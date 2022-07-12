Linux Statistics 2022 – Market Share, Usage Data and Facts

Linux Statistics: We ask people to tell us what the limits of Linux are when it comes to efficiency. Then we see that Linux is not rated as high, but its few features outweigh any other popular operating system. This is why it is so dominant in this area. Mobile accounts for nearly half of all internet traffic globally. Although it uses open-source code, many of its features remain a mystery. Let’s look at Linux’s Statistics and continue our research.

Key Linux Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Pro developers are enthusiastic about using Linux operating systems and are like 47% . (Statista)

Its capabilities account for 39.2% of websites whose operating systems are known. (W3Techs)

85% of smartphones are powered by Linux (Hayden James).

Its marketing share is 2.09 %. is, without doubt, third in Statista’s top ten most used desktop operating systems.

By 2027, the global Linux market will reach $15.64 trillion . (Fortune Business Insights).

Linux is the operating system of all the world’s fastest supercomputers. (Blackdown)

96.3% of The top 1,000,000 web servers use Linux. (ZDNet)

Active Linus distros are still available today(Tecmint).

Linux Usage Statistics

Professional developers love Linux and are as keen to use it as possible. 47% of those professionals use Linux systems.

Windows is the most popular choice of 61% of those surveyed. However, close to a quarter of professional developers (i.e. macOS is being used by around44%, Linux by 3%, and 1% use another operating system) prefer Windows. (Statista)

Women were 9.9% of all Linux kernel Git users.

This translates to roughly 330 female programmers, according to the most recent data. Women make up 6.8%, which is around 4,000 commits, of Linux users. OpenStack data show that women account for 11% or around 340 active developers. Their activity accounts for 9%.

(Source: The Linux Foundation)

Linux boasts more than a 27.8million lines of code.

Linux statistics show that developers modified more than 11,859 lines of code to release kernel 5.14 while removing 285,485. It added over 817,700. Many think this is too much to be run on any smaller device. Contrary to what many believe, vendors rarely use all of the lines at once on all devices. It’s one benefit of open-source, everyone can take what is needed.

(Source: Linux, Linux Kernel Archive)

SpaceX used Linux-supported Linux systems to successfully complete 65 missions.

This includes the space mission which is famous, the Falcon 9. Linux users include NASA and ESA as well as other high-end organizations.

(Source: OMG! Ubuntu!)

Nearly 90% of Hollywood special effects can be achieved using Linux.

Linux is used to create amazing special effects. Linux is used in more than 90% of Hollywood visual effects. Linux statistics show that Linux is more popular than other operating systems due to its flexibility, open-source code, and superior performance.

(Source: Werts)

85% percent of smartphones are Linux powered.

According to statistics, Android is the most popular operating system for smartphones, with 85% of them being Android-based. The Linux kernel is used in their creation. Android has a large market share today. The platform’s dominance has been maintained by Linux Kernel Longterm-Support since its launch in Android 11. Linux user statistics confirm that.

(Source: Hayden James)

Steam users are using Linux for 0.44%.

Gamers all around the world use Steam and it has thousands of games. Despite Windows dominance among gamers, recent statistics show Valve Steam using Linux as an alternative. Around 4,000 Linux users using Linux in 2018, in terms of supported games. Linux Mint has 0.6% and Ubuntu is used by the majority of Linux users (0.18%).

(Source: Statista, Blackdown)

Linux-based computer settings are allowed on Mozilla VPN in more than 30 different countries.

Linux statistics confirm that there are over 400 servers available worldwide. Users can get any content they want. Linux usage does not mean that you can’t access it. It is possible to connect up to five devices running different operating systems (Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android). It is one of many best VPNs for Linux users should consider.

(Source: Mozilla)

Intel Technologies and Huawei Technologies rank among the top two contributors to Linux Kernel.

Intel employees contributed 12.6% towards Linux. There were 96.976 new lines. They also contributed 8% to the number changesets. Huawei’s contributions were the most amazing This company’s contributors made an addition of 8.9% (1.434 changesets), as well as modified lines (5.3% (41.049)).

(Source: It’s FOSS)

Linux Market Share

The third most Operating system and which is widely used is none other than Linux with a market share of 2.09%.

Windows is, as expected, the most wanted desktop OS. Windows’ market share has increased to 73.72%. This OS is also the only one with a higher share than 70%. Apple’s Mac, although it has been growing in popularity recently, is still a small player with 15.33%.

Linux represented 13.6% global server market share in 2019

It is clear that Windows has the market share lead in the Linux vs Windows server market. However, both have similar growth rates for 2018 and 2019. Windows grew from 71.9% to 72.1%, while Linux-powered servers increased by 13.6% from 12.9%.

(Source: Statista)

In 2027, the market of Linux worldwide will exceed $15.64Billion.

Statistics confirm that the Linux market share grows at a rate of 19.2% due to an increasing number of servers and increased internet penetration. The key to market growth lies in the rapid expansion and use of data centers. Many branches of IT, healthcare, and manufacturing are moving to Linux which has an impact on market size.

(Source: Fortune Business Insights)

Linux is the backbone of the top 500 most powerful supercomputers in the universe.

Linux has been dominant on the list for three years. In 2016, 498 supercomputers had Linux running as their operating system. All the others used Unix. Linux’s open-source nature is a key reason why Linux is so widely adopted. This is because all supercomputers have specific purposes. Having an operating system that can adjust to those requirements is very important.

(Source: Blackdown, ZDNet)

As of 2017, Linux users are around 90% of cloud infrastructure

According to the latest Linux usage statistics, 62% of embedded systems and 82% of smartphones run this OS. This code was created by more than 4,300 developers working for 500 of the largest companies in the world, including IBM. Red Hat. Intel. Red Hat.

(Source: Developer)

Linux is used to power 96.3% of the world’s top web servers.

Twitter, Yahoo!, and eBay are only a few on which the Linus operating system is run. This speaks volumes about the popularity of Linux. According to server statistics, Linux is becoming increasingly important on the internet. In fact, 96.3% account for the servers which use Linux and it is one of the top one million. Windows (1.9%), and FreeBSD 1.8%) are the main players.

(Source: ZDNet)

The Most Popular Linux Distribution

Today, over 600 Linux distros are active.

There are another 500 whose development is active. It has made a living system that is complex, is continuously updated, and expanded. Debian is the most used distribution.

(Source: Tecmint)

Ubuntu accounts for 33.9% of Linux’s market.

Ubuntu is the Linux operating system that runs more than a quarter of all websites. Debian is in second place at 16%. CentOS has a 9.3% share. RedHat Linux, Fedora Fedora, Fedora, and SuSe have lower shares (less than 1%). Their shares are 0.8% to 0.5%, 0.2% to 0.1% and respectively.

(Source: W3Techs)

The US has almost two million Ubuntu websites.

Linux statistics show that 66% opted in to use the OS for their data management. English is the main language of 59% of users followed by Spanish at 7%. Germany is the second-largest user of Ubuntu with 256.845 German websites.

(Source: BuiltWith, Ubuntu)

50% of users saw AI and Machine Learning as the next big area of growth for this OS.

The survey was designed to provide insights to help Ubuntu make better decisions. It revealed that half of those surveyed expected Ubuntu to expand artificial intelligence and machine learning. Kubeflow was created to help AI and ML practitioners use the cloud.

(Source: Ubuntu)

Red Hat’s share of the global server operating system market is 33.9%

Linux server statistics revealed that this service had a 14.1% increase in subscriptions in 2018. In the same time frame, 51% of commercial server operations were carried out using paid subscriptions. Red Hat is a ‘progeny of Linux Kernel and has made more than $10 trillion. Microsoft has 47.8% and 18.3% respectively.

(Source: Red Hat)

Over 1,000 developers have contributed to the Debian Project.

Debian’s design is the basis of several Linux distros. Linux usage stats reveal that the flexibility of Debian’s architecture makes it a solid base for the evolution and expansion of other distros. So both individuals and businesses can search for the best-suited distros or bundle Debian applications to meet their business objectives.

(Source: Summer Code StorageCraft)

5.45% percent of Gentoo users are from heavy industry and engineering.

Gentoo offers a complete Linux distro. It has a san advanced system for managing packages — Portage. Gentoo hosts 16,101 websites. There are also 13,893 unique domains. According to Linux usage statistics, there are 16,101 websites that use Gentoo. Other industries that depend on the Linux distribution include electronics and tech (4.6%) and cars (3.97%), along with science and education (3.72%).

(Source: SimilarTech, Linuxiac)

Conclusion

The statistics of the usage of Linux show that there is a testament to its popularity among developers, despite the complexity of the OS. Linux was transformed since its initial launch and has become a formidable force in the industry. Numerous things depend on Linux, including smartphones, space stations, and programs. Linux code is used in Microsoft, which is a formidable competitor. This validates Linux in the sector of technology as an important agent.

FAQ . How Many People Use Linux? Around 2.68% of the stats show that worldwide desktop PCs use Linux. Linux users number more than 32.8million, with 1.6billion users of phone of android types. (Statista) What percentage of Ubuntu users use it? Although it is not easy to pinpoint a exact figure, latest stats based on Linux statistics Ubuntu data give us the information that there are more than 40million desktop users. It is the most widely used Linux distro with around 34.5% all websites enabled with Linux. Ubuntu and Debian represent 49.9% combined of all the usage of web for the distribution of Linux . (Ubuntu, W3Techs) Linux: Who uses it? Linux is widely adaptable to various types of operations, including smartphones and space missions. Linux's open source code and ambidexterity give Linux a benefit over its counterparts. Here are few worth noting users of Linux . Google

NASA What Linux runs? As per the stats based on usage of Linux some services that can run on Linux include web browsers as well as games, other open-source software, and basic applications such a PDF reader and video player. You should find everything you need in your browser to work with Linux. Many Apple and Microsoft products don't support Linux. However, replacements in open-source are available for them all. Despite some limitations, Linux is supported by many apps based on web with codes that are, such as Spotify and Slack. (How-To Geek) How big are the Linux distributions? There are approximately 600 active distributions and 500 in the developing stage. As per the stats of Linux these are the most downloaded. Debian

Ubuntu

.Red Hat These are most widely used ones. Ubuntu is just one example of Debian's distros. The above two share a large proportion in the share of the market of the Linux distro market. (Tecmint)