50+ Mind-Blowing Shopify Statistics 2022: Revenue, Popularity and Sales

If you have ever heard about various eCommerce platforms, you have probably heard about Shopify. It is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms and communities on the planet. We have compiled a list of Shopify statistics to assist you in better understanding the industry, the incredible Shopify growth, its market leaders, and all the other details that go into building a successful eCommerce business.

Are you looking for up-to-date Shopify statistics? Would you like to know how many people Shopify each day? What number of Shopify stores in the world? And how much do Shopify merchants and Shopify make?

We have the answers to several of your questions!

Here are the facts about Shopify as of 2022. We also discuss where the eCommerce platform and its user base will likely be heading in the future.

There are over 3.75 million live Shopify stores.

In 2020, over 58 million visited Shopify stores.

visited Shopify stores. In 2021, Shopify Company generated $4.61 billion in revenue.

in revenue. North American sellers generated $2.15 billion for Shopify stores, accounting for nearly 74% of total sales.

for Shopify stores, accounting for nearly In Q2 2021, Shopify achieved its first billion-dollar revenue quarter.

Shopify achieved its Shopify’s valuation stands at more than $25 billion, and its stock has increased by over 600% since the IPO.

Shopify usage and popularity

#1. There are over 3.75 million live Shopify stores.

The number of active Shopify stores increased by 201% between March 2020 to January 2022. There will be around 3.75 million live stores in 2022.

#2. Shopify has more than 2.1 Million active users who visit Shopify stores every day.

In 2020, there were over 58 million users visited Shopify stores.

The average visitor to a Shopify store spends just more than three minutes and visits approximately three different shops.

#3. Major corporations like Nestle, Pepsi, Budweiser, and others are Shopify’s customers.

The various corporations such as Unilever, Pepsi, Nestle, Budweiser, and some innovative brands include Gymshark, Hawkers, Leesa, and others. Few celebrities like Kanye West and others are among Shopify’s customers.

#4. Shopify is available in 20 languages.

Shopify was only available in seven languages until 2019. Since then, 13 other languages have been added to the platform, including Portuguese, Norwegian, Hindi, Turkish, Korean, Dutch, Thai, Malay, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, etc.

#5. Shopify offers you more than 100 themes.

Every business wants to stand out from the crowd, which is why Shopify offers a variety of themes to its merchants so they can choose from many themes. As of 2021, more than 100 themes are available on Shopify for its sellers.

#6. Shopify’s top-selling products are T-shirts and Tops.

Shopify customers love nothing more than a good top or T-shirt. Shopify product stats reveal that other top-sellers include books, shoes, and mobile phone cases.

#7. Los Angeles, London, and New York are the Top-Selling Cities.

Based on the Shopify data, Los Angeles, London, and New York take the lead as the top-selling cities. On the other hand, some countries with the most recorded sales are the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

#8. Shopify has contributed more than $307 billion to economic activity globally.

Shopify’s growth is as essential as it is in terms of eCommerce. It also plays a significant role in world economic activity. It is estimated to have contributed $307.4 billion in 2020. That’s a 135% growth compared with 2019’s $136 billion.

#9. In 2020, over 44 million people bought several items from a Shopify Store.

According to recent Shopify data, the eCommerce marketplace was bustling with activity in 2020. More than 44,000,000 people had visited Shopify merchant websites by mid-year. This is a remarkable figure, but it is likely to rise significantly when the year-end data are published.

Shopify Statistics around the world

#10. Shopify holds a nearly 11% market share in eCommerce platforms.

Shopify is now the third-largest eCommerce platform in terms of market share. Shopify’s market share was 10.98% in April 2021. WooCommerce is the leader with 28.24%, followed by Squarespace Online Stores with 17.69%.

#11. Shopify gets more than 80% of its traffic via mobile.

Mobile devices accounted for 81% of Shopify’s traffic and 71% of store purchases in the third quarter of 2019. Mobile had higher growth than Q2 2019, when the percentage was 77% and 67%, respectively.

#12. Shopify App Store is used by over 85% of merchants.

Shopify App store provides more than 6,630 applications. According to Shopify stats, 87% of merchants choose the best. Shopify Inbox, Oberlo, and Klaviyo are the most frequently used apps from Shopify App Store.

#13. So far, merchants have spent more than $100 million on Shopify App Store.

Because most Shopify App Store apps are paid, you’d think merchants would invest in them to improve their business. However, $100 million is still quite a surprising amount spent on apps.

#14. Shopify ranks second for the most websites among the top 1 million eCommerce sites worldwide.

One of the lesser-known facts about Shopify is that it places second in the top 1 million eCommerce websites list and also ahead of BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Magento.

#15. In Ecommerce Regional Markets, Asia had the highest ranking.

With $831.7 billion, Asia takes the lead. Some other countries on the list are North America with $552.6 billion, Europe with $346.50 billion, Australia with $18.6 billion, Africa and the Middle East with $18.6 billion, and South America with $17.7 billion.

#16. Shopify has 93.95% organic traffic.

According to the SimilarWeb report, the percentage indicates that Shopify’s traffic is entirely organic. The following are the top five organic keywords to be aware of: Shopify (14.8%), Business name generator (0.70%), Shopify themes (0.64%), and Shopify apps (0.62%).

#17. Shopify has just 6.05% paid traffic.

Apart from knowing organic keywords, you should know about Shopify’s paid keywords. These are Web Store (0.06%), Shopify Pricing (0.08%), Etsy (0.24%), Dropshipping (0.19%), and Shopify (5.06%).

#18. In 2020, the average conversion rate of Shopify Store was 1.6%.

The lowest 20% of Shopify stores had a conversion rate of 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the top 20% had a minimum conversion rate of 3.6%, and the top 10% converted at a higher rate than 5.1%.

#19. More than 50% of Shopify Sellers are first-time business owners and entrepreneurs.

More than 1 million sellers are using Shopify worldwide. More than 50% are first-time entrepreneurs and business owners. This is partly due to the Coronavirus pandemic’s overall spike in entrepreneurship. But, it is the outcome of a gradual increase in online entrepreneurship over the past years as eCommerce platforms such as Shopify and other eCommerce solutions have made it easier than ever before to run a successful online business.

#20. There are Shopify merchants in 175 different countries across the globe.

According to Shopify nation statistics, the platform is most popular with merchants in 175 different countries across the globe. The platform’s data further shows that 52% of merchants are female, and 37.5% of merchants are between 25 to 34 years old.

Shopify statistics in North America

#21. There are over 6,000 active Shopify Plus stores.

According to Shopify shop statistics, the numbers of active Shopify Plus stores are more than 6,000. Around 67.49% of these stores are based in the United States. Half of all Shopify users are located in the United States.

#22. The US has more than 2,666,000+ Shopify stores as of January 2022.

The United States has the highest number of Shopify stores, with over 2,666,000+, as of January 2022. The market has grown by 178% from 957,000+ in March 2020.

#23. Shopify powers more than 2.6 million websites in the United States.

Shopify has the largest and most loyal audience in the US. According to Shopify website statistics, the number of websites that use Shopify is around 2,621,415 in the United States. The eCommerce platform is most famous in California, where it has approximately 60,676 Shopify customers, followed by 26,472 customers in New York and 22,713 customers in Florida.

#24. Shopify website claims over 8.5% market share in the United States.

Of all retail eCommerce sales countrywide, the Shopify website claim over 8.5% market share in the United States.

#25. North American sellers generated $2.15 billion for Shopify stores.

According to recent information, the North American sellers generated $2.15 billion for Shopify stores, accounting for nearly 74% of total sales.

#26. Shopify has the most significant eCommerce platform market share in the United States-32%.

Shopify currently enjoys the most significant eCommerce platform market share in the United States, with 32% (around one in three) of online businesses using its several services to power their stores.

Shopify statistics in Europe

#27. Germany had the highest growth rate of 480.18% between March 2020 to January 2021.

Germany had the highest growth rate of 480.18% among the top six nations, with the most significant number of Shopify live stores between March 2020 to January 2021.

#28. A BNLP brand, Twisto, has more than 1.5 million users in Poland.

A BNLP brand, Twisto, currently has more than 1.5 million users in Poland, and the Czech Republic is planning to enlarge its business into Eastern Europe in 2022. In addition, around 58% of United kingdom-based Shopify stores are Instagram Users.

Shopify statistics in Asia

#29. China accounts for more than 52% of all retail eCommerce sales across the globe.

According to recent information, China continues to dominate the global eCommerce market. It accounts for more than 52% of retail eCommerce sales globally, with total online sales of more than $2 trillion in 2021. The country has the world’s most significant number of digital buyers, more than 820 million, accounting for nearly 39% of the global total.

#30. Japan’s Shopify users spend on average $150 for each purchase.

According to Shopify statistics, the behavior of Shopify customers varies by country. For example, Germans are the most decisive about their purchases, resulting in an average of 17.68 minutes from when they enter a store to when they leave. On the other hand, the Japanese are the largest spenders, with an average transaction of $141.72.

#31. A BNPL (Book Now Pay Later) account is owned by 30% of Australia’s adult population.

A Book Now Pay Later account is owned by 30% of Australia’s adult population, and younger shoppers account for a significant portion of this group.

#32. Over 100,000 merchants use the Shopify POS (Point of Sale) system.

The Shopify point of sale (POS) system is very popular among merchants, according to Shopify statistics. It is noticed that over 100,000 merchants reported using it at least once.

#33. 80% of Shopify sellers are using third-party applications on the platform.

Third-party apps are just as popular among Shopify retailers as apps from the Shopify App Store. According to Shopify statistics, up to 80% of Shopify users use third-party applications from the industry’s top Shopify developers to help them grow their business.

Shopify Sales and Revenues

#34. In Q2 2021, Shopify reached its first billion-dollar revenue quarter.

Shopify reached its first billion-dollar revenue quarter in Q2 2021.

#35. The Shopify revenue was under $3 billion in 2020.

Shopify’s revenue growth was 86% higher than in 2019. Shopify generated $2.92 billion in revenue in 2020.

#36. Shopify made $4.61 billion in revenue in 2021.

The Shopify revenue growth was quite impressive as compared to 2020. Shopify made $4.61 billion in revenue in 2021.

#37. The average Shopify customer’s revenue was $88 as of April 2022.

Although it is difficult to determine how much Shopify store owners make per customer, the average Shopify store revenue per customer was $88 as of April 2022. The stores that generate more than $187 per customer are in the top 20% of top-grossing Shopify stores, while those that generate more than $290 per customer are in the 10% of Shopify stores.

#38. Shopify stores processed $119.58 billion of transactions in 2020.

According to recent information, Shopify stores processed $119.58 billion of transactions in 2020.

#39. Online purchases accounted for 18% of all sales in 2020.

According to Shopify stat data, online purchases accounted for 18% of all sales in 2020. This number is expected to increase to 21% by 2022.

#40. Shopify merchants sold their services and goods to over 457 million buyers in 2020.

According to Shopify stat data, it is noticed that Shopify merchants sold their services and goods to more than 457 million buyers in 2020.

#41. There is a high chance that the global eCommerce market will exceed $5.55 trillion in 2022.

According to recent information, there is a high chance that the global eCommerce market will exceed $5.55 trillion in 2022.

#42. There was a 25% rise in eCommerce sales in Latin America between 2020 and 2021.

Ecommerce sales in Latin America increased 25% in 2021 from $68 billion in 2020, according to recent information.

#43. Shopify sellers captured more than 70% of online sales through mobile devices over BFCM (Black Friday Cyber Monday) in 2021.

The recent Shopify stat data shows that Shopify sellers captured more than 70% of online sales through mobile devices over Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021.

#44. More than 60% of the social media visits to several Shopify stores come from Facebook.

Facebook, which is visited on an average of 37 minutes per day. In addition, according to Shopify partner statistics, Facebook accounts for almost two-thirds of all social media site visits to Shopify and an average of 85% of all social media orders. Shopify merchants know that social media can be a great marketing strategy for any business.

#45. Shopify Plus’s annual sales revenues go from $1 million to $500 million.

Annual income for some of the most successful Shopify stores ranges from $1 million to $500 million. This is true for some of the more severe firms that spent extra money on Shopify Plus. The platform provides them access to organization administration, advanced applications designed for high-growth merchants, and customizable API (Application programming interfaces) calls that allow integration with custom applications.

#46. As of June 2021, monthly recurring revenue has reached $95.1 million.

Current Shopify stat data suggest that as of June 2021, monthly recurring income had reached $95.1 million.

#47. In its initial public offering, Shopify raised $131 million.

In May, when Shopify went public on the (NYSE) New York Stock Exchange, it started selling shares for just $26. Its investors had no idea how quickly it would grow into today’s behemoth. Shares in Shopify are currently available at $332.67 each.

#48. Shopify’s stock price has increased 600% since its IPO.

According to recent information, Shopify is valued at more than $25 billion, and its stock price has risen over 600% since its IPO.

#49. Shopify businesses generated $2.9 billion in sales during the Cyber Monday/ Black Friday weekend in 2019.

Shopify’s current stat indicates that during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in 2019, Shopify businesses generated $2.9 billion in sales.

#50. The cost per click of paid search ads increased by 15% between the second quarter and the third quarter of last year.

According to Shopify stat data, the cost per click (CPC) of paid search ads raised by 15% between the second and the third quarter of the last year.

#51. There was a 45% rise in customers buying from stores during the lockdown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown was initiated across the world. There was a 45% rise in customers buying from stores they had never visited before during the lockdown.

#52. Shopify’s sales have increased by 76% since 2021.

According to Shopify stat data, Shopify has experienced a 76% sales growth since 2021.

#53. Shopify paid plans can make an average of $58 per merchant.

Shopify’s extensive affiliate program is one of its most significant benefits. Shopify participants can earn an average of $58 for every merchant who signs up for its paid plan.

#54. Shopify paid over $100 million to its partners in 2018.

Shopify paid out more than $100 million to its partners in 2018, up from $79 million the year before. In addition, more than 700,000 people are directly or indirectly employed by the partner community.

#55. Your monthly income can range from $1,000 to $100,000.

It is possible to earn between $1,000 and $100,000 per month, depending on what products you offer and how many people visit your Shopify store.

#56. Shopify Inc. fell 17% in Toronto after giving a lower outlook for growth in 2022.

According to Shopify stat data, Shopify Inc. dropped 17% in Toronto after giving a lower outlook for growth in 2022. This is the most significant drop in the company’s history.

#57. Shopify claims that 2022’s full-year revenue growth will be less than 2021.

Shopify claims that 2022’s revenue growth will be lower than 2021, which saw a 57% increase.

#58. The company’s market value has fallen by nearly C$100 billion since 2022.

According to Shopify stat data, the company’s worth has dropped by approximately $79 billion (around C$100 billion) since 2022.

#59. More than 40% of companies intend to increase paid and organic search investment.

According to current Shopify information, more than 40% of companies plan to increase their paid and organic search investments despite the shifting digital ad landscape.

#60. 2020 was a challenging year for retail.

2020 was a challenging year for retail. However, the forecast suggests that global retail eCommerce sales increased by around 28% ($4.280 trillion).

Conclusion

After reviewing some of the most crucial Shopify statistics, it’s clear that the eCommerce platform has a lot to offer. Shopify, which has long been one of the top three market leaders, continues to provide its merchants and consumers with a wide range of options that result in excellent consumer and seller experiences.

FAQ . What is the success rate of Shopify? Shopify's success rates are very high, with only 2% to 5% of stores being abandoned for various reasons. Shopify does however not provide details about this. However, Shopify does provide information about Gross Merchandise Volatilities, which is the sales volume at all merchants. How many sellers are on Shopify? 1.75 Million merchants 1.75 Million merchants sell on Shopify. 1.59 Miillion live websites use Shopify (Source : Backlinko). Shopify Plus is currently running on 17 683 domains - merchants can have stores on multiple domains (11 788 distinct merchants currently use Shopify Plus). How do I see my Shopify stats? From your Shopify admin, go to Analytics > Live View. How much does the average Shopify store make? A $226 per customer revenue will place you in the top 10% of the most successful stores on the platform. Anything below $33 is the lowest 10%. Shopify statistics show that for 2020, the average Shopify store revenue was $72 per customer.