Amazon Seller Statistics 2024 By SMBs vs Enterprise, Device Traffic, Social Media Advertising, Concerns And Alternate Platforms

Introduction

Amazon Seller Statistics: Amazon is the world’s largest eCommerce platform. Just as its logo says, it has everything A to Z under one roof. Many Small and medium businesses as well as large corporations benefited because of the easy process of setting up their businesses on Amazon. This helps them to widespread their business with minimum charges.

Moreover, with increased possibilities of earning money from small businesses, women with household duties are also able to earn some extra cash to support their families. Let’s understand these Amazon Seller Statistics, to know in what ways Amazon is helping the world to grow their businesses.

Editor’s Choice

52% of Amazon sellers explored new eCommerce platforms in 2023 which has increased by 30% compared to last year, whereas 50% explored new international markets .

explored new eCommerce platforms in 2023 which has increased by . As of 2022, there are around 9.5 million Amazon sellers worldwide, of which 500,000 are located in the United States of America.

Amazon sellers worldwide, of which are located in the United States of America. Every minute 7,400 products are sold by sellers based in the United States of America.

products are sold by sellers based in the United States of America. In 2023, 61% of sellers selling on Amazon also sold on other e-commerce platforms the rate of which has increased by 58% compared to 2022 .

selling on Amazon also sold on other e-commerce platforms the rate of which has increased by . In 2023, the top 3 alternate platforms Amazon sellers chose were eBay, Shopify, and Walmart .

. Amazon Seller Statistics by demographics show that a larger number of sellers are aged between 35 to 44 years resulting in 30% .

. In 2023, as compared to female sellers, male Amazon sellers have the majority resulting in 72% making it 26% for the other .

. The top 3 countries with the highest number of Amazon sellers are the United States of America (55%), the United Kingdom (7%), and Canada (6%).

According to Amazon Seller Statistics, 39% of Amazon sellers are digital nomads who are working remotely and traveling all across the world.

General Amazon Seller Statistics

As of 2022, there are around 9.5 million Amazon sellers worldwide, of which 500,000 are located in the United States of America.

In Q4 of 2022, 59% of total sales were generated from third-party product sales.

As of 2023, Amazon Seller Statistics state that the United States of America was considered the largest global marketplace.

Every minute 7,400 products are sold by sellers based in the United States of America.

Furthermore, Amazon reported that 89% of SMBs (Small and Medium businesses) are profitable.

YoY growth rate of revenue is increased by 20% from third-party sellers.

52% of Amazon sellers explored new eCommerce platforms in 2023 which has increased by 30% compared to last year, whereas 50% explored new international markets.

In 2023, 61% of sellers selling on Amazon also sold on other e-commerce platforms the rate of which has increased by 58% compared to 2022.

According to Amazon Seller Statistics, 39% of Amazon sellers are digital nomads who are working remotely and traveling all across the world.

As of 2023, 30% of SMB sellers are first-party while 70% are third-party sellers. On the other hand, 7% of Amazon sellers do business as both.

In 2022, 32% of sellers generated higher-than-normal returns.

38% of SMB sellers state increasing ad costs as the highest reason for concern while PPC advertising is the most common issue.

As of 2023, e-commerce platforms are the most used channel for advertising resulting in 59%.

On Amazon platforms, it requires less than 1 year to become profitable after launching the business as stated by 68% of sellers.

As of 2023, the top 3 funding sources for Amazon Sellers are Spending their Own Money (77%), Credit Card (27%), and Business Loans (15%).

The majority of the sellers spent more than $10,000 on Amazon to start their business and become an Amazon seller.

According to Amazon Seller Statistics 2023, it takes between 3 to 6 months to start an Amazon business.

In addition, 31% of Amazon seller spend 4 to 10 hours on their Amazon business every week. On the other hand, only 3% of them spent more than 60 hours managing their business on this eCommerce platform in 2023.

More than half of the Amazon Sellers priced their products between $16 to $50 on average showing 58%.

Furthermore, 51% of sellers sell 10 or fewer products while 35% have 5 or fewer products to sell on Amazon.

Home and Kitchen (32%), Beauty and Personal Care (26%), and Clothing, Shoes, and Jewelry are the top Amazon product categories in 2023 for small and medium business sellers. On the other hand, only 2% of musical instruments are available for purchase on the platform.

Out of all the Amazon sellers in the United States of America, Amazon Seller Statistics show that 45% of them also operate in at least one out-of-boundary marketplace.

Total global traffic generated on sell.amazon.com in November 2023 was 3.05 million, which was 2.64 million in October 2023. This has shown a positive increase of 15.53%.

According to Amazon Seller Statistics, brands that have physical stores are 31 times more likely to generate repeat purchases in 2 months.

Amazon Seller Statistics by SMBs vs Enterprise

As of 2023,47% of SMBs and 73% of enterprise, Amazon sellers have generated lifetime profits of $100,000 and $1,000,000 respectively.

In addition,55% of SMBs and 67% of enterprise sellers have generated more than 15% of profit margins.

On average, in 2023, 72% of SMB and 55% of enterprise businesses made $1,000 and $5,000 in sales per month respectively.

by Device Traffic

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the last 6 months of 2023, sell.amazon.com generated the highest traffic from the United States of America, India, Canada, United Kingdom, and Mexico. Every mentioned country has access to the platform majorly from their mobile devices. The total percentage of mobile traffic is 75.39% and desktop 24.61%, resulting in 2.2 million and 750k devices respectively.

by Social Media Advertising

In 2023, Facebook Ads is the trending social media platform for seller advertising with 67% of them using it. Other social media platforms used by them were Instagram Ads (49%), Pinterest Ads (15%), and TikTok Ads (31%).

Amazon Seller Statistics state that, 12% of businesses hired influencers for promoting their brand on various social media platforms.

On the other hand, 24% of sellers used personal or branded social media accounts to advertise their products.

by Alternate Platforms

(Source: junglescout.com)

In 2023, the top 3 alternate platforms Amazon sellers chose were eBay, Shopify, and Walmart. However, the rate of Amazon sellers on eBay has decreased by 14% YoY. On the other hand, Shopify and Walmart have experienced an increase in YoY growth in sellers by 6% and 28% respectively. Similarly, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, Alibaba, Instagram, AliExpress, WooCommerce, and WordPress were trending eCommerce platforms for selling.

by Concerns

(Source: junglescout.com)

Amazon Seller Statistics measured the majority of the external concerns. The top most voted cause of worry is increasing cost of goods resulting in 46%, followed by competition in the market (39%) and increasing shipping costs (38%). However, in 2023, the major reasons affecting the business stated by sellers are business costs and inflation.

by Demographics

Education

(Reference: junglescout.com)

The majority of the sellers on Amazon have at least a Bachelor's or equivalent degree resulting in 40%, while 24% have a master's or similar. 16% of them have either an associate degree / high school diploma or secondary education. Only 2% have other type of education.

Age

(Reference: junglescout.com)

Amazon Seller Statistics by demographics show that a larger number of sellers are aged between 35 to 44 years resulting in 30%, followed by 28% between 25 to 34 years. Amazon states that the platform has sellers from every age group (18 to 65 ) living in more than 20 countries.

Gender

(Reference: junglescout.com)

In 2023, as compared to female sellers, male Amazon sellers have the majority resulting in 72% making it 26% for the other. 2% of sellers wanted to keep their identity private.

Location

(Reference: junglescout.com)

The top 3 countries with the highest number of Amazon sellers are the United States of America (55%), the United Kingdom (7%), and Canada (6%). Furthermore, half of Canada’s total sellers resulted in India. Other countries have 2% of them.

Employment

(Reference: junglescout.com)

The unique profile of Amazon Sellers states that a large group of sellers on Amazon is employed full-time somewhere working more than 40 hours per week, while 35% have their own business. While others are part-time employed, retired, not employed but looking for work, student, and not able to work because of being disabled.

by Fulfillment Method

(Reference: junglescout.com)

The majority of the sellers prefer the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) method (86%) in which the seller sends the products beforehand to Amazon’s warehouses and once the order is placed Amazon takes care of the rest. On the other hand, 37% use FBM (Fulfillment by Merchant) which is opposite of FBA.

by Advertising Spend

(Reference: junglescout.com)

Around 70% of Amazon sellers spent less than $2500 in 2023 on advertising. On the other hand, only 1% of them spent between $50,000 to $100,000.However, around 32% spent between $2,500 to $50,000.

by Top Market Places

(Source: junglescout.com)

As of 2023, the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Germany were the top 5 marketplaces for Amazon sellers resulting respectively in 83%, 24%, 18%, 12%, and 10%.

by Most Profitable Product Categories

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, for global Amazon sellers, Beauty & personal care (30%), Home and kitchen (30%), and Clothing, Shoes & jewelry (27%) were the most profitable product categories. On the other hand, Cell phones and accessories were a comparatively low-performing category around the globe.

by Events with Most Sales in the US

(Reference: statista.com)

Amazon Seller Statistics 2023 shows that Black Friday was the largest shopping event for the increase in sales for Amazon sellers based in the United States of America. Black Friday shopping contributed 34% of sales while other events contributed as follows Prime Day (17%), Cyber Monday (13%), Thanksgiving (10%), New Year (7%), Prime Early Acess Sales (6%) and Super Sunday (5%).

by Preferred Selling Model



(Source: revenuegeeks.com)

As of 2023, most top three most preferred Amazon selling models by Amazon sellers were Private label (54%), Wholesaler (26%), and Retail arbitrage (25%). Others were Online arbitrage (24%), dropshipping (17%), and handmade (8%).

Conclusion

Amazon being the largest e-commerce company, is a great opportunity for people to set up their businesses online and spread the market across the world. Being an Amazon Seller is easy, as you just need to fill in some details, and wait for orders to be placed. Moreover, sellers can also choose between FBA and FBM for their preferred method of delivery.

Amazon is a growing platform and can be a great option for side hustle. These Amazon Seller Statistics prove how effectively a business can run on the internet without any worries. Even if you are a small-scale business or just a one-man army at home, set up your account today and enjoy the revenue.

Shared On:



FAQ . How to become an Amazon seller? First, register your account on the Amazon Seller website with GST/PAN details along with bank account details, then choose storage, packaging, and delivery options. Provide the list of products along with brand details, and fulfill the received orders. How much profitable is it to become an Amazon Seller? The majority of the businesses have generated profit margins higher than 15%. Moreover, it also depends on the number of orders received per year as to the amount spent on advertising. How does Amazon Seller business work? Once the Amazon Seller Account is set up, consumers will place an order, then the business has to fulfill it however depending on the methods of delivery such as FBA or FBM. What kind of business can be registered on Amazon? Any type of business can be registered on Amazon leaving out illegal or unauthorised products and services. Is it free to become an Amazon seller? It is completely free to set up an account. However, a commission of $0.99 is required for every sale on Amazon.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad