Amazon Statistics: Amazon is currently the largest eCommerce company worldwide. Its retail numbers are incredible, and its users continue to grow every day. Amazon offers various products and services, including delivery, digital services, retail goods, advertising, electronics, and media.

During the pandemic, people began to change their purchasing patterns and rely more and more on internet shopping, resulting in Amazon’s remarkable growth.

We will go over some of the essential Amazon stats to better understand this online business. Let’s get started!

Interesting Amazon Statistics

In 2021, Amazon employed more than 1,468,000 people worldwide.

com had over 2.7 million visits only in January 2022.

only in January 2022. Amazon takes 50% of the US’s entire eCommerce retail gross merchandise value (GMV).

There are over 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers.

Amazon’s total revenue in 2021 was $469.8 million.

Amazon has 12 million products across all services and categories.

across all services and categories. Amazon holds more than 90% market share in five categories.

in five categories. In 2021, the average Prime Day discount was just 13% lower .

. Amazon is used on a minimum of 21,206,026 live websites.

On Prime Day in 2021, spending via all e-commerce websites in the US reached $11.2 billion.

Amazon Audible offers more than 100,000 unique titles.

Over 79.8% of customers purchase from Amazon because of free and fast shipping.

The Most Important Amazon Stats in 2022

#1. In 2021, Amazon employed more than 1,468,000 people worldwide.

Amazon’s employment statistics are another indicator of how Amazon continues to grow. Amazon Company employed 935,000 workers in April 2020. This number is officially exceeded 1,000,000 since July 2020. The number of employees grew steadily and expanded to 1,468,000 at the end of 2021.

#2. Amazon receives 50% of the US’s entire eCommerce retail gross merchandise value.

No matter which aspect you look at, Amazon’s market share in 2020 was remarkable. Amazon is believed to hold approximately 50% of the entire eCommerce marketplace. That’s a staggering figure. Amazon is always ahead regarding the number of independent merchants available on its platform.

#3. Amazon has more than 2 million third-party sellers.

Amazon does not sell all products directly. This is an interesting fact. Amazon allows third-party sellers to create their own marketplace and sell directly to customers. (And pay a commission to Amazon).

#4. Amazon’s total revenue was $469.8 billion in 2021.

The question that most likely many people are curious about is Amazon’s revenue. Amazon’s net sales in 2021 were $469.8 billion. This staggering figure is 22% more than in 2020.

#5. In 2021, Amazon Company reported a net income of around$33.36 a billion.

However, net sales are not the only thing that has seen a significant increase in 2021. Amazon’s total net income reached $33.36 Billion, a positive shift overall. This represents a $12.06 billion increase in just one year.

These profits do not come from only retail sales. Amazon web services and other businesses, such as offline and online grocery stores, have helped the company grow and secure its revenue stream.

#6. Amazon boasts a brand valuation of $683.85 billion.

Amazon’s brand value was relatively stagnant before 2016, but it has skyrocketed since then, and it is currently projected to be $683.85 billion today. This places Amazon far ahead of globally-renowned corporations like Google and Microsoft.

Amazon’s success is due to its efficient communication, outstanding customer support, and superior user experience.

#7. Amazon Online Stores had worldwide net revenue of $66.07 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Amazon online stores are the company’s best performers, with $66.07 million in worldwide net revenues in Q4 of 2021 alone. But, this does not mean that other areas are not performing well. In the fourth quarter of last year, all five Amazon sectors have seen growth.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated 17.79 million, and Amazon’s physical shops saw global net revenue of around $4.68 million. Third-party seller services made $30.32 million, and subscription services generated about $8.12 million.

#8. In 2021, Amazon advertising sales made $31.16 billion in revenue.

Advertising sales are Amazon's most important area, with revenue of $31.16 billion in 2021, more than $11 billion from the previous year. That accounts for approximately 9% of total digital advertising spending on a global basis.

#9. Amazon has nearly 9.6 million seller accounts.

Amazon adds around 2,000 sellers per day and has 9.6 million seller accounts on its 19 marketplaces. Considering that several businesses use many marketplaces at once, it is estimated that there are nearly 6 million unique sellers.

But, despite their number, the majority of sellers are not great performers. Just 10% of them made more than $100,000 annually.

From April 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021, Amazon's independent third-party sellers increased their global sales by more than 55%. The number of small American businesses with sales exceeding $1 million increased by 30% over the same period.

#10. Amazon is used on at least 21,206,026 live sites.

Amazon is not just about buying electronics and other knick-knacks online. Much of its revenue comes from AWS (Amazon Web Services) and other web hosting services. As of March 2022, around 21,206,026 live websites use Amazon Web Services, including Bloomberg, Binance, Netflix, Opera, BBC, and The Atlantic.

#11. Amazon Alexa is the most-used voice assistant, with 63% of companies developing Alexa integrations.

More and more companies are currently developing Voice-enabled solutions because voice assistant technology is gaining popularity worldwide. While more than 88% of organizations are building multiple voice-enabled services, around 63% are mainly focused on Amazon Alexa.

Alexa is followed closely by Google Assistant, with nearly 62% of firms developing solutions for this platform, Siri, around 39% of firms, Cortana, approximately 30% of companies, and Bixby, nearly 16% of the companies.

#12. More than 79.8% of customers purchase from Amazon because of free and fast shipping.

Purchasing product on Amazon has its advantages: you can typically find the best price, you have access wide range of products, quickly read user reviews, and much more. However, the primary reason why more than 79.8% of customers prefer purchasing on Amazon is the free and fast shipping.

#13. In 2021, around 60,000 Amazon sellers exceeded $1 million in sales.

Third-party sellers sell the majority of Amazon products. According to recent stats, 56% of Amazon's products were sold by third-party sellers in the third quarter of 2021.

#14. 66% of shoppers start their item searches on Amazon.

Amazon is the top search engine destination for customers. This ranking surpasses search engines (49%), Facebook (26%), Walmart (38%), and YouTube (26%). Amazon receives approximately 2.5 billion website visits per month.

Crucial Amazon Statistics by Demographic and Country

#15. Amazon's yearly net sales in the United Kingdom were $26.48 billion in 2020.

According to recent Amazon Statistics for the UK, the retailer's yearly net sales in 2020 were $26.48 billion, indicating that the United Kingdom was and remained the second-largest Amazon market. Amazon Prime Video subscription is very popular in the UK, like Amazon's voice-activated devices. In other words, the United Kingdom is very Amazon-oriented.

#16. In September 2019, 150.6 million Americans used the Amazon application.

Amazon's most remarkable stats show that the platform had approximately 150.6 million application users in September 2019, just in the USA. The United States is undoubtedly the most prominent Amazon market. However, that does not change the fact of how enormous this number is. This is a tremendous victory for e-commerce and m-commerce.

#17. 67% of Amazon customers prefer to use a laptop or desktop computer.

If we talk about demographics based on device usage, it is essential to note that approximately 67% of Amazon customers prefer to use either a laptop or desktop computer. This figure is quite remarkable, especially when you consider the rest of the globe of eCommerce, where smartphones are increasingly becoming a driving sales force.

#18. For every baby boomer who uses Amazon, there are two millennial buyers.

Amazon's demographics have one important thing: millennials dominate this marketplace.

This is not surprising considering that millennials are much more tech-savvy than baby boomers, and are, on average, financially strong than Gen Z.

#19. 82% of Amazon shoppers, price is the main factor when deciding whether or not to purchase on Amazon.

Price is the primary factor for around 82% of Amazon shoppers when selecting a product. While local availability may play a significant role, the majority of purchasers are willing to wait for an extended delivery time. They will more likely buy the product if they can find it at a lower price.

#20. 80% of Amazon customers are homeowners.

Another stat that may show the buying power of Amazon customers is the fact that 80% of them are homeowners. In addition, approximately 45.9% of these shoppers are married, 34.5% have a bachelor's or higher degree, and 57.4% are blue-collar. This means that an average Amazon customer would be considered a pillar of society according to most metrics.

Amazon Prime Statistics 2022

#21. Amazon Prime products are eligible for same-day delivery of 10 million items.

Amazon Prime offers one-day delivery on approximately 10 million items. This is an interesting fact worth noting. Although most eCommerce customers won't expect fast delivery, however in some industries, this can still be a significant deal-breaker.

#22. There were over 200 million Amazon Prime members in 2021.

Among the most important Amazon Statistics, there is the question of Amazon Prime members' numbers. This is significant because they are the most committed and most loyal of all Amazon users. There are currently over 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers around the globe. Out of the 200 million subscribers, around 153 million are in the United States.

#23. According to recent information, 10.1 million households in the United Kingdom had Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon isn't just an eCommerce marketplace. They are also a huge conglomerate. They've recently started expanding their offers with platforms such as Amazon Prime Video. According to the most recent available statistics, Prime Video has around 10.1 million subscribers in the United Kingdom.

This puts it in third place, only behind Netflix and Amazon, which is impressive for a newbie to the business. This has aided Amazon's expansion over the last five years, with the service gaining 9 million subscribers in the United Kingdom alone.

#24. Amazon Prime members spend approximately $1,400 each year.

One of the most crucial Amazon Prime vs. Amazon Statistics shows that Amazon Prime members spend significantly more than non-prime users. Recent surveys show that Amazon Prime members spend approximately $1,400 each year, while non-prime members spend on average just $600 each month.

#25. Amazon offers many other subsidies.

Regular Amazon and Amazon Prime are not the just two types of services available on the Amazon website. IMDB (the movie review site), Audible (a leading audiobook platform), and Twitch (a famous streaming platform) are a few of the companies that everyone knows about. In other words, Amazon is a huge conglomerate that has been expanding and diversifying.

Amazon Prime Day Statistics 2021

#26. Amazon's Prime Day 2021 revenues were 29% greater than the average day in June.

Prime Day grew not only Amazon's revenue but also other smaller eCommerce websites. Prime Day was a day when their revenue was 29% higher than other days of June.

#27. On Prime Day in 2021, spending via all eCommerce websites in the United States reached $11.2 billion.

This is around a 6.1% increase year-over-year since the overall spending in 2020 was $10.4 billion. The two-day event dominated Amazon product sales stats, but it also boosted online sales for several competitors who were also offering discounts at the same time.

#28. In 2021 On Prime Day, spending via affiliate channels increased by 163%.

Amazon's Prime Day can have a profound effect on the entire eCommerce industry. Last year's statistics show the importance of diversifying channels.

Sales from social media increased by 106%, orders made from email campaigns grew by 161%, paid search increased by 132%, and affiliate marketing rose by 163%.

#29. In 2021, the average Prime Day discount was only 13% lower.

With rising supply chain and inflation problems across the globe, Amazon's sellers kept their discounts at lower levels in 2021. During the same period, the overage order value grew by 7%, while the number of orders fell by 8%. To alleviate the adverse effects of general market conditions, merchants kept prices higher.

Amazon Products Statistics

#30. Amazon made $4.3 billion more in 2016 from hardcopy books than from e-books.

When discussing Amazon book sales stats, most people focus on electronic books. But, Amazon earned around $4.3 billion more by selling hard copies than e-books in 2016. This indicates that the printed books continue to be more popular than e-books

#31. The most-purchased product category was electronics in 2019, with 44% of USA customers buying them through Amazon.

According to Amazon data on product sales, around 44% of Americans purchased electronics through Amazon in 2019. This is because the price of these products tends to be significantly lower on Amazon. Also, the product delivery time is fast, and Amazon Company enjoys high levels of consumer trust.

#32. Amazon Audible offers more than 100,000 unique titles.

Another set of Amazon seller statistics worth noting is the one for Audible. This is the single largest audiobook database that offers more than 100,000 titles. This project is constantly growing, and the popularity of audible seems to be increasing with every passing year.

#33. Self-published books earned around 60% of all electronic books offered on Amazon in 2016.

Platforms such as Amazon Direct Kindle Publishing enable independent authors to self-publish their books via Amazon. This is a lucrative and prevalent trend nowadays. Unexpected Amazon e-book sales stats claim that approximately 60% of e-books offered on the Amazon site are self-published.

#34. Amazon has 12 million products across all services and categories.

Amazon's fascinating stats about products indicate that this online marketplace has approximately 12 million items in stock. But, this figure is incomplete because it excluded all the third-party sellers and the markets. The total number of items will easily exceed 350 million if we consider all of them.

#35. Amazon holds over 90% of the market share in five categories.

Regarding Amazon Company's eCommerce market share, there are five areas in which it holds over 90%. We are referring to the market for skincare (91%), home improvement tools (93%), golf (92%), batteries (97%), and kitchen and restaurant market (94%). These are the areas where Amazon has been expected to be a leader for many years.

Fascinating Amazon Facts

#36. Amazon sells approximately 300 items every second during the Christmas season.

The Amazon product sales statistics for the Christmas season are undoubtedly the most impressive. The company sells around 300 products per second. This is a significant time for traditional retail, but these numbers are unbelievable. It does not mean that Amazon Company is doing worse during the rest of the year.

#37. Amazon.com had over 2.7 billion visits only in January 2022.

How many Amazon customers do they have around the world? According to some fascinating Amazon facts, there were more than 2.7 billion visits to Amazon.com only in January 2022. Although not all visits are unique, this number is still remarkable.

Around 1.1% of visits came from the United Kingdom out of this number. There were nearly 418.7 million visits to Amazon's UK website during the same period.

#38. Amazon Sales Per Hour, Minute, and Second.

In an hour, Amazon's average sale is over $17 million.

In a minute, Amazon sales amount to nearly $283,000.

In every second, Amazon records around $4,722.

#39. Few Amazon warehouses ship out more than 1 million items per day.

The malls used to be crowded during the holidays. However, as time passed, many people began purchasing their gifts online.

Over 1 million Amazon orders per day are now being processed in some facilities during the holiday season.

#40. Amazon shipping costs increased by $23.2 billion in 2020.

According to Amazon shipping stats in 2020, Amazon's shipping costs have grown, and its increasing sales. The shipping costs reached nearly $61.1 billion for the whole year. The figure was around $37.9B in 2019.

There are no stats more recent than 2017 regarding the number of items. According to the most recent report, Amazon Prime shipped over 5 billion products in 2017. While no comparable records exist for the previous four years, increasing shipping costs show that the number has grown proportionally.

#41. 89% of Amazon shoppers say they trust Amazon more than any other eCommerce website.

Trust is one of the most significant challenges in the eCommerce world. Amazon is a leader in this area. Approximately 89% of Amazon shoppers believe that Amazon is the best eCommerce platform than any other eCommerce website. Many factors can influence their opinion, varying from familiarity with Amazon's platform to the fact that Amazon Company has been in the industry for many years.

#42. In 2018, Amazon Company had 12 subsidiaries.

The Amazon Company has been on the market for more than 25 years and has a diverse business plan. It is no surprise that it has bought firms along the way.

Some of the most famous company names on the Amazon subsidiaries list are AudibleAbeBooks.com, PillPack, Shopbop, ComiXology, Whole Foods Market, Fabric.com, and Zappos, Souq.com, and Twitch.

#43. Amazon Company once lost $5.7 million because its website crashed for nearly 49 minutes.

According to the collected data, Amazon lost nearly $5.7million because its website went down for nearly49 minutes to show how giant Amazon Company is. The losses would be much higher if this happened today.

#44. Amazon purchased Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012.

Amazon's entire workforce is not human. Amazon has committed to automating its workforce so much that it purchased Kiva Systems (an important robot maker) for around $775 million. These systems enabled Amazon to efficiently and quickly automate its warehouses, according to Amazon efficiency stats. Although it seemed expensive at the time, it was very cost-effective and has paid off quite quickly.

Conclusion

It's safe to say that online shopping is here for the long term. Interest in online purchasing had previously been high. Ecommerce platforms forced in-person shoppers to use them. Many of them stayed. Amazon also saw a boost in sales thanks to individuals trying up new hobbies. Amazon offers everything from pet supplies to patio tools and kitchens and continues to add new products.

Moreover, Amazon has experienced steady growth for years, and the progress of this growth does not seem to be slowing down. Even the disastrous year 2020 for most industries worldwide did not seem to have any impact on Amazon's sales numbers. In other words, Amazon Company is the true giant of the industry and will remain so in the future.

Amazon Statistics revealed that the number of new products added to the site helps to increase its popularity, customer base, and earnings.

FAQ . What is Amazon's share of sales? Amazon charges a commission on every sale. These fees can vary depending on the seller's status. However, most sellers pay around $0.99 per sold product. There is also a closing fee that ranges from $0.45 to $1.35. A referral fee can vary from 6% to 25%. What are the most-selling items on Amazon? Numerous surveys and statistics show that Amazon is the most popular place to purchase electronics. The top-selling items are Fujifilm INSTAX Mini Film, Alexa TV Remote, $10 and $20 PlayStation Store gift cards and Alexa Echo Dot Smart Speaker are also popular. What is the number of active Amazon users? Just in the United States, there are 214 million active Amazon users per month. This population exceeds that of countries such as Russia, Mexico, and Japan. It would be the eighth-most populous country if all Amazon Monthly users were made up of it. What is Amazon's average order volume per day? Amazon statistics show approximately 1.6 million orders are placed every day on Amazon. This number is likely to rise significantly in 2022. How many people use Amazon on a daily basis? Amazon has approximately 214 million monthly visits. An easy equation would show that Amazon receives an average of nearly 7.1 million visitors each day. The numbers will vary depending on the year's week, day, and time. How many third-party sellers are there on Amazon? According to some most recent estimates, Amazon has approximately 2 million third-party sellers. Amazon provides many opportunities to make a fortune and provide gainful employment.