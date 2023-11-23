Introduction

Cyber Monday statistics: According to recent reports, millions of people around the world are now engaged in online shopping platforms. Cyber Monday was first started in the year 2005 and in the United States the celebration of Thanksgiving has no end on Thursday or Friday but it concludes with Cyber Monday.

In 2023, the expected revenue generated by Cyber Monday Sales is going to be $13.7 billion. In the e-commerce market, cyber Monday is growing enormously by breaking its records in number of shoppers and revenue due to different options of higher discounts and Buy Now, Pay Later options.

These Cyber Monday Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on why the popularity of the market is growing rapidly.

Editor’s Choice

According to the reports of Demandsage, it is estimated that every year shoppers spend almost $11.2 billion in Cyber Monday sales.

The sales of Cyber Monday are going to be $13.7 billion by the end of 2023 with a growth of 21% from last year.

People those are having an annual earning above $200K are planning to participate on Cyber Monday 2023 with a share of 42%.

In the United States, the most preferred online retailer for Cyber Monday 2023 is Amazon claimed by 88.3% of respondents.

In the United States online shoppers, 78.9% have planned to purchase clothing and accessories for Cyber Monday 2023, such as sweatshirts, shirts, pants, shoes, coats, purses, suitcases, dresses, etc.

During Cyber Week, an average American adult spends around $500.

Whereas, in the United States the average discount available for Cyber Monday is almost 30%.

Cyber Monday sales by 43% in 2023 are done via mobile phones in the U.S.

According to Gitnux analysis, 49% of buyers of Cyber Monday desire better deals, and 23% of buyers expect fast and free delivery and returns.

As of 2023 according to Cyber Monday statistics, the smaller retailers have experienced increased sales by 501%.

Facts on Cyber Monday

According to the reports of Demandsage, in 2023 more than 80% people of in the United States have planned to buy several categories of products.

During the time of Cyber Monday 2023, almost 1/3rd of the Millennials and Gen Z are looking towards shopping at 76%.

According to Practical Commerce Reports 2023, on Cyber Monday consumers usually spend 11.1% more money on luxury items and 63.9% more on floral items.

In the United States, the average discount on Cyber Mondays is 30%, and around the world, the discount rate is around 27% and 28%.

According to Driver Research 2023, around 66% of consumers are planning to shop on Cyber Monday.

During discovering deals, 81% of consumers have claimed that sales and promotion are important factors.

General Cyber Monday Statistics

(Source: techreport.com)

In 2023, revenue earned by Cyber Monday is higher than revenue earned by black Friday as shown in the above image.

According to the research of Technopedia, around 71% of respondents have preferred online shopping on Cyber Monday as of September 2023.

As of Drive Research 2023, the participation share of survey respondents is around 66% in Cyber Monday 2023.

The growth experienced by the Cyber Monday 2023 has reached a higher growth of 6.1% from last year along with a reach of $12 billion in revenue.

Whereas, 46% of shoppers planned to spend almost the same amount in the year 2023 on Cyber Monday as of 2022.

The top retailers for shopping on Cyber Monday are Amazon and Target.

As of Statista reports 2023, in Cyber Monday sales shoppers 79.4% of males and 63.1% of females looked forward to buying electronic products.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a marketing term and a type of sale that starts after Black Friday on the first Monday. This day is also termed the biggest day for online sales, which is created by retailer groups to encourage people so they can shop online.

by Shopper’s Demographics

According to the reports of Deloitte 2023, people those are having annual earnings above $200K are planning to participate in Cyber Monday 2023 with a share of 42%.

On the other side, people who earned between $100K to $199K planned to make a share of 34%.

While 32% of planned shoppers’ earnings range between $50K to $99K.

During the time of Cyber Monday 2023, almost 1/3rd of the Millennials and Gen Z are looking towards shopping.

During Cyber Week, generation’s statistics for those who are looking for shopping in 2023 are followed by 34% of millennials, 35% of Gen Z, 18% of Gen X, and 7% of Baby Boomers.

by Preferred Retailer

According to the reports of Drive Research 2023, almost 88.3% of United States consumers have preferred shopping for Cyber Monday from Amazon.

Furthermore, another share of respondents who have planned to purchase products are followed by Target (55.1%), Walmart (51.1%), Kohl’s (32.8%), Best Buy (30.2%), Macy’s (26.4%), Old Navy (21.4%), Costco (20.7%), Sephora (19.7%), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (16.7%).

by Shopping Category

In the United States online shoppers, 78.9% have planned to purchase clothing and accessories for Cyber Monday 2023, such as sweatshirts, shirts, pants, shoes, coats, purses, suitcases, dresses, etc.

66.3% of respondents planned to purchase electronic products such as Smartphones, tablets, computers, gaming setups, video games, etc.

Other, average demanding shopping categories preferred by respondents are toys (44.1%), health and beauty (44.1%), household appliances (36%) such as washer or dryer units, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, etc, and books (31.8%).

Less demanding categories include pet items (29.1%), interior home design products (26.1%), arts and crafts (2.9%), and sports and leisure (22.5%).

by Trends in Retail

This segment is split into two categories discount trends and buy now and Pay Later Trends.

(Reference: techopedia.com)

The months of October through December are known as the season of Christmas every year. However, in 2023 the most significant discounts are expected to be higher.

According to reports of Adobe Digital Insights 2023, beginning from the 17th of November, Cyber Monday, sales will reach as high as 35%.

Other dates for discount shopping for the holidays on October (8 percent) The prime event of October (18 percent) between 12th and 31st October (10 percent) 1st-16th November (20 percent) and December (16 percent).

According to the Adobe reports for 2023, Cyber Monday’s deepest discount rates are anticipated to be in the following ranges: Electronics (30 percent) and Furniture (19 19%).

By 2023, the largest amount ever a single day spent online, taking advantage of the trend of buying now and paying later options during Cyber Monday is anticipated to reach $782 million, which is up by the number of $658 million in 2022.

by Cybercriminal Deals

As per Drive Research 2023, the discounts for U.S. shoppers who experienced Cyber Monday were offered by the retailer’s website reported by 63.6 percent of the consumers.

Other percentage shares of the consumer data by Cyber Monday sales are accompanied by promotional emails sent out by retailers (58.2 percent) as well as advertising on social media channels for retailers (47.3 percent) and recommendations via word-of-mouth from family or friends (38.7 percent) as well as online blogs/articles (33 percent).

In addition, other channels are followed by app stores (29.8 percent) and natural social media content (21.2 percent) Newspapers/magazines (20.8 percent) as well as radio and TV (20.2 percent), and influencers (18.4 percent).

by Consumer Trends

(Source: demandsage.com)

As of Statista reports 2023, in Cyber Monday sales shoppers 79.4% of males and 63.1% of females looked forward to buying electronic products.

On the other side, in the case of clothing purchasing the share remain higher for female (63.6%), and male (50%).

Furthermore, other categories statistics by male and female shoppers are followed by Toys (32.5% and 36.9%), Sports and leisure (25.6% and 15.9%), Household appliances (25% and 28.2%), Pet items (23.1% and 24.6%), Books (21.9% and 26.7%), Health and beauty (18.8% and 39.2%), Interior home design (17.5% and 19.1%), and Fitness (16.9% and 15.7%).

(Source: Statista.com)

According to Statista survey reports between 7th to 13th September 2023 American people 48% preferred buying clothing.

Whereas, 36% and 32% of people purchased consumer electronics and shoes respectively.

Furthermore share of people statistics by accessories (27%); books, movies, music, and games on hard copy (26%); toys and baby products (23%); household appliances (22%), and body care (21%).

by Spending

(Reference: driveresearch.com)

As of the above graph, in 2023 around 23% of consumers are expected to spend above$1000 for shopping on Cyber Monday.

Furthermore, other spending shares are followed by less than $200 (13%), $200 to $399 (18%), $400 to $599 (22%), $600 to $799 (13%), $800-$999 (9%), and 2% of people are not spending.

More than 27% of Gen X, 17% of Baby Boomers, and 24% of Millenials and Gen Z are likely to spend above $1000.

Cyber Monday Projections

Year Date Projected Spending 2023 27th November $12.037 billion 2024 2nd December $12.487 billion 2025 1st December $13.147 billion

By Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

In the last 3 months from August to October 2023, Israel had 56.08% of total traffic on cybermonday.org.il, but it recorded an increment in total website visitors by 3.87%.

Other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: the United States = 7.13% (+25.65%), Chile (6.15%), Poland (4.92%), and Thailand (4.67%).

Whereas, other countries collectively made up around 21.04% of website visitors.

by Traffic Source

According to the research of Medium, around the world, there are over 24 million e-commerce websites available in 2023. In which almost 2 billion people are doing shopping through e-commerce platforms.

Mobile e-commerce covers a huge portion of the market accounting for 70% share of the entire online retail sales which is around $.4 trillion.

The paid searches experienced the most effective sales driver with a share of 28% of sales.

Furthermore, other marketing technique statistics by traffic are followed by direct search (18%), email (17%), organic search (15%), and others (4%).

by Satisfaction

(Source: cybermonday.Global)

The above graph describes that 63% people of Singapore remained satisfied and 37% remained dissatisfied in 2023.

Furthermore, other countries satisfied and dissatisfied share of people are followed by Hong Kong (48% and 1%), Malaysia (68% and 3%), Thailand (48% and 2%), Saudi Arabia (37% and 0%), Philippines (56% and 0%), United States (51% and 1%), Germany (50% and 1%), Switzerland (44% and 1%), Vietnam (49% and 2%), New Zealand (49% and 1%), Indonesia (47% and 2%), United Kingdom (50% and 1%), Ireland (32% and 3%), Romania (70% and 6%), Pakistan (52% and 4%), Kazakhstan (38% and 1%), India (36% and 1%), Portugal (50% and 3%), and world average (45% and 2%).

by E-commerce Holiday Season Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Statista, in the United States E-commerce holiday seasons are segmented into 3 types Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

As of 20th November 2023, in the United States revenue earned Cyber Monday by shopping day is around $12 billion which has increased from last year.

Furthermore, the other two retail e-commerce earned revenue are followed by Black Friday ($9.6 billion), and Thanksgiving ($5.6 billion).

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Cyber Monday Statistics it can be stated that this is a significant online shopping holiday site that is popular within the American regions and many other countries around the world. Here online retailers are enabling huge amounts of offers for online customers such as discount sales, and special promotions. This article includes many effective statistics that are described elaborately with current data; hope this will help you understand the topic better.

Sources Techopedia Explodingtopics Demandsage Driveresearch Capitaloneshopping Financesonline Similarweb Gitnux Medium Contactpigeon Sendpulse Cybermonday Statista Bloggingwizard

FAQ . Who introduced Cyber Monday? For the first time ever the term in 2005 was coined by Ellen Davis. This was first used by Shop.org, which was a division of the National Retail Federation. When is Cyber Monday celebrated? In the year 2023, Cyber Monday is going to be held on Monday, 27th November. What is the most sold item on Cyber Monday? As of recent year reports, Apple items, Consoles, and TVs are highly demanding products that are going to be sold out on this day. How to shop safely on Cyber Monday? There are some effective tips for shopping safely on Cyber Monday are being critical of email deals, avoiding attachments in emails, researching proper deals with retailers, properly updating of browser, verifying using safe connection, keeping strong passwords, never using public Wi-Fi, using credit cards not debit, and keep verifying account statements.

