Introduction

Black Friday statistics: Everyone in this world loves shopping, not to mention Black Friday shopping. This is the beginning of the Holiday season, and many people are waiting for the day to come when big brands offer maximum and budget-friendly prices. Due to convenience and digitalization, more people have turned to online shopping.

In this Black Friday statistics, a variety of insights from around the world have been shared. Such information is further categorized by demographics, country, habits, products, ways of shopping, and many more exciting pieces of information.

The expected online spending during Black Friday 2022 was $9.8 billion.

37% of the people believe that deals offered on Black Friday can impact the loyalty of the brand.

66% of people prefer to pay for sustainably produced products.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is considered a day after the US thanksgiving holiday and a start to the holiday shopping season. The sales during this season are a decision for the country of the increase in the total deals, discounts, and overall sales. Black Friday is always followed a Cyber Monday which is referred to as a back-to-workday after the long weekend. During Black Friday, stores open during the pre-dawn hours to attract a huge crowd of customers. Maximum discounts are offered on big brands and other goods such as electronics, jewelry, clothing, and much more… Many times, stampedes have been observed during Black Friday as people gather in large numbers.

General Black Friday Statistics

On average, a person spends around $430 on shopping on black Friday.

In 2021, there were around 155 million shoppers around the world on Black Friday.

13% of the retail sales accounts during Black Friday and Christmas in the United States of America.

44% of the people think that brands do not offer enough on Black Friday.

36% of the people feel pressure to shop during this season.

(Reference: financesonline)

49% of the people will buy the product online if the seller offers free shipping.

Whereas, as a shopping trend during black Friday, 36% will be influenced by limited-time sales/ promotions.

Considering the UI, the accessibility of the website or app will also decide the buyer’s decision on influence.

Whereas 20% of the buying decisions also matter if the store offers to buy online and picks in store option

By Marketing Strategies

Considering online shopping, the rate of cart abandonment campaigns has a 34% open rate and only a 9% click-through rate.

Whereas sent order confirmation messages have a 60% open rate.

Emailers with $off have the highest rate of conversion rate by 14.8%.

By Habit

58% of the people are interested in Black Friday sales.

36% of the people search for deals on Google, while 25% search on social media.

On the other hand, 19% of shoppers directly visit shopping websites for deals.

88% of the people compare discounts before shopping resulting in 9 out of 10 shoppers.

61% of the people shop for products recommended by their influencers.

88% of the people are more likely to purchase from authentic brands.

57% of people use mobile phones to shop online during Black Friday.

67% of the people take advantage of Black Friday deals.

As stated by black Friday statistics, 31% of people start shopping on Thursdays for Black Friday.

By Country

As per the Black Friday Statistics 2022, the global online Black Friday shopping contribution is around 49%.

Germany has the highest contribution towards black Friday shopping resulting in 59%.

Whereas the United States of America and Italy share the same contribution by overall 58% in the year 2022.

While the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and Poland have respective contributions in online black Friday shopping by 56%, 54%, 51%, and 50%.

In the year 2022, Spain contributed to black Friday online shopping by 49%.

Whereas, Portugal, New Zealand, and Norway shared the shopping by 47% with a similar percentage.

Other countries with almost 50% contributions are the Netherlands (46%), Finland (45%), France (42%), and Ireland (41%).

40% and 36% of the online black Friday shopping contribution for the year 2022 was done by Belgium and Austria respectively.

There are 55.9% of the people took part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the year 2022.

As of 2022, 33.4% of the resident in Poland said, it depends on their mood and other circumstances.

7% of the people said they were not going to take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

By Reasons For Shopping/Not Shopping

In the year 2022, 74% of Germans wanted to buy Christmas gifts at lower prices on Black Friday.

On the other hand, 66% of residents in Germany wanted to save money rather than spend money on shopping on black Friday.

(Reference: financesonline)

Around the world, many people do not participate in in-store shopping during Black Friday. The above chart explains the reason for not shopping in stores.

8% of the people deny in-store shopping because of too much crowd.

1% belongs to the populations which say they have safety and health concerns.

48% of the people say Black Friday in-store shopping is not worth the hassle, while 40% population says there are long lines in front of the stores.

On the other hand, 25% of people believe that they get cheaper rates online.

5% of people face parking issues.

9% of the population state they have financial issues while 9.3% don’t have time for in-store shopping.

People with other reasons resulted in 4.6%.

By Method

As of 2022, in the United States of America, 85% of people decided to do in-store shopping.

In the United Kingdom, 1.87 billion people were expected to shop online as of 2022.

40% of the people in Austria wanted to shop offline than online.

On average 58% of people choose to shop online because of the crowd in stores.

(Reference: fitsmallbusiness)

In the United States of America, Walmart has 62% of the traffic on the premises.

Moreover, according to the Black Friday Statistics, Target stands at 58% and various shopping malls collectively have 34% of the total crowd during Black Fridays.

(source: financesonline)

The average share of online shopping during Black Friday for Amazon increased by 24.2%.

Best buy recorded 7.0% and Walmart recorded an overall online sale of 4.6%.

9% belongs to Macy’s increase in sales whereas Kohl’s has 2.1% during Black Friday.

(Reference: fitsmallbusiness)

Comparing the trends of online and offline shopping between the years 2021 and 2022, the year 2022 observed more shopping resulting in 69%. In the year 2021, it was 52%.

Whereas, offline shopping during Black Friday was more in the year 2021 resulting in 35% as compared to 2022’s 32%.

As per the Black Friday statistics, offline shopping in the United Kingdom as of 2022 says that the overall retail destinations have around 15.9% of the crowd.

While 13.2% of people go to the high street and 16.3% of people prefer to go to the shopping center.

Retail parks in the United Kingdom in 2022 had 8.5% of the footfall.

By Region

North America

53% of the shoppers in the United States of America planned to shop on Black Friday.

On average, 28% of the people in Canada shop on Black Friday.

United Kingdom

Black Friday statistics say that Gen Z is more likely to shop offline in the United Kingdom.

As of 2022, the most preferred shopping method was online/delivery.

Residents in the United Kingdom say that Black Friday no longer offers better discounts.

Europe

The majority of the people in Germany shop more on Black Friday because they think that the prices will rise further.

As per the Black Friday statistics, 74% of the millennials and 70% of the Gen Z population in France planned online shopping on black Friday, 2022.

On average, 31% of the residents in Dutch plan to shop on black Fridays.

On a usual basis, the Italian population prefers to buy electronics during the season.

By Product

In the year 2022, 75% of residents in Poland decided to purchase clothing and footwear.

49% of people say that jewelry is the most discounted product for in-store shopping.

While 77% of people say clothing and shoes are the most discounted products for online shopping.

On black Friday, companies offer around 25% discounts by increasing the total sales to 80%.

As of 2022, the electronic segment was in higher demand as the overall purchases increased by 221%.

Other products as per the Black Friday statistics were sold as: exercise equipment (218%), smart home products (271%), audio equipment (230%), and toys (285%).

Item Type Has The Best Discount In-store Has The Best Discount Online Clothing and Shoes 23% 77% Electronics 48% 52% Jewelry 49% 51% Video Games 28% 71% Home and Kitchen 46% 53% Beauty and personal care 38% 61% Books and music 40% 59%

(Source: Zippia)

On average, compared to offline and online shopping, 23% of people say that clothing and shoes have better discounts in stores while 77% say the opposite.

In the case of electronics, 48% of people believe in-store have better discount and 52% of people believe online shopping provide better options.

28% of people say that video games are cheaper in offline stores while 71% say the opposite.

On the other hand, 46% and 38% of the people say that home & kitchen and beauty and personal care products are cheaper in stores whiles 53% of the people and 61% of support the opposite opinion.

59% of the people say books and music is cheaper online while 40% say it is cheaper in offline stores.

By Demographic

Moreover, as of 2021, 53% of the male and 44% of females planned to shop during Black Friday in France including online and offline shopping.

On average around the globe, Black Friday statistics say that 73% of women and 65% of men shop on the day online.

As of 2022, Black Friday statistics in the United Kingdom say that 16% of Gen Z wished to purchase goods only from in-store on the occasion of black Friday.

There are 8% and 5% people from millennials and Gen X groups who intend to shop offline.

13% of the population is from the baby boomers club and 14% is from the silent age group who prefer to buy goods only in stores.

Age Range Percent 18-24 32.6% 25-34 24.2% 35-44 33.6% 45-54 29.2% 55-64 24.6% 65+ 24.4%

(Source: Zippia)

On average 32.6% of the people from the age group of 18 years to 24 years shop during Black Friday as stated by Black Friday statistics.

There are 24.2% of the population around the globe from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

The highest percentage of participation is done by people from the age group of 35 years to 44 years resulting in 33.6%.

There are around 29.2% of the population from the age group of 45 years to 54 years and 24.6% of the population from the age group of 55 years to 65 years.

With a minor difference, there are 24.4% of people from the age group of 65 years and above.

Conclusion

Black Friday and Thanksgiving are the traditional way of starting the holiday shopping season. As seen in the above Black Friday statistics, the trend to shop online during this season is growing because of digitalization. Every day each year people shop but Black Friday offers special and huge discounts therefore, the data collected from the trend is useful for the country’s economy. There are many other e-commerce websites that are available 24/7 and 365 days a year such as Amazon, Best buy, Etsy, etc. which promote shopping every day giving companies an opportunity to increase sales.

FAQ . Why is Black Friday important for the economy? Due to shopping trends, the maximum amount is spent on Black Friday, and it is the biggest measure for the economy. This data helps further in many research materials. Which countries do not support Black Friday? Countries such as Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, and Afghanistan do not support black Friday. Why Black Friday is celebrated? Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States.