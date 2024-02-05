Cloud Gaming Statistics 2024 By Region, Content Subscription Market Value, Subscribers Count And Interest For Cloud Gaming Subscription

Introduction

Cloud Gaming Statistics: Instead of downloading the game and playing it, technology allows us to play games on servers directly, this is what cloud gaming is. Cloud gaming is steadily becoming popular across the world. Nowadays, gaming is not only limited to playing and entertainment, however, players can record their games and upload them on various social media platforms to earn by playing games.

Cloud gaming offers various benefits such as easy accessibility, no data loss, multiple game choices, and much more. Furthermore, Cloud Gaming Statistics noted that the speed of the internet is the major demand-driving factor for this industry worldwide.

Editor’s Choice

The cloud gaming market is expected to grow a lot by 2024, reaching USD 6.91 billion , and will be worth USD 22.01 billion by 2028.

, and will be worth From 2018 to 2023, the money made from cloud gaming subscriptions jumped from USD 234 million to USD 1,500 million because more people want faster internet and cloud gaming.

to because more people want faster internet and cloud gaming. Fast internet and more people liking gaming are making cloud gaming more popular worldwide.

In 2024, the United States will make the most money from cloud gaming, about USD 1,938 million.

will make the most money from cloud gaming, about As of May 2023, Xbox Game Pass is the favorite gaming service for 13% of American gamers.

is the favorite gaming service for Game developers around the world say the PC is the top choice for gaming in 2023, chosen by 64% of them.

around the world say the PC is the top choice for gaming in 2023, chosen by of them. PlayStation Plus is the biggest cloud gaming service as of March 2023, with 47.4 million subscribers globally.

is the biggest cloud gaming service as of March 2023, with The main platforms game developers are focusing on in 2023 are PC (65%) , PlayStation 5 (33%) , and Xbox X/S (30%) .

, , and . The cloud gaming market in America is going to grow to USD 2.38 billion by 2024 and USD 7.39 billion by 2028.

and by 2028. By 2028, there will be 87.2 million cloud gaming users in the U.S., with more people joining from 2024 to 2028.

in the U.S., with more people joining from 2024 to 2028. Globally, cloud gaming will have 497 million users by 2028.

You May Also Like To Read

General Cloud Gaming Statistics

As of today, Cloud Gaming Statistics state that NVIDIA GeForce has more than 1,000 various games on its cloud service.

87% of gamers Google Stadia platform have voted it for providing a positive gaming experience.

In 2023, global cloud gaming experienced a user penetration rate of 3.8%.

Furthermore, the total number of gaming users in the similar year was 295 million.

Nearly 50% of online users in the USA know about Cloud gaming.

Moreover, only half of the gamers who are aware of cloud gaming have played a game on cloud gaming.

Cloud Gaming Statistics By Region

Worldwide

Global comparison states that, in 2024, the majority of the revenue in the Cloud Gaming Market will be generated from the United States of America resulting in USD 1,938 million.

The user penetration in the global market will be 5.1% in a similar year.

By 2028, the number of readers in the cloud gaming market is expected to reach 497.0 million.

The global cloud gaming market in 2024 is expected to reach USD 6.91 billion and by 2028 it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.59% reaching USD 22.01 billion.

Around the globe, the high speed of the internet and the increasing popularity of gaming are the top factors of growing demand for cloud gaming services.

The user penetration rate by 2028 is expected to reach 6.2%, making the industry the preferred form of entertainment.

Asia

The Asian cloud gaming market is projected to generate a revenue of USD 2.60 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 34.86%, and reaching USD 8.60 billion by 2028.

Furthermore, the user penetration rate in 2024 is projected to be 5.5% which will touch 6.7% by 2028.

The average revenue per user in Asian cloud gaming is USD 10.50.

Furthermore, the number of users in a similar segment is projected to reach 311.4 million.

Americas

The American cloud gaming market is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2024 reaching USD 7.39 billion by 2028, thus growing at a CAGR of 32.74%.

The average revenue per user is expected to be 32.74%.

By 2028, the number of users in the market is projected to be 87.2 million, with a user penetration rate of 6.8% in 2024 and reaching 8.4% by 2028.

The factors influencing the demand are investment and adoption in the market.

Africas

The average revenue per user is projected to be USD 9.02 in 2024, in the African cloud gaming market.

By 2028, the number of users in the market is expected to amount to 1.6 million, with a user penetration rate of 0.1% in 2024.

Moreover, the cloud gaming market in Africa is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.54 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 33.06% and thus reaching USD 36.17 million by 2028.

Australia And Oceania

Australia and Oceania's cloud gaming market is projected to generate a revenue of USD 160.10 million in 2024.

Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.39%, reaching USD 491.90 million by 2028.

The number of users is expected to reach 8.1 million, with a user penetration rate of 17.8% by 2028.

The average revenue per user is projected to be USD 24.99.

Europe

In 2024, the European cloud gaming market is projected to generate a revenue of USD 1.75 billion.

Furthermore, it is estimated that it will grow at a CAGR of 33.09% reaching %5.49 billion by 2028.

The average revenue per user is projected to amount to USD 24.77.

The number of users in the market is projected to reach 88.8 million with a penetration rate of 8.4% in 2024.

In addition, by 2028, user penetration is expected to reach 10.5%.

By Content Subscription Market Value

(Reference: statista.com)

Compared to 2018, the rise in demand for internet speed and cloud gaming adoption technology has skyrocketed the market value of the cloud gaming content subscription market in 2023, reaching USD 1,500 million, which was just USD 234 million in 2018.

(Reference: statista.com)

As per Cloud Gaming Statistics, as of March 2023, PlayStation Plus became the leading cloud gaming and gaming subscription services provider with 47.4 million subscribers from around the world. Other top subscription providers included in the list were Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and EA Play, each with more than 10 million subscribers.

(Reference: statista.com)

As of May 2023, Xbox Game Pass was the most popular gaming service provider among Americans resulting in 13% of gamers. PlayStation Plus Premium and Nintendo Switch Online shared similar popularity among the American gamers contributing 10% of subscribers. Other services with less than 10% of subscribers included the names of Google Play Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra, EA Play, Apple Arcade, Game Pass Ultimate, and so on.

By Interest For Cloud Gaming Subscription

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Cloud Gaming Statistics, with similar votes to different opinions for a survey by Statista, 24% of American respondents stated they were very interested, somewhat interested, and not interested at all. 17% stated that they were not too interested, while only 2% said they are subscribed to a cloud gaming service.

By Share Of Game Developers Working On Game Projects For Selected Platforms

(Reference: statista.com)

The top 3 platforms on which game developers around the world in 2023 were working on PC (65%), Playstation 5 (33%), and Xbox X/5 (30%). Considering the growing popularity of Xbox Cloud Gaming has 6% of game developers.

Most Interesting Gaming Platforms Voted By Game Developers

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, according to worldwide game developers, the PC is the most interesting gaming platform contributing 64% of popularity.​​ Furthermore PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. However, Xbox Cloud gaming has somewhat received only 10% of votes for being the most interesting platform for gaming.

By 5G Edge Computing Ecosystem Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Cloud Gaming Statistics state that the highest revenue was estimated for the Gaming industry resulting in 236 billion, followed by industrial manufacturing at 206.4 billion, connected healthcare at 45.3 billion, intelligent transportation at 24.3 billion, and environmental monitoring at 5 billion.

By Projected Global User Penetration

(Reference: statista.com)

The 10-year analysis of Cloud Gaming Statistics BY Statista states that year on year, it will be on a stable growing stage after 2025. However, it can be seen from the above chart that, till 2024, there will be massive changes in the number of user reach resulting from 3.8% (2023), 5.1% (2024), and 5.8% (2025.)

By Number Of Video Games In The Library

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Cloud Gaming Statistics, PlayStation Plus Premium has the highest number of games compared to other platforms contributing 730, whereas others are as follows, Xbox Game Pass (460), PC Game Pass (439), PlayStation Plus Extra (400), and Nintendo Switch Online(100).

By Market Share

(Source: theverge.com)

As of 2022, Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming was the leading cloud gaming service provider as it had captured 70% of the market. Nvidia, GeForce Now, and Sony PlayStation Cloud jointly shared 20% of the market while Google Stadia and Amazon similarly captured 5% of the market.

By Average Revenue Per User

(Reference: statista.com)

The 10-year analysis of average revenue per user worldwide states that by 2027 it is expected to reach USD 40.73 which was just USD 21.44 in 2023. Cloud Gaming Statistics states year on year it will experience increasing growth.

Conclusion

Cloud Gaming Statistics provide enough insights into the future to understand the changing scenario of the gaming industry. Unlike the old days, when people used to buy CDs, to play video games, now these are available on cloud systems and can be played without downloading. Moreover, AR and VR-like technologies are like an icing on the cake.

Overall, compared to other platforms, PC cloud gaming is expected to grab the market around the world. In the coming future, more such technologies will be introduced for similar industries to make the gaming experience more life-like.

Shared On:



Sources Statista Statista Gitnux Statista Statista Statista Statista Gitnux Statista

FAQ . What is cloud gaming? Cloud gaming is playing video games on cloud services, which are remote in data serves. It does not require downloading or installing any game, console, or PC. The progress of such games is stored in the cloud and thus needs an internet connection. What are the advantages of cloud gaming? Cloud gaming provides easy accessibility to multiple games. Cloud games are available on multiple devices with previously saved progress. Moreover, it is not required to download games and thus prevents data loss. What are the driving factors of cloud gaming? Internet speed, easy accessibility, no data loss, multiple choices of games, and VR and AR technology are some of the driving factors of cloud gaming. How does cloud gaming can help in earning income? Gamers can record their games and upload them on YouTube channels, thus monetization is possible through such social media. Moreover, the gaming industry is currently booming because of changing trends.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad