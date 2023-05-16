Google Bard Statistics – Unfolding Google Bard

Introduction

Google Bard Statistics: Technology has started to take shape in the past 10 years. Since the launch of Artificial Intelligence, the world has had a lot going on. Last year OpenAI’s ChatGPT was released, to beat the competition, Google released Bard AI with better upcoming prospects. Google Bard with its recent rollout, has already a million fanbase. Although it made a mistake during its live event, it is still better than ChatGPT, because the platform has the most updated information. Bard is yet in the beta phase, and already glowing like launched many years ago.

Check out these amazing Google Bard Statistics, and if you haven’t installed a Chrome extension, don’t forget about it.

Google Bard AI can also help you to create letters, musical pieces, scripts, poems, and code including various text formats.

The live event video in which Bard AI gave the wrong answer, was immediately taken by the company from YouTube.

The majority of the users are living in the United States of America resulting in 62.6% of overall traffic, followed by the United Kingdom (8.29%) and China (3.22%).

As of March 2023, Google Bard AI has received 30 million of global traffic within 1 month of its launch.

within 1 month of its launch. Google Bard AI is still under development, therefore all the information given could be less effective.

therefore all the information given could be less effective. Installing a Google Bard AI Chrome extension, allows users to get conversational responses along with usual Google search results.

It can be useful in prompts given by any users from education, business background, research papers, or personal use.

According to reports, by 2024, the launching of AI-related services would cause Google $3 billion to $6 billion for Goole Inc in additional expenses.

During a live event of Google Bard, the platform produced a wrong answer causing the company to lose 7% of the reduction in stocks.

Google Bard Statistics confirms that its pertaining text data size is 750 GB and includes 137 billion parameters and 1.56 trillion words in its dataset.

What is Google Bard?

Google Bard was initially released on March 21st, 2023. As of today, it supports languages such as Korean, Japanese, and English. It is a conversational generative AI (artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Google. Google Bard Statistics state that, as of May 2023, the platform is available in 180 countries excluding the European Union.

In November 2022, as the launch of ChatGPT caused competitor threats to Google’s Google Search, the company issued a code red alert and launched of AI-related product in the coming days. According to reports, by 2024, the launching of AI-related services would cause Google $3 billion to $6 billion in additional expenses. Moreover, as of today, it is still under development, but it has future potential to become a powerful tool used in cases of education, business, research as well as personal use. The platform can be accessed at www.bard.google.com.

Features of Google Bard

This platform can the capacity to translate into more than 200 languages.

Google Bard can answer your questions in the way you want, be it comprehensive or informative.

The platform claims that it can answer questions that are open-ended, strange, or even challenging in any way.

It can also create code in more than 20 programming languages.

Moreover, the platform can also help the user to debug the code.

It has the ability to search for the results in real time as the user type its prompts or queries.

The platform can give many options to one prompt.

It is safe and reliable to use.

Pros And Cons of Google Bard

It provides information that is informative as well as comprehensive.

It can be useful in prompts given by any users from education, business background, research papers, or personal use.

It can also provide incorrect suggestions. Unfortunately, some people might use the platform to create malicious content to spread wrong information.

General Google Bard Statistics

Google Bard Statistics state that, to train the language model, around 12.5% of data from Wikipedia and 12.5% of public datasets was used.

Google Bard Statistics database

The platform has the following sources from which the dataset is comprised of

50% of dialogs data is collected from public forums.

25% of data is taken respectively taken from non-English documents and English web documents.

On the other hand, 12.5% of data is collected from three various courses such as code documents including tutorials, Q&A websites, and others, English language Wikipedia, and C4- based data.

Google Bard Statistics by demographics

On average, the user’s visit duration on the platform is 3.19 minutes every visit.

What do Americans think about AI-based products and services?

By concerns of AI

As of February 2023, the top concerns related to artificial intelligence (AI) in Americans are Personal data privacy (74%), Use by foreign powers against U.S. interests (70%), and Spread of misinformation (70.).

These concerns include issues with products and services offered by Google’s Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Microsoft’s Bing. In addition to the above reasons, the following are other concerns with the alike technology.

Misinformation included in results from search engines that use AI (68%), The creation of deep fakes (68%), Job loss across industries (66%), Possibility that AI applications could learn to function independently from humans (64%), Child Access to AI (64%), the accuracy of the results in search engines that use AI transparency (63%), Bias or discrimination (63%), Impact on electoral integrity or democracy (63%), Lack of parental control (63%), AI’s encouragement of harmful behavior (63%), Bias search results (62%), Targeted advertisements in search engines that use AI (60%), Commercial advertising influence (59%), The relevancy of results (58%) and Job loss in my industry (49%).

Google Bard Vs ChatGPT Comparison

Google Bard

Bad’s training model is based on Google.

It can create conversational language responses.

The neural network architecture is based on LaMBDA.

Google Bard is more conversational.

The platform has access to more customizations.

Google Bard is claimed to have free access.

Its database is unlimited and most updated with recent dates because it is connected with Google Search’s live results.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s training model is based on OpenAI.

It can create human-like responses.

The neural network architecture is based on GPT.

ChatGPT tends to be less conversational.

The platform has limited customization access.

ChatGPT is available in free as well as paid versions.

This platform’s database is limited to information up to 2021.

Which is better ChatGPT or Google Bard?

Technology with similar options is driving us crazy every day. But each platform has its own cons and pros. If we compare ChatGPT and Google Bard both AI platforms are unique in their own way. Each of these platforms can display results to the prompts given by the users. The major difference between these two is, ChatGPT’s database is limited to 2021 whereas Google Bard is up to the most recent version and time. Although Google Bard AI is yet under development, the company has already claimed that in the coming months, there will be more features better than any other AI platform. In addition, the user can get Bard results based by installing a Chrome version. Well, since Google Bard is launched a few months ago, and ChatGPT has a limited database, it is too soon to say which platform is better. But considering the current features and future company updates it’s definitely thumbs up for Google Bard.

Conclusion

No work is now difficult, if you are a coder, just ask Google Bard to write it for you. With surprising advancements in technology, recent years are taking it forward and improving overall performance. You can even ask Google Bard or ChatGPT to create content for video, then convert the text into video and upload it on YouTube, unless and until it is entertaining you are earning money passively. Although Google Bard made a mistake during its live event, it is still under development. No technology is perfect and it comes with flaws.

FAQ . Can I use Google Bard or any other similar platform for content writing purposes? Yes, you can use these platforms for any purpose including educational, business as well as personal use. In case, you are publishing any content written by these AI platforms, you are expected to acknowledge the same to maintain the truthfulness. Where can Google Bard be accessed? You can visit www.bard.google.com to access the platform. Is Google Bard free to use? Yes. As of now, it is completely free to use because it is still under development. Moreover, there are no updates from Google about pricing policies in the future for the platform. How many languages does Bard speak? As of today, it can understand, English, Japanese, and Korean. According to the company’s update, in the future, more languages will be captured by Google Bard.

