Church Revenue Statistics: It is a fact that most churches have been struggling in terms of attracting more revenue due to the reduced number of churchgoers in the past few years. However, it is certain that it will take a lot more than that to bring down the charitable institution. Religious institutions have many ways to increase their revenues such as tithers and partner institutions and other businesses. These days, social media as well has played a major role in expanding the reach of such religious institutions. Here we will focus on some of the most vital church revenue statistics to show how churches are steadily climbing up the ladder to gain more churchgoers and revenue.

Crucial Church Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

The Wealth of Religious Institutions

#1. Christianity is the world’s wealthiest religion so far

Although all religions are making big bucks, Christianity remains the richest religion in the world, thanks to Roman Catholic Church. It is one of the most popular and oldest religions.

#2. The average yearly income of congregations in the United States is $242910

As per the church revenue statistics, more than 50 percent of congregations in the US have been getting money or remaining steady. Whereas fewer than 40 percent of congregations in the US have withered.

#3. The Catholic Church is valued at $30 billion

With a worth of $30 billion, the Catholic Church remains the world’s second wealthiest church. Usually, churches obtain a big chunk of their revenues via donations and tithing. Then they use this money in the stock market and other various businesses.

#4. Churches are getting many donations online as well

Churches have received more than $2.2 billion in donations online within a year.

#5. However, currently, the revenues of more than half of the US Catholic congregations have reduced

Things are not going quite well for the US congregations at the moment. Only 31 percent of the US congregations are showing growth while 13 percent of them have remained stable.

#6. The Mainline Protestant congregation is the most declining one in the religion

Around 38 percent of them are struggling with a downfall.

#7. Jews contribute the highest income by religion in the United States

The latest church revenue statistics show that the wealthiest people are the most educated ones as well. Hence, Jews are the most educated ones. Nearly 44 percent of them earn more than $100000 per year. Only 24 percent of Jews in the US earn between $50000 and $99999 annually.

#8. Scientology accounts for around $500 million per year

Multiple corporations and properties of Scientology are the sources of its income. Though it is not the richest religion; however, it receives a huge sum as private donations as well.

#9. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is the wealthiest church worldwide

Despite having less number of members, the LDS church is by far the richest church in the world. The LDS church is also known as the Mormon Church. As per church revenue statistics, it is valued at $100 billion. However, a whistleblower has revealed that the actual worth of the Mormon Church might be close to $200 billion.

#10. The majority of donations in the US are given to religious organizations

Faith and religious institutions and services get more than twice the donations in the US as compared to the education sector.

#11. Around 29 percent of charitable gifts are received by faith and religious services in the US.

Methods To Raise Money For Religions

#12. Out of every $4 people in the US donate, $3 is given to religious organizations

Non-religious institutions receive only 27 percent of the total charity money. The rest of 73 percent of charity money is divided between religious congregations and religiously recognized institutions.

#13. Robert Duggan is the biggest donor of Scientology in the world

As per church revenue statistics and facts, Robert Duggan donated around $360 million to Scientology in 2016.

#14. Congregations in the US earn a huge amount of money every year

The latest church revenue statistics show that religious congregations in the US get around $74.5 billion per year. Around 17 million American Christians visit the official websites of their church regularly.

#15. Mosques earn money from either governments or a patron

Mosques are not usually managed financially by their attendees. They cover their expenses via government grants or receive funding from wealthy patrons.

Faith-Based Business Statistics

#16. Faith-based organizations in the US earn more than $378 billion each year

Church revenue stats indicate that hospitals, food makers, schools, and musicians add more to the US economy as compared to Facebook, Google, and Apple collectively.

#17. Religion and churches get tax exemptions as well

Only if religion and churches show an income flow from an unrelated trade, that trade will be subjected to taxation.

#18. A massive sum of $378 billion in donations is generated from the healthcare system

Various healthcare facilities in the US are governed by religious groups, especially Catholics who appear to most benefit from hospital mergers.

#19. The Islamic finance industry is expected to grow by 10 percent to 12 percent in 2022

Islamic banks in countries like Malaysia and Turkey have grown enormously. Their assets grew by 10.6 percent during the pandemic.

Tithing Statistics

#20. Tithers stand for around 10 to 25 percent of congregations

Tithe statistics show that around 77 percent of tithers give away more than 10 percent of their income to religious congregations. Around 3 to 5 percent of people who attend and give away donations to churches usually donate via tithing.



(Source: Nonprofits Source)

#21. If each Christian pledges to tithe 10 percent of their income regularly, faith-based institutions will get an additional $139 billion per year

Church revenue stats reveal that many churchgoers already tithe but it needs to grow even further.

#22. The average weekly donation amount made per churchgoer is $17

This figure makes $73.67 per month and $884 each year. It shows quite impressive growth.

#23. 1.5 out of 247 million Americans tithe in the US

Christian giving stats show that they contribute a sum of more than $25 million in donations to churches per week.

#24. Now these days, Christians are giving only 2.5 percent of their income, which is much less than the donations made in the past

Christian church charity statistics indicate that 17 percent of households in the US donate quite less to the local churches as compared to what they used to. The amount of donated money has been reduced by 20 percent for 7 percent of regular churchgoers.

#25. Around 70 percent of tithers decide their donation money based on gross income rather than on net income.

#26. Nearly 75 to 90 percent of church members do not contribute to tithe funds.

#27. Nearly 70 percent of Catholics donate around 2 to 5 percent of their income.

#28. Around 15 percent of Catholics give away a traditional tithe.

#29. Only 5 percent of churchgoers give away a traditional tithe.

#30. Women living across North America account for three-quarters of the donors.

Catholic Church Giving Statistics

#31. 26 percent of Catholics say that acts of service are better than offering financial support

Catholic Church Charity statistics reveal that most devotees prefer economical support to acts of service in terms of donations. 74 percent of believers who have been surveyed have said that financial aid to churches is better than acts of service.

#32. 95 percent of Catholics donate money to their parish

A survey of Catholics in the US has shown that around 95 percent of Catholics have said that they support their parishes economically as a token of appreciation for the guidance they provide for spiritual growth.

#33. The majority of Catholics donate money to their parishes and other charities as well that are unaffiliated with them.

88 percent of Catholics have said that they give away donations to their parishes and other charities as well. Only 12 percent of them offer financial support to their parishes only.



(Source: US Catholic)

#34. Most Catholic people believe that fellow parish members should donate more

Around 38 percent of Catholics think that fewer than half of their parishes donate money to their parish. While most Catholics nearly 84 percent believe that fellow parish members should make more money donations.



(Source: USCCB)

#35. 26 percent of people who participate in mass weekly give away money donations online

Online church giving has become quite popular among young believers. Around 22 percent of young believers in the age range of 16 to 34 years donate money online as compared to 22 percent of people in the age group of 35 to 64 years.

#36. Online Donation is more prevalent among Catholic households generating a minimum of $60000 each year

Online church giving statistics indicate that families that have more earnings prefer donating more online. Around 36 percent of Catholic households with an earning of $100000 or more donate money online.

#37. The majority of working-class Catholics donate money to churches online at least 2 to 11 times a year

Around 51 percent of participants of a survey have said that they donate money online at least 2 to 11 times a year.

#38. Catholics who participate in mass weekly are inclined to donate more money to religious institutions

Church online giving statistics show that 80 percent of Catholics who attend mass weekly give away more donations to religious institutions.

#39. Young people in the US rarely tithe

Nearly 61 percent of Christians in the US do not contribute much to churches. Among these people, those who earn fewer than $20000 are eight times more likely to make their contributions to churches as compared to those who earn nearly $75000.

#40. About half of the tithing is generated from cards or electronic payment services.

Nearly 49 percent of tithers make their donations via cards or electronic payment services. While 40 percent of tithers donate money via cash.



(Source: Sharefaith)

#41. The majority of people donate less than $100 to their parishes.

Methodist Church Revenue Statistics:

#42. People in the US who participate in Methodist congregations donate $44 per week on average

The variation between the lowest and the highest weekly contributions at Methodist churches is major. As per church giving statistics, the lowest weekly donation can be as low as $11, while the highest weekly donation can go up to $206.

#43. The average yearly donation per attendee in the Methodist congregation is more than $2000

In the top 200 Methodist churches, the average yearly donation per attendee varies hugely. The lowest annual giving has been recorded at $585 while the highest annual donation is around $10773.



(Source: Horizons)

#44. The average indebtedness in the top 200 Methodist churches is around $2.75 million

Only 60 percent of the top 200 Methodist churches have no debts. The biggest debt is nearly $21.10 million.

#45. The majority of Methodist churches boast a debt-to-income ratio below 1.0

Analysts believe that churches, which have a debt-to-giving ratio below 2.0, are able to manage their income and expenses well. With an average of 0.9, most Methodist churches are far from trouble. Church revenue statistics also indicate that nearly 27 percent of the top 200 Methodist churches have a debt-to-income ratio of more than 2.0.

#46. Around 80 percent of people living in the US donate only 2 percent of their income.

Conclusion

Church donations and tithing are common practices among older people. Although the trend of money donations to churches has changed a little, religious institutions still receive most of the donation money in the US. Religion and religious institutions have been there for thousands of years and they are not going to disappear soon. However, considering current church revenue statistics, it is clear that religious organizations and churches need to find new and more innovative ways to reach potential donors and tithers. Religious leaders need to inspire and encourage young people to make their contributions to church giving.

FAQ . What is a tithe? A tithe is 10 percent of the donor's income that is donated to the local church as an offering. As the tradition of tithe is mentioned in Bible, many Christians and Jews follow it as part of their faith. How do churches make money? For many churches, tithing and private donations are primary sources of income. How can a church grow financially? Automated giving can improve a church's finances. Church members who opt for recurring giving contribute more to churches. What does the church do with the money? There is a committee known as tithe inclusive in churches that manages the finance. Hence, the money that comes in via tithe goes straight into the church's account. It is used for doing necessary things in the church such as improving the infrastructure of the church. Which is the richest church in the world? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is the wealthiest church in the world. Church revenue statistics reveal that it is worth $100 billion.