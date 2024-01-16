Commercial Drone Statistics 2024 By Region, Types, Application and Usage

Introduction

Commercial Drone Statistics: According to reports, the overall drone market is going to set a market share of around $54.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a growth rate of 7.1% CAGR. First, let’s understand what a is drone. This is an electronic device that includes a sensor and camera along with the ability to fly also termed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). As of recent reports, the demand for commercial drones has increased enormously due to logistic and cargo operations.

The drone market is categorized into two segments commercial and recreational, in which the commercial market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% CAGR and on the other hand recreational stagnant is going to decrease by 0.3% of CAGR. Over the commercial drone market, North America is the largest growing region and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region by the end of 2023.

These Commercial Drone Statistics include insights from various aspects that will provide light on the importance of drones around the world in recent days.

According to the reports of Drone Industry Insights, the energy industry is dominating the commercial drone market. In these industries, drones are required for maintenance, inspection, and monitoring of the utilities of gas and oil extraction, power generation, etc.

According to the analysis of Statista Research Department in July 2023, the global market size of the commercial drone market is projected to reach $38 billion by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2027.

According to the analysis of Fortune Business Insights, by the end of 2030, the market growth of this industry is going to be $54.81 billion.

Furthermore, by the end of 2023, the projected market growth in the year 2023 is to be $10.98 billion with a CAGR of 25.82% from 2023 to 2023.

As the demand for drone delivery has increased, the fastest-growing verticals are warehousing, courier, and cargo.

Around the world in 2023, the market worth of drone mapping and surveying is going to be $ 10 billion.

In the commercial drone industry, the Asia Pacific region is going to experience the largest market share in the commercial drone industry.

The growth rate in the Middle East and African region in the market of commercial drones is going to reach a CAGR of 15.4%.

The unit sales of commercial drones have increased due to higher demands with a steady growth of 9.2% of CAGR.

The price range of commercial drones is less than $10,000 (used in a wide range of industries around the world, and drones above $10,000 (those include advanced and specialized applications).

(used in a wide range of industries around the world, and drones above $10,000 (those include advanced and specialized applications). The global top players in the commercial drone market are followed by Parrot S.A., Aurora Flight, Denel SOC Ltd., DJI Innovations, and Dragonfly.

General Commercial Drone Statistic

(Source: droneii.com)

According to the above graph analysis, the commercial drone market is segmented into 3 categories hardware, software, and services.

The hardware segment of commercial drones includes drone platform manufacturers, components manufacturers, and system manufacturers.

The software segment includes data analytics, flight management, fleet management, and navigation.

On the other hand, a service includes mapping, deliveries, inspection, and others.

As of 2023, in the commercial drone market, the services segment is dominating with a market share of 80.1%, which is followed by hardware (16%), and software (3.9%).

By the end of 2023, within the market of commercial drones, the hardware segment will be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.3%.

The commercial drone industry is segmented into 4 types of drones Multi-Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed-wing, Hybrid, and Others.

Applications used in the commercial drone market are precision agriculture, Aerial photography, Surveillance, Survey Mapping, Energy, and other applications.

As of 2023, the top 5 countries that are driving the demand for commercial drones are followed by the United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and South Korea.

According to the reports of 360 Market Updates, by the end of 2028, the global commercial drone market size is expected to be $28674.99 million by the end of 2028.

According to the analysis of Gitnux, the fastest-growing segments of the drone service industry will the environmental monitoring and inspection by 2027.

By the end of 2026, in this market, the agricultural segment is going to reach around $1.3 billion.

Global Commercial Market Share

(Source: statista.com)

According to Statista, the global commercial drone market in 2023 is going to be $28.08 billion.

In coming years, the market share is expected to increase effectively followed by 2024 ($20.33 billion), 2025 ($32.75 billion), 2026 ($35.37 billion), and 2027 ($38.2 billion).

Commercial Drone Statistics by Region

(Source: technavio.com)

By the end of 2023, over the commercial drones market North America is the largest growing region and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region.

The global market growth of the North American region is estimated to be 44% share by the end of 2027.

On the other hand, by 2027, the North American commercial UAV market value is going to be $1.85 billion at a CAGR of 18.4%.

According to Technavio reports, the predicted market growth of the commercial drone market from 2023 to 2027 is going to be $44.85 billion with a CAGR of 38.97%.

(Source: mckinsey.com)

According to the reports of Mckinsey, in 2023 the commercial drone deliverers are grown over 1 million.

By the end of the 2nd quarter of 2023, the global deliveries of commercial drones in the region of Asia-Pacific accounted for 43% share.

On the other hand, the share of North America had a share of 15% which has increased from last year.

In the first half of 2023, the market of global drone deliveries has resulted in 32% in Africa.

Lastly, the share of global drone deliveries in Europe resulted in a 9% share by August 2023.

According to the research of Fact.MR, the market size of the commercial drone industry is expected to be $14.2 billion by the end of 2032 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2023.

Commercial Drone Statistics by Types

As of reports, the commercial drone industry is segmented into 4 types of drones Multi-Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed Wing, Hybrid, and Others.

In 2023, the most popular type of drone around the world are drones with multi-rotors as they are cable of steady watches over incidents and accidents from a safe distance along with enabling high alerts for a longer time, can capture better from confined spaces too, also gather more effective information’s and require less space for taking off and landing.

By the end of 2032, the market share of multi-rotor is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

According to survey reports, online buyers around 79% have preferred receiving their delivery via drones. Thus, it is expected that by 2026 the use of drone delivery services will reach around $11.2 billion.

Commercial Drone Statistics by Application

(Source: alliedmarketresearch.com)

Applications used in the commercial drone market are precision agriculture, Aerial photography, Surveillance, Survey Mapping, Energy, and other applications.

The most popularly used application in the market of commercial drones is aerial photography as this application is growing more interest in advertising industries, media, and entertainment.

By the end of 2032, the predicted growth of aerial photography applications is growing to reach a t a CAGR of 9.9%.

In the United States, 31% of all commercial drones will be used for aerial photography purposes in 2023.

Technologies used in the commercial drones are followed by Fully Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, and Remote Operated.

Commercial Drone Statistics by Usage

As of July 2023 reports, in the United States total registered drones were almost 869,472 by the FAA.

For commercial purposes around 41% of drones were registered that is 348,057 in 2023.

According to Philly by Survey, currently, 15% of people in the United States have used drones.

In the U.S. drones are used by men (24%), and women (10%).

Usage stats by age groups in the U.S. are followed by 18-24 years (19%), 25-34 years old (17%), 35-44 years (20%), 45-54 years (22%), 55-64 years (13%), and 65+ years (6%).

According to the reports of Dronell, in the United States, DJI owns around 80% of the drone market.

As Fortune Business Insights reports, by the end of 2026, the commercial drone market is expected to be around $6.30 billion.

Future Growth of Commercial Drone Statistics

The projected market share of China’s commercial drone industry is going to reach a CAGR of 11% with a market value of $1.4 billion by 2023 and is holding the tag of the largest shareholder in the commercial drone market.

As of research, it has been predicted that the projected growth rate of Japan is going to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032.

By 2032, the commercial drone market value of the United Kingdom is expected to reach $598.5 million with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032.

By the end of 2024, the commercial drone market of the European region is going to result above $2 billion.

In the United States, the market share of commercial drones is predicted to reach above $2.8 billion with a CAGR of 9.4% by the end of 2032.

Lastly, the market value of South Korea by the forecasted year going to be $539.5 million at a CAGR of 10.6%.

According to Gitnux research, by 2025 the market size of global commerce drone services will reach $63.6 billion.

Commercial drones are going to be used by more than 30% of public safety applications around the world.

Advantages of Commercial Drones

The most positive benefits of using commercial drones are allow in maintain a safe environment, provide cost-saving technology, and enable duality of aerial imaging, and precision.

Other advantages are easy controlling system provides a better security system, reduces danger and several health risks too, allows in-depth analysis, promotes flexibility for quick inspection, and can reach out to many hazardous areas.

Disadvantages of Commercial Drones

Besides benefits, there are several disadvantages such as this can trespass the privacy of a group or an individual, legislative uncertainty is another factor as the function of UVA technology is still under a judicial gray zone.

Software issues or malfunctions can cause a safety issue in heavily populated regions with an amplified risk of damage.

Other disadvantages are followed by spies, vulnerability to wild animals, ease of hacking, and slow data transfer speed is slow.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Commercial Drone Statistics it can be stated that currently the global market is enhancing enormously and is going to anticipate a huge rise in the market share by the end of 2030. It has concluded that in 2023, the largest-growing region of commercial drones is North America and the fastest-growing region is Asia Pacific.

This article includes extensive statistical analysis based on market size, type, usage, application, and region. Hope all the above essential stats will provide a deep understanding of the topic of Commercial Drone.

Sources Droneii Factmr Mckinsey Linkedin Statista Businesswire Technavio FortuneBusinessInsights Gitnux Phillybyair Equinoxsdrones

FAQ . How long commercial drones do last? These drones are designed typically so that they can last a maximum period of 5 years but drones that are used in military sectors last above 10 years. How far can commercial drones fly? These drones in their initial days had a capacity range within a few kilometers but as technology has enhanced the advanced model has reached a capacity of more than 20 kilometers. What is the maximum speed of a commercial drone? From the ground level, the maximum allowable altitude range is around 400 feet with a speed of 100 mph (87 knots). How big do commercial drones get? These drones are usually large also known as ‘heavy lift’ drones that measure around 12 inches and have lots of industrial and commercial applications. What are the commercial sectors of drones? Oil pipeline and transmission cable inspection and project maintenance are the main sectors. Who is the largest producer of commercial drones? The largest producer of commercial drones is DJI with a global market share of 70% in 2023. What are the future uses? As of reports, experts are thinking of transporting heavy loads weighing above 70 to 500 Kilograms, allowing for transporting groceries and even people too. These factors can help in reducing traffic congestion shortly.

