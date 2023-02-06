Introduction

ChatGPT Statistics: As Elon Musk said, technology must be used in a way that it can be advanced in the coming future otherwise it will become stagnant. And well said so, he founded the OpenAI company. ChatGPT can create informative content using its database. Just like Google, it can provide autogenerated results without any references. As of 2022, ChatGPT became the New York Times’ best artificial intelligence chatbot. In the coming years, Google is the Chatbot’s biggest competitor.

The current gossip around the world helped to design this ChatGPT Statistics to provide quality insights divided into various segments.

This AI Chat is banned on Stack Overflow.

Estimates say that ChatGPT can destroy Google within 2 years.

In the month of December 2022, the website chat.openai.com received around 266 million website visitors.

The company is expecting total revenue of around $200 million in the year 2023.

ChatGPT statistics say that the website has 99.97% organic traffic and 0.03% paid traffic.

The traffic toward the chatbot’s official website in the United States of America increased by 1448%.

OpenAI is funded by companies such as Khosla, Infosys, Ventures, and Microsoft.

. The AI Chatbot can give wrong answers

What is ChatGPT?

Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT) was launched by OpenAI in November 2022. The platform is constructed with GPT-3 language models. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of today, ChatGPT is one of the best AI available for users. It can help you build recipes with the given ingredients, form code, correct or identify the bug in the code, solve school or university papers much more impossible stuff achieved by this ChatGPT.

How ChatGPT Works?

ChatGPT is the newly launched language model operated by OpenAI which is a part of the GPT-3. The platform has the ability to build strong interactive conversations and react to the demands made by humans. The platform works on Supervised learning and reinforcement learning. More specifically, the reinforcement learning factor makes ChatGPT different from everything in the market. The training on ChatGPT ended in the year 2021, which stored more than 500 GB of data in its system. As the platform is based on large language models, it makes it difficult for the human brain to understand the conclusion made by it on how it arrived at some decision or prediction. Moreover, it can also present non-existing facts and info to the users.

ChatGPT Features + Benefits

The platform is as of now free to use.

ChatGPT can solve any answers even can identify the bug in the written program.

It has the ability to learn from its users.

It can provide answers to any questions with some limitations in a few seconds.

It can convert the written content into a professional or friendly tone.

It can generate images from the given text.

ChatGPT Limitations

It can give wrong answers.

Sometimes provides biased answers.

Given information isn’t always correct.

Certain phrases are overused while giving the answers.

No source for the provided information.

The platform is phrase sensitive.

Only one response is generated for every question.

It is addictive and can kill the knowledge and creativity of humans.

ChatGPT has already started destroying the hard work of school/ university students.

Interesting Facts About ChatGPT

Elon Musk is the founder of ChatGPT along with other great individuals.

ChatGPT’s OpenAI company is valued at $29 billion because of the boosted popularity of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT reached 1 million users in only 5 days.

The AI ChatBot can give wrong answers.

The highest number of ChatGPT users are from the age group of 25 years to 34 years resulting in 35.3%.

This AI Chat is banned on Stack Overflow.

According to ChatGPT statistics, the estimated cost to run this AI Chat is $100K every day.

OpenAI is funded by companies such as Khosla, Infosys, Ventures, and Microsoft.

Google has announced code red for the growth of ChatGPT.

Estimates say that ChatGPT can destroy Google within 2 years.

The AI Chat can also provide biased answers.

If answers are not given by the ChatGPT, rephrasing it may change it.

In the future, OpenAI company will be monetizing ChatGPT.

The platform’s data is limited as of 2021.

Moreover, the platform supports more than 95 languages.

This AI chatbot has already passed on Wharton’s MBA exam, Lay school exams, and US Med licensing exam.

55% of the brands acquired new clients using ChatGPT.

Companies such as Canva, Shopify, and Meta have already started using this platform.

General ChatGPT Statistics

ChatGPT statistics say that the website has 99.97% organic traffic and 0.03% paid traffic.

In the month of December 2022, the website chat.openai.com received around 266 million website visitors.

According to ChatGPT statistics, the website has an 18.24% bounce rate.

The company is expecting total revenue of around $200 million in the year 2023.

According to the ChatGPT statistics, the projected revenue by the year 2024 is $1 billion.

The platform has around 175 billion parameters.

As per the ChatGPT statistics, around 300 billion words were entered into the system.

The platform is not accessible in countries such as Ukraine, China, Iran, Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, and Venezuela.

On a daily basis, the platform receives around 10 million queries.

As of today, this AI Chatbot has more than 500 million users around the world.

Moreover, the ChatGPT statistics provide information on the largest model using around 570 GB of textual data.

According to the ChatGPT records the traffic towards StackOverflow reduced in the last 2 months because of the platform.

By Website Traffic

30% of the people around the world heard about this AI Chat from direct sources.

On the other hand, 21.77% of the people heard about it by referrals.

57% is search traffic while 3.37% of traffic is diverted by social media networks.

Furthermore, 0.98% and 0.02% of traffic are referred by mail and display respectively.

By Country

The traffic in the United States of America increased by 1448%.

Country Percent United States 19.01% India 5.42% United Kingdom 3.61% France 3.44% Germany 3.27% Other 65.25%

(Source: Similarweb)

As of ChatGPT statistics of 2023, the highest contribution of traffic towards the official website is from the United States of America resulting in 19.01%

India has 5.42% of the traffic while the United Kingdom contributes around 3.61%.

With a minor difference, the recorded traffic towards chat.openai.com from France, and Germany is 3.44% and 3.27% respectively.

Other countries with collective minor traffic contributions are around 65.25%.

By Social Media

Considering the only social media referrals, 51.47% of the people heard about this AI ChatGPT from YouTube.

Furthermore, ChatGPT statistics say, 16.27% and 11.75% of the people got a reference from Twitter and Facebook respectively.

88% of people heard about ChatGPT from WhatsApp, while 3.93% heard from Reddit.

Other social media networks with negligible rate collective make around 11.71% of contribution to advertising ChatGPT.

How Much Time Did ChatGPT Take To Reach 1 Million Users?



(Reference: Statista)

In order to reach 1 million users, Netflix took 3.5 years considering the online services sector.

Kickstarter and Airbnb took around 2.5 years respectively.

For Twitter, 2 years were allotted to reach 1 million.

Foursquare and Facebook contributed around 13 months and 10 months each.

Dropbox, Spotify, and Instagram needed around 7 months, 5 months, and 2.5 months for reaching 1 million users.

According to the ChatGPT, the recorded days for reaching 1 million users were just 5 days.

By Downloads

(Reference: Statista)

From 1 st January to 11 January 2023, people downloaded n number of apps on mobile phones, including the keyword ‘Chatbot’ and ‘ChatGPT’.

January to 11 January 2023, people downloaded n number of apps on mobile phones, including the keyword ‘Chatbot’ and ‘ChatGPT’. The name ChatGPT – GPT 3 recorded 3,771 global downloads. And 3,560 downloads were contributed by Lia ChatGPT Chat GPT AI GPT-3.

ChatGPT: AI Chat with GPT 3 and ChatMe Chat GPT AI Assistant has been downloaded by 3,320 and 2,615 respectively.

Other mobile apps in a similar period recorded the following downloads; ChatGPT – AI Writer Assistant (1,842), GPT 3 Chat | Dall-E API (1,485), Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant (1,466), ChatGPT AI- Open Chat GPT Bot (933), AI: ChatGPT, GPT3, OpenAI Bot (621), ChatGPT AI – Chat Gpt3 and Gpt-3 (444).

By Funds Raised As Of 2023

(Reference: Statista)

According to the ChatGPT statistics, as of January 2023, the highest ever funds raised were by the AI Chatbot’s parent company OpenAI resulting in 1,010.12 million.

The list is further followed by $602.86 million by Scale AI and $259 million by Anyscale.

Similarly, as of January 2023, Inflection AI and Weights and Biases generated a revenue of $225 million and $200 million in the category of Leading machine learning operations or platform startups.

ai, hugging Face, and OctoML generated around $165 million, $160 million, and $132 million respectively.

AI21 labs generated $119 million and InstaDeep generated $113.65 million as of January 2023.

Google and ChatGPT

In the recent period, the news is flashing with the headline as ChatGPT will destroy Google. Is it true? Well, the circumstances are saying so! But behind the curtain, reality says something else.

Today, rather than searching for something on Google, people are choosing ChatGPT to get their ready answers. The platform says the answers might be biased and sometimes wrong. But there are many people who are addicted to the platform. Even recent news are saying that some student got busted while using this AI chatbot during the exam. There are employees who are taking the help of this platform to build the lines of difficult code or create a map for any marketing campaign.

All of these things apart, as of now, AI Chatbot is only offering answers without any references. On the other hand, Google has much. More possibilities of crawled search and their results ranked by the quality and quantity of the content.

Therefore, whatever ChatGPT may result in, it will be difficult to beat Google in all ways. Google has these SEM, and SEO terms that are yet available for ChatGPT. These direct answers won’t give any references or solid proof. In the coming years, a war between ChatGPT and Google might happen.

ChatGPT Fun Facts

1. ChatGPT Got Some Humor!



(Source: springboard)

2. ChatGPT Roasting The Owner:



(Source: DataDrivenInvestor)

3. When The AI Chatbot Acts As An Indian Political Person



(Source: ndtv)

4. When The AI Can’t Get Enough Of You!



(Source: boredpanda)

5. When The Wife Is Always Right!



(Source: reddit)

6. When You Drop The Sense Rhyming Words

(Source: reddit)

Conclusion

Looking at the ChatGPT statistics, we are only a few years away from using the most advanced technology. This miracle happened within 5 days! School papers, University papers, from writing difficult code lines to finding a bug, inventing recipes from raw material to playing games with the human is all that AI can do. The list is of course unending. But as the critics say, this platform is going to cause a problem in the real world. This might kill the skills a person today has. They may become lazy and whatnot we will face the problems in future. All things apart, as Elon musk said, technology is really advancing into the next step.

FAQ . How much does ChatGPT cost? For basic usability, ChatGPT costs nothing. Can anyone view the conversation between ChatGPT and an individual? The company can view and analyze the data entered to understand and improve the working system. Do I need to open an account to access ChatGPT? Yes, you can either directly sign up or connect your Google account for further use. Does ChatGPT provide unique answers? Yes, the platform assures that the provided answers are plagiarism free.