every individual’s demand

What are the top 5 trucking industries? UPS Inc, FedEx Corp, XPO Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc, and Knight-Swift Transport services are the top 5 trucking industries. What is the highest-paying job in trucking? Owner-operator is the highest-paying job in trucking with an annual salary of $2,47,850. What are the types of trucks used in road freight? The following types of trucks are used on regular road freight: Box Trucks, Semi-trailer trucks, Jumbo trailer trucks, liftgate trucks, refrigerated trucks, and much more… What is the turnover rate for truck drivers? The turnover rate for truck drivers is 90%.