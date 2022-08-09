Augmented Reality Statistics: Earlier known as the Sword of the Damocles, Augmented Reality (AR) has come a long way since its inception almost half a century ago. This head-mounted display technology was devised by a computer scientist named Ivan Sutherland. The technology has the ability to improve users’ natural settings and form a swathe of virtual content in the real world via computer vision and object recognition. It is already changing the course of people’s daily lives and it might not be long before it turns out to be hard for users to differentiate between the real and virtual world. With some crucial AR statistics, facts, and trends, we will discover how the AR industry has grown exponentially over the years.

Key Augmented Reality Statistics:

73 billion people will be using augmented reality on mobile by 2024.

(Source: Statista)

One-seventh of the worldwide population uses augmented reality.

of the worldwide population uses augmented reality. The worth of the augmented reality market is $3.5 billion at present.

at present. Nearly 83.1 million people in the United States have been using AR every month in 2020.

people in the United States have been using AR every month in 2020. The market for augmented reality is expected to surpass $50 billion in the next two years.

in the next two years. 70% of users think that augmented reality might benefit them in some or the other way.

of users think that augmented reality might benefit them in some or the other way. The revenue of the augmented reality industry is expected to reach $340 billion by 2028.

by 2028. Around 67% of media planners and buyers are interested in AR or VR ads in digital advertising campaigns.

of media planners and buyers are interested in AR or VR ads in digital advertising campaigns. Around $12 billion was spent on AR or VR gaming in 2020 worldwide.

was spent on AR or VR gaming in 2020 worldwide. People in the age range of 16 to 34 years use augmented reality.

(Source: 99firms.com)

General Augmented Reality Statistics And Trends

#1. The Pokémon Go app has remarkably created AR hype among people.

The game has more than 800 million downloads and has been able to generate $2 billion in revenue in the last two years. It has certainly boosted the augmented reality market size.

#2. Facebook has bought 11 AR/VR firms so far.

As many tech firms have been trying to acquire as many shares as possible in the augmented reality market, Facebook has turned out to be one of the biggest investors in the augmented reality industry. The tech firm has bought around 11 AR/VR companies such as Oculus VR, Pebbles, and Surreal Vision.

#3. AngelList, the top US platform for startups has a list of 2332 augmented reality firms

AngelList releases a list of new firms each year.

#4. Nearly 97% of Forbes’ Most Valuable Brands utilize augmented reality.

Forbes’s list of most valuable brands includes companies like Microsoft, Amazon Apple, and Google.

#5. Companies that use augmented reality report 40% greater conversion.

It has been reported that augmented reality has improved rates of conversion for many firms and 3D technology and AR together have been able to promote post-purchase satisfaction as well.

#6. User experience is one of the main barriers to faster AR adoption as per 32% of surveyed firms.

Bulky devices and issues with AR equipment can hinder user experience.



(Source: 99firms.com)

#7. A standard AR ad might cost nearly $5000.

Augmented reality ad costs lesser as compared to print media ads.

#8. Advertising campaigns designed on augmented reality have a dwell time of about 75 seconds on average.

Traditional promotional campaigns on TV or radio have a dwell time of only 2.5 seconds on average.

(Source: Contentplus.placeco.com)

#9. The augmented reality market is expected to reach $50 billion in the next two years.

The AR market is estimated to surpass $18 billion in 2023. As per the augmented reality statistics 2022, consumer expenditure on AR/VR is predicted to contribute to a 37.4% share of the worldwide AR/VR consumer market.

#10. Around Half of Americans have been using AR without knowing about it.

As per a survey, 47% of people in the US have been using AR apps without realizing it.

#11. Around 50% of all Apple ARKit app downloads are games.

Nearly 47% of Apple ARKit app downloads have come from AR games.

#12. In 2022, mobile augmented reality revenue is expected to reach $12.8 billion.

There has been a remarkable growth in the AR industry in the mobile sector as the technology complements mobile devices perfectly. Experts say the revenue is expected to grow twofold by 2025.

(Source: Artillery Intelligence)

#13. Around $18.8 billion has been invested in the augmented reality industry in 2020.

There has been a 78.5% boost in investment in 2020 as compared to 2019.

#14. The global spending on AR/VR gaming has been around $12 billion in 2020.

Gaming has the maximum potential for AR and VR investment.

#15. The AR glasses market is estimated to be worth $883.4 million by 2025.

Augmented Reality User Statistics

#16. As per the stats, there might be 3.5 billion AR users by 2022.

In the US alone, around 83.1 million have been using AR at least once a month in 2020.

#17. Experts predict that there might be around 2.4 billion mobile AR users worldwide by 2023.

The adoption of technology might push the usage of AR globally at a faster pace.

#18. Around 80% of students are expected to opt for AR-based classes.

As per a survey, AR can help teachers explain difficult concepts easily with sensory memory.

#19. Among people aged 16 to 44 years, AR awareness is more than 75%.

Younger people are more keen users of this technology.

#20. Around 43 million people in the US are expected to be using AR on social networking platforms.

People can easily find AR features on social networking platforms.

#21. Over 180 million Snapchat users have explored its AR features.

Snapchat has unveiled several machine learning models along with Local Lenses all powered by AR functionalities. Facebook and Instagram as well have many AR features.

#22. Augmented Reality is gaining popularity in the automobile industry as well.

#23. The total number of AR/VR users in the US is expected to reach 95 billion by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Augmented Reality Market Statistics

#24. Augmented Reality glasses sales are expected to touch 22.8 million in 2022

The AR glasses sales have increased over the years. Around 16.6 million units of AR glasses have been sold in 2021. The AR statistics show that the sale is going to increase enormously in 2022 as well.

(Source: Statista)

#25. The AR revenue is expected to go up to $340 billion by 2028.

In 2020, the estimated figure was around $120 billion.

#26. The UK has a 9% share of the global augmented reality market.

Around half a million people in the UK work for firms that operate in the augmented reality industry.

#27. AR and VR are estimated to contribute nearly $1.89 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

The global spending on technologies such as AR and VR is going to reach $160 billion in 2023 and experts report that it is going to increase remarkably by 2030.

#28. Consumer spending on AR and VR is going to touch $17.6 billion in 2024.

#29. The AR/VR headsets sales will hit the $65.9 million units mark in 2022.

#30. Consumer hardware contributes to 15.6% of AR/VR expenditure.

Augmented Reality Industry Statistics

#31. Around 88% of medium-sized firms have been using or testing AR for some reasons.

A study reveals that many growing firms have been using AR in various aspects of running their businesses such as training, product development, and communication.

#32. Only 1% of retailers used AR to improve the shopping experience for their customers in 2020.

Although the demand for a more convenient way of shopping online has grown, only 1% of retailers have utilized AR features to make customers’ shopping experience better.

#33. Gaming, engineering, and healthcare sectors have benefitted the most from the technology.

These three sectors have benefitted after implementing augmented reality.

#34. The global automobile AR/VR market is estimated to reach $673 billion by 2025.

Implementing AR in the automobile industry can help display hazards, crucial marking, and historical landmarks.

#35. The usage of AR in the education sector as well is vital

The use of augmented reality in the education sector can be highly beneficial for disabled children.

#36. The AR gaming market is expected to hit $289 billion by 2023.

It shows a CAGR of 152.7% from 2017 to 2023.

#37. Nearly 7 out of 10 media planners and buyers are interested in augmented reality ads in their digital campaigns.

The technology has already set its foot in digital advertising agencies and media outfits as well. As per AR statistics, around 29% of media agencies are purchasing VR and AR ads for their clients.

#38. Augmented reality in the healthcare sector is set to touch $4.1 billion in value in the next three years.

Pharmacy benefits management, medical training, surgical preparation assessment, and rehabilitation are some of the vital applications of AR in the health sector. The technology is expected to grow massively in value in this field by 2025.

#39. Nearly 54% of teachers are interested in boosting the usage of AR and VR in classrooms.

As per the AR statistics, 41% of parents think that introducing AR in classrooms is crucial.

#40. The AR statistics show that retail will contribute to 5% of the total augmented reality usage in 2022.

Implementation of augmented reality in the retail industry might be a game changer.

#41. 52% of retailers are still skeptical about integrating AR/VR or similar technologies into their businesses

Despite multiple benefits, many retailers are hesitant to perform serious 3D modeling, photography immersion, and photogrammetry into their inventory systems for a better customer experience.

#42. The AR statistics show that around one-third of consumers are using augmented reality while shopping.

Augmented Reality Technology Statistics

#43. In 2021, Microsoft signed a contract to supply 120000 HoloLens-based gadgets to the US Army.

#44. More than one-quarter of smartphones support ARCore or ARKit.

#45. Sales of smart glasses and wearables are going to see an enormous growth of as much as 71.3% CAGR by 2026.

#46. Augmented Reality is going to be an integral element of vehicles manufactured by giant companies such as Audi, Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes, and Toyota.

#47. The number of AR-based Android phones has shot up from 100 million to 250 million in recent years.

#48. iOS platform has more AR-based apps as compared to Android.

#49. ARKit-only apps recorded a huge 13 million downloads within six months of their release.

(Source: Citrusbits.com)

#50. The announcement of Metaverse is going to further increase the adoption of augmented reality.

Conclusion

These augmented reality statistics reflect that technology is going to change the course of several industries and businesses around the globe. Augmented reality is going to affect industries like retail, workplace, marketing, shopping, education, and healthcare notably. The proclamation of Metaverse and the evolution of smartphones are indicating better prospects for augmented reality in the future. These stats will surely give a nudge to consumers for exploring the benefits of augmented reality.