Introduction

Electrifying Tesla Statistics: Tesla Inc is an American multinational clean energy and automotive company headquartered in Austin. Tesla is an expert in designing and manufacturing electric vehicles. The company has been listed as the world’s most valuable company. As we focus on green energy today, electric cars are gaining importance around the world. As to skillfully optimizing natural resources, electric vehicles are the best option today. In this electrifying Tesla statistics, we will have an insight into its general statistics and further divided by country, market capitalization, sales, superchargers, and much more…

As for the year 2021, Tesla's two electric vehicle models Model Y and Model 3 recorded 97% of the total Tesla sales volume.

27% of Australian tesla users charge their electric tesla daily while 17% of users are one-a-week Tesla chargers.

The model Tesla 3 was sold for 5,01,000 in the year 2021 and become the world's most popular plug-in electric vehicle.

As of 2021, the United States of America recorded the highest sale of cars, including Tesla's electric cars.

Tesla sold around 9,36,200 plug-in electric vehicles around the globe.

Tesla is a top-selling electric vehicle brand in the United States of America.

As of 2022, the total revenue of Tesla is around $76 billion.

What Are Electric Cars?

An electric car is also called a battery car which works on electric motors rather than any fossil fuel. Electric cars are environmentally friendly and run best on a single charge. Such types of vehicles can be charged in the house or at the charging stations built in specified areas. The United States of America is the largest market for the maximum sale of electric cars around the world.

Pros Of Electric Cars

Electric cars do not need petrol or diesel to run. The batteries of such cars can be charged at the specified charging points.

Electric vehicles are easy to drive.

Furthermore, electric cars have quicker acceleration.

Electric vehicles have less maintenance cost.

Such cars do not create any kind of pollution.

Electric cars are automatic and don’t have any gears.

Cons Of Electric Cars

Purchasing any electric vehicle requires a high cost of investment.

If the battery takes up any problems and causes a reason to replace, then replacing the batteries is also a high investment.

It is possible that charging can take much more time than expected.

The best performance is observed only when such vehicles are charged on cent percentage batteries.

Nowadays, even if there are hundreds of charging stations available but it is difficult to find one.

Moreover, it is difficult to find the same port charging stations.

If drove at high speed, the range is affected.

Even though there are many electric vehicles manufacturing companies, they provide less level of customization options.

How Electric Vehicle Works?

Electric cars have electric motor that is transformed into mechanical energy. After which mechanical energy is converted into kinetic energy to run the vehicle. The power is converted to AC from the DC battery. Furthermore, by changing the frequency of power of AC from the inverter to the motor it adjusts the vehicle’s speed. The motor produces power which is transferred back to the battery.

Types Of Electric Vehicles

#1. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

HEVs have no plug. The energy is recovered by braking therefore the battery is recharged when it is on the move.

#2. Pure Electric Vehicles (EVs)

These vehicles range from 100 to 200 miles and are powered by an electric battery only.

#3. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs)

These types of vehicles include a combination of fossil fuel and electricity. They have smaller batteries but are 100% electric cars. They have a range of 15 to 30 miles.

Largest Electric Vehicle Companies By Market Capitalization



(Source: Companies Ranked by Market Cap)

As of today, Tesla ranks number one for having a $388.87 billion market share in the United States of America.

Similarly, other companies such as Rivian, Lucid Motors, and Fisker have around $16.90 billion, $11.25 billion, and $2.24 billion of market capitalization.

Other companies have the following market cap Nikola ($1.25 billion), Proterra ($.092 billion), Hyliion (0.43 billion), Canoo ($0.40 billion), Mullen Automotive ($0.38 billion) and Hyzon Motors ($0.38 billion).

General Electrifying Tesla Statistics

As of 2021, Tesla became the world’s best-selling electric vehicle brand.

As stated by Electrifying Tesla Statistics in the year 2021, Tesla sold around 9,36,200 plug-in electric vehicles around the globe.

The model Tesla 3 was sold for 5,01,000 in the year 2021 and become the world’s most popular plug-in electric vehicle.

As for the year 2021, Tesla’s two electric vehicle models Model Y and Model 3 recorded 97% of the total Tesla sales volume.

Tesla is a top-selling electric vehicle brand in the United States of America.

In the United States of America, there are 22,000 fast chargers. 60% of fast chargers belong to Tesla.

As of 2021, Electrifying Tesla statistics say that the brand value was 42.6 billion.

27% of Australian tesla users charge their electric tesla daily while 17% of users are one-a-week Tesla chargers.

Furthermore, Electrifying Tesla statistics state that 83% of Australian residents purchased the Tesla cars because of the technology and 78% purchased it because of the environmental purpose.

Tesla’s Model 3 became the first electric car to cross global sales of 1 million in the year 2021.

The largest electrical vehicle plant in the world for Tesla Gigafactory 3 is in China.

As per the records of electrifying tesla statistics model X can dance to the music.

The total revenue of Tesla company was around 54 billion in the year 2021.

As of 2022, the total revenue of Tesla is around $76 billion.

Electrifying Tesla statistics say that in the first quarter of 2022 the company delivered around 3,10,000 EVs.

Tesla ranked second for selling the most PEVs in the first quarter of 2022.

On average Tesla’s model 3 takes $10.94 dollars to charge.



(Source: CleanTechnica)

The above chart shows the overall consumption of EV vehicles by Tesla during the day.

Commonly, electric vehicles are plugged in for charging during midday.

The charging is lowest on weekdays and weekends at 7 am and 7 pm.

The charging activity is decreased after 4 pm on Weekends as well as on Weekdays.

Similarly, consumption is observed low during the morning and evening time periods.

By Country

December 31, 2021 United States $ 19,026 Germany 2,606 China 2,415 Other International 602 Total $ 24,649

(Source: SEC.gov)

As of the financial year 2021, the United States of America recorded the highest sale of cars, including Tesla’s electric cars.

As per electrifying tesla statistics, the United States of America had around $19,026 million in sales.

Germany and China recorded $2,606 million and $2,415 million in electrifying tesla cars sale respectively.

Other countries have a total sale of $602 million.

The total sale with countries in the year 2021, recorded an overall $24,649 million.

In the year 2021, Finland half more than 6,000 passenger cars of Tesla.

97% of the Tesla car users in Australia purchased It for private use while 47% of the people went for Tesla electric vehicles for holiday use.

Country No. of Superchargers United States 1,488 China 963 Canada 156 Germany 140 France 120 United Kingdom 98 Norway 94 Sweden 64 South Korea 86 Italy 57

(Source: Demand Sage)

There are around 1,488 superchargers in the United States of America as of 2021.

China ranks second for having around 963 superchargers whereas Canada has 156.

Other countries have the following supercharges being in the top 10 list of superchargers by country Germany (140), France (120), United Kingdom (98), Norway (94), South Korea (86), Sweden (64), and Italy (57).



(Reference: Canary Media)

As for electric vehicles sale in the year 2021, Norway tops the list for having a maximum sale of overall electric vehicles by 86%.

The list is followed by Iceland and Sweden with 72% and 43% respectively.

In Denmark, there was 35% of the total EV sale in the year 2021, and with a minor difference, Finland had around 31%.

Other countries in the list of top 20 countries for EV sales are the Netherlands (30%), Germany (26%), Switzerland (22%), Portugal (20%), the United Kingdom (19%), France (19%), Belgium (18%), China (16%), Italy (9%), Spain (8%), Greece and Canada (7%), South Korea (6%), United States of America (5%) and New Zealand (4%).

By Supercharges

Country Superchargers USA 1159(37.88%) China 846(27.65%) Canada 125(4.08%) Germany 103(3.36%) France 97(3.17%) United Kingdom 87(2.84%) Norway 83(2.71%) Sweden 53(1.73%) South Korea 53(1.73%) Italy 45(1.45%)

(Source: Backlinko)

As compared to 2021, the United States of America installed 1159 supercharges in the year 2022. This results in the overall 37.88% of superchargers around the world.

As of today, the United States of America has a maximum number of superchargers.

China has around 27.65% resulting in 846 superchargers.

Whereas Canada has 125 superchargers resulting in 4.08%.

Other countries with overall percentages are as follows Germany 103 (3.36%), France 97 (3.17%), United Kingdom 87 (2.84%), Norway 83 (2.71%), Sweden and South Korea with similar numbers 53 (1.73%) respectively, and Italy 45 (1.45%).

By Charging Station Market Size

The overall electric vehicle charging station market has become a billion-dollar market.

In the year 2021, the market size was $35.50 billion, whereas in the year 2022 the overall market size was $46.54.

For the following years expected market share is growing at an increasing rate as follows 2023 ($61.06 billion), 2024 ($80.17 billion), 2025 ($105.34 billion), 2026 ($138.52 billion), 2027 ($182.29 billion), 2028 ($240.07 billion), 2029 ($316.41billion) and 2030 ($417.35 billion).

By Company

In the year 2021, Tesla’s electric models, model Y, and model 3 recorded total sales of 1,85,994 and 1,47,460 respectively with overall EV sales in the United States of America are 29.5% and 23.4%

Ford Mustang Mach E had 27,140 total sales with 4.3% and Chevy Bolt EV/EUV with a 3.9% share and 24,828 shares.

Whereas Volkswagen ID.4 had 2.7% of total EV sales with 16,742 number of sale.

Tesla Model S had 15,545 total sales with 2.5% overall sales.

Other major sales in the EV category were Nissan Leaf – 14,239 (2.3%), Porche Taycan – 9,419 (1.5%), Tesla Model X – 7,985 (1.3%) and Audi e-Tron 7,429 (1.2%).



(Source: EV-Volumes)

The global sale of BYD of BE vehicles was more than 30,000 whereas for the PHEV category it recorded above 600,000. This has shown an increase of 320%.

Tesla Inc recorded BEV sales with an increased rate in the volume of sales by +46%.

The third place is taken by GM motors with the maximum sale in the BEV category.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor recorded almost equal sales in the BEV and PHEV categories.

Other companies have also recorded an increased share in the sale following Stellantis, Mercedes Benz Group, R-N-M, Chery Automobile, and many more…

Conclusion

As people are becoming conscious more of the environment, many companies are adopting this trend and innovating vehicles. Today, Tesla Inc. is the largest company in the electric manufacturing vehicles segment. In a country like India, it is yet to launch, but other international countries are majorly sharing the sales of the electric vehicles of Tesla.

Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y are currently the bestsellers in the overall world. Tesla is not only providing E-vehicles but also innovating car accessories and other important materials. Tesla cars have live tracking of cars on the screen when they come nearby. You can play games in the car also. It Is not only Tesla there are also many other competitors in the market with cutthroat competition.

FAQ . On an average how long a Tesla battery can last? A Tesla battery can last for 300,000 to 5,00,000 miles or 1,500 cycles of battery charge. Which is the best model of Tesla in electric vehicles category? Tesla Model 3 is one of the best Tesla model in electric vehicles category. How far a Tesla can go in one charge? In one charge Tesla can go up to 390 miles with 19’’ wheels. How long it takes to charge battery for Tesla? On supercharge stations, a Tesla can charge for 200 miles within 15 minutes.