Google Gemini Statistics By Features, Performance and AI Versions

Google Gemini Statistics: In 2023, Google unveiled the most powerful AI model to date. Google Gemini is the world’s most advanced AI leaving the ChatGPT 4 behind in the line. Google has 3 different sizes of models, superior to each, and can perform tasks accordingly. According to Google Gemini Statistics, these can understand and solve complex problems related to absolutely anything. Google even said, they will develop AI in such as way that it will let you know how helpful AI is in our daily routine. Well, we hope our next generation won’t be fully dependent on such technologies, otherwise, we will lose all of our natural talent!

According to Google Gemini Statistics, Gemini Ultra has a 90.0% score on the MMLU benchmark for testing the knowledge of and problem-solving on subjects including history, physics, math, law, ethics, history, and medicine.

What is Google Gemini?

Google Gemini is a large language model made by Google and Google Deepmind and launched on December 6th, 2023. This multimodal large language model is a successor to PaLM2 and LaMDA. According to the report this LLM is said to be unique because it can process multiple types of data at the same time along with video, images, computer code, and text. 13th December onward, users will be able to use Gemini Pro. Google’s Bard Chatbot is also using Gemini Pro for understanding, planning, and reasoning in advanced ways. Google is considering its development as The Gemini Era, showing the importance of our AI is significant in improving our daily lives.

It can solve extremely complex problems on anything.

It can understand and process various information such as code, music, images, text, and much more.

This AI is scalable and can become a base of many different platforms.

Moreover, it can protect user’s data with utmost privacy.

It can be customized according to the needs or tasks.

In short, it can translate language, change the writing tone, create content, answer complex questions, write code, solve maths problems, and give ideas and tips.

The primary language for the operation of this platform is English.

It has not been developed with full potential to work with integration with Bard.

3 Sizes of Google Gemini Explained

Gemini Ultra (can solve highly complex tasks and is the largest language model) – This is the most advanced and powerful model in the Gemini series. It has excelled and outperformed ChatGPT-4 models on almost every benchmark test. This site is useful for solving advanced or extremely complex problems.

This is the most advanced and powerful model in the Gemini series. It has excelled and outperformed ChatGPT-4 models on almost every benchmark test. This site is useful for solving advanced or extremely complex problems. Gemini Pro (Can perform a wide range of tasks) – Gemini Pro is a better version of PaLM-2, which is currently supporting Google Bard. However, this middle version is a perfect balance between Ultra and Nano sizes. This site can be used to create text formats, generate creative content, and translation tasks.

Gemini Pro is a better version of PaLM-2, which is currently supporting Google Bard. However, this middle version is a perfect balance between Ultra and Nano sizes. This site can be used to create text formats, generate creative content, and translation tasks. Gemini Nano (effective model for on-device tasks) – Compared to other sizes, nano is a limited but efficient version that is compatible with Android devices. This can be used for providing answers to easy questions, writing emails, or setting reminders.

General Google Gemini Statistics

Google Gemini has successfully outperformed human experts on Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) which is the most popular method to test abilities of problem solving as well as the knowledge of AI models.

The first version of Gemini can understand, explain, and generate high-quality code in popular programming languages such as C++, Python, Java, and Go.

The overall Gemini Ultra score in the MMMU test was 62.4 compared to 56.8 for GPT-4V.

Comparing The Performance Between Gemini and GPT-4V

Capability MMLU Representation of questions in 57 subjects (incl. STEM, humanities, and others) 90.0% CoT@32* 86.4% 5-shot** (reported) Reasoning Big-Bench Hard A diverse set of challenging tasks requiring multi-step reasoning 83.6% 3-shot 83.1% 3-shot (API) DROP Reading comprehension (F1 Score) 82.4 Variable shots 80.9 3-shot (reported) HellaSwag Commonsense reasoning for everyday tasks 87.8% 10-shot* 95.3% 10-shot* (reported) Math GSM8K Basic arithmetic manipulations (incl. Grade School math problems) 94.4% maj1@32 92.0% 5-shot CoT (reported) MATH Challenging math problems (incl. algebra, geometry, pre-calculus, and others) 53.2% 4-shot 52.9% 4-shot (API) Code HumanEval Python code generation 74.4% 0-shot (IT)* 67.0% 0-shot* (reported) Natural2Code Python code generation. New held out dataset HumanEval-like, not leaked on the web 74.9% 0-shot 73.9% 0-shot (API)

(Source: deepmind.google)

As per the above comparison, Google Gemini Statistics, this AI model has been successful in almost all of the benchmark tests with text versions of reasoning, math, code, and general.

(Source: blog.google)

Further Google Gemini Statistics of state-of-the-art performance on various multimodal benchmarks, Gemini proved to be superior to its competitor.

Google Gemini Statistics by AI Versions Comparison

Feature Gemini 1.0 Gemini Nano Gemini Pro Gemini Ultra Number of Parameters 1.6 trillion 100 billion Up to 100 trillion 100 trillion Training Data Set 1.56 trillion words 1.56 trillion words Customized 100 trillion words Launch Date December 2023 December 2023 2023 2025 Execution In the cloud On the device In the cloud In the cloud Cost Free Free Subscription-based —-

(Source: merca20.com)

Google Deepmind Paper Features Gemini Solving a Physics Problem Depicted in a Drawing and Handwriting

(Source: cmswire.com)

Just in the above example, the example on the left hand is written by the student and was uploaded to Google Gemini. The AI model was able to rectify the student’s answer and explain where it went wrong and even solved the mathematical problem with a step-by-step explanation.

When we were thinking about ChatGPT being the most powerful, Google announced the launch of Gemini the most powerful AI ever created. According the Google Gemini Statistics, this AI model has passed every benchmark test with better scores compared to ChatGPT4. Not only this, but the dataset used to build Gemini is 4x larger than it is used to train ChatGPT 4.0, including non-code and code data. Google has offered its services in many sectors today, and it is committed to making versatile and powerful applications that will help human beings and make them realize how AI is important in our daily lives.

FAQ . How to use Google Gemini in Bard? Gemini Pro can be used within Bard. To enable this, go to www.bard.google.com, then log in with a Google account and Gemini will be automatically activated. How to use Google Gemini on Pixel 8 Pro? Google Gemini Nano is compatible with Pixel 8 Pro. It can be enabled by going to settings on WhatsApp, then Settings - developer options and enabling AiCore Persistent for smart reply. How does Google Gemini work? It can understand and process videos, text, audio, code, and images. It can give you suggestions. This AI has been successfully scored in every benchmark test of MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding). Is Gemini more powerful than ChatGPT? Looking at the overall performances during benchmark tests, Google Gemini has proven to be more powerful than ChatGPT. ChatGPT charges some amount to use its most advanced model, however, Google has not specified any charges for using any of its advanced models till today. When will Google Gemini launch? Google Gemini beta version is launched and can be used in integration with Google Bard What is multimodal? Multimodal refers to the learning method which includes audio, text, images, and other kind of input data. Having a multimodal is considered to be the most powerful performing technology as of today. Is Google Gemini free to use? Gemini 1.0 and Gemini Nano are free to use. However Gemini Pro is a subscription-based model. Whereas there is no information given by the company about the pricing structure of Gemini Ultra. Who developed Google Gemini? Google Gemini is developed by DeepMind.

