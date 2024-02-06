Vimeo Statistics 2024 By Market Share, Users and Facts

Introduction

Vimeo Statistics: Vimeo is a platform on which we can share videos established by a group of filmmakers in 2004. Since 2004, this platform has grown to have 80 million creators. Most are film artists, animation artists, music composers, and other art-related people. Vimeo is used in all art sectors to share and promote their work. Its “artsy” nature makes it different from other platforms like YouTube.

Artists can promote their articles only on Vimeo and consider other platforms if their following audience is there. Vimeo is known primarily for creative artistry and not for casual vloggers and people who like to create tech tutorials or gamers. In this article, we will dive deep into Vimeo Statistics.

Editor’s Choice

In 2020, nearly 90 million videos were uploaded to Vimeo’s social platform.

were uploaded to Vimeo’s social platform. In 2021, Vimeo has over 230 million registered users globally.

Vimeo was a side project started for CollegeHumor.

The Vimeo application has been downloaded about 9 million times in the Google Play store alone. The release of applications has increased online video viewing by 130%.

in the Google Play store alone. The release of applications has increased online video viewing by In 2021, Vimeo’s revenue was close to $ 400 million.

Vimeo is older than YouTube.

Nearly 60 million content creators produce videos and live streams on the platform.

content creators produce videos and live streams on the platform. Patreon is Vimeo’s top referring website, with 8.34% references.

top referring website, with Other than 230 million Vimeo users, only 1.6 million are paying members.

In 2014, there were only half a million video subscribers.

video subscribers. As a video streaming platform, Vimeo was founded in 2004.

A $12 billion holding company named IAC Group owns Vimeo.

holding company named IAC Group owns Vimeo. Globally, Vimeo has 230 million overall and 90 million monthly users.

Vimeo has nearly 1.6 million subscribe rs.

rs. Vimeo is valued around $2.75 billion.

Vimeo has a good profit margin of 75%.

At the start of 2023, more than 1 .5 million subscribers used the Vimeo premium creation tool.

used the Vimeo premium creation tool. In 2022, Vimeo generated $433 million in annual income.

Vimeo connects more than 60 million video artists.

Nearly all members from 190 countries use the Vimeo application.

Vimeo users prefer Vimeo over YouTube for more valuable privacy control, monetization, and community engagement.

Vimeo Facts

Vimeo has almost 2,40,000 paying subscribers for its business Vimeo hosting plans.

Vimeo’s iOS application has a rating of 4.5 stars.

Vimeo has almost 5 million likes on Facebook.

Phone devices account for 58.05% of Vimeo’s total user visits.

Nearly 49% of Vimeo users are between 25 and 44.

Vimeo users are associated with 30% of females.

Vimeo’s Android application has been downloaded almost 10 million times.

Vimeo has nearly 432,000 followers on Twitter.

Vimeo’s on-demand revenue surpassed the $60 million mark in 2019.

Vimeo Demographic Statistics

In 2019, Vimeo had nearly 300,000 subscribers within four months, which increased its subscriber base from 900,000 to 1.2 million.

Nearly 33% of the Vimeo users are from the United States.

Even though Vimeo has 230 million users, the proportion of subscribers is deficient.

Vimeo is associated with 2 million live websites.

50% of the websites are based in the United States.

(Reference: marketsplash.com)

The United Kingdom comes next with 5.8% of Vimeo users.

After the United Kingdom, Canada had 4.3%, and France had 3.9% of Vimeo users.

32 of all subscribers fall between the age group 25-44 years.

Despite having 230 million users, not all use Vimeo regularly or monthly.

The platform also unsheathes many teenagers, constituting 13.5% of the users, and adults aged between 35 to 60 years, mainly almost 12.9% of the total.

YouTube has a remarkably lower bounce rate of 20% and a longer average session time of 21 minutes.

(Reference: marketsplash.com)

In 2023, 59% of Vimeo visitors left after viewing only one page, reflecting a high bounce rate.

Vimeo reaches almost all individuals aged 60 and above, which remains very limited, as only 6.43% of users are from the age group.

Around 70% of the Vimeo user base comes from outside the United States.

Nearly 43.73% of users identify as female viewers

As compared, Daily Motion has a similar bounce rate of 57% but a longer average session time of 4 minutes.

The countries following the US regarding Vimeo traffic are the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France.

The United States is the largest source of Vimeo’s traffic, contributing 33% of its total user base.

Vimeo Evaluation

5 November 2020 Vimeo’s services were affected by COVID-19 IAC along with Vimeo signed an investment agreement to acquire $150 million worth of equity through Thrive Capital as well as GIC at a worth of $2.75 billion.

A series of investments in 2021 adds $300 million, which boosts its value to $5.7 billion.

In two years there is a new investment the first part is $200 million with a $5.2 billion pre-money value and the second is $100 million with a $5.7 billion pre-money value.

Vimeo vs. YouTube Statistics

One remarkable benefit of using Vimeo is posting various videos without interrupting advertisements. While using YouTube, users must upgrade their membership to avoid advertisements.

YouTube users need a minimum of 10,000 views on their YouTube channel to start receiving funds, while Vimeo users can sell their video content to subscribers when they like.

Vimeo has a considerable feature set to help the creators. Various features like adding password protection to content, branding the web player, and choosing which domain can display an embedded video are available.

YouTube Analytics also brags a more granular view than Vimeo.

YouTube has a large number of users. While Vimeo has less in comparison. If Vimeo has 200 million users, then YouTube will have 2 billion.

A comparative review of both platforms shows that the video quality on Vimeo is much higher definition than YouTube.

Many users have thought of YouTube as being the first video-sharing platform. But this isn’t true; Vimeo is the earliest video-sharing platform in the market.

Vimeo Growth Statistics

At the end of debut day, the share price had increased rapidly to $52.08, a notable leap from the starting price of $45.39.

On May 25, 2021, Vimeo commenced public trading under the Nasdaq ticket VMEO.

Vimeo has been installed by about 9 million on Google Play. This has boosted the average session duration by 130%.

Vimeo’s most appropriate growth took place between December 2019 and 2020. This was the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, Vimeo’s revenue splendidly increased by 57%.

In January 2021, Vimeo had successfully raised $300 million from a two-part investment round.

Vimeo Revenue Statistics

As per a recent Vimeo survey, $90 million is its Q1 2021 revenue, Q2 2021 is around $96 million, Q3 2021 is $100 million, and Q4 2021 went up to $ 106 million.

This adds to $392 million for a single year and a 38% increase in revenue.

In the 21st century, Vimeo has a 75% profit margin.

Vimeo is valued at nearly $2.75 billion.

Vimeo has an exceptional 75% market share. Other companies in this list are Wistia (1.75% share), JW Player (1%), and Flow Player Platform (0.69%).

Vimeo’s advertisement revenue is nonexecutable.

Vimeo Usage Statistics

Each month, Vimeo has at minimum 715 million views and 240,000 users on their business plans.

The Vimeo website receives 1.51 billion people visiting it and 25% come originated from America. United States, while 50 percent come directly from Vimeo.com’s directly streamed source.

In total, 58% of the total number of site visitors, the overall amount that mobile users use Vimeo. Vimeo platform.

Vimeo was downloaded on more than 10 million Android and iOS phones using the Google Play Store. Google Play Store.

Vimeo has over 5 million fans on Facebook and 432,000 Twitter users. Its Vimeo application is scored 4.5 in the IOS app store.

Based on research conducted by Similar Web, in the United States, Vimeo subscribers represent nearly 30% of the total amount of subscribers on the platform.

The space of storage ranging from 5GB up to 20GB each month will provide the users on Vimeo with a plethora of options and provide a user-friendly storage solution. Vimeo with a scalable and user-friendly storage system that is easy to use and flexible.

Conclusion

Vimeo is a fascinating service provider, a shining example of adaptability and flexibility. The company has undergone a dramatic transformation since its inception and was able to discover the right path within this active and saturated market. The development of the application is based on the user and provides a wide range of possibilities for engagement and high-quality video content on the website making it an efficient force in online video creation and distribution.

There are several subscription options on Vimeo including Vimeo Basic, Vimeo Business, Vimeo Pro, Vimeo Pro Unlimited as well as Vimeo Premium. The article below explains how we’ve given enough insight into Vimeo Statistics.

FAQ . Does Vimeo have rules? Vimeo is strictly against the uploads of content that is directly or indirectly related to intellectual property rights, promotes hate speech, contains explicit violence or pornography, or harasses or gives wrong information about any individual. Does Vimeo have a daily limit? Vimeo's basic limit is 500MB per week, and it is limited to 10 uploads every 24 hours. Does Vimeo charge monthly? Vimeo Starter, Standard, and Advanced plans are available every month or every year subscription, respectively. Users may switch to another monthly plan or upgrade to an annual plan. Where is Vimeo data stored? Vimeo stores data in Google Cloud locations, including us-east1, us-central1, us-west, and us-east4. The storage data bank is currently in the United States. What is Vimeo best for? Vimeo mainly supports both the creators and the businesses, from small-scale businesses to large-scale firms to an enterprise level. Is VIMEO monetized? With Vimeo OTT's existing and growing library of content, users may want to consider an SVOD-based streaming monetization strategy with Vimeo OTT. The Creators on Vimeo OTT can earn a steady source of revenue through on-demand videos and live streaming. Is Vimeo Basic free? The Basic subscription is a non-paid plan; as long as you follow our guidelines and log in occasionally, your account remains intact.

