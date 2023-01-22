Introduction

Bicycle Industry Statistics: Technological improvements are bringing innovative products to the market. In terms of bicycles, a pre-installed GPS system allows one company or a person to share the bike with another individual. There have been cycling champions who not only do it for exercise but also go ahead in the international championships to win medals for the country. Bicycles are not developed to be lightweight and low maintenance.

This Bicycle industry statistics have been packed with some exciting insights into general statistics and further divided by country, region, type, and much more stuff to gain knowledge.

What Is The Bicycle Industry?

The bicycle industry includes bicycles and cycling. In broader terms, it includes bicycle manufacturers, distributors, retailers, bicycle organizations, bicycle even promoters, accessories, and equipment manufacturers. The global bicycle industry has already become a billion-dollar industry. There are various types of bicycles around the world such as Folding bikes, women’s and men’s bikes, electric bikes, touring bikes, gravel road bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, and hybrid/ commuter bikes.

Benefits Of Cycling

Cycling provides overall exercise to the body.

Decreases depression and anxiety.

Improves strength of legs.

Create improved body posture.

Increases strength of the bones

Reduces the risks of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer

Improves mental strength and improves brain power.

Reduced obesity and fat levels in the body.

Manages existing health issues in order.

Reduces cholesterol.

Cycling is environmentally friendly.

Cycling does not require any huge investments.

General Bicycle Industry Statistics

The global market value of cycling accessories and apparel is forecasted to reach $9,529.1 million by the year 2027.

In the year 2021, the global sales of bicycles recorded a market value of $60 billion, whereas it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% reaching $138 billion by the year 2032.

According to Bicycle industry statistics, daily, 3,64,000 bicycles are manufactured.

In the United States of America, there are 52 million bicycle riders.

On average, Americans spend around $903 million on accessories and equipment for bicycles.

The average price of overall manufactured bicycles is between $100 to $300.

In the United States of America, there are more than 200 bicycle brands.

There are more bicycles in Copenhagen than overall residents.

There are around 9,00,0000 bicycle riders in New York who ride regularly.

On average, there is one female bicycle rider for every three male riders.

As matter of fact, riding a bicycle in the European Union can provide economic benefits resulting in 150 million euros.

In Italy, there are 1267 bicycling clubs as recorded by the bicycle industry.

There are 5X more bikes than cars in Copenhagen.

By Country

As of 2021, the highest number of specialized brand that gets stolen is recorded at 28.20%.

Trek bicycles registered the stolen reports by 17%.

Giant Bicycles and Carrera were stolen at the rate of 14.40% and 8.80% respectively.

Ridgeback bicycles have a stolen recorded report at 8% as of 2021.

The above chart provides information on countries with the highest number of Bicycle users. In the Netherlands, there are 16,500,000 bicycles which are 0.99% per person in comparison to the country’s population of 16,652,800.

Denmark has 4,500,000 bikes which are 0.81 per person.

Other countries on the list of the highest number of bicycles per person are Germany 0.75 (62,000.000), Sweden 0.75 (6,000,000), Norway 0.61 (3,000,000), Finland 0.60 (3,250,000), Japan 0.57 (72,540,000), Switzerland 0.49 (3,800,000), Belgium 0.48 (5,200,000), and China 0.37 (500,000,000)

According to the Bicycle industry statistics, in the year 2021, China exported around 40.8% of the bicycles resulting in$5.2 billion of revenue by ranking in the top place of the top 10 countries with the highest number of bicycles exported.

Taiwan exported around 10.6% earning a revenue of $1.3 billion.

Whereas Netherlands and Germany exported around 7.7% and 6.1% resulting in a revenue of $973.8 million and $774.8 million respectively.

Similarly, in the year 2021, Cambodia gained a revenue of $630.7 million by recording an export of 5%.

Other countries that ranked in the list of the highest number of bicycle transports are Portugal 2.9% ($364.1 million), Italy 2.8% ($347.5 million), Indonesia 1.8% ($225.1 million), Belgium 1.8% ($225.4 million), Spain 1.8% ($224.1 million), Bulgaria 1.5% (186.4 million), Poland 1.4% ($182.8 million), France 1.3% ($170.2 million), Vietnam 1.3% ($161.5 million) and Bangladesh 1.3% ($159.1 million).

As of 2022, Bicycle Industry statistics say that Utrecht city has a 77.84 score out of 100 for being the world’s most bicycle-friendly city.

Munster has a 65.93 score whereas Antwerp has a 60.51 score out of 100.

Copenhagen recorded 60.46 and Amsterdam 60.24 of score in the world’s most bicycle-friendly cities list.

Other countries in a similar list have scored Malmo (55.88), Hangzhou (52.55), and Bern (48.76).

As per the Bicycle Industry statistics, in the year 2021, the top-ranked country in which people used their bicycle for commuting more than twice a week is the Netherlands resulting in 58%.

There were 36% of people who used bicycles for transportation more than twice a week in Germany and India respectively.

Other countries that contributed to bicycling transformation are as follows: Sweden (31%), Finland (30%), Brazil (29%), Switzerland (28%), Italy (26%), China (25%), Spain (24%), Russia (22%), France (18%), Canada (17%), United Kingdom (15%), South Africa (14%), and United States of America (13%).

By Type

Trek e-bike is the most popular brand in the United States of America.

As of 2021, mountain bikes recorded the highest number of global sales with 29% of the overall share.

Similarly, road bikes ranked second with 27% of the overall global sales as of 2021.

The projected global sale of e-bikes in the year 2023 is 40.3 million.

The overall sales of e-bikes in China are 41 million.

Around the globe, there are 40% of people utilize electric or traditional types of a bicycle while the remaining prefer mopeds (16%), e-kick scooters (12%), and 31% prefer other types of transport.

In China and Italy, there are 49% of bicycle users while the remaining are allotted as 31% and 19% Moped, 6%, and 13% e-kick scooters, and 14% and 19% have various types of transport.

There is 41% of cyclists in France while 42% belong in Germany.

The United States of America and the United Kingdom share the same number of cyclists resulting in 32%.

E-bike sales recorded a growth by 240% increase in sales in the year 2021.

Considering the global market for electric bicycles, the projected revenue is around $53.5 billion by the year 2027.

As of 2021, the e-bicycle market revenue was $26.73 billion.

By Region

Europe

As of 2023, the revenue of the Bicycle segment is expected to grow by $23.02 billion.

According to the Bicycle industry statistics, the unit sales in the bicycle segment are projected to reach 30,159,26K by the year 2027.

By the year 2023, the weighted average price of the Bicycle segment is expected around $0.79K.

Africa

The Bicycle segment in Africa is expected to reach $3 billion by the year 2023.

The unit sales in the same region are expected to reach 28,741.83K by the year 2027.

The weighted average price in the year 2023 is expected around $112.60.

The revenue is expected to reach 3.38 billion with an annual growth rate of a CAGR of 3.05% by 2027.

Asia

Considering the Asian Bicycle industry is expected to reach $23.75 billion in the year 2023.

The weighted average price as per the Bicycle Industry statistics in the year is projected at $132.90.

It has been projected that the highest number of revenue will be projected from the Chinese region resulting in $12,640 million by the year 2023.

The expected market value of the Bicycle segment is $32.66 billion by the year 2027.

Americas

America’s bicycle market segment is expected to reach $9.45 billion in the year 2023.

The overall sales in the American market are expected to reach 29,98.12K by the year 2027.

The average price of the bicycle segment is projected at $324.90.

As per the Bicycle industry statistics, the market is expected to grow by CAGR of 3.62% by the year 2027 at $10.89 billion.

By Demographic



The Bicycle industry statistics say that there are all kinds of ethnic background people who ride cycles every day.

Around the world, on average there are 78% of white people ride bicycles at regular intervals.

On the other hand, 7.2% belong to Hispanic or Latino background people.

8% of the cyclist are black or African American background population.

There are 3.% Asian cyclists, while only 0.4% are Alaska Native or American Indian.

There are 3.7% of people who have not revealed their ethnic background but ride their bicycles on a regular level.



As per the Bicycle industry statistics, the cycling industry is dominated by males around the world.

There are around 71.6% of male bicycle riders while 28.4% are female bike riders.

By Habits

In the United States of America, 8,70,000 people go to work on bicycles resulting in 0.6% of the overall population.

29% of adults wear helmets while cycling.

There are 6% of cyclists in the United States of America use shared bicycles several times every week.

By Reasons

As of 2021, the maximum number of people preferred e-bikes. The above chart explains the common reasons for choosing an e-bike for riding.

Maximum people said e-bikes can replace car trips while others said they chose e-bikes because of the hills.

Some people love e-bike because it is easy to ride and can increase fitness.

Few e-bike lovers said they want it because of their medical condition while others said they wanted to keep up with the trend.

By Purchase Methods

According to the Bicycle industry statistics, in the year 2021, 35.6% bought their e-bikes online.

While 37.1% of the people went to specialty e-bike shops to purchase an e-bike.

And the remaining 18.6% of people went to standard bicycle shops.

Conclusion

Looking at the above statistics, the Bicycle industry statistics says that it has already become a billion-dollar industry with millions of people riding their bicycles every day. Riding the bicycle is the most convenient and budget-friendly exercise method. It is a one-time investment unless and until you wish to change the brand or type of bicycle. As always, the United States of America is the overall biggest market for bicycles every year. Even though the pandemic caused a loss in overall sales in the industry, people are purchasing new bicycles and improving their quality of life.

FAQ . Which is the globally popular brand in Bicycles? Trek is the world’s most popular bicycle brand around the world. Should I buy a bicycle online? To be honest, do not buy bicycles online. Purchasing the bicycle in offline stores gives you the advantage to choose the model that fits perfectly with your demographics As of 2022, which is the biggest market for the bicycle industry? Asia Pacific is the biggest market for the bicycle industry. Do you need a license for an E-bicycle? No, there’s no need for a license for an E-bicycle.