2022 Oracle Statistics: 15+ Mind-Boggling Facts To Think About

Oracle Statistics: Every business desires to improve efficiency to boost sales. The challenging task is turning this wish into a well-organized aim.

Certain companies with years of experience have discovered the secret to efficiency and creativity. There is always room for development.

But how?

Oracle, a cloud computing corporation, was established many years ago. Since then, it has assisted businesses in growing and becoming more robust.

Let’s examine some fascinating Oracle statistics to learn more about how the business became a global leader.

Interesting Oracle Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

In 34 regions , Oracle offers more than 80 cloud infrastructure services.

, Oracle offers more than The earnings of Oracle doubled each year between 1980 and 1987.

In its initial public offering, the company raised $31.5million.

The business claimed $40 billion in revenue for its fiscal year 2021.

in revenue for its fiscal year 2021. Oracle processes 33 billion transactions daily and has more than 70 million users.

transactions daily and has more than Oracle had 25,000 partners around the world as of 2018.

around the world as of 2018. The total number of Oracle customers reached 430,000 that year.

that year. Its net profits in 2021 were $13.75 billion.

Oracle was ranked second among the most prominent software companies.

In 2021, Oracle had 132,000 employees.

Oracle was ranked second among the most prominent software companies.

Oracle Usage

What does Oracle do?

What distinguishes the company from its competitors?

How did it become a leader in the sector?

The tech corporation today offers the most widely used database management system in the entire world.

We have gathered several Oracle facts to help you understand Oracle’s performance highlights. Let’s take an in-depth look at Oracle facts.

#1. In 2003, Oracle began utilizing grid computing.

Every organization has information, regardless of its type. Databases have taken the place of the old-fashioned cardboard boxes.

Oracle took database administration to a new level. It introduced grid computing in 2003 with Oracle 10g.

Further advancements were made after 11g was released in 2007. Oracle 11g statistics demonstrate how its features aid developers in fast adjusting to changes in the business environment.

(Source: Oracle)

#2. Oracle has automated the collection of object statistics.

Oracle understands the importance of database statistics, which allows it to serve clients better.

You can gain more insight if you have more information about a subject. But you also need information on the metadata or data in order to analyze it.

The system, object, and fixed table statistics are the three main categories of database statistics that Oracle supports. Each of them assists the business in accessing and managing the massive volumes of data it uses.

(Source: Dummies)

#3. In 34 regions, Oracle offers more than 80 cloud infrastructure services.

Oracle’s cloud stats show that its network’s cloud infrastructure is expanding at the highest rate.

There are now 34 regions where it is offered, and 10 additional locations are scheduled to open up soon.

(Source: Oracle)

#4. In 2021, Oracle had 132,000 employees.

What is the driving force behind every business that succeeds? The people are the driving force behind every successful business.

Oracle had more than 132,000 employees as of 2021. This was a slight decline compared to the previous year.

Between 2008 and 2017, the company’s employee base grew significantly to 138,000. The numbers have slowly been declining since then.

(Source: Statista)

Oracle Market Share

What is the income of Oracle Company?

Why is it the CRM that is most generally used?

What position does it hold in the tech industry?

Below you will find some Oracle statistics that help answer these and many other questions.

#5. The earnings of Oracle doubled each year between 1980 and 1987.

Bob Miner, Larry Ellison, and Ed Oates founded Oracle in 1977, and they also founded Software Development Laboratories.

The business’s success started in 1980 when it released the first RDBMS that was available for usage in a commercial setting.

Every year after that, up until 1987, Oracle’s income increased. From 1980 until 1987, Oracle saw its revenue rise by more than doubling yearly.

(Source: BaselineMag)

#6. Oracle’s main competitor is Microsoft, which has $176.3 billion in revenue.

Oracle is undoubtedly one of the most respected software companies in the world. In addition, Oracle has a leading position in the cloud tech sector with $40.8 billion in revenue.

The market is still very saturated, but the competition level is rising. Some of Oracle’s main rivals are IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel.

(Source: Owler)

#7. Oracle’s revenue in 2021 was $40 billion.

In 1977, Oracle became a technology business. In the last ten years, the company’s annual revenue has risen.

Whether this results from years of experience or a competitive edge can be disputed, but facts are facts.

The cloud services and licensing support sector are the company’s main revenue generators. It contributes more than half the company’s overall revenue.

Oracle’s 2021 revenue was $40 billion, a record in the company’s history.

(Source: Statista)

#8. Oracle had a net income of $13.75 billion in 2021.

Even though Oracle’s employee base has declined, the tech company still registered a $13.75 billion annual net income.

Its net income has increased over the previous year by three billion dollars.

This is Oracle’s highest-ever net income. However, this is only the beginning, judging from the company’s success.

(Source: Statista)

#9. Oracle was ranked second among the most prominent software companies.

The enterprise software industry is one sector that is growing at an incredible rate and generates a lot of revenue. The global spending on enterprise software was $458 billion in 2019.

According to 2021 statistics, Oracle is the second-largest programming and software company, with $39.7 billion in annual revenue.

This is followed closely by SAP with $31.7 million. Microsoft takes the top spot with a staggering $153.3 billion.

(Source: Statista)

#10. Oracle Cloud adoption has doubled among enterprises.

In 2021, the majority of cloud service companies observed rising in their adoption rates.

We don’t know if this is because of COVID-19 or because businesses are prepared to incorporate technology into their operations.

But, we do know that cloud technology utilization has increased by 32%, according to Oracle adoption stats. These numbers speak for their own sake, again.

(Source: TheNewStack)

Oracle News

What is the secret to Oracle’s success and longevity? For starters, it offers a wide variety of top-notch services.

However, it became very well-known after suing Google.

Let’s take a closer look at this and other news about the company’s continued success.

#11. In 2021, Oracle invested $6.53 billion in research & development.

Cloud services and licensing are Oracle’s most prominent business units.

According to Oracle statistics for 2022, the company raised its investment in R&D.

In comparison to the preceding few years, this is a substantial increase. It has been investing almost $6 billion annually since 2017.

(Source: Statista)

#12. With $2,000, Larry Ellison and his business partners founded Oracle.

The founder’s modest investment led to the business’s enormous success. With a total investment of $2,000, Larry Ellison and his partners founded the company in 1977.

Ellison paid around $1,200 of them out of his own money. This was a wise investment.

According to Oracle statistics, Ellison is one of the world’s wealthiest men. He paid almost $300 million for the Lanai, an island in Hawaii, in 2012.

(Source: BusinessInsider)

#13. Oracle processes 33 billion daily transactions and has more than 70 million users.

One of the highest adoption rates is seen for the company’s cloud platform. According to Oracle statistics, the company has more than 70 million daily users and 33 billion transactions.

It is currently used by 54,000 devices and has collected more than 700 petabytes from 19 data centers around the world.

(Source: Channel Insider)

#14. The US Supreme Court ruled in Google’s favor rather than Oracle’s.

The number of cases against Oracle increases as we learn more about the firm. However, the most well-known litigation it filed is the one against Google.

What did it happen? Did this trick be used to create media publicity?

No, not really. Although it had that effect, Oracle filed a lawsuit against Google for using its software code to create the Android OS, which is the heart of every Android device.

You know how big the lawsuit would be, don’t you?

Oracle filed the complaint in the federal court in San Francisco in 2010. Between $8 and $30 billion in losses could have been incurred by Google.

The lawsuit was closed in 2021. The US Supreme Court ruled in Google’s favor, concluding that federal copyright laws were not violated.

(Source: Reuters)

#15. Oracle focused on the Department of Defense workloads in 2019, adding three new regions.

Oracle’s second-generation cloud services offer more excellent performance and a higher level of security. The company aims to integrate cloud computing into public sector agencies.

In actuality, the CIA was one of Oracle’s first customers.

It expanded its services to three new regions in Arizona, Illinois, and Virginia in December 2019.

(Source: Oracle)

#16. In 2019, Amazon stopped using all Oracle databases.

Alexa, Kindle, and Amazon Prime were all using Oracle databases before the Oracle vs. AWS rivalry emerged.

Amazon Web Services is now one of Oracle’s major competitors.

Amazon abandoned the last Oracle database in 2019 and migrated 75 petabytes to AWS. It says that as a result, prices were reduced by 60%, and latency was down by 40%.

(Source: BusinessInsider)

#17. In 1986, Oracle raised $55 million in its first public offering.

Oracle’s initial public offering occurred nine years after the company was founded. The business achieved great success.

Because of a major misunderstanding, it was forced to lay off 10% of its employees shortly after. Because people were allowed to book sales for the following quarter, it distorted its 1990 numbers.

Oracle consequently had to deal with numerous lawsuits and regulatory issues. The business was on the verge of failure.

(Source: BusinessInsider)

Conclusion

Oracle’s history is more than intriguing—it includes filing lawsuits, being sued, and nearly declaring bankruptcy.

However, according to Oracle statistics, the business will succeed significantly in the future. But is that true? Let’s sit back and let the story unfold.