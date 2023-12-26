Pizza Hut Statistics 2024 By Employment, Education, Device Traffic, Sales And Brand Awareness

Introduction

Pizza Hut Statistics: Pizza Hut is one of the most popular quick-service fast-food restaurants around the world. As of 2022, Pizza Hut ranked second by selling the highest number of pizzas in the United States of America. Pizza is not a dish that people will ever get bored of! The varieties of pizzas offered by Pizza Hut are mouthwatering. There are many Pizza brands in the competition today, but the brand awareness for this company is long-known. Considering the overall popularity and business this brand makes today, it has become one of the best quick-service restaurants in 2023 all over the world. Now let's get into the Pizza Hut Statistics real quick.

As of 2022, in the United States of America, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars were ranked Pizza chains for generating the highest sales resulting in $8,571.9, $5,269.7, and $4,724.3 respectively .

Pizza Hut is one of the top 10 brands with a high customer satisfaction score in the United States of America in 2023.

In the United States of America, as of 2022, the primary franchise investments made by Pizza Hut were building and site improvements ($1,575,000), equipment ($300,000), and small wares ($50,000).

ordering food through delivery bookings. However, . Pizza Hut has various restaurant formats such as carry-out, storefront delivery, original family dine-in, hybrid such as carry-out, and dine-in locations.

What is Pizza Hut?

Pizza Hut is an American multinational fast food restaurant chain headquartered in Texas, USA. It was founded by Frank and Dan Carney. Today, the brand is owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. The brand was established in 1958. The products sold on their menus are chicken wings, pizzas, fries, pasta, desserts, breadsticks, and tacos. In 2014, the company rebranded itself to reduce the drop in sales. During this period, the menu was improved with new crust flavors and 11 specialty pizzas. Pizza Hut has various restaurant formats such as carry-out, storefront delivery, original family dine-in, hybrid such as carry-out, and dine-in locations.

Pizza Hut Facts

The founding brothers, Carney, named the brand Pizza Hut because their signage capacity was of only 8 letters.

Pizza Hut was the first brand to offer its first pizza through online orders.

The first Pizza Hut restaurant is now a museum

In 2001, Pizza Hut delivered pizza to the International Space Station which is floating in outer space.

Every year, Pizza Hut requires more than 300 million pounds of cheese, thus becoming one of the world’s largest cheese consumers.

General Pizza Hut Statistics

As of November 2023, pizzahut.com generated 26.64 million global traffic, whereas it was 5.29% more in October 2023 resulting in 28.13 million.

According to Pizza Hut Statistics, as of 2023, considering the previous 10 years, the American customer satisfaction index for Pizza Hut Restaurants in the USA has decreased resulting in 78.

According to Pizza Hut Statistics, in 2022 the brand has generated $5,487 billion in sales in the USA and has more than 6,561 stores in the country.

Pizza Hut Statistics by Employment

Pizza Hut Statistics show that the company is female-centric as the number of female employees outnumbered male employees contributing by 56.9% to 43.1%.

The majority of the employees are white by ethnic background resulting in 64.7%, followed by Hispanic or Latino (14%), Black or African American (11..8%), and Asian (6.2%).

In addition, Pizza Hut has 7% of employees aged below 18 years, while the majority of them are aged between 20 to 30 years resulting in 46%.

Pizza Hut Statistics By Education

(Reference: zippia.com)

According to Pizza Hut Statistics, the majority of the employees have at least a high school diploma resulting in 46.5%, followed by a bachelor’s 20.2%, an associate degree 18%, and a diploma 9.9%. Moreover, 4% of the employees as of 2023, have certificate education, along with a master 1.2%.

Pizza Hut Statistics By Device Traffic

(Reference: Semrush.com)

According to Pizza Hut Statistics, most traffic is generated from the United States of America on pizzahut.com and its online delivery app. Other countries with the highest traffic over the last 6 months of 2023 are Indonesia, Germany, Colombia, and Canada.

Furthermore, online delivery apps for mobile generated 88.41% traffic resulting in 23 million worldwide, while it is only 11.59% for desktop contributed by 3 million.

Pizza Hut Statistics By Initial Franchise Investment in the USA

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States of America, as of 2022, the primary franchise investments made by Pizza Hut were building and site improvements ($1,575,000), equipment ($300,000), and small wares ($50,000). However, the total of everything included in the investment reached $2,063,500 as an estimated cost.

Online Food Delivery Bookings by Brand in the USA

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pizza Hut Statistics, Pizza Hut is one of the top 5 brands in the USA as of September 2023, with 32% of Americans ordering food through delivery bookings. However, the top 3 places are secured by DoorDash (69%), Domino’s (47%) and Uber Eats (45%). GrubHub had 23% of its share in online food delivery bookings in September 2023.

American Customer Satisfaction Index Score by Brand For Leading Quick Service Restaurants

(Reference: statista.com)

Pizza Hut is one of the top 10 brands with a high customer satisfaction score in the United States of America in 2023. It has a 78 ACSI score while Chick-fil-A is the top brand with the highest ACSI score resulting in 85.

Leading Fast Food Restaurant Chain by Brand Value

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pizza Hut Statistics, this is one of the leading restaurant brands around the world as of 2023, with 5.88 billion of brand value. The top three brands ranked are Starbucks (53.43 billion), McDonald’s (36.86 billion) and KFC (17.66 billion).

Leading Quick Service Pizza Chains in the USA by Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, in the United States of America, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars were ranked Pizza chains for generating the highest sales resulting in $8,571.9, $5,269.7, and $4,724.3 respectively. Other brands that ranked in the list with the highest sales were Papa John’s Marco’s Pizza, Papa Murphy’s, etc.

Pizza Hut Statistics By Brand Awareness

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Pizza Hut Statistics of 2022, in the United States of America, brand awareness is 95%, however, the company is popular with only 43% of Americans, out of which 34% of consumers have consumed the products of the brand, and 28% of them are loyal towards Pizza Hut. Only 27% of the Americans heard a buss about the brand.

Leading Restaurant Chains by Brand Awareness in 2022

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States of America, McDonald’s was the leading fast food restaurant chain by brand awareness resulting in 95%, followed by KCF, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut all of which resulted in 94%. These brand awareness statistics show that every brand has been successful in creating brand awareness with more than 50% for all of the mentioned ones.

Pizza Hut Statistics by Calorie by Product

Pizza Hut Pasta Calories (kcal) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Oven Baked Chicken Alfredo Pasta, 1 serving 930 49 85 37 Oven Baked Italian Meats Pasta, 1 serving 860 37 97 36 Penne with Mariana and Meatballs, half 630 28 62 33 Oven Baked Veggie Pasta, 1 serving 640 16 99 27 Oven Baked Cheesy Alfredo Pasta, 1 serving 880 48 84 30

Pizza Hut Pizza Calories (kcal) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) American Chicken Club Pizza, Large Thin ‘N Crispy Slice,1 serving 340 18 31 14 American Chicken Club Pizza, Large Original Pan, 1 serving 430 24 38 16 American Chicken Club Pizza, Large Original Stuffed Crust Slice, 1 serving 400 21 37 16 American Chicken Club – Personal Pan Pizza Slice, 1 serving 180 8 18 7 American Chicken Club Pizza, Large Hand Tossed Slice, 1 serving 370 18 36 15

Pizza Hut Desserts Calories (kcal) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Cheery Dessert Pizza, 1 serving 240 4 47 4 Apple Dessert Pizza, 1 serving 250 4 50 4

Pizza Hut Breadsticks Calories (kcal) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Breadsticks, 1 serving 140 4.50 19 4 Bakery Style Breadsticks, 1 serving 150 5 22 5 Breadsticks with Extra Cheese 210 10 21 10 Old fashioned Breadsticks – large 200 6 27 9 Breadstick Appetizer Sampler, 1 serving 930 38 118 30

Pizza Hut Chicken Calories (kcal) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Buffalo Medium Traditional Bone- in Wing, 1 serving 100 4.50 5 9 Baked Bone-Out Wing, 1 serving 60 2 4 5 Buffalo Burnin’ hot traditional bone-in Wing, 1 serving 100 4.50 5 9 Buffalo Burnin’ Hot Bone-Out Wing, 1 serving 90 4 9 5 Buffalo Medium Bone-Out Wing, 1 serving 90 4 9 5

Pizza Hut Sandwich Calories (kcal) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Fries, 1 serving 1550 75 179 41 Black Forest Ham and Cheese Sandwich with Straight Cut fries, 1 serving 1170 53 132 39 Black Ham and Cheese Sandwich with Potato Chips, 1 serving 850 39 88 37 Black Forest Ham and Cheese Diablo Sandwich with Straight Cut Fries, 1 serving 1170 53 133 39 Black Forest Ham and Cheese Diablo Sandwich with Potato Chips, 1 serving 860 39 89 38

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Conclusion

These Pizza Hut Statistics proved that this is one of the leading fast food chain restaurant brands all over the world. The menu items are pocket-friendly, thus it is being loved by millions of consumers. However, it is yet to top the list by sales and brand awareness but ranked itself in the top 10 in the majority of the insights. Pizza is a dish that people will never get bored of, and brands like these will never stop selling. With its strategies to become the leading company, in the coming years, Pizza Hut has a lot to offer.

FAQ . What is the requirement for obtaining a Pizza Hut franchisee? The individual or business should have $700,000 net worth and $350,000 liquid assets. Moreover, a strong credit report and history are required. Is Pizza Hut Expensive? Compared to other brands, Pizza Hut offers relatively pocket-friendly pizzas and other menu items. However, depending on the area, the prices may be similar or lesser. Which is the most popular item at Pizza Hut? Pepperoni Pizza is the most popular pizza at Pizza Hut.

