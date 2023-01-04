Introduction

OpenAI statistics: Technology is changing drastically day by day. Who would have thought that all of us will someday work remotely and yet efficiently? It is not only corporate professionals who are getting benefited from AI (artificial intelligence) technology but also students who are able to write their essays, theories, and many other contents using AI. Isn’t that fascinating? Moreover, Alexa like AI technology is making work easier even for households.

In this OpenAI statistics, we will have an insight into the company’s products, AI features, and some general statistics based on demographics, country-wise, and website traffic to gain more knowledge.

OpenAI Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is OpenAI?

OpenAI is an AI (artificial intelligence) based research laboratory. The company performs research in artificial intelligence technology and provides various features to benefit human work. For example, on the OpenAI website, if you instruct to write an essay on Chocolate ice cream, it will automatically do it for you. It has many other features like this. The company is based in California, USA. OpenAI is co-founded by Elon Musk and 5 other persons. OpenAI has various products discussed in this statistics later.

Features of OpenAI

As an artificial intelligence OpenAI has multiple features as stated below. OpenAI can:

Create study notes after providing a topic.

Create questions for any type of interview.

Chat with humans with Chatbots.

Create any kind of recipe from the given list of ingredients.

Create an overall structure for the research topic essay.

Create ideas related to VR games and fitness.

Write meeting notes into a summary.

Write python docstring.

Turn any text into color.

Become a friend to chat with to kill boredom.

Convert JavaScript expressions into Python.

Create simple SQL queries.

Answers questions related to language models.

Create a spreadsheet for the given data.

Find and fix the bug in the code.

Create a product name.

Ad copy created through the product description.

Answers o factual data.

Explains code in simple language.

Translate the programming languages.

Convert the movie titles into emojis.

Spoken language translator.

Correct grammar in any language.

Answer to question based on existing knowledge.

What refers to AI and what examples?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an ability allotted to computers and machines to perform the work which can be done by human ability. AI has 4 types: e.g. limited memory, Theory of mind, self-aware and reactive machines. As seen above, AI can perform anything as instructed by humans. Simple examples of Artificial intelligence are Alexa from Amazon, and Google now, Siri from Apple, and Cortana from Microsoft. Artificial intelligence has become a billion-dollar industry in the past few years.

The AI industry’s revenue in the year 2020 was 296.7 billion which rose to 341.8 billion in the following year.

As of 2022, the artificial intelligence industry became a 432.8 billion dollars industry.

It is expected that in the coming year 2023, the AI industry will see a continuous rise in revenue up to $500 billion.

OpenAI Products

OpenAI Five

OpenAI Five is a computer program that can play a five-on-five video game Dota 2. It was initially launched in the year 2017. The algorithms of Dota 2 have been taken by another neural network. Open AI five in comparison with AI has been tested with a physical robotic hand to play computer vs human games such as video games; StarCraft II, AlphaGo, and Board games; Go, Deep Blue.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a chatbot based on large language models. This model is fine-tuned including reinforcement learning and supervised techniques. This model was launched in the year 2022.

GPT-3

GPT-3 is an autoregressive transformer language model which utilizes deep learning methods to create human-like text. If any prompt is given, this model can create a related text to continue the prompt. This GPT-3 model was released in the year 2020.

GPT-2

GPT-2 (Generative Pre-trained transformer 2) is an open-source AI released in 2019. This model can answer the questions, translate the text and summarize the passage, and can produce text output that can be often identical to humans.

DALL-E

DALL-E and DALL-E 2 are models based on deep learning which can generate digital images from natural language descriptions. These are called prompts. DALL-E was released in 2021. This model is based on GPT3 in a modified way.

General OpenAI Statistics

OpenAI statistics show that openai.com has 99.99% organic traffic towards the website and only 0.01% paid traffic.

In the month of November 2022, OpenAI statistics show that the website received 18.3 million of traffic whereas, in the month of October 2022 it was 21.1 million.

As of November 2022, there’s a decrease rate in website visitors by 13.28%.

In the month of September 2022, the official website received 17.2 million of traffic.

As of 2022, OpenAI statistics showed the monthly active number of users was 21.1 million.

As of 2022, the valuation of the company is $20 billion.

The OpenAI platform is accessible in 156 countries.

DALL-E has more than 30,00,000 active developers using the train algorithm model.

By States

As of today, there are many companies that are accommodating to OpenAI with their business processes. The following are the number of companies using OpenAI in the United States of America.

Texas has around 27 companies accommodating OpenAI. Similarly, Florida has 16 companies overall.

Other states have Missouri (5), Georgia (06), South Carolina (4), Illinois (22), California (167), Texas (27), Virginia (20), and New York (54).

By Industry

There are multiple types of sectors that use OpenAI in their business processes. As per the above chart, OpenAI statistics showed that the technology sector has the highest number of companies supporting the platform.

Whereas is obvious, the education sector has 209 institutions that have OpenAI.

Other sectors which a total number of companies using the OpenAI are as follows; general business services (98), manufacturing (89), Finance (44), Retail (35), Healthcare (24), various governments (18), Media and internet (17), Construction (15), various types of organizations (14), Telecommunication (13), Transportation, Entertainment and consumer services (10), Real estate, insurance, hospitality, and energy utilities and waste management (9), Wholesale (6), Law firms and legal services, cultural and agriculture (1).

By Demographic

OpenAI statistics show that there are 69.59% of male users and 30.41% of female users for openai.com

People from all age groups contribute to the total number of users.

The highest percentage of users is from the age group of 25 years to 34 years resulting in 34.60%.

86% of the users are from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

There are 17.50% of the people belong to the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

Whereas people from the age group of 45 years to 54 years contribute around 9.74%.

There are 5.74% and 3.56% of the users from the age groups of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above respectively.

By Employees

Around the globe, there are 63 companies using OpenAI whose employee count is below 10.

Companies with 10 to 49 headcounts are around 89 in total.

Companies around the world that have 50 to 199 employees are around 91 using the platform.

Similarly, companies with a head count of 200 to 499 are around 56 supporting the platform.

There is the following number of companies with respective employee counts using OpenAI. 500 to 999 (45), 1000 to 5000 (139), 5,000 to 10,000 (70), and 10,000 and above (214).

The highest number of companies using OpenAI belongs to companies with an employee count of 10,000 and above.

By Country

Over the last few months, OpenAI statistics showed that the United States of America had around 19.69% of the overall traffic. But it has shown a decrease rate of visitors by 18.23%.

India ranks second with 8.37% overall traffic with decreasing rate of 4.90%.

France has had 4.81% of the overall traffic toward openai.com over the last few months. France has also shown a decrease in the rate of website visitors by 6.81%.

On the other hand, Spain has an overall 3.91% of traffic rate with an increased rate of visitors of 2.04%.

There are 3.19% of the total visitors in the United Kingdom but the country also shows a decrease in the rate of visitors by 6.56%.

Other countries with negligible rates are around 60.04%.

By Traffic

com has 53.65% of the direct traffic.

Similarly, OpenAI statistics show that the website has 3.07% overall referral traffic.

79% of traffic belongs to search traffic.

There’s 3.09% overall social media traffic and 0.38% as well as 0.02% traffic is contributed by mail and display advertisements respectively.

By Referral Traffic

According to OpenAI statistics, YouTube has the highest rate of referral to openai.com

Similarly, as in the referral traffic, Twitter contributes 19.36% and 12.62% is contributed by Reddit.

Facebook and LinkedIn have 4.90% and 3.10% referral rates respectively.

Other social media networks have an overall referral rate of 5.70%.

Moreover, other websites also contribute to referral traffic such as programming and software developing websites (26.59%), directories and public record websites (22.19%), Emailers (7.39%), and random websites. (22.38%).

By Revenue

As per the OpenAI statistics, there are 56 companies around the world whose revenue is below $1 million.

Similarly, companies with a revenue between $1 million to $10 million are around 205 over the globe.

157 companies have revenue from $10 million to 50 million which are supporting the OpenAI platform.

Companies with $50 million to $100 million in revenue are around 62 with OpenAI accommodated platforms.

Moreover, other companies with the following revenues are supporting the OpenAI platform with their business processes $100 million to $200 million (38), $200 million to $500 million (64), $500 million to $1 billion (39) and companies with $1 billion and above (282).

It has been observed that companies that have the highest revenue rate are accommodating the OpenAI platform on a larger scale than any other companies compared with the revenue ratios.

Conclusion

After the pandemic, technology is rapidly changing connecting the world more closer.AI (artificial intelligence) technology is slowly replacing humans with their work. A few years ago, this technology was not available to everyone but as the pandemic caused more developments around the world, OpenAI-like technology became more accessible.

These kinds of technologies are finishing the work more speedily and with accuracy. The more surprising aspect of the OpenAI platform is it can help students by supporting their assignments. Today, the corporate world along with households and students is being benefited. Who knows one-day such technology can cook in the house without actual robots doing the household work?