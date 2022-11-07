Introduction

Amazon Pay Statistics: Amazon being the world’s largest e-commerce website with millions of varied shopping articles has enabled Amazon Pay options for online payment platforms. Technology is stepping into advanced features, not long ago when Amazon was an online shopping site now, we can use it for paying other bills also. What is more exciting is that Alexa and amazon pay work very well together. You can simply ask Alexa to pay the bill and she will do it without you touching the device. This Amazon Pay statistics will give an insight into the features of Amazon Pay, its pros and cons, general statistics, and a comparison between Amazon pay and google pay.

Amazon Pay Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is Amazon Pay?

Amazon pay is a subsidiary business of Amazon which allows online payment platforms having headquarters in Washington, United States of America. While shopping on amazon, consumers can pay without using any debit cards or credit cards. Amazon pay is a single-click payment enabled for online shopping. Recently, Amazon rolled out the Amazon Pay feature for external consumers also. This means, someone purchasing other than Amazon, can pay with Amazon Pay. Amazon pays with the help of Alexa (AI) and can pay for the gas bill hands-free.

Features of Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay has many wonderful features which can support various online payments such as electricity bills, mobile recharge, and many other things. These features are available according to country. Some common features are as follows:

One-click payment

24/7 customer service is available

Extra protection while paying with Amazon Pay without any additional cost

High-end fraud detection technology

Extensive discount coupons

Option to pay recurring bills

Positives and Negatives of Amazon Pay

Positives:

Easy payment processing.

It has no cancellation charges.

No hidden charges

Can be used on other online shopping websites.

User-friendly UI.

Gift cards can be added to Amazon Pay balance.

Negatives:

It is required to maintain a balance in Amazon Pay to process online payments.

It may be required to pay processing fees in some cases.

Not everyone uses amazon pay.

If recurring payments are enabled and no balance is kept, then it may create problems.

Amazon pay most of the time fails to process recurring payments due to internet issues.

The cash value of Amazon pay is extremely low.

Discounts coupons are rare.

General Amazon Pay Statistics

Amazon pay has around 1,06,615 websites over the world. This has been increased by 7.46%.

Amazon pay has 59,513 unique domains.

TikTok and IMDB are two of the top Amazon pay-using websites.

Leading Countries

Country Websites United States 37,639 Japan 13,550 Germany 10,480 United Kingdom 5,949 India 2,656 Italy 2,329 France 2,317 Canada 2,298 Australia 1,681 Spain 1,292 Rest of the World 16,414

As always the United States of America ranks on top for having 37,639 websites using Amazon pay.

Whereas Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom have 13.550, 10.480, and 5.949 websites using Amazon pay respectively.

The fifth rank is taken by India for having 2,656 websites.

Below the list, Italy, France, and Canada have 2.329, 2.317, and 2,298 overall websites.

Australia and Spain also have minor differences around 1,681 websites and 1,292 websites respectively.

Apart from the above mentioned countries, the rest of the world contributes with 16,414 Amazon pay-supported websites.

As the above chart suggests, users use the Amazon pay application for various purposes. Around 12.31% of amazon pay users use it for shopping apparel online.

Whereas 4.44% of people use it for food and drinks and 3.78% utilize Amazon pay for home and garden supplies. Around 3.45% of the users spend it on sportswear and while the majority of the people use Amazon pay for various purposes.

Amazon pay’s software has been updated many times, but the most popular version is 3.0.20

It has 3.47% of the market share in online payment platforms.

Recently many websites dropped out of the Amazon Pay option resulting in 6,645 whereas, around 8,202 websites added the Amazon pay platform.

Today amazon pay has 7 updated versions.

Amazon Pay ranks third as the most popular payment processor category.

Also, the platform has secured its place on the third rank in checkout buttons.

There are 3.8K offline stores that accept Amazon Pay in the United States of America.

Amazon pay offers corporate payments with 1000+ amazon partner applications.

Amazon Pay platform has been ranked on top in the year 2022 for the best feature set and best relationship by trust radius.

Around 15% of Amazon Pay users in the United States of America said they will use the platform again and again.

Around 71% of the users are loyal to Amazon Pay.

In the year 2022, 21% of the residents in the United States of America heard advertisements about Amazon pay in the last three months.

78% of the users know this platform just by looking at the logo or written brand name.

35% of the users love to use Amazon pay.

In the month of October 2022, Amazon pay’s significance increased awareness in Japan and Germany than in the United States of America.

There are around 105 regions over the world that accept Amazon pay as an online payment platform.

Females and males are equal users of Amazon pay.

In Germany, around 18% of the users saw advertisements about Amazon pay in the past three months.

Germany has 76% of loyal users to this brand out of which 19% of the users use it again and again.

Around 82% of German citizens know about this platform as per the research conducted.

29% of the users in Germany love Amazon Pay.

According to Amazon Pay statistics surprisingly 80% of the users are aware of the platform in the United Kingdom.

Out of which 22% of the users like the platform.

There are around 17% of the regular users of Amazon Pay in the United Kingdom.

15% of the residents in the United Kingdom heard about the brand in the past 3 months.

According to the above chart, the comparison of the companies is made who are using Amazon pay (within the various companies) by means of revenue.

Around the globe, 60% of the companies are running small-scale businesses whose revenue is below $50 million.

Whereas 10% of the companies with a revenue of $1000 million or more are using Amazon pay for their platform.

On the other hand, 20% are medium-sized companies that prefer the Amazon pay option.

Around the globe, there are around 99,350 companies using Amazon’s payment platform.

Amazon shares 7.91% of the market with PayPal at 52.45%, Stripe at 19.22%, and Apple pay at 5.65%.

In the year 2021, Amazon Pay recorded around $68.82 million in transactions.

Total users of Amazon UPI have reached 50 million around the globe.

These statistics show that the platform is being used by around 20 million local shops.

Amazon pay’s 75% of the total customers are from tier II and tier III cities.

Alexa And Amazon Pay

Recently technology of Augmented Intelligence (AI) is ruling over the world. Alexa, Amazon’s AI can talk like a normal human being. Alexa can automatically pay electricity bills, mobile recharge, and broadband recharge faster than Amazon pay. This feature is available in a few countries. Alexa can also add money to Amazon Pay accounts and check the account balance for you. In order to play this function, only press on the Mic button and then simply say ‘Alexa, add money to my Amazon Pay balance, ‘Alexa, check my Amazon pay balance’.

Amazon Pay vs Google pay

Amazon pay and google pay share a similar function in online payment platforms. Following is some difference between these two platforms.

Amazon Pay

Has limited reach up to some websites.

You need to separately transfer the amount to the amazon pay balance.

With the help of Alexa, the platform can automatically pay the required amount of recurring bills.

Requires amazon account.

Compatible with iOS and Android.

Received gifts cards be transferred as balance and used against paying bills.

Most of the time used only when doing online shopping.

Google Pay

No need to transfer any separate account anywhere to make transfers.

Easy to use

Multiple bank accounts can be connected.

Has wider access to multiple online websites as well as local offline shops.

Google pay has daily transaction limits.

Automatic payments can be processed.

Which One Is Better?

Both of the platforms are better in their places. Amazon pay promotes more online shopping with ease as every time, a person does not need to debit the amount from his own bank account. Moreover, Amazon pay is slowly being famous around the world with Alexa’s features.

On the other hand, google pay comes with the biggest advantage of a daily transaction limit. But google pay is accepted in online and offline shops more than Amazon Pay. To be honest, you can use both of the applications as there won’t be any harm.

How is Amazon Pay Benefitting Overall Business?

Amazon pay is the main reason for the increase in sales. Because nowadays, people enjoy one-click payment. If being asked to enter information about debit/credit cards, then it may result in a loss of sale. According to Statistics business which online payment platform matters with 10.4% to Gen Z people, 8% to millennials, 5.62% to Gen X people, and 2.3% to baby boomers.

It has a speedy and easy checkout. Amazon has a window that lets to buy the product without fulfilling much information and just within a click. There the faster checkout is the more increased sale of the products are. It has been observed that sale conversions increase by 14% when such checkout is enabled.

Minimizes the costs of payments by reducing online fraud which occurs during normal online banking payments. These statistics state that fraudulent cases have been reduced by 90% after implementing the online payment platform.

Automation of processes has taken a lead on the internet. People tend to prefer those websites which have automated their payment processes.

Amazon Pay enables easy business, as only on Amazon there’s a wide range of products available and customers can easily compare and choose. Just by having an account on Amazon, customers get a wide range of variety.

Conclusion

Amazon is the world’s leading e-commerce website with multiple payment options. Online shopping can be done with a pay later option, debit card, credit card, EMI, Amazon pay, and UPIs all of these payment options are making it easy to shop on Amazon. Whereas, as seen in the Amazon pay statistics, consumers are partially aware of this feature. But as slowly the world is accepting unlimited options of online payment platforms, soon there will be millions of websites using Amazon Pay. According to each country, Amazon pay offers various features including paying electricity bills, telephone bills, gas bills, mobile recharge, and many more things. After paying through this platform a user can earn many coupons which he can use on different websites. Amazon pay is easy to use and a must-have option for every shopping website.

FAQ . What is Amazon Pay? Amazon pay is an online payment platform with the help of which online payment can be completed on Amazon website itself, as well as other online shopping websites. Do I need separate account for Amazon pay? No. If you are using one email address for Amazon shopping website the same can be processed ahead. Do you need to have active amazon account for Amazon pay? Yes, but account does not have to be active. If you need click on Amazon pay option, it will automatically ask you to create amazon account. It is required to have balance in Amazon pay? Yes. Otherwise, payments are not possible. If you set any recurring online payment, then you must keep balance in the Amazon Pay account