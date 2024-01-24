AI in Cybersecurity Statistics and Facts

Introduction

AI Use in Cybersecurity Statistics: With the progress in technology and development in the market, the threat of cybercrime and cyberattack has increased by hackers. 847,376 complaints of internet-related crimes and financial loss supreme exceeded 6.9 billion dollars in the consecutive year.

Various Cybercrime attacks like scams, data theft, and phishing were increasing which had put various organizations into trouble. Thus, to strive against such threats, companies are hiring qualified cybersecurity teams that also include Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect crimes and resolve them using AI. In this report, we will study in detail AI use in Cybersecurity Statistics.

Editor’s Choice

Past few months a 280% increase has been seen in cyber-attacks in the banking sector that can be managed by using AI.

The market for AI in cybersecurity is predicted to increase by $8.3 billion in the next 5 years.

Almost 61% of the organizations give a response that they are unable to breach attempts without the help of AI.

In recent years more than half of the cybercrimes committed have leveraged AI and machine learning.

AI in cybersecurity is expected to reach $38.2 billion over the period.

Up to 75% of the security awareness professionals might start to employ AI-based solutions in the routine.

In the current scenario, 63% of breaches can be identified in less time when AI is applied to cybersecurity.

can be identified in less time when AI is applied to cybersecurity. Nearly, 69% of companies believe that they can’t respond to cybercrime without AI.

believe that they can’t respond to cybercrime without AI. AI in cybersecurity is forecasted to reach a CAGR OF 23.6%.

Representing a shift in the stake of cyber warfare, cybercriminals free up to 60% of their time.

#1. Worldwide, AI in cybersecurity is forecasted to reach a CAGR OF 23.6% by 2025.

As the growth is forecasted the impact of AI use in Cyber Security Statistics presents a fascinating description. Globally the use of AI in cybersecurity is predicted to peak at a 23.6% CAGR. It seems as if it is a reflection of the worldwide trend that shows an increase in reliance on AI to solve difficult cybersecurity issues.

#2. Almost half of the cyberattacks that have been committed in recent years have manipulated AI and machine learning.

The statistics are a reminder that AI use in Cyber Security Statistics is a powerful tool in restricting breaches and AI can also be armed to drive the potential of cyberattacks to unparalleled levels. This dual-edged impact shows us that the playing field in the transformation continues. It makes the readers scrutinize the need for accelerated innovation.

#3. There is an observed 280% increase in cyber-attack traffic over the last few months that can be managed by AI.

Search in the heart of the charmed statistics reveals a motionless narrative for the blog post about AI in cybersecurity. This sheds light on an increase in the vulnerability of the banking sector to cyberattacks. A 280% increase in cybercrimes is alarming. The numbers are not only digits but a more sophisticated security measure. These statistics not only reinforce an acute issue facing the banking sector but also powerfully advocate for the critical role of AI in cyber security.

#4. Up to 75% of security awareness professionals might start to employ AI-based solutions by 2023.

As we root about artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity domain it can be observed that by 2023 AI-based solutions can be an integral part of the toolkit for as many as 75% of security awareness professionals.

#5. Data breaches cost $4.35 million worldwide in 2022.

#6. 40% of the large organizations that employ more than 500 staff have an in-house AI-driven cybersecurity system.

As the Statistics show 40% of the large businesses employing more than 500 staff have an in-house AI-driven cybersecurity system that aids in unwrapping the facet of AI use in cybersecurity.

#7. Organizations that have implemented AI in their cybersecurity measures save $ 3.05 million in 2022.

Cybersecurity companies in their report state that the cost of cybercrime will reach $8 trillion in this year. And competitively will cross $10 trillion by 2023.

#8. IBM and Ponemon Institute in their report “Cost of a Data Breach 2022” revealed that security teams take 277 days on average to figure out data breaches in the companies.

#9. A cybersecurity venture study revealed that almost $10 billion will be spent globally on cybersecurity training.

#10. The AI in the cybersecurity market will reach $101.8 billion.

The rise of AI use in the Cyber Security Statistics empire reveals a titanic leap. Gapping the monetary transfiguration, $101.8 billion is the estimated market cap by 2027, a mere six years ahead. This massive estimate abbreviates the augmented potential of AI’s suffuse into cybersecurity, reflecting its escalating necessity in fortifying our digital landscapes.

#11. There is almost 72% annual growth in AI-powered cybersecurity startups.

With a sturdy 72% annual growth, AI cybersecurity startups are becoming the pioneers of tech innovations. This shows an astonishing surge in the demand for AI-oriented cybersecurity appliances, stemming from both, a squirt I cybercrime and an intense trust in AI’s ability to impede these threats.

AI Within Cybersecurity

The processes and products of Cybersecurity have been changed through Artificial Intelligence.

In 2030, the global marketplace for cybersecurity based on AI is expected to be $133.8 billion which is an increase from $14.9 billion in 2021.

In 2023, more than half will be 48%. IT decision-makers plan to spend money on AI-driven cybersecurity, and in the coming two years 82% of IT decision-makers.

A mere 7% of executives do not think about the possibility of using AI to protect themselves. A minimum of 64% of the executives have adopted AI for security, while 29% are looking into the implementation.

In 2020, by 59%, and in 2022, 70%. the application in the field of automation, security, and artificial intelligence rose by almost one-fifth within two years.

Institutions with fully-positioned security automation and robotics reduced from 35% in 2021 to just 31% between 2021 and 2022. They also decreased by 10%, between 21% and 31% in the period between 2021 and 2020.

The proportion of businesses without security AI and automation has decreased from 35 percent in 2021 to 30% by 2022. It has also decreased from 41 percent in 2020, which is a decrease of 11%.

Captains involved in security AI adoption said that they have increased their returns in security capital (ROSI) by at least 40% by 2021.

In 2021, the most successful AI users claimed that AI together with automation has assisted them in reducing their cybersecurity costs by 15 percent.

Network Security (75%), Data Security (71%) along Endpoint Security (68%) are the top three applications for AI in cybersecurity.

Over two years, more than 20 percent of the top executives at the institution declared they believed that Artificial Intelligence and machine learning (20 percent) will have the most impact on their cyber risk strategies.

AI can result in greater efficiency in cybersecurity inspection at institutions, according to 69% of executives.

AI is required to effectively combat cyber attacks as evidenced by 69 percent of cybersecurity professionals.

According to the study, 61% of institutions said that they wouldn’t be able to recognize important dangers without AI.

According to the study, 61% of institutions said that they wouldn't be able to recognize important dangers without AI. In our current environment, more than 51% of executives make extensive use of AI for cyber threat detection. 34% of them make use of it heavily in projection and 18% as an immediate response.

The % of AI users who are imposing AI to help with security and prevention is anticipated to increase by around. 40%. In three consecutive months, a similar rate of growth is anticipated across detection and response.

AI as a Cyber Threat

In 2024, around 51 percent of IT professionals believe that cyberattacks that succeed can be attributed to ChatGPT in 2024.

According to 53 percent of IT professionals, the biggest issue for ChatGPT is its ability to assist hackers with creating more convincing and legally sound messages for phishing.

Based on the findings of 71 percent of IT professionals, ChatGPT may already be used by nations to target other countries via hacking and phishing efforts.

About 43% of cybersecurity experts reported an increase in the number of attacks that use machines.

Experts believe that within five years, attackers will develop AI that can determine susceptibility, design and execute attack campaigns, and employ stealth tactics to evade defenses.

The Role of AI in Cybersecurity

The use of AI usage for Cyber Security Statistics helps to lessen the impact of cybercrime and other nastiness activities and boosts the effectiveness of cybersecurity activities.

About two-thirds of managers who manage IT cybersecurity, information security along IT operations believe AI will aid in identifying the threat of criminals.

Due to the “arms competition” between cybersecurity experts and cyber criminals, cybercriminals improve their cyber-attack strategies using AI.

Sixty-nine percent of companies believe that combating cybercrimes requires intervention by AI.

Companies and organizations need to work with cybersecurity experts who have worked in conjunction with AI systems, to make sure that they are responsible and effective in their application of AI. AI to protect themselves.

Four out of five executives think that AI-assisted them in responding quickly to data breaches.

Organizations and businesses must keep up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity.

Organizations and businesses must keep up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity. The application in the use of AI in cybersecurity has reduced the cost of detection of threats by 12%, as per the suggestions of executives.

60% of companies have experienced better performance of cybersecurity analysts as a result of the use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

Future of Cybersecurity and AI

The most significant figure reported in the past decade, the landscape of software is a soaring source of new security vulnerabilities that will surpass 22,000 by 2022. The prospect of keeping up with ever-changing security threats engulfs cybersecurity experts. The rise of cybersecurity systems based on machine learning provides a possibility.

Tech giants such as Google, IBM, and as well Microsoft rank at the top. they are the primary engine behind modern AI technology for threat detection and mitigation.

Project Zero by Google Project Zero is intended to invest $10 billion over the next five years to increase cybersecurity.

Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Market Size

Globally, the artificial intelligence (AI) in the cybersecurity market was estimated to be around USD 17.4 billion as of 2022. it is predicted to be around $102.78 billion by 2032. It is expected to grow at an annual rate of 19.43 percent from 2023 to 2032.

AI usage for Cyber Security Statistics has been predicted to increase in the coming years due to the growth of 5G technology as well as the increasing need for cloud-based security services in medium and small businesses.

Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity has recently gained much attention to protect information. As a result, it is expected that users will use AI within cybersecurity, to deal with security issues and identify new attacks which can happen at any moment.

The Key Market Player

NVIDIA Corporation – NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) reports record earnings and revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Record revenue for Q3 FY24 of $18.12 billion, a 20% increase over the previous year and an increase of 34% over the prior quarter. GAAP earnings per diluted share jumped to $3.71 and was a major increase over $0.27 for Q3 FY23.

Intel Corporation – Intel revenues for the twelve months that ended the 30th of September, 2023 was $52.864B which is a 23.98 percent decline from year to year. The annual revenue of Intel in 2022 was $63.054B that's which is a 20.21 percent decrease over 2021. The annual revenue of Intel for 2021 was $79.024B which is an increase of 1.49 percentage increase over 2020.

Xilinx Inc. – Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), a leader in the field of adaptive computing, today announced record-breaking revenues of $1,011 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2013 an increase of 8 percent from the prior quarter. GAAP Net income during the third quarter of fiscal 2013 was $300 million, which is $1.19 per dilutive share.

Intel revenues for the twelve months that ended the 30th of September, 2023 was $52.864B which is a 23.98 percent decline from year to year. The annual revenue of Intel in 2022 was $63.054B that’s which is a 20.21 percent decrease over 2021. The annual revenue of Intel for 2021 was $79.024B which is an increase of 1.49 percentage increase over 2020. Xilinx Inc. – Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), a leader in the field of adaptive computing, today announced record-breaking revenues of $1,011 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2013 an increase of 8 percent from the prior quarter. GAAP Net income during the third quarter of fiscal 2013 was $300 million, which is $1.19 per dilutive share.

"Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. announced its revenue for 2022-23 at 998,924 crore. This is an increase of 16 percent over the previous financial year. "The company also reported an operating profit of Rs 3,452 crore in the same period. This is down 10 percent from the previous year's financial period," Tofler said.

Micron Technology Inc – Micron Technology's 2023 annual revenue was $15.54B which is a 49.48 percent decrease from 2022. Micron Technology's annual revenues in 2022 was $30.758B which is an 11.02 percent increase over 2021. Micron Technology's revenue in 2021 was $27.705B which is an increase of 29.25 percentage increase over 2020.

“Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. announced its revenue for 2022-23 at 998,924 crore. This is an increase of 16 percent over the previous financial year. “The company also reported an operating profit of Rs 3,452 crore in the same period. This is down 10 percent from the previous year’s financial period,” Tofler said. Micron Technology Inc – Micron Technology’s 2023 annual revenue was $15.54B which is a 49.48 percent decrease from 2022. Micron Technology’s annual revenues in 2022 was $30.758B which is an 11.02 percent increase over 2021. Micron Technology’s revenue in 2021 was $27.705B which is an increase of 29.25 percentage increase over 2020.

Amazon Web Services Inc. According to the most recent financial reports, the total revenue of the company (TTM) amounts to $554.02 B. In 2022, the company generated an income of $513.98 B, an increase from 2021's revenue which was $469.82 B. The term "revenue" refers to the sum of money generated by a business through the sale of products or services.

IBM Corporation – IBM's gross profits for the twelve months that ended Sept. 30, 2023, was $33.666B which is an increase of 3.42 percent increase over the previous year. IBM's annual profits for the year 2022 were $32.688B that's which is a 3.82 percent increase over 2021. IBM's annual profits for 2021 were $31.485B that's an increase of 2.01 percent increase over 2020.

Amazon Web Services Inc. According to the most recent financial reports, the total revenue of the company (TTM) amounts to $554.02 B. In 2022, the company generated an income of $513.98 B, an increase from 2021’s revenue which was $469.82 B. The term “revenue” refers to the sum of money generated by a business through the sale of products or services. IBM Corporation – IBM’s gross profits for the twelve months that ended Sept. 30, 2023, was $33.666B which is an increase of 3.42 percent increase over the previous year. IBM’s annual profits for the year 2022 were $32.688B that’s which is a 3.82 percent increase over 2021. IBM’s annual profits for 2021 were $31.485B that’s an increase of 2.01 percent increase over 2020.

Conclusion

AI usage for Cyber Security Statistics evolved from a suppositive idea to an actual resource that is bringing about an exciting time for cybersecurity, confirmed by the data mentioned in this report. By speeding up the detection of threats as well as enhancing data analysis and automating the response to incidents, AI has the potential to transform the cybersecurity landscape. However, the ever-growing sophistication of cyber-attacks requires constant advancements on the part of AI technology.

According to the study, the future of our society will be defined by the mutualization between cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, highlighting the need for ongoing dialog, research, and education in these two fields. Making a safer digital world isn’t just about evaluating the current capabilities. It’s about anticipatory thinking and innovative thinking built on FAQ-creating figures.

FAQ . How effective is AI in cybersecurity? AI can motorize unvarying security tasks, freeing valuable resources to focus on other business sectors. It can also process vast amounts of data quickly and accurate risks faster than any human mind. What is the future of AI in cybersecurity? The cathartic impact of AI in cyber security cannot be exaggerated. From peculiarity detection to threat hunting and automation, AI promises to revolutionize how organizations approach cyber security. Can AI predict cyber-attacks? While AI cannot predict specific cyber crimes in certain, AI can find out trends and indicators that may signal future cyber threats. This allows the companies to take preventive measures. How AI is used in cybercrimes? AI is very effective in preventing cybercrimes. Especially in stopping spam and phishing. Can AI remove human intelligence? Ultimately, AI is not a replacement for human intelligence, it’s a tool that can help us achieve our goals, but we need to ensure that we use it responsibly. Humans bring a wide range of experiences, creativity, and intuition to the decision-making process that AI cannot replicate. Can AI solve crimes? AI can improve a Real-Time Intelligence center’s ability to break down barriers, make sense of data, and solve crimes faster to keep communities safe. An investigation that may have taken place takes weeks or months and can be wrapped up in days. Who is the father of AI? John McCarthy is considered the father of Artificial Intelligence.

