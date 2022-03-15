WeChat Statistics And Data Analysis To Increase Its Growth In 2022

WeChat has been launched in 2011 as Weixin by the parent company Tencent. It has become an instant hit in China due to its multiple features other than simple messaging. It comes along with a feature set that has modules for mobile payment and social media as well. The number of WeChat users is increasing at a faster pace since its launch. Despite several attempts to ban the app, especially by the former US President Donald Trump, the latest WeChat statistics and data analysis highlight its growth over the years.

Crucial WeChat Statistics And Trends:

As of the first quarter of 2021, WeChat has recorded more than 1.24 billion monthly active users (MAU).

It has a three-pronged linked ecosystem for its users WeChat , (The messaging app), WeChat Pay (the Fintech Service), and the Weixin/WeChat Mini Programs.

, (The messaging app), (the Fintech Service), and the WeChat Pay is quite popular in China for daily transactions and it is recognized in 60 markets across the globe and supports 17 currencies.

Nearly 1 billion registered users of WeChat are from China.

It is the fifth most popular social media network in the world.

900 million users access WeChat Pay as per 2021 statistics.

Nearly 410 million audio and video calls are exchanged via WeChat each day.

WeChat users exchange around 205 million video messages per day.

WeChat happens to be the number one hub in the social media ecosystem in China.

It is available free of cost across the world.

WeChat Usage Statistics:

#1. WeChat Records more than 1.24 billion monthly active users as per the first quarter of 2021

The number of monthly active users for WeChat has seen a meteoric rise in recent years. From 2.8 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2011, it has gone up to 1.24 billion MAU on average in 2021.

#2. WeChat is crucial for workplaces

WeChat is the most popular choice in China for work-related communication. As per a survey by the firm Tencent, 87.7% of WeChat users rely on the app for work-related communication instead of emails.

#3. Around 80% of WeChat users access it via an official account

Nearly 80% of WeChat users own an official account. Around 41% of WeChat users follow official accounts after being suggested by friends and peer groups.

#4. WeChat users exchange nearly 45 billion messages per day

WeChat has become extremely popular in China. Users send nearly 45 billion messages per day via the WeChat app. WeChat's prevalence in people's daily life in China is the reason behind the rising number of users.

#5. WeChat is the most popular social networking app in China

The platform has completely taken over China while other nations in the world still use other social media platforms. It is the leading messaging app in China.

#6. It has secured 5th rank in the list of most used social media platforms in the world

As per 2020 statistics, WeChat has secured the fifth position in the list of most used social media platforms in the world. It is behind Facebook, YouTube, Whatsapp, and FB messenger in the ranking.

#7. WeChat has surpassed Apple Pay in terms of the number of users

Surprisingly, WeChat Pay has a lot more users as compared to Apple Pay. WeChat Pay accounts for 84.3% of the market share in the sector of mobile payment in China. Apply Pay accounts for 127 million monthly active users while WeChat Pay accounts for more than 900 million active users. More than 40 million stores in China accept payment via WeChat pay.

#8. WeChat users in China use the platform as a vaccine passport as well

The Chinese government has chosen WeChat for its digital health certificate program to assist cross-border travel for vaccinated travelers. Although only Chinese citizens can access this health certificate. It has been the world's first vaccine passport.

#9. WeChat has around 1.17 billion users across the world as per the first quarter of 2020

As per the WeChat data of the first quarter of 2020, the platform has nearly 1.17 billion total users worldwide.

#10. 100 million WeChat users have completed at least one purchase on WeChat

Towards the end of 2020, nearly 100 million WeChat users have said that they have used WeChat Mini Programs to complete at least one purchase. The number of WeChat Mini Programs used per capita has shot up by 25% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

#11. 90% of professionals in China Prefer WeChat for business communication

WeChat statistics show that nearly 90% of professionals in China like to use the WeChat app for business communication. It might be due to the growing number of features making work-related tasks easy and smooth such as the Group Call feature.

#12. 60% of its users open the WeChat app more than 10 times each day

WeChat has a high engagement rate as well. More than 60% of its users open the app over 10 times a day. As per WeChat data, around 21% of users open the app more than 50 times each day.

#13. WeChat has 53.1% penetration outside mainland China in Hong Kong

Despite the increasing number of users, the majority of WeChat users are from China. However, shockingly, Hong Kong has a 53.1% rate of penetration of the app. Singapore as well has a 33% penetration.

#14. WeChat has reported 1.48 million monthly active users in the United States as of September 2019

Although social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Whatsapp, FB Messenger, and Snapchat are quite popular in the US, a huge number of people in the US are fans of this Chinese social media app WeChat. As per the 2019 data, around 1.48 million people in the US are on WeChat.

#15. An average WeChat user spends 82 minutes on the platform each day

An average WeChat user spends nearly 82 minutes on the app. WeChat accounts for a seven-day retention ratio of 98.3%.

#16. More than 40% of health institutions in China use WeChat

Around 40% of health systems in China use the platform in some or the other form. Health care sectors are using the app to communicate updates and news to patients, share details about doctors, and help patients to make appointments.

#17. WeChat marks 68 million video uploads per day

The platform has been merging as a strong competition to YouTube and Snapchat with 68 million videos being uploaded per day.

WeChat Demographic Data:

#18. WeChat is a hit among elderly people

As per Tencent data, people who are above 50 years prefer using WeChat. Around 898.5% of surveyed people above 50 years have said that they have no issues using the messaging app. WeChat also helps elderly people maintain a social network. Around 75% of people above 55 years use the platform to read subscription articles.

#19. More than 50% of WeChat users above 55 years use WeChat Pay

It shows that WeChat is quite popular among senior citizens as well.

#20. Male WeChat users pursue finance-related official accounts

Male users of WeChat are more interested in finance-linked official accounts while women WeChat users are more inclined towards shopping-related official accounts and kids' education.

#21. Nearly 25% of WeChat users are in the age group of 25 to 30 years

As per 2019 statistics, 25% of WeChat users are in the age group of 25 to 30 years while 19% of them are in the age range of 41 years and above. About 33.5% of WeChat users are in the age range of 24 years and below.

#22. As of 2020, WeChat reports 22 million downloads in the United States

The United States has reported 22 million downloads of WeChat. It contributes to 7% of WeChat downloads outside China.

#23. About 78% of people in the age group 16 to 64 years in China use WeChat

As per 2020 statistics, 78% of people aged 16 to 64 years in China access WeChat.

#24. WeChat records 19 million daily active users (DAU) in the United States as per 2020 statistics.

From July to September 2020, the United States has recorded 19 million WeChat daily active users.

#25. More than 60% of internet users above 60 years spend more than half of the total mobile data on WeChat

Around 61 percent of internet users who are above 60 years use more than half of their mobile data on WeChat. It shows the popularity of the platform in the older demographic.

#26. Nearly 23% of internet users in the 18 to 24 years age group in the US are on WeChat

The usage of WeChat is quite high among the younger population in the US. Around 23 percent of internet users who are in the age group of 18 to 24 years in the US while only 22 percent of internet users in the age range of 25 to 34 years use WeChat in the US.

#27. 17% of male internet users in the US are on WeChat while only 6 percent of female internet users in the US use the platform

There is a visible difference in the rate of adoption for WeChat among men and women in the United States.

#28. About 19% of internet users in the US with a yearly income over $100K access WeChat

As the yearly household income reduces in the US the number of WeChat users as well decreases.

#29. In the UK, 11 percent of male internet users above 18 years use WeChat while only 8% of their female counterparts access the platform.

#30. Around 15% of internet users with a yearly household income of 48000 pounds use WeChat.

#31. Nearly 13% of urban populations in the US use the platform while 8% of the rural population use WeChat.

#32. With 53% male users, the majority of WeChat users are male.

Women contribute to only 47% of WeChat accounts.

WeChat Marketing Statistics:

#33. As of Feb 2022, the official website of WeChat has received 2.7 million visits

WeChat's official website receives around 2.7 million views in the months of Jan 2022 and Feb 2022. However, in the month of Feb 2022, the website has seen around 1.3 million visits. The average duration of the visit has been 2 minutes 16 seconds.

#34. 72.48% of traffic is from Desktop devices, while 27.52% of traffic is from Mobile devices.

#35. WeChat Mini Programs have been growing steadily

In the wake of the COVID19 pandemic, WeChat Mini Programs have offered users quick access to high-level services for WeChat merchants and service providers. It has been successful in exceeding 400 million daily active users in 2021.

#36. The number of WeChat Mini Programs used per user and the average transaction value has shot up by 25% and 67% respectively.

#37. Mini programs help traders digitalize and provide access to their services to millions of WeChat users during lockdowns imposed by the government.

#38. There are three kinds of WeChat business accounts.

Three kinds of WeChat business accounts are the Subscription account, the service account, and the enterprise account also known as WeChat Work.

#39. Foreign firms are allowed access to the WeChat service with a service account only.

#40. A subscription account is basically for communication.

A service account helps traders with marketing their products and services while an enterprise account offers a digital ecosystem that brings companies, consumers, and services together.

#41. Burberry has unveiled a social retail store in China with the help of WeChat.

Using WeChat Mini Programs, Burberry has opened a social retail store in China along with an interesting incentive program under which users are rewarded for connecting with the brand offline or online. Burberry's social retail has been built in association with Tencent technology and it is a 5800 square foot facility.

#42. Chinese consumers account for 40% of Burberry's business and contribute to a third of the world's luxury sales.

WeChat official Account Statistics:

#43. There are over 20 million active WeChat official accounts.

WeChat official accounts help build the brand and promote content.

#44. 57.2% of male users follow WeChat official accounts.

Most male users follow finance-related official accounts on WeChat.

#45. 50% of WeChat official account holders are at least 31 years old.

Around 2.20% of WeChat users below 18 years have official accounts. Nearly 49.5% of WeChat official account holders are below 30 years. More than 50 percent of official account holders are at least 31 years old.

#46. Around 50% of WeChat users follow a minimum of 10 to 12 official accounts.

#47. Nearly 54% of WeChat users invest more than 30 minutes following official accounts.

#48. As per WeChat statistics, nearly 74.2% of users follow official accounts for news, and 41.9% follow official WeChat accounts for promotions.

#49. 34% of official WeChat account holders have said that the platform has helped them in cost-cutting by more than 30%.

Around 32% of WeChat official account holders have been able to sell their products via WeChat. 40% of official account owners have been able to offer their services to customers.

WeChat Mini Programs Statistics:

#50. WeChat provides over one million Mini programs.

Mini programs of WeChat offer many sub-applications that are smaller than 10 MB. These sub-applications run smoothly on the WeChat interface.

#51. 67% of females use the WeChat e-commerce Mini Program.

#52. 47% of users admit Mini Programs for food delivery and e-commerce are more useful as compared to apps.

#53. As per WeChat statistics, the frequency of Ecommerce Mini Programs usage shoots up by 53% during weekends.

#54. WeChat Mini Programs records more than 829 million monthly active users (MAU).

#55. An average user uses around 9.8 Mini Programs.

#56. Most WeChat Mini Programs transactions are less than 1000 RMB.

47.4% of people who use Mini Programs are comfortable spending from 200 to 1000 RMB. However, 32.6% of Mini Program users are spending under 200 RMB only. 20 percent of them are investing more than 1000 RMB per month.

#57. More than 1 billion transactions have happened on WeChat Mini Programs each day in 2019 producing more than 800 billion RMB of transactions.

WeChat Moments Statistics:

#58. WeChat has unveiled its own version of Facebook stories in December 2018.

It consists of two new sections Time Capsule and Top Stories. This version has multiple new features for WeChat iOS 7.0 as well.

#59. Around 76.4% of WeChat users access Moments to share their daily activities and to connect with their friends and families regularly.

#60. As per WeChat data, 61% of WeChat users check their Moments each time they go to the app.

#61. WeChat Moments records around 750 million daily active users.

An average WeChat Moment user uses the app at least 10 times a day. WeChat Moments records 10 billion hits in 24 hours.

#62. WeChat Moments is mostly used in cities like Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu in China.

WeChat Pay Usage Data:

#63. WeChat Pay has reported more than 900 million monthly active users.

The number of WeChat Pay users shows that it is an integral part of people's daily life in China. Alipay is the biggest competitor of WeChat pay that has only 500 million monthly active users. WeChat Pay has surpassed Apple Pay as well, which has only 127 million users worldwide.

#64. WeChat Pay is accessed by 93 percent of people who are engaged in offline purchases in tier 1 and 2 cities in China.

As per WeChat data, 44.5 percent of WeChat Pay users in China say that they do not need to carry cash anymore. It has a remarkable penetration in the urban market.

#65. More than 200 million bank cards are linked to WeChat Pay.

WeChat Pay has become so popular in China that cash has become quite redundant in several cities of China. A majority of vendors accept this method of payment in China.

#66. The WeChat pay adoption is being fueled by Chinese travelers in other nations as well.

The average daily number of WeChat cross-border payments has seen a 76 percent year-over-year increase in 2019. More than 70 percent of mobile internet traffic of Chinese travelers has taken place in Korea on WeChat.

#67. WeChat pay support 17 currencies and is prevalent in 60 markets around the world.

WeChat pay has collaborated with an increasing number of overseas merchants. It has been spreading in European nations as well since 2015.

#68. Government services have witnessed a higher number of payments made with WeChat pay in China

Government services have seen a whopping 190 percent increase in the number of payments done via WeChat Pay. The healthcare sector has seen a 107 percent increase and the education sector has seen an 80 percent increase in the number of payments done via WeChat Pay.

WeChat Revenue Statistics:

#69. WeChat's parent company Tencent has generated more than 74 billion in revenue in 2020.

It accounts for more than 482 billion RMB. It shows a 28 percent increase as compared to 2019 revenue.

#70. In 2018, China has contributed to over 60 percent of the global user base for proximity mobile payments.

In 2018, China has been the global leader in proximity mobile payments despite the rise of Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Android Pay. Massive penetration in urban markets has given WeChat revenue an enormous boost.

#71. As per WeChat data, 823 million people have exchanged WeChat Hongbao during Spring fest in 2019.

Hongbao is a monetary gift in a red envelope that is given by elders to young ones on special occasions. During the 2019 spring festival, a large number of people have given out cash-free Hongbao via WeChat.

#72. As per 2018 statistics, 41.2% of people in China pay for their insurance products using WeChat pay.

#73. As per Tencent statistics 2021, its non-current assets are at $155.49 billion while current assets sit at $48.62 billion.

#74. Tencent has reported a gross profit of around 222 billion Yuan.

#75. Tencent's market capitalization has reached $537 billion in Mid May 2020 as per Tencent's digital marketing industry statistics.

#76. ASEAN countries use the WeChat model to set up QR code payments.

#77. Tencent has been increasing its advertising efforts.

WeChat has been revamping its advertising features to boost the rate of ad growth on the platform. Makers have improved banner ads and the preface of interstitial ads between transitions in Mini programs. WeChat has included video ads within Mini Programs.

#78. Mini shop feature of the WeChat app helps users to set up an online store.

This feature has been included on the platform to promote the online shopping division of WeChat. Users can also earn commission by associating with third-party e-commerce sites to trade their products.

#79. Facebook as well is trying to imitate WeChat's strategy.

Facebook has been trying to offer a way for its users to communicate in private on all company's apps. It is the same strategy WeChat has used to become a massive success in a short span of time. WeChat has combined all features and services on one platform and has made available everything under one roof for its users.

#80. As per the third quarter of 2019, WeChat Pay has 39.5 percent of the market share.

As per the findings of iResearch Consulting Group, WeChat Pay accounts for 39.5 percent of the market share surpassing Apple Pay.

#81. As of 27 May 2019, WeChat stock price has been valued at $53.58.

The parent company of WeChat, Tencent has made its presence felt at the US Stock Exchange as well. Many analysts say that WeChat stocks are something to watch out for.

Conclusion:

This social networking platform has achieved complete dominance in China. These are some recent statistics available for WeChat that highlight its growth since its inception. Apart from China, WeChat is all set to claim global authority with its unique features and services.

How popular is WeChat? It is the most in-demand social networking app in China. Nearly 78% of people in the age range of 16 to 64 years use WeChat in China. What is the daily average usage of WeChat? An average user uses WeChat for 82 minutes every day. How much data do users spend on WeChat during the morning rush hour? The users spend nearly 46 TB of data in one minute during morning rush hour on WeChat. How many users use WeChat Moments? There are 750 million daily active users on WeChat Moments. How many audio and video calls are made on WeChat daily? Around 410 million audio and video calls take place on WeChat each day. Who owns WeChat? Tencent Holdings Ltd. owns WeChat, which is a Chinese tech firm that has evolved as an internet giant in China.