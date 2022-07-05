[2022 Updated] Customer Service Statistics, Facts And Trends

Customer Service Statistics: Customer service has always been doing more than what is expected out of any product. Most of the time, people first find the review of the customer service and then buy the product no matter how lucrative or affordable it may be. In the past two years of a pandemic situation, we have seen the growing need for this segment of service and we all will agree that they have exceeded the expectation of the consumers. It would be really nice to showcase the performance of this segment through this statistical representation.

Key Customer Service Statistics

There is a 14% increase in the volume of work taken care of by call centers.

The satisfaction level of the customers has also gone up by 2% across the major channels of service over 2020.

48% of customers across the world said that small businesses did better in performing their customer service.

71% of consumers believed that there was no change in the services offered by the large setups.

Unescapable challenges

45% of companies are facing labor or manpower shortage as there are ongoing resignations happening.

Most organizations are striving to improve their service levels which is at the moment 38%, which is the current goal of most customer call centers.

What is the need of the Consumers?

To enhance and exceed the performance level, no matter a small setup or a large setup, one needs to know what actually the consumer needs. This will help to improve the consumer satisfaction percentage. The following pointers will help us to understand this better

Half of US consumers look first at the service level report for famous brands before they make contact with them.

80% of consumers feel emotionally connected when they get a customer response whenever they approach for help.

Consumers value empathizing and quick problem-solving qualities of a customer service representative

+42% increase in the valuing of helpful empathetic agencies as well as a +20% jump in the valuing of quick resolutions 2021 over 2020.

Consumers value empathy and fast resolutions.

30% of customers are willing to pay more if the customer service is satisfactory, this percent has further increased by 6% from 2019.

However, live phone support continues to be the best option. But other channels are making progress.

Customers who prefer to phone: 69%; Email: 54%; Online Chat: 46%.

Sustainability and Support

Consumers are ready to sustain the increasing prices and increase in demand but it is only possible through the support extended by the customer support team. The timely service is the only key to allowing the companies to mend their damages if the support is extended to the consumers.

94%of the consumers believe that promoting environmental sustainability is a mediumly to a very important matter.

77% The majority of respondents indicated that a brand’s reputation of being a leader in environmental sustainability and climate change has an impact on their decision to purchase products from it.

30% would discontinue using a brand/product/brand if it did NOT use ethical/sustainable practices

75% The majority of consumers agree that manufacturers should allow consumers the ability to repair their electronics. This will keep them in use for as long time as possible and reduce e-waste.

80 would attempt a DIY fix to an electronic device/household appliance if they had the right parts and instructions

46% If brands were to offer support, consumers are more likely than ever to attempt DIY repairs.

Technology and Stability

The right technologies can make it easier to solve support problems. Broadening omnichannel assistance, meeting customers, and offering immersive technology like AR can improve customer satisfaction, create new interactions, reduce no-fault discovered incidents, and save companies and consumers money.

94% of customers expect customer support will become more technologically-advanced

61% More companies are investing in support, particularly around omnichannel.

95% of enterprise technology execs claimed that AR solutions will enable their organizations to better keep up and meet customer demands.

Digital CX helps customers retain their loyalty over time:

30% Digital experiences are a key component of increasing customer lifetime value.

23% large basket/shopping cart sizes increase

64% believe customer experience is more important than price in making a purchase. (Source: Gartner)

78% of customers will do business with a company again if their customer service is excellent after a mistake. (Source: Salesforce Research)

52% of consumers report that they have purchased more products from a company due to positive customer service. (Source: Dimensional Analysis)

Americans will pay 17% extra to do business when they deal with companies with excellent customer service records. (Source: American Express)

Customers who experience exceptional customer service delivery enjoy revenues up to 4%-88% above the rest of their market. (Source: Bain and Co.)

68% of customers said they would pay higher for products and services if the brand offered good customer care. (Source: HubSpot)

Customers say that 93% are more likely than others to buy again from companies with excellent customer service. (Source: Hubspot)

Customers who rate the service of a company as “good” are 38% less likely to recommend it. (Source: Qualtrics XM Institute)

83% of customers believe that brands that listen and solve their problems are more loyal. (Source: Khoros)

70% of a customer’s journey depends on how they are treated. (Source: McKinsey)

Profits can be increased by as much as 25 to 125% by decreasing customer defection rates by 5%.

62% of companies view customer service provided by contact centers as a competitive advantage. (Source: Deloitte: Contact Center Survey)

A mere 2% increase in customer retention can have the same effect as a 10% decrease in costs.

On average, a 1% increase in First Call Resolutions is enough to reduce operational costs by $276,000 A 1% increase in First Call Resolutions (F.C.R.)

Companies that value customer experience and see a 10-15% increase in revenue saw a 20% increase in customer satisfaction. (Source: McKinsey)

Satisfied customers spend up to 40% more when they are happy with their company’s customer service. (Source: Bain and Company)

86% of customers are willing to spend more for a better customer experience. But, only 1% of them believe that businesses deliver on their expectations consistently. (Source: Forbes)

S. business loses $62 billion annually due to bad customer experience. (Source: New Voice Media)

40% of consumers decide to buy from a competitor based on their customer service reputation. (Source: Zendesk)

Impact of Poor Customer Service

New customers can be as expensive as retaining existing customers, but it is worth the effort. (Source: Harvard Business Review)

After two bad experiences, 42% of Americans will discontinue shopping with a brand. (Source: Vision Critic)

54% shared their bad experiences with customer services with more people than 5. (Source: Zendesk)

33% said that after one bad experience, they would consider switching brands. (Source: American Express)

A poor experience with customer service is something that the average American will tell 15 other people. (Source: American Express)

Men tell 21 other people about bad customer service experiences. (Source: American Express)

On average, women will tell ten people if they’ve had poor customer service experiences. (Source: American Express)

91% of customers dissatisfied with a brand will leave without complaining. (Source: Kolsky)

A bad customer experience is responsible for 78% of customers quitting. (Source: Microsoft)

After poor customer service over the past year, 47% of customers have switched to another brand.

Poor customer service is a reason that 39% of employees are likely to leave the company. (Source: Dimensional Analysis)

Sometimes, it takes 12 positive customer experiences before one negative experience is forgotten. (Source: Business Insider)

Only 20% of consumers will forgive a bad experience at a business whose customer service is “very poor.”(Source: Qualtrics XM Institute)

Nearly 88% will forgive a bad experience if they rate their service team as “very excellent.” (Source: Qualtrics XM Institute)

Only 1 in 26 customers would tell a business about a negative experience. 25 other customers will just leave the business unaffected. (Source: Esteban Kolsky)

Customers will switch brands when they feel undervalued by companies. (Source: New Voice Media)

Customer Service Industry Details

89% are willing to do business with another company after having a poor experience. (Source: Harris Interactive)

52% started their customer service journeys online in 2017, accounting for 52%. (Source: Microsoft)

67% of global customers believe that customer service has improved. (Source: Microsoft)

64% of Americans used customer service to get help in 2017. (Source: Statista)

81% of Americans feel satisfied with the customer service provided by their business. (Source: American Express)

46% believe their contact center will grow between 5%-10% during the next 12 months. 14% expect growth of over 10% according to contact center executives.

80% of companies use customer satisfaction scores to analyze customer experience and improve it. (Source: Harvard Business Review)

The customer experience management market worldwide is worth as much as $7.6 billion in 2020, up 16.9% from $6.5 billion in 2019. (Source: Grand View Research)

53% of shoppers believe their feedback doesn’t go to anyone who can act on it. (Source: Microsoft)

More than 89% of companies see customer experience as a key factor in driving customer loyalty and retention. (Source: invespSource Forrester)

Expectations From Customer Service

33% believe that the most important element of good customer care is being able to solve a problem in one interaction. (Source: Statista)

59% of customers believe that companies should offer digital experiences. (Source: Salesforce)

54% of all consumers worldwide say that they expect better customer service this year than they did a year ago. (Source: Microsoft)

48% of consumers expect specialized care to be a good client. (Source: Accenture)

52% of people across the globe believe that companies should respond to customer feedback.(Source: Microsoft)

72% of consumers claim that customer service agents should “know who they really are, what they’ve bought, and provide insight into past interactions.” (Source: Microsoft)

77% of consumers see a brand positively if they ask for and receive customer feedback. (Source: Microsoft)

72% consider explaining their problem to several people to be poor customer service. (Source: Dimensional Analysis)

90% of consumers expect an internet portal for customer services. (Source: Microsoft)

79% of millennials are more likely to purchase from brands with a mobile responsive customer support portal. (Source: Microsoft)

90% of consumers globally consider issue resolution their most important customer service concern. (Source: KPMG)

71% think that customers under 24 can benefit from a quick response from customer support. (Source: Comm100)

80% of customers agree that the customer experience of a company is just as important as its products and services. (Source: Salesforce)

33% of consumers would recommend brands that offer a quick, but ineffective response. (Source: Nielsen-McKinsey)

contact center Trends 2022

Only 17% would recommend brands that provide a slow, but efficient solution. (Source: Nielsen-McKinsey)

72% feel that customers are unhappy with the customer support they receive when they need to explain their issues to more than one person. (Source: Dimensional Analysis)

70% of people like brands that are proactive in notifying customers about possible issues or interruptions to service. (Source: Microsoft)

82% of customers expect that one person will solve their complex problems. (Source: Salesforce)

Customer Service Statistics About AI and Automation

Service teams that are high-performing are 3.2 times more likely to have an A.I. defined than those that perform poorly. strategy. (Source: Salesforce)

51% of agents who do not have A.I. said they spend most of their time on mundane tasks. 51% of agents that do not have A.I. report they spend their time doing repetitive tasks, compared to 34% for agents with A.I.(Source: Salesforce)

I. adoption is increasing with more financial services firms using it, 41% using some kind of A.I. Comparable to other sector sectors. A.I. has been used by 13% of schools in the United States. (Source: Salesforce)

Only 9% of governments use A.I. Chatbots make up only 9%, while 42% use them in communications and media firms. (Source: Salesforce)

Artificial Intelligence tools will continue to grow in use by the hospitality and travel industry. (Source: Salesforce)

Ameyo projected that by 2020, 85% of customer service interactions could be automated. (Source: Ameyo)

Chatbot interactions are rated “very effective” by 30% of American customers for solving customer support problems. (Source: Microsoft)

37% of customers reported using a chatbot for a website. Nearly as many customers report using a virtual agent on a website and nearly the same amount have used a bot or chatbot on their mobile phones. (Source: Forrester)

More than half (50%) of customers state that their main problem isn’t being solved by themselves. (Source: Microsoft)

30% of customers believe that it is the most frustrating thing about bad customer support. (Source: Microsoft)

77% reported that they used a portal to self-service. (Source: Microsoft)

Only 12% of Americans believe that self-service portals can provide the information they need. (Source: Microsoft)

American consumers don’t believe bots are effective. In fact, 40% of Americans rely on other channels to reach service teams. (Source: Microsoft)

75% will continue to choose to speak to a real person, even if technology is more advanced. (Source: PwC)

69%, on the other hand, are actively looking for situations in which to apply Artificial Intelligence to their work. Only 39% of those who do not perform well are as active. (Source: Salesforce)

34% of marketing and sales leaders believe artificial intelligence will lead to the greatest improvement in customer experiences. (Source: Oracle)

I. The augmentation of the workforce will produce $2.29 trillion worth of value by 2021. This amount is equivalent to 6.2 trillion hours of worker productivity globally. (Source: Gartner)

Customer Service Starts with Customers and Ends with Customer Satisfaction

The highest employee turnover rate in all industries is found in the customer service industry. It has been estimated at 45% according to data from call centers.

According to the Human Resource Institute for Canada, turnover costs between $10k-15k per hour for a frontline employee. (Source: QATC)

31% of consumers believe that a knowledgeable agent can make a difference in a customer’s experience. (Source: Thomasnet)

83% say they are trained well by high-performing service agents, compared to only 52%. (Source: Salesforce)

Customer service is the reason that 73% are drawn to a brand. (Source: RightNow)

Engaged employees are more productive and can close 33% more transactions. (Source: Bluewolf)

Only 31% of businesses reward employees who improve customer service. (Source Forrester Report)

The First Call Resolution is a benefit that 65% of companies who focus on frequent training realize. (Source: Aberdeen Group)

Customers who receive excellent service from companies are more engaged than those with poor service. (Source: Customer Contact MindXchange)

Conclusion

Customer Service Statistics: No matter how and what, customer service or after-sales service has been prompt and willing to assist their premium, tenured, New, and dissatisfied customers. The words like “We are happy to help you.”, really bring a smile to each customer’s face.

FAQ . What percentage of customers pay more for customer service? 86% of customers are willing to pay 25% more to have a better experience. (RightNow). This customer service statistic shows how important it is for your customers to have a great customer experience. Do customers value customer service? 96% of customers believe customer service is crucial in their decision to stick with a brand. 83% believe that it is important to keep customers satisfied. This leads to increased revenue for 83% of companies. Superior customer service results in 5.7 times higher revenue than those of competitors who are less customer-oriented. Did you know facts about customer service? Customer Service Statistics & Facts: 2x more customers will share negative customer service experiences than positive ones. 63% said they had stopped doing business in the U.S. because of bad customer service. Are customers willing to pay more for better service? A survey revealed that half of those with less than $75K would be willing to pay more for exceptional service. This shows that no matter what income level, customers will pay more for exceptional service, especially if it includes delivery and convenience. What percentage of customers return? Although benchmarks are different from company to company. Most ecommerce companies have 25-30% of returning customers.