25+ Amazing eBay Statistics Facts, Stats, Trends and Data 2022

Introduction

eBay Statistics: Now it is rare that there would be anyone who has not shopped online even once. So popular is online shopping and right from kids to oldies all love shopping online.

Along with its popularity among people, businessmen, traders, retailers, and manufacturers all are benefitted from this online shopping.

Consumers get to see the variety of products of various brands on one platform

Sellers can display the way they want so that they can get the attention of the consumers.

There are various such online shopping markets places and eBay is one of the most popular and preferred by the consumers. It was set up in the year 1998. One of the first online marketing zone and at present the second leading in online marketing.

About eBay Marketplace

Pierre Omidyar is the founder of eBay and it is more on a peer-to-peer basis. Its intention was to connect the buyers with sellers or even sell the items in an auction style.

eBay initially used to fix a certain price and used to list it on “buy it now”. The sale item included any new items on its site.

eBay Stats that make other sellers wonder.

Analysts have predicted that the retail market online will be around 40 percent and would be worldwide. We will be able to see eBay as one of the outlets on the sales channel.

The below pointers will help us to consider eBay as one of the options to buy from.

Over 1,000,000 active listings.

eBay began out as a place of the market that primarily featured historic objects that are collectible. But today, the majority are new brands. The ones that are listed don’t have to be posted by just one seller anymore. Small and large businesses can also create stores on eBay to make the most of the marketplace’s high traffic.

More than 180,000,000 active buyers.

As per the survey which was conducted in 2017, sixteen percent of the people were shopping once a week. But the survey of 2018 showed that one hundred nine million people visited the eBay website. Gradually it took the second position in online marketing.

eBay’s revenue generation during the past few years is over ten Billion dollars.

eBay through its business pattern of companionship is possible by direct connection of the buyer and the seller. Not only that they are able to earn money through online transactions and services offered to market the products. They have smartly invested in big enterprises like pay pal.

Transactions on daily basis are more than two billion dollars.

This shows the popularity and growing demand for eBay. The average time people spend on this site is around eight minutes. No doubt it is the second most wanted online shopping site.

eBay is preferred by the age group from 34 to 64-year-old customers.

Millennials or Generation Z haven’t tried shopping on eBay at the same rate as people who never forget when the site was created and became so popular. You could reach Generation X audiences by selling on eBay.

5 Reasons to Consider Listing Products on eBay’s Marketplace

As a new entrepreneur of a big setup or a small setup, whether a new venture or a new product, there are a few good reasons why you would want to list your products on eBay.

#1. Optimum utilization of buyers’ interest.

Millions of buyers visit eBay to view the new products, and products in demand. And on such sites, if your products are listed then there are chances of the high visibility of your product to large consumers thereby increasing the demand for your product.

#2. Less work at the front.

If you list your product on eBay, there is less amount of time required for you to get your product marketed on a wide scale in a short time. So one can focus on other things rather than wasting time and money on advertising.

#3. Authority of your Brand Name.

Once your product is listed on eBay, your brand gets a boost, your buyer will automatically build that trust. It is more customized.Amazon does not give the same potential as the brand.

#4. Other sales revenue.

Not only do the buyers get the opportunity to list their products it also gives them an opportunity to target the different segments of the audience. New products can also be tested as well as it gives you an idea of the acceptance of the buyers for the same.

#5. Lessing of Risk and challenges.

Marketplaces offer a little bit of protection in case your e-commerce site goes down. You can still earn revenue from your eBay listings even though your site goes down.

How beneficial for the eCommerce sellers

Listing your product on eBay does not end the purpose. Placing them accurately on an e-commerce site is very crucial and one can rest assured of that when your product is listed on the eBay site. The following pointers will show you how beneficial it is for listing the product on eBay.

eBay Top Data

Jamie Iannone has been the eBay CEO since 2020.

eBay generated ten point two billion dollars revenue in 2020. This is a five-point one percent rise year-over-year.

eBay has more than one point five billion active listings.

It has one hundred fifty-nine million users.

This site attracts more visitors than one hundred nine million each month.

The eBay app has been downloaded more than five hundred ninety-nine million times.

A staggering sixty-six million people use the eBay mobile app each month, which is more than 3/10 (34.9%) US mobile users.

eBay is home to more than 500k luxury items. The authentication policies of eBay ensure that brand items sold on the platform will be authentic.

Eight point eight percent of eBay sellers are cross-border sellers. They sell to customers who live outside of their country.

eBay launched global shipping services in 2012 to aid sellers from the United States to ship more efficiently to international buyers.

250 million users use eBay Classifieds. It is a direct-selling format that can be found in certain eBay categories.

eBay’s 2020 gross merchandise volume was $100 billion. That’s an increase of Eighty-five point five million dollars from 2019.

eBay’s American Customer Satisfaction Index or ACSI score in 2019 was 79 out of 100

eBay celebrated its Twenty-fifth year in 2020. This was a toast to its community.

eBay Demographics

Nearly sixty-two percent (and thirty-eight percent respectively) of eBay users can be identified as male.

Next is the 18-24 age group, followed by the 25-34 age group. However, eBay shoppers are more likely to be 45-54-year-old women than 35-44-year-olds.

The 65+ population is the least likely age group that will use eBay.

Forty percent of eBay traffic goes directly to the site, forty percent via referral links.

Seventeen percent of eBay traffic is generated by search, and 1.5% comes from social media.

Although eBay’s social traffic is not very high, YouTube (23%), Reddit (23%), and Facebook (56%) are the social media platforms that deliver the most traffic. Pinterest (4%) and Twitter (5%) have the lowest traffic to eBay.

eBay’s average session lasts 8.09 min — how long do customers spend on their website.

More than half of eBay sellers are still active after joining the company ten years ago.

eBay Statistics

Thirty-one percent of eBay sellers are located in the United States. Twenty-nine percent are based here in the United Kingdom.

California, USA is home to fifteen percent of all eBay sellers.

eBay launched its overseas operations in 1999. They expanded to the UK, Germany, and Australia. eBay can be found today in more than one hundred eighty countries.

eBay is a global company with fifty-one offices located in thirty-one countries. There are fifty-one locations for eBay offices in thirty-one countries, including the US, UK, and Switzerland.

eBay’s international operation accounts for fifty-seven percent

While eBay isn’t available to China buyers, 12% of eBay sellers are based in mainland China.

eBay raised over $123 Million for charity worldwide in 2020, an increase of 10% from the year before. Heifer International was a sponsor of several charities including the ASPCA, NHS Charities Together, and Homes for Our Troops. The British Heart Foundation is another.

eBay Market Shares

eBay has a four-point seven percent share of the US online retail market, placing it third after Amazon, Walmart, and Google.

eBay is the second most-visited eCommerce site worldwide, based on traffic share. This ranks just behind Amazon.com but ahead of Amazon.jp.

International buyers account for more than half of eBay’s annual sales revenue.

eBay US is a large-cap eCommerce company with a market cap of forty-seven point eighty-nine Billion Dollars.

eBay became a publicly-traded company in 1998.

5 Tips for how to sell your product on eBay

After weighing all the benefits and cons, you can decide if your products will be sold on eBay. These are the plan of action you can use to make sure your winning in this competition.

#1. Examine what you’re contesting.

To be successful in the face of high competition on eBay, you need to understand what you are up against. What is the competition selling similar products or the same product? How can you stand out from them? It’s possible that your competitor is selling 10x greater the reason is they have a cheaper price.

#2. Receive great reviews.

It could be harder to earn trust with customers when they buy from a marketplace than it is buying products directly from a business. You can build trust with your customers by building your eBay brand.

You must also have stellar reviews. It is important to ensure you meet or exceed the expectations of your customers. eBay sellers could make or lose their reputation through negative reviews. Therefore, you must ensure that you get at least a ninety-nine percent satisfaction rating.

#3. You will be able to transport your products via shipping faster than your competitors.

Amazon Prime has made it easier for consumers to expect faster shipping. eBay’s standard goes up due to shipping the product fast. This can give you an edge over your competing with others.

#4. You should be aware of any fees.

The fees can quickly add up. Some add-ons may cost as much as a couple of the currency per listing. These fees should always be considered when pricing eBay listings.

#5. Sync your profile on eBay with the website.

A sync with eBay can bring you a lot of benefits if your e-commerce business is not on eBay. This will allow you to keep all your stock, shipment, and dispersal of stock records in one place. It also makes it less likely that errors can be made.

BigCommerce synchronizes with ease at eBay. This allows for automatic updates on various products and central inventory administration. BigCommerce native integration makes it easy to control and coordinate your eBay selling channel through the platform of having a big E-commerce.

Conclusion

The advantages and disadvantages that selling on eBay have to be considered, no matter if your goal is to expand your omnichannel business strategy or bring your commodities to the place to market them.

If you opt to do this, your products will be displayed to millions of eBay users. The marketplace’s infrastructure makes it easy to get things moving quickly and allows you enough hold over content to display the identity of one’s brand.

It’s the wrong option for every business. eBay gives you greater flexibility than other marketplaces. But it’s not exactly the same as one having his or her own website. You should also remember that charges of eBay have very low seller fees. However, this is something you need to be aware of when you’re deciding how to position your marketplace site.

It is not an easy task to incorporate eBay into your strategy for selling. However, many tradings have found it to be very profitable. Research your competitors thoroughly to get a better understanding of the marketplace. Finally, make sure you provide excellent support and service including economical shipping. As you gain positive reviews, your chances of getting hired increase.

Although managing a different channel for getting the sales done can create complexity in your business, correcting eBay product listings with e-commerce sites (Keep in mind, BigCommerce combines seamlessly with eBay so you can control everything from the same place), can make your life much easier. Find out how you can sell on eBay your products and the details.