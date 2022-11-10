Alipay Statistics 2022 – Market Share, Facts and Marketing Trends

Introduction

Alipay Statistics: Alipay is a third-party online payment application platform that allows payment to online websites. The headquarters are currently based in Shanghai, China. The native name for Alipay stands for 支付宝. It was founded by Jack Ma, in the year 2004 by Alibaba group. Alipay is one of the biggest players in the market before WeChat pay and PayPal. All of which share the same functions. In this Alipay Statistics, we will have a look at Alipay’s features, its statistics, its market share compared to other payment applications along with a list of countries where this App is being used, and a comparison between Alipay and WeChat pay. We already added statistics on Amazon Pay, PayPal and Stripe, which might help you.

Key Alipay Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Surprisingly, but yet as usual the United States of America ranks on top for having a core audience of around 2.2 million resulting in 21.09% of the total audience.

resulting in of the total audience. Alipay is a leading payment platform in China

In the month of September 2022, Alipay.com received around 10 million visits from around the world

visits from around the world Alipay has around 54% of the market share in China whereas WeChat pay has 42% and UnionPay has only 4% of the market share.

of the market share in China whereas WeChat pay has and UnionPay has only 4% of the market share. Alipay website has around 190.3 million backlinks which show an increase of 6.7%

backlinks which show an increase of China has around 900 million Alipay users

Alipay users The United States of America and Taiwan have a total of 15,552 and 5,150 websites having Alipay as a payment option

having Alipay as a payment option According to the Alipay statistics the platform is used by 45% of adults on daily basis and 41% use it once a week.

of adults on daily basis and use it once a week. The total number of merchants which supports payments by Alipay is around 80 million

In the month of September 2022, Alipay.com received around 10 million visits from around the world.

What is Alipay?

Alipay allows online payment to multiple websites available over the internet. Alipay originated in China. According to Alipay statistics, it has been ranked number one in the list of top mobile payment applications in China. Alipay is also associated with Mastercard and Visa services along with over 65 financial institutions. Alipay is compatible with iOS and Android mobile operating systems as well as runs better on desktop websites.

Features of Alipay

Alipay has been a strong player in the Chinese market for a lot of months. As the records say, because of Alipay digitalization took place in the markets of China. As we all know, the pandemic is a second reason to boost digital activities. Nowadays, we don’t have to carry any cash, we can simply pay in any shop using Alipay. Following are some features of Alipay.

Daily usual transfers to grocery shops, malls, or online shopping or money transfer to friends or relatives

Alipay accounts let you rent bicycles in an instant without paying any deposit amount.

The most popular food delivery app in the Chinese market is available on Alipay with better discounts.

The Alipay platform also lets users pay electricity bills, phone bills, and many other recurring bills

Airplane tickets or railway tickets can also be booked using Alipay’s account

Moreover, one of the best features is that international tourists who are staying on the border of China for 90 days, can also use this Alipay account for day-to-day transactions. But for them, theirs is an account top-up limit where they can’t add more than 2000 yuan.

General Alipay Statistics

To date, Alipay has around 1.3 billion users around the world.

Alipay ranks first on the list of leading mobile payments platform for the year 2022.

Alipay is being used by male and female users equally.

There are a total of 94,261 websites that support Alipay as an online payment platform.

Alipay is a leading payment platform in China.

The total number of active Alipay mobile users is 711 million.

Total users residing out of China but using this platform are around 300 million.

Daily Alipay users account for 320 million.

China has around 900 million Alipay users

The total number of merchants which supports payments by Alipay is around 80 million.

Service providers supported by Alipay are around 40 million.

Institutions with financial sectors which have partnerships with Alipay are 200.

Till today, Alipay accepts around 27 currencies.

The above chart explains the total number of Alipay versions downloaded by people around the world.

Version 0.1.0 marked in blue has the highest number of downloads

As per the above chart, the total number of mobile downloads where more in the month of November 2021 as the number reduced slowly ranging between 10 to 15 in the succeeding years

Alipay has around 54% of the market share in China whereas WeChat pay has 42% and UnionPay has only 4% of the market share.

WeChat Pay is Alipay’s topmost competitor in the Chinese market

In the month of September 2022, Alipay.com received around 10 million visits from around the world.

According to Alipay Statistics, it has 61,167 unique domains

The global rank for the website is 16,190

An average visit session for the website lasts for at least 04:18 minutes

The bounce rate for the website has been observed at 47.88%

In the months of August 2022 and July 2022 total number of visits to Alipay.com were 19 million and 10.1 million respectively

Average site visits on Alipay from the last 6 months observed included 46.4% of desktop visits and 53.6% were from mobile visits

The organic traffic towards their official website is 260.9k. Which has been reduced by -5% compared to last month

Alipay website has around 190.3 million backlinks which show an increase of 6.7%

The above comparison explains the traffic towards the Alipay.com website according to the country

Surprisingly, but yet as usual the United States of America ranks on top for having a core audience of around 2.2 million resulting in 21.09% of the total audience.

Out of which 26.51% of the users use desktop and 73.49% of the users use Alipay’s mobile app

Second and third place is taken by Hong Kong and the Netherlands with a minor difference of 2.1 million and 1.8 million total users respectively

Out of which Honking has around 76.29% desktop users and 23.71% mobile users

The Netherlands has a total number of mobile users of around 98.46% and 1.54% of desktop users

China and Taiwan have 30.01% and 13.28% of mobile application users whereas, 69.99% whereas 86.72% are desktop users. The total number of accounts from these countries is 6.01% and 5.1% which results in 631.6K and 535.1k respectively.

As per the Alipay statistics, top users of the platform use it for means of Information technology and services resulting in 17%.

After which retail business has a share of 16% of the online payment platform

Computer software and internet services have their shares by 14% and 13% respectively.

Whereas the manufacturing sector, transportation, and financial services sectors have recorded their shares in using Alipay at 12%, 8%, and 7% each.

On the other hand, Automotive industries, electrical and electronic manufacturing companies have 6% and 5% of their share respective to each sector

The apparel and fashion industry also has 5% usage as per Alipay statistics

Country Website China 27,425 United States 15,552 Taiwan 5,150 Hong Kong 4,154 Japan 3,161 United Kingdom 2,510 Canada 2,271 Germany 1,789 South Korea 1,672 Australia 1,615 Rest of the World 20,103

(Source: Similartech.com)

The list of countries that support Alipay websites is led by China as it has around 27,425 websites.

On the other hand, the United States of America and Taiwan have a total of 15,552 and 5,150 websites having Alipay as a payment option.

The list is followed by Hongkong with 4,154 websites and Japan with 3,161 websites.

Further ranked, the United Kingdom and Canada with 2,510 and 2,271 websites supporting Alipay respectively.

Germany and South Korea have minor differences with 1,789 and 1,672 websites for each country.

Australia accounts for 1,615 Alipay-supported websites on the overall internet.

Other countries not mentioned about but are part of the group with a minor number of websites supporting the Alipay payment platform are around 20,103.

Since the applications are compatible with Android and iOS, the most popular applications which were downloaded in the last 30 days supporting Alipay are Nike, Agoda, Mi Fitness, WearFit, and Zepp Life.

Whereas, at the same time period popular applications downloaded on Android apps supporting Alipay are Booking.com, Galaxy Attack, Amazon Shopping App, and Huawei Mobile service.

According to the Alipay statistics the platform is used by 45% of adults on daily basis and 41% use it once a week.

There’s a limit to transfer top up the amount into the Alipay account.

WeChat and Alipay take around 90% of the Chinese mobile payments market.

Alipay VS WeChat Pay

WeChat is mainly used for social networking purposes. It has millions of active users from all over the world. It is useful for free messaging, chatting, and video calling. Following are some differences between Alipay and WeChat.

Alipay

It has around 54.5% of the total market share in the mobile payment market.

Moreover, the rate of market penetration is 62.6%.

It supports a total of 27 currencies.

Compatible with all kinds of devices.

With the use of Alipay, In-store and online payment, payment for food delivery, bill payment, and train or plane tickets booking can be done.

Alipay allows international tourists to use it during their stay in China.

The biggest benefit is Alipay is owned by Alibaba.

Easy money transfer.

Alipay has more focus on e-commerce and its business.

WeChat Pay

WeChat is used for social networking services as well as, payment service.

WeChat is newer in the market than Alipay.

A total share of the market is 39.5%.

WeChat supports only 13 currencies.

It is also compatible with multiple operating systems.

Just like Alipay, Wechat pay can be also used for booking train or plane tickets, paying for food delivery, in-store and online store shopping, and mainly money transfers.

Characteristic Alipay WeChat Pay 2025 1,275 1,065 2024 1,265 1,055 2023 1,250 1,045 2022 1,240 1,035 2021 1,230 1,020

(Source: Statista)

The above chart explains the number of users every year from 2021 to the forecast years till 2025.

In the year 2021, the users for Alipay and WeChat pay were 1,230 million and 1,020 respectively

The current year data of 2022 states that the total numbers of users for each app have a minor increase with 1,240 and 1,035.

On other hand, 2023 year has also the same effect with 1,250 and 1,045 million users respectively.

In the year 2024 and 2025, the users are expected to reach 1,265 and 1,275 for Alipay and 1,055 and 1,065 for WeChat.

The above comparison states that users are giving more preference to Alipay than WeChat.

Which One Is Better?

There is n number of social media applications available on the internet. To be honest, having multiple features in an application whose main function is something else loses the main function. WeChat originally came into the market as a social media networking service to allow each and every person in every corner of the world to meet each other. But as digitalization stepped into the technology, each and other app started to turn their focus onto marketing trending functions. WeChat Pay is a good and tough competitor for Alipay but doesn’t have many similar functions as Alipay.

On the other hand, with the use of Alipay people can shop online and in offline stores, transfer money, and even international tourists can use this app till they are in China. Therefore, Alipay is better than WeChat Pay.

Conclusion

Alipay is the most famous online payment application in China as well as in other countries. Alipay introduced digitization in countries like China. There are many other similar applications around the world, has a lot of users use a combination of such apps. Digitalization is changing the face of every country and allowing everyone to run free without carrying any cash. Alipay-like applications are extremely useful while shopping online. Other than this, people who visit China can also use Alipay for 90 days of their stay period. Alipay is safe to use, and many websites are adopting Alipay’s database to opt for online payment.

FAQ . Can I pay with Alipay without having an account in Chinese bank? You can only use it up to 3 months on international tourist basis. A minimum 100 yuan and maximum 2000 yuan can be added topped as a balance. Although, there’s Is Alipay safe to use? Yes. Alipay is safe to use, and it is leading online payment application in many of the nations What is Alipay? Alipay is a Chinese online payment platform, which allows you to pay money without carrying any cash in online as well as offline mode. Why is Alipay famous? Alipay is famous because it brought the digitization in China.