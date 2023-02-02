Introduction

McDonald’s Statistics: Eating fast food during work hours, or randomly at snack time has become a lifestyle of many people since McDonald’s came into existence. Today, McDonald’s has become a billion dollars industry and the most valued quick service brand around the today. The maximum market share is captured by McDonald’s fast food.

In this McDonald’s statistics, we will have some insight into some general statistics, further divided into statistics by demographic, country, locations, revenue, and food, type to gain more knowledge.

(Editor’s Choice)

As of April 2022, McDonald’s statistics show that the restaurant had 43.8% of the total market share.

1 out of 5 sales of items in McDonald’s includes a Happy meal with a toy.

in McDonald’s includes a Happy meal with a toy. McDonald’s provides diet expert-approved meals at the restaurant.

at the restaurant. McDonald’s menus change according to the country.

according to the country. On average, an employee earns around $25.163 per annum by working at McDonald’s.

75 McDonald’s coffees are sold 200 times every 30 seconds.

McDonald’s coffees are sold Burgers are being sold every second at the restaurant.

at the restaurant. The largest-selling product of McDonald’s around the globe is French fries.

of McDonald’s around the globe is The restaurant sells around 9 million pounds of French fries each day and around 3.29 billion pounds each year.

pounds of each day and around Every 60 seconds 80 hamburgers are sold around the world.

Who is McDonald’s?

McDonald’s Corporation is an American multinational fast-food industry. It was incorporated in the year 1940. It is based in San Bernardino, California. McDonald’s is best known for cheeseburgers, fresh fries, and hamburgers all over the food.

Types Of Fast Food Served At McDonald



(Source: mcdonalds.com)

McDonald’s serves various categories of fast food as well as drinks as per McDonald’s statistics.

The main categories which are common in most countries are Burgers, Chicken and Fish sandwiches, McNuggets and meals, Fries and Sides, Happy meals, McCafé coffees, McCafé Bakery, Sweets and Treats, Beverages, and other $1,$2, and $3 dollars menu.

Subcategories of fast food change according to the country.

General McDonald’s Statistics

As of 2022, McDonald’s has the 6 th highest global brand value with $197 billion. This has shown a 27% increase compared to the last year.

highest global brand value with $197 billion. This has shown a 27% increase compared to the last year. McDonald’s global net income in the year 2021 was $7.54 billion.

Mcdonald’s corporation has 93% independent franchises.

Moreover, this fast-food restaurant is the world’s largest toy distributor with Happy meals resulting in 20% of the sales.

In a duration of 24 hours, McDonald’s feeds around 70 million people around the globe which counts for up to 1% of the total human population.

McDonald’s is available in more than 120 countries.

McDonald’s is the world’s largest beef purchaser. The restaurant uses 2,000 pounds of beef every minute.

McDonald’s is spread over about 40,031 locations around the globe.

Around the world, 39 countries have more than 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants.

In the United States of America, there are more McDonald’s restaurants than hospitals.

McDonald’s menus change according to the country.

As of the 3 rd quarter of 2022, the order made through online means were around $ 7 billion in systemwide sales.

quarter of 2022, the order made through online means were around $ 7 billion in systemwide sales. 1 out of 5 sales of items in McDonald’s includes a Happy meal with a toy.

Around 110 million America has visited the restaurant at least once.

8% of Americans eat at McDonald’s on an average day.

McDonald’s provides diet expert-approved meals at the restaurant.

com has 95.19% organic and 4.81% paid traffic.

In the month of November 2022, the online website had 23.3 million of global traffic whereas it was 28.2 million in the month of October 2022. This has shown a 17.26% decrease rate in overall visitors.

In the month of September 2022, the overall recorded traffic was 24.9 million on mcdonalds.com

By Demographic

57% of the people from the age group of 18 years to 29 years say that they eat at McDonald’s at least once every week.

53% of men and 42% of the female are McDonald’s consumers at least a week.

In men from the age group of 18 years to 49 years resulted in around 57% will eat fast food meals every week.

Households whose income is more than $75,000 are more like to eat at restaurants once every week than households with $50,000.

39% of the households with an annual income of $20,000 eat once a week at the restaurant



(Reference: Similarweb.com)

McDonald’s digital food ordering service is being used by people from all age groups.

There are 26.90% of digital service users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

Whereas there are 28.96% of the overall users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years as stated by McDonald’s statistics.

Users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years are around 17.41% and 13.01% respectively.

Moreover, users from the baby boomers club are also contributing to the digital fast food service application by 8.63% and 5.10% from the age groups of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above.

By Revenue



(Source: Annualreports.com)

The overall recorded revenue in the United States of America gained from the sales made by company-operated restaurants is around $9,787 million. This has shown an increase in sales by 20% compared to the last financial year.

Moreover, revenues generated from the sale of franchised restaurants is around $13,085 million with an increased rate of 22%.



(Source: Annualreports.com)

In the United States of America, 38% of the market is captured by McDonald’s as stated by McDonald’s statistics.

Other than the USA and permitted market in the international boundaries is around 53% of the total market share.

By Market Share



(Reference: wallstreetzen.com)

As of April 2022, McDonald’s statistics show that the restaurant had 43.8% of the total market share.

Whereas the second largest market of the fast-food industry was captured by Yum Brands of China.

8% belonged to restaurant brands international.

However, Domino’s Pizza, Wendy’s, and Papa John’s shared around 8.2%, 2.8%, and 3.4% respectively.

By Product

The largest-selling product of McDonald’s around the globe is French fries.

The restaurant sells around 9 million pounds of French fries each day and around 3.29 billion pounds each year.

75 Burgers are being sold every second at the restaurant.

Every 60 seconds 80 hamburgers are sold around the world.

McDonald’s coffees are sold 200 times every 30 seconds.

Big Macs are sold 1 billion times every year.

The top 10 best sellers of McDonald’s fast-food items are:

1. French Fries

2. Big Mac

3. Mac Snack Wrap

4. Happy meal

5. Egg McMuffin

6. Baked apple pie and apple slices

7. Chicken McNuggets

8. Premium Salads

9. Double Cheeseburger

10. Mcgriddles Breakfast Sandwich.

96% of Americans eat meals at least once every year.

By Banned Countries

McDonald’s is banned in 9 countries such as Yemen, Bermuda, Iran, Macedonia, Montenegro, North Korea, Zimbabwe, Bolivia, and Iceland for various reasons.

By Referral Visitors

McDonald’s statistics show that mcdonalds.com is referred at 30.19% by Facebook.

With a minor difference, Reddit’s referral rate toward McDonald’s official website is 27.41%.

The overall traffic set by YouTube is 15.68% and Twitter is at 14.77%.

LinkedIn traffic is also sent at the rate of 3.53%.

As per McDonald’s statistics, the overall social media network traffic sent to mcdonalds.com is 8.42%.

Various restaurants and delivery websites refer to McDonald’s by 51.04%.

Food and drink companies send traffic to the restaurant’s online delivery service by 4.79%.

By Locations



(Reference: beef2live.com)

The United States of America has the highest number of McDonald’s locations resulting in 14,146 which counts up to 36.92% of the worldwide McDonald’s restaurants.

Similarly, Japan has a restaurant share of 7.76% resulting in 2,975 overall locations.

The third place is taken by China with 2,700 locations with 7.05% of the overall percentage of locations.

Moreover, with a minor difference in the total locations recorded 1,485 in France and 1,472 in Germany with an overall captured market at 3.88% and 3.84% respectively.

Canada has 1,450 McDonald’s locations with the captured share in the market by 3.78%.

Other countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, and Russia have around 1.274, 1.023, 981, and 755 locations with a percentage of share in the global market of 3.32%, 2.67%, 2.56%, and 1.97% respectively.

By Device Users



(Reference: Semrush)

There are overall 14% of desktop users towards McDonald’s online service and 86% of mobile users as stated by McDonald’s statistics.

The average number of mobile users is 36,034,926 million and desktop users 5,888,004 around the globe.

Furthermore, according to McDonald’s statistics, there are overall 25 million online service users resulting in 59.7%. Out of these, 10.65% are desktop users and 89.35% are mobile users.

United kingdom has 7.63% of the traffic resulting in 3.2 million. 21.47% are desktop users and 78.53% are mobile users.

Furthermore, Germany recorded 7.53% overall traffic in the last 6 months resulting in 3.2 million where 81.48% are mobile users and 18.52% are desktop users.

Taiwan, a province of China and Canada recorded around 4.26% and 3.83% of the overall digital service users of McDonald’s, resulting in 1.8 million and 1.6 million respectively.

Taiwan has 13.27% and Canada has 26.14% desktop users whereas 86.73% and 73.86% are mobile users.

By Traffic



(Reference: Similarweb)

The United States of America had around 47.08% of the traffic towards mcdonalds.com over the past few months. But the rate of visitors has decreased by 18.92%.

The United Kingdom recorded an overall 10.95% of the traffic with a decrease rate of 22.69%.

Germany had 9.08% overall recorded traffic in the past few months. However, Germany has an increased rate of 29.57%.

Canada and Taiwan had 7.27% and 4.73% overall traffic.

Whereas Canada recorded 19.55% and Taiwan with 4.31% of the decrease rate in the online service of McDonald’s as stated by the McDonald’s statistics.

com has 20.93% direct traffic, whereas 4.89% is referral traffic.

Moreover, 69.84% is search traffic.

The overall social media traffic towards their official website is 1.36%.

Similarly, traffic sent by emailers and display advertisements is 0.78% and 2.21% respectively.

By Employees

As of 2021, McDonald’s had 2,10,000 employees around the globe.

On average, an employee earns around $25.163 per annum by working at McDonald’s.

As per McDonald’s Statistics, an employee continues to work with McDonald’s for up to 2.8 years on average.

There are 59% female employees and 40% male employees.

51% of the employees working in this company have at least a high school diploma.

6% have a bachelor’s degree and 15.7% have an associate degree.

McDonald’s is a female dominating sector.



(Reference: Zippia)

According to McDonald’s Statistics, employees below 18 years of age are around 13% in total.

41% of the employees are from the age group of 18 to 20 years.

Employees who have from the age group of 20 years to 30 years are around 36% in total.

There are 6% and 2% employees from the age group of 30 years to 40 years and 40 years and above.

There are above 2,00,000 employees working at the company’s franchises.

In the United States of America, McDonald’s hires around 1 million employees every year.

By Most Valuable Quick Service Brands Worldwide



(Reference: start.io)

As of 2021, McDonald’s statistics show that the brand value of the company was $1,54,921 billion being the highest of all.

Whereas Starbucks ranked second with a brand value of $60.267 billion.

KFC and Subway also ranked in the list of top 10 most valued brands in the United States of America with a total of $18,189 billion and $14,762 billion respectively.

Domino’s Pizza, Chipotle, and Pizza Hut recorded a brand value of $12,397 billion, 11,996 billion, and 8,409 billion each.

Similarly, Burger king had a brand of $6,700 billion.

Taco bell and Chick-Fil-A recorded a way too lower brand value as compared to McDonald’s resulting in $6,404 billion and $6,041 billion respectively.

Conclusion

McDonald’s is one of the largest fast-food industries spread around the world. Their food is precooked and can be picked up by means of drive-through lanes. Burgers and French fries are bestsellers in every corner of the world. Even though McDonald’s provides fast food people are loving it because of the different tastes the restaurant provides. When it comes to fast food it is advisable to eat it only once or twice a month. Eating burgers and fries all the time causes health problems. Moreover, the lifestyle of people is barely allowing them some free time to exercise. Therefore, eat limited fast food and stay healthy for life.

Shared On:



FAQ . Where was McDonald’s first-ever location? McDonald’s was initially incorporated in San Bernardino, California in the year 1948. Which age group most consumes the food from McDonald’s? People from the age groups of 20 years to 29 years are the highest number of consumers on average. What is McDonald’s largest market? The United States of America is the largest market for McDonald’s in the fast-food industry. Do I gain weight by eating burgers on regular level? Yes. Burger is counted in fast food. And fast-food causes weight gaining problems if consumed on a regular level.