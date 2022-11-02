85+ Stripe Statistics – Growth, Revenue and Market Share

Introduction

Stripe Statistics: Online shopping, online education, and online subscription all of these have made payments to turn online. Almost everyone in the world today used online payment to pay their merchants/ businesses. Stripe is one of the most used digital payment intermediaries which helps businesses to receive payments from customers. These kinds of flexible methods are helping businesses grow on an international level. In this stripe statistics, we will have a look at the strip’s features and products, with their benefits. Stripe statistics will also have insight into general numbers along with a comparison between Stripe and Google Pay.

Key Stripe Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Meaning of Stripe

Stripe is an American Irish-based financial service and software as a service (SaaS) provider. It is based in California. The purpose of the company is to provide payment options for e-commerce websites. The payment system is based on application programming interfaces (APIs).

Feature of Stripe

As mentioned, Stripe is a widely used payment platform for almost every kind of business website. It is the most convenient method to transfer or pay money online. Following are some features of Stripe.

24/7 customer support including phone, chat, and email

Easy processes to set up a Stripe account

Multicurrency payment platform

Various kinds of payment methods

Transparent processing

Low level of fraud in online payments

Easy to transfer money

Products of Stripe

Stripe is not only an online payment platform but is also an expert in other businesses with much better revenues. Following are services/ products offered by the company.

Direct payment includes the following business operations: invoicing, billing, online payments, and terminal. These operations are based on one-off invoicing, recurring and subscription payments, and omnichannel payments

includes the following business operations: invoicing, billing, online payments, and terminal. These operations are based on one-off invoicing, recurring and subscription payments, and omnichannel payments Business operations : Radar, Sigma, Atlas, Identity, Data pipeline, Tax, revenue recognition specialized for fraud and risk management, custom reports, startup incorporation, identity verification, syncing of data warehouse, removing carbon from growing businesses, accounting information, and automatic tax calculation.

: Radar, Sigma, Atlas, Identity, Data pipeline, Tax, revenue recognition specialized for fraud and risk management, custom reports, startup incorporation, identity verification, syncing of data warehouse, removing carbon from growing businesses, accounting information, and automatic tax calculation. Financial services and multiparty payments based on the card, creation, banking as a service, payments for platforms and marketplaces, and business financing.

General Stripe Statistics

Stripe company offers a salary of $1,40,451 on an average.

Today, there are more than 2,00,000 employees in the 14 offices of the Stripe company.

The employee count has shown a growth rate of 166%.

The United States stands on top for e-commerce websites using the stripe payment option.



(Source: earthweb.com)

The above chart shows that the United States of America has around 2,50,957 websites supporting Stripe whereas the United Kingdom, Canada, and France have 56.421, 31.697, and 31.249 websites accordingly.

Other countries such as Japan, Germany, Australia, Italy, India, and Spain are also majorly taking part in the list of most supported stripe by websites.

Stripe supports around 32 methods by which payments can be done. It includes direct bank transfers, wallets, cards, bank redirects, pay later, and cash voucher options. The below chart shows various accepted ways of payments in the subcategories.



(Source: kinsta.com)

The stripe earns by charging 2.9% plus 25 cents for every transaction.

In the year 2021, Stripe invested in around 14 companies resulting in the funding of $1.1 billion.

Around the globe, more than 20,000 companies are using a stripe payment option.

According to Stripe Statistics, only 5.5% of stripe capital users went to get some help from other financial institutions.

According to the data from 2021, the valuation of Stripe company has reached $95.6 billion.

For each $100 billion transaction, stripe earns around $2.9 billion.

There are around 3.1 million websites around the world, which are using the stripe payment option.

Around the globe, stripe has 2 million customers.

Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Instacart, and Slack are some of the mentionable Stripe eCommerce customers.

Merchants of stripe accept various currency payments from around 135 types.

In the United States of America, around 90% of adults have made purchases from e-commerce websites.

The platform receives around 13,000 payment requests per second resulting in more than 250 million requests every day.

Stripe Atlas is available in 140 nations.

Stripe company provides an option for unique and custom pricing.

Stripe’s developers are its users only. This means users who think are being spammed during the payments, they can create different conditions. For example, blocking access to the card when the billing address is not similar to the country card.

Stripe founders developed the app by spending $10 every day.

Stripe’s platform is always identified as a developer.

Other famous companies which have Stripe on their systems are HubSpot, Under Armour, Target, DocuSign.

In the year 2021, Stripe’s payment processes crossed more than $640 billion.

The name Stripe is derived from Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Enhance.

A fun fact about Stripe company is employees can read everyone’s email. That means any mail sent to one employee can be read by another employee.

Stripe is not only associated with companies but also with the government to process multiple currency payments.

Businesses prefer Stripe because it has an easy setup.

Stipes uses machine learning to protect customers from fraudulent activities.

It is almost not possible to avoid Stripe as it is associated with millions of websites and we as online shoppers use most of them.

According to Stripe Statistics, around 87.55% of the customers are from e-commerce websites.

Whereas 4.93% are from computers electronics and technology, websites containing games allot to 2.78%.

There are also customers from science and education backgrounds along with arts and entertainment resulting in 2.46% and 2.28% respectively.

Stripe has ranked first in the Top of 10K websites, Top of 100K websites, and top of 1M websites adding to the entire web.



(Source: Similartech)

The above chart explains that google pay has only 2.94% and 1.71% of share in the top 10K websites and top 100K websites respectively.

Whereas Stripe has a 5.85% and 5.851% share respectively.

Stripe is currently used in more than 20 categories of online available businesses.

Elon Musk has also invested in the Stripe platform.

Stripe has invite-only services in 5 countries.

According to Stripe Statistics, its global market share is about 15.49%.

The world’s famous porn website also ranks second for widely using stripe services for online payments.

Stripe earned around $10 million only from its startup incorporation business.

The company has more than 40 businesses.

The project for carbon removal is expected to receive around $2.75 million unlacing 2k plus stripe climate users in around 37 countries.

The platform has experienced an annual growth rate of 104% compared to the last few years.

Stripe has a total of 39 investors and owns 48 patents.

Stripe VS Google pay

In a world of digitalization, there are many companies around the world playing the part in online payment services. Along with Stripe google pay is also the second most used online payment application in corners of the world.

Stripe

As per the Stripe statistics, it has been proved that Stripe ranks as the first number for the most used online payment application. Stripe has been proven to be the safest platform in terms of payments as there are almost no fraud cases recorded. Following mentioned is a comparison between Google pay and Stripe.

Easy use and easy to install

Requires setup charges

Has ranked number one in the list of a widely used online payment application

The platform has received 4.68 stars

Some of the similar features to google pay are it is also value for money and easy to use and the company also provides 24/7 customer service

Unlimited online transfers

The world’s safest platform to transfer money online

Transfers can be made from anywhere to any corner of the world

The platform is also compatible with iOS as well as android

Google pay

Google ranks second in the list of a widely used online payment application

It has received around 4.59 stars from

It is easy to use as well as value for money

Surprisingly google pay provides customer support

Google pay doesn’t need to open any new account, it can be accessed with a Gmail account and is free to use

Google Pay is compatible with android as well as iOS operating systems

Google pay has daily online payment limits

Self-transfers are possible



(Source: Similartech)

The above comparison shows that blue stands for Stripe and grey stand for Google pay.

Stripe is used by 50,006 websites of computer electronics and technology, whereas the number for google pay is only 7,612 websites.

Whereas around 28,200 websites for games use stripe and 3,143 websites are based on google pay

On the other hand, in terms of science and education websites, the number for stripe is 24,918, and only 1,335 for google pay

In the category of Arts and entertainment and lifestyle, Stripes has around 23,125 websites, and google lands on 2,885 websites. On the other hand, Stripe is loaded with 22,775 websites around the world, and google pay has 16,890 websites in its database.

Who is Better?

Considering Stripe’s functionality and the option of unlimited online transfers anywhere make it better than google pay. Moreover, people are strongly believing in no fraud in online money transfers where Strips’ statistics state that it uses machine learning technique to identify such problems and blocks it from the users. To keep the data of saved cards safe with the merchant, Stripe offers an option to block the access where card’s home address doesn’t match the country.

On the other hand, google pay is useful for local transfers. There’s no possibility of international transfer using google pay. Google pay has boundary-wise access to payment services.

To decide the winner, even though Stripe charges some nominal amount to set up the accounts, it also offers maximum security by avoiding fraud cases. Many websites accept payments completed through stripe’s platform. Moreover, transfers made through international boundaries are the most convenient thing during the payment process. Therefore, Stripe is better than google pay.

Conclusion

Technological developments are changing the markets with digitalization. Today, online shopping and online payments are increasing continuously. Every second someone in another country purchases something online. Platforms such as Stripe are very useful to transfer the money from user’s end. Using such Stripe-like payment options we can book a movie ticket, enroll for any online educational course, order food online, and last but not the least, do online shopping. Stripe is one of the best and most widely used online payment platforms. Stripe’s platform is safe and hardly any fraud activities occur. Therefore, Stripe is always everyone’s number of choices.

FAQ . Is Stripe easy to setup? Yes. Stripe is easy to set up for accepting payments online. What is Stripe? Stripe is an online payment platform which offers payments to local and international boundaries with an option of multiple currencies. Is Stripe safe to use? Of course! Stripe is the safest online payment platform as it uses machine leaning technology to protect the customers from fraudulent activities Who can use stripe? Anyone having an online business can use Stripe to receive payments