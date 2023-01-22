Introduction

Food Truck Statistics: Having a mobile view of the business is always beneficial as different markets can be accessed without any additional costs. Food trucks are the best example of this kind of business. They have a mobile kitchen, require a minimum of persons to operate the business, and need a low level of investment. Having a food truck is a growing and profitable business in the case of a family business concept.

This Food truck statistics include an insight into various aspects from around the world which are further divided by demographics, country-wise, region-wise, total revenues, and much more

(Editor’s Choice)

Food truck statistics say that mobile restaurants are more widely available at events such as graduation parties.

In the year 2022, in the United States of America, food truck businesses employed 40,547 workers.

After launching the mobile kitchen business, Food truck statistics say that 40% of them are still successfully running their business after 3 years.

of them are still successfully running their business after The average revenue of a food truck is $2,90,00 per annum .

. Asian pacific is experiencing a growing Food truck market at $1.13 billion.

Often on Monday , these mobile restaurant vehicles are crowded.

, these mobile restaurant vehicles are crowded. Consumers from the age of 18 years to 34 years have frequent visits to food trucks.

have frequent visits to food trucks. The average cost to land a business a food truck is around $50,000 to $60,000 .

. The food truck statistics say that this industry is outgrowing the restaurant market by 5.5% to 4.3%.

On average it takes 37 business days to set up a food truck business including permits.

What Includes A Food Truck?

A food truck is a large trailer that includes various equipment to cook, prepare, serve, and sell various food items. These are mostly fast-food items and are cooked in front of the buyer. The most famous food items are burgers, sandwiches, ice creams, and French fries. The food truck business comes under the street food industry, which is growing every year around the world with billions of revenues.

Top Reasons To Start A Food Truck Business In 2023

People are foody and prefer quality food at pocket-friendly prices, which is offered at food trucks.

Food trucks are a low investment to start a business.

It offers an opportunity to show off your cooking skills.

A whole kitchen a fitted into a small truck.

Food trucks have low maintenance costs.

Compared to actual restaurants, food trucks have the ability to attract more customers by offering healthy as well as fast food.

Food trucks are mobile, you can change the location if you don’t get any expected response from the customers in a particular area.

This type of business can become a side hustle if well managed.

Licenses and permits can be obtained easily depending on the country.

The food truck business is ever-growing and has no loss unless you offer quality food.

This type of business does not require staffing. You can have your family handle the business.

Moreover, as a good deed, you can donate some food to needy persons.

Types Of Vehicles Used For Food Truck Business

#1. Shipping Containers

These types of containers are not vehicles but focused more on movable units. These can be attached to the back of the truck to get it going.

#2. Piaggio Ape

This is a 3-wheeled light commercial vehicle. The back of the vehicle can be used to create a small, spaced kitchen along with the other kitchen essentials. If you love compact spaces, then this type of vehicle is a better choice for a food truck.

#3. Peugeot J9

This type of vehicle was used from 1981 to 1991. They have better storage space for the overall operations along with a counter to showcase your products.

#4. Tuk Tuk Taxi

There are cities in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and India, where auto rickshaws are used as food trucks to deliver the business. The space is very limited and only one person can stand behind the counter.

#5. Planes

In California in the past years, people have used airplanes which were later converted to food trucks. They are movable and have a larger space inside which can fit around 4 to 5 people plus a counter.

#6. VW Bus

These are the mini camping vans, which can be also used for coffee shops as well as mobile bars. There is a higher number of people using VW Bus for their food truck business as It gives them a chance to store the maximum number of items in a minibus.

#7. Airstreams

These types of vehicles were used for travel, but later Americans loved them as food trucks. Airstreams are known as food trucks since 1930 and share an almost similar space to a VW Bus.

#8. Citroen H Vans and Ford Stepvan

Both Citroen H Vans and Ford Stepvans are almost similar in space. Citroen vans have a vintage look while Ford Stepvan is used for delivering parcels from the companies UPS and FedEx. These vehicles are the perfect fit for food trucks as they are spacious from the inside and look cozy from the outside.

Food Truck Features To Increase The Brand Image

Build a cozy and comfortable view from outside and paint eye catchy but mild-colored vehicles.

Print a menu with attractive food designs on the outside of the vehicle.

Provide digital payment service.

Ask customers for feedback for improvements.

Apply digital marketing strategies.

Publish a brand book.

General Food Truck Statistics

The worldwide Food truck market in the year 2021 was valued at $2062.33 million. By the year 2027, it is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.29% to $2663.18 million.

In the United States of America, the expected market size of Food trucks is $1.4 billion as of 2023, whereas it is expected to grow at 1.2%.

Gluten-free food items are currently trending around the globe.

The average cost to land a business a food truck is around $50,000 to $60,000.

The average cost of food truck licenses and permits goes up to $28,000.

On average it takes 37 business days to set up a food truck business including permits.

Furthermore, Food truck statistics say that mobile restaurants are more widely available at events such as graduation parties.

Around 38% of owners of mobile restaurant vehicles said this business gives them a chance to experiment with new menu items regularly.

78% of the consumers eat at food trucks once every month.

Food truck statistics say that on average the head of the food truck vehicles earns $23.30 per hour.

Often on Monday, these mobile restaurant vehicles are crowded.

There are 45 government-led procedures to start a food truck business.

In the year 2022, in the United States of America, food truck businesses employed 40,547 workers.

The top trends for the food truck to be more profitable are global cuisine, gluten-free items, plant-based menus, and a digital payment system.

The food truck industry statistics say in the United States of America every year, businesses in mobile kitchen earns around $2 billion in revenue.

Most often, menus at commercial restaurants experiment with food trucks.

After launching the mobile kitchen business, Food truck statistics say that 40% of them are still successfully running their business after 3 years.

Around 90% of the people have given excellent or good remarks on the quality of the overall experience with a food truck.

Around 80% of the consumers at food trucks marked the experience as new, unique, exciting, and fun.

The food truck statistics say that this industry is outgrowing the restaurant market by 5.5% to 4.3%.

National Food truck day is observed in June every year.

By Country

According to Food truck statistics, as of 2023, the United States of America has around 32,176 food trucks which have shown an increase in the businesses since 2022 at 5.2%

As of 2022, in the United States of America California, Texas and Florida have the highest number of food truck businesses resulting in 883, 744, and 725 respectively.

In the Netherlands, as of 2022, there are around 2,500 mobile food trucks.

In Minneapolis, food trucks are not allowed to stay 100 feet from any restaurant.

According to Food truck statistics, in the United States of America, the most popular food items are burgers and tacos.

The United States of America has one food truck for every 37.7 people.

By Region

Asian pacific is experiencing a growing Food truck market at $1.13 billion.

Food truck statistics further say that the overall market in Europe is 28.7%.

By Demographic

Consumers from the age of 18 years to 34 years have frequent visits to food trucks.

In the United States of America, 38% of mobile restaurant vehicles are owned by immigrants while 30% are women and 8% are LGBTQ and 2% belong to military veterans.

47% of the millennials said they have at least once in their eaten food at food trucks.

Consumers from the age of 18 years to 44 years collectively provide 54% of the overall sales.

Millennials are more likely to grab food during mealtime.

Food truck statistics say that 24% of the cooks are female while 76% are male.

The average age of the cook is 40 years.

On average 30% of cooking chefs have a high school diploma while 31% have an associate degree.

The number of customers in the Food truck industry belongs to the age group of 25 years to 44 years resulting in 43.40%

There 19.70% of the customers are below the age of 25 years.

20% of the customer are above the age of 55 years.

While 17.70% of the customers are from the age group of 45 years to 54 years.

By Revenue

The average revenue of a food truck is $2,90,00 per annum.

21% of mobile kitchen owners have made $2,00,000 on average.

30% of the owners earned a revenue of around $1,50,000 to $1,90,000.

Whereas, on average $1,00,000 to $1,49,999 revenue belonged to 34% of the food truck owners.

On the other hand, only 10% and 4% made between $50,000 to $99,999 and below $50,000 respectively.

By Products

The most demanded food item in a food truck is vegan food.

Snack has an increasing demand for mobile food trucks.

The highest-selling item in mobile restaurants is beverages.

(Source: tastewise)

The highest demand for the food truck menu is for Tacos resulting in 23.44%.

Sandwich ranks second for having a demand of around 14.73% around the globe.

67% of demand goes to hamburgers while only 9.05% of people prefer Pizza.

French fries from food trucks have a demand rate of 8.74%.

Conclusion

Food trucks are a better source of income if you have cooking skills. This business can help you earn enough as a full-time employee. The food truck industry has been growing continuously for the past few years. As of 2022, the Food truck industry has been a 2-billion-dollar industry as demand for mobile kitchen food is ever-growing. People feel comfortable eating food from around the world at cheaper prices than restaurants. The trends of eating food from around the world are increasing, and food trucks have a greater chance to offer pocket-friendly prices. A date with a partner at a food truck is fun and memorable!

Shared On:



FAQ . Which are the top players in the Food truck industry Some of the top players in the Food industry are M&R trailers, United Food Trucks United LLC, The Fud trailer company, Bostonian Body, Inc, Prestige Food trucks, and Food truck company. How much it cost to start a food truck business in 2023? Considering all the aspects of legal formalities and buying a food truck it may cost around $50,000 to $2,00,00 in 2023 What is the share of the Food truck industry in the United States of America? The share of the Food truck industry in the United States of America is 5%. What is the best vehicle for a food truck business? Ford’s transit full size van is a perfect fit for the business. You can customize the vehicles as well as have a diverse menu in a vehicle sized restaurant.