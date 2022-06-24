30+ Impressive PayPal Statistics to Pay Attention in 2022

PayPal Statistics: PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American multinational financial tech firm that operates an online payments system in almost all countries that helps online money transfers. PayPal uses as a payment processor for several auction sites, online vendors, and other commercial users, for which it charges a fee. This electronic payment system is an alternative to traditional paper methods like money orders and checks.

You might be thinking about opening a PayPal account or already have one. By reading this article, you will learn about the most recent Paypal statistics, which are eye-opening and quite informative.

In a nutshell, you will learn about PayPal’s income, users, employees, subsidiaries, and other interesting facts that demonstrate how incredible the online payment company is. So, let us get started!

PayPal Statistics to Keep In Mind for 2022 (Editor’s Pick)

PayPal Users Statistics: Widespread Success

#1. PayPal has 392 million active users in 2021.

The online payment giant PayPal added 67 million people to its user base within one year. It reached 392 million active users during the first quarter of 2021. That’s 15 million more than the previous quarter.

At the beginning of 2010, the company had only 84 million active users.

#2. There are 29 million PayPal merchant accounts currently active.

For merchants across the globe, PayPal makes it easy to do business online. Many retailers worldwide love the simplicity of PayPal's setup. It is also popular among retailers because it doesn't require them to sign contracts or pay monthly fees.

In addition, PayPal offers several features to make online shopping more secure and convenient for its clients- something that ends up working to merchants' benefit, too.

#3. Over 300,000 British people use PayPal every day.

If you break down the number of PayPal users by country: Germany and the UK are the leading countries, with over 300,000 daily active users per country. They are followed by Italy (71,811), France (96,124), Spain (55,000), and Russia (69,306).

#4. There are over 1.6 million websites globally that use PayPal.

According to recent PayPal statistics, around 30% of those websites are from the United States, while the rest of the websites come from all over the globe. The United Kingdom (109,291) and Germany (81,910) are the leading countries, followed by Italy (58.174) and France (55,238).

#5. When an online store accepts PayPal, customers are 54% more likely to buy.

According to a recent study, consumers across the globe are more willing to pay via PayPal for online purchases when the merchant accepts this payment method.

59% of PayPal users have abandoned a transaction because the platform did not offer a checkout option.

#6. PayPal handles around 22% of all online transactions in the United States.

The percentage of online transactions processed by PayPal demonstrates how popular the digital payment system has become. PayPal processed over 3.74 billion payments in the first quarter of 2021.

#7. PayPal is making improvements in digital wallet capabilities.

When we look at PayPal's facts, it's clear that the firm wants to grow into a full-fledged technology-based financial institution rather than just an online payment processor.

PayPal has recently added a few additional services, including PayPal credit and Cryptocurrency integration, with a zero-interest "buy now, pay later" feature.

#8. 87.5% of online purchasers use PayPal.

Even though 51.2% of online purchasers use Visa Checkout as one of their online payment methods, 45.6% utilize other methods. PayPal remains the well-known and helpful payment option in the online shopping game, as evident by this information on PayPal users.

#9. PayPal has invested $500 million in Uber.

According to recent information, PayPal invested $500 million in Uber's shares. The company is paying $47 per share and significantly increasing the company valuation.

#10. 86% of PayPal users recommend the service to their family and friends.

shoppers and vendors who use PayPal are more likely to recommend it to their friends and family because most of them have had positive experiences with this online payment platform. This is just one more reason PayPal remains at the top in the industry.

#11. Paypal used to offer all new accounts a $20 bonus for each person they referred.

PayPal began offering money in its early years to encourage users to create new PayPal accounts. This move was expected to cost them $60-70 million, but they made a profit. The online payment platform reached 100,000 users within the first month of the payment platform went online.

#12. PayPal transactions have a 70% greater checkout conversion rate than other transactions.

if you're wondering why PayPal is so popular among merchants, here's one answer:

On websites that use PayPal, shoppers are far more likely to complete their purchase during the same browsing session than on websites that accept other payment methods.

#13. PayPal has shared the data of its users with more than 600 companies.

It is concerning that a company that holds personal information on around 300 million people shares this data with 600 other entities. But, PayPal assures its customers that their data will be safe. Given the popularity of PayPal, it's astonishing how people are unaware of this problem.

Apple, Facebook, and Google are some companies that have received data from PayPal, with Marketing and Public Relations being the reasons for this information sharing.

#14. Who are PayPal's Competitors?

Although many people think about PayPal when they think of online payments, there are a number of other platforms that provide similar services. PayPal is still in the first place, although other competitors are catching up. Some alternative payment options include Google Wallet, Skrill, Payza, Wepay, Stripe, Authorize.net, Intuit, etc.

#15. PayPal is among the most significant financial companies in the world.

PayPal’s revenue history has shown that it is one of the most important financial companies worldwide.

Fortune magazine ranked the PayPal company 204th position in 2019 on the list of the top US corporations by revenue.

Hence, PayPal is a well-known company that has risen to the top of the best companies list.

#16. The PayPal exchange rate fees may vary based on which currency you use.

There is no fixed or flat fee that PayPal charges. It is all determined by the currency you choose and the amount involved.

To learn more about the fee, you can access your account.

Click on your PayPal wallet to open a currency calculator. Below your account balance you will find the currency calculator. The PayPal exchange rates can be accessed by entering any amount.

#17. If a seller receives more that $20,000 in gross payments, PayPal will notify IRS.

PayPal tracks the accounts of customers and report all gross payments above $20,000.

PayPal User Demographics

PayPal's enduring popularity can be due to its ability to keep on the cutting edge of technological improvements to provide convenience and accessibility to a wide range of users across the globe.

#18. PayPal is one of the most popular online payment services in the United States.

Paypal is the most popular online payment option, with 90% of respondents using it during the year. This shows a rise in the market share of Paypal in the US.

The respondents also used other online payment options, such as:

Google Pay-21%

Venmo-30%

Amazon Pay-19%

Apple Pay-20%

#19. More than 20% of PayPal users in the United States are above the age of 55.

When looking at PayPal users in the United States by age, 25% are between the ages of 25 to 34, while 22% are above the age of 55. People aged 45 to 54 account for 20%, while those aged between 35 to 44 take up 19%. The remaining 14% are adults under the age of 24.

#20. In 2020, 9% of the United States children had a PayPal account.

PayPal is one of the most popular financial instruments that children under 18 use most often.

#21. The PayPal application has over 2 million monthly active users in the United Kingdom.

In July 2020, the number of active monthly users of the PayPal application for Android and Apple phones in the UK was expected at 2.05 million.

This sounds amazing, but the actual trend in PayPal app use has been downward since February 2018.

#22. 57% of German online shoppers prefer PayPal over other digital payment solutions.

PayPal's popularity is further highlighted by its most significant market share in most European countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, followed by Ireland, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, etc.

#23. PayPal customers in the United States have an average balance of $485.

A recent survey found that Americans keep around $500 in PayPal accounts but only $196 in cash. 19% of US citizens prefer to keep their money on PayPal rather than in a bank account.

PayPal Revenue: A Rewarding Business

PayPal makes billions of dollars every year thanks to the millions of users worldwide. Let's take a look at some of PayPal's impressive stats that highlight the company's revenue, growth, and profit over the years.

#24. In 2020, PayPal processed 15.4 billion transactions.

PayPal's annual transaction volume seems to double every three years, increasing from 3.2 billion in 2013 to 6.1 billion in 2016 and 12.4 billion in 2019.

People made approximately 42.1 million PayPal transactions each day in 2020.

#25. PayPal generated $21.4 billion in 2020.

In 2010, PayPal's annual income was "only" $3.5 billion, but it has been steadily growing throughout the years since then. It reached the $10 billion level in 2016, then climbed to $15.4 billion in 2018, and finally surpassed the $20 billion milestones in 2020.

#26. PayPal earned $4.2 billion in 2020.

only once in PayPal's history has the company's annual profit declined.

The company reported a net income of $400 million in 2014, down around $500 million from the previous year's figure.

The online payment giant returned on track one year later with earnings of $1.2 million.

Paypal's profit reached $2 billion in 2018 and has double in 2020.

#27. PayPal's net income in the first quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.1 billion.

This represents a decrease in net income from the previous quarter ($1.5 billion) but a significant improvement from 2020's Q1 when the PayPal Company reported a profit of only $84 million.

PayPal statistics indicate that the firm processed $285 billion worth of payment volume during the first quarter of 2021. The company also added around 14.5 million active users to its ranks.

PayPal Industry Thriving and Competing

The online payment industry is rapidly expanding across the globe. The competition is tough, and demand is high. The various payment companies such as Venmo, Amazon Pay, Payoneer, and Google Pay want their fair shares.

Let's look at some PayPal facts and see how the firm fares among its competitors.

#28. PayPal was established in 1998.

Max Lavchin and Peter Thiel, two tech entrepreneurs, wanted to offer companies and consumers easy and affordable digital payment services. That's how Confinity was created. (Yes, the name was changed later.)

#29. eBay Inc. bought PayPal for $1.5 billion.

eBay leveraged its new acquisition to replace Billpoint, its online payment service. The agreement was made in 2002 (the same year PayPal Company went public). PayPal split from eBay thirteen years later and became an independent firm.

So, who now owns PayPal Company?

The Vanguard Group (7.48%) is its largest shareholder, followed by BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.51%).

#30. PayPal has over 26,500 employees.

PayPal Company employs approximately 26,500 people and has 45 offices in 24 countries.

But where exactly is PayPal located?

The corporate headquarters of the company are located in San Jose, California. However, the main operations center of PayPal is located in Nebraska.

#31. Venmo reached 52 million users in 2020.

Since 2015, Venmo has been a PayPal subsidiary. Venmo's user base has grown exponentially in recent years- from three million users in 2015 to ten million in 2017, and then it grew to 40 million in 2019.

However, it is not just the company's user base that is expanding. Venmo's yearly payment volume was close to $160 billion in 2020, and its revenue reached $450 million (which is $150 million more than 2019's figure.)

So, who wins: Venmo vs. PayPal? Not really. It is more of a Venmo and PayPal type of situation.

#32. PayPal bought Honey Science for $4 billion in 2019.

Honey had around 17 million monthly active users and earned over $1 billion in savings at the time of purchase. PayPal has acquired Honey to expand its reach beyond the checkout process (checkout process is a series of steps a customer follows to buy items in their shopping cart in an eCommerce store) and is looking to improve its users' overall shopping experience.

At this stage, you might be wondering: What other companies does PayPal own?

Besides Honey and Venmo, PayPal Company also owns Hyperwallet, Xoom, Zettle, Braintree, and Similty.

PayPal Market Share Statistics

According to the most recent PayPal statistics, the company's market share may be less than it was 20 years back. This is due to the emergence of several other payment processing channels.

But, the best solution - the one that is widely considered the best - still holds an edge over its competitors.

#33. PayPal's market share was 54.8% in 2020.

In the United States, around 500 thousand websites use PayPal for daily transactions. This enables the payment platform to hold more than half of the digital payment market share.

Stripe is PayPal's most significant competitor (19.14%), followed by Amazon Pay (3.88%).

#34. PayPal went public in 2002. Its stock grew by 55% on The Nasdaq Stock Market in the first year.

eBay purchased PayPal for $1.5 billion in the same year. The PayPal founders were able to use this money to create the technology that is used today. eBay decided to discontinue PayPal in 2015 and split into two new companies.

This could have been a mistake since the PayPal market share has risen exponentially. PayPal also decided to end its partnership with eBay in 2020.

#35. On 23rd July 2021, PayPal stock reached an all-time high of $308.53.

According to the most recent PayPal statistics, the company continues to expand and outperform rival payment processing companies within the fintech space.

#36. In 2019, PayPal invested more than $2 billion in R&D (Research and Development) technology and product development.

According to the latest PayPal statistics, the investment nearly doubled from 2017 to 2018, hitting $1.83 billion. This constant improvement and its commitment to innovation keep PayPal at the top of the tree for security, performance, and client satisfaction.

#37. Payoneer generated over $100 million in 2021.

The battle between Payoneer and PayPal has been going on for years, although it is recently gotten more interesting. Payoneer's income might not be as high as PayPal's, however, its growth rate has been remarkable.

The company's revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $100.6 million, which is 23% more than 2020's first-quarter figure. Furthermore, Payoneer's transaction volume grew to $13.3 billion in 2021, which is 61% more than the 2020s $8.3 billion.

#38. PayPal supports 25 currencies in more than 200 countries or regions.

PayPal accessibility may not be available in all countries of the globe. Some countries have restrictions on PayPal accessibility. For example, you can open a PayPal account in certain countries and transfer money into the US or a local bank account. However, you cannot withdraw money from a PayPal account in other countries.

#39. Around 80 million people use PayPal's One Touch feature.

PayPal is constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance its customer experience, and its One Touch service is an obvious winner.

This practical, helpful, and convenient feature allows customers to store their login credentials on a device. This provides users to shop faster without signing in for every transaction.

According to the most recent PayPal statistics, around 80 million people have activated the One Touch feature, and more than 7 million merchants support this PayPal service.

Conclusion

According to the most recent PayPal statistics, PayPal's client base is growing, it is continually producing excellent results, and its revenue is increasing.

Despite the emergence of numerous competitors, PayPal has remained on top and continues to provide excellent service to its consumers.

PayPal will undoubtedly continue to serve us for many years, with so many independent and remote workers, merchants, and experts relying on the online payment giant daily.

FAQ . Who are PayPal's biggest customers? Market Share of PayPal and Competitors in Online Pay: PayPal (56.55%), Stripe (20.94%), Apple Pay (6.2%), Authorize.Net (4.19%) How many merchants does PayPal have? Over 30 million merchants. Which country uses PayPal mostly? PayPal was particularly popular in Germany, the UK and elsewhere. Nearly all respondents replied that they used PayPal to make an online purchase between August 2020 & August 2021. As of March 2022, PayPal was used in different countries for online shopping. What is PayPal most used for? PayPal, an online payment provider, is an online payment provider that facilitates online money transfers and payment processing. It can be used by online vendors, auction websites, and other commercial users.